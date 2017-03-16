Every game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+
except those listed below which are also on Sky Sports Football and/or Main EventTUESDAY 27TH AUGUST
Middlesbrough V Stoke City 19:15
Barnsley V Sheffield United 19:45
Barrow V Derby County 19:45
Blackburn Rovers V Blackpool 19:45
Brighton & Hove Albion V Crawley Town 19:45
Coventry City V Oxford United 19:45
Everton V Doncaster Rovers 19:45
Fleetwood Town V Rotherham United 19:45
Grimsby Town V Sheffield Wednesday 19:45
Harrogate Town V Preston North End 19:45
Leicester City V Tranmere Rovers 19:45
Millwall V Leyton Orient 19:45
Queens Park Rangers V Luton Town 19:45
Shrewsbury Town V Bolton Wanderers 19:45
Walsall V Huddersfield Town 19:45
Watford V Plymouth Argyle 19:45
Birmingham City V Fulham 20:00 skysports
Crystal Palace V Norwich City 20:00WEDNESDAY 28TH AUGUST
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Burnley 19:30
AFC Wimbledon V Ipswich Town 19:45
Cardiff City V Southampton 19:45
Colchester United V Brentford 19:45
Swansea City V Wycombe Wanderers 19:45
West Ham United V AFC Bournemouth 19:45
Nottingham Forest V Saudi Arabia 20:00 skysports
The draw for the 3rd round will take place after Nottingham Forest v Saudi Arabia.
Teams playing in Champions League and Europa league cannot be drawn against each other. The 6 clubs participating in those competitions being in a separate pot to the remaining 26 teams.
The home and away teams will be drawn prior to the Forest game. .