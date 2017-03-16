« previous next »
League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August

League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Every game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ except those listed below which are also on Sky Sports Football and/or Main Event

TUESDAY 27TH AUGUST

Middlesbrough V Stoke City 19:15
Barnsley V Sheffield United 19:45
Barrow V Derby County 19:45
Blackburn Rovers V Blackpool 19:45
Brighton & Hove Albion V Crawley Town 19:45
Coventry City V Oxford United 19:45
Everton V Doncaster Rovers 19:45
Fleetwood Town V Rotherham United 19:45
Grimsby Town V Sheffield Wednesday 19:45
Harrogate Town V Preston North End 19:45
Leicester City V Tranmere Rovers 19:45
Millwall V Leyton Orient 19:45
Queens Park Rangers V Luton Town 19:45
Shrewsbury Town V Bolton Wanderers 19:45
Walsall V Huddersfield Town 19:45
Watford V Plymouth Argyle 19:45
Birmingham City V Fulham 20:00 skysports
Crystal Palace V Norwich City 20:00

WEDNESDAY 28TH AUGUST

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Burnley 19:30
AFC Wimbledon V Ipswich Town 19:45
Cardiff City V Southampton 19:45
Colchester United V Brentford 19:45
Swansea City V Wycombe Wanderers 19:45
West Ham United V AFC Bournemouth 19:45
Nottingham Forest V Saudi Arabia 20:00 skysports


The draw for the 3rd round will take place after Nottingham Forest v Saudi Arabia.
Teams playing in Champions League and Europa league cannot be drawn against each other. The 6 clubs participating in those competitions being in a separate pot to the remaining 26 teams.
The home and away teams will be drawn prior to the Forest game. .
Re: League CUp 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Today at 04:53:56 pm
I think our EFL Trophy game at Crewe tonight is on Sky Sports+ as well.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Today at 06:59:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:53:56 pm
I think our EFL Trophy game at Crewe tonight is on Sky Sports+ as well.
Yeah it is, 7:30pm at the Mornflake stadium.. £12 for a ticket it was, last I saw we had sold 3
Re: League CUp 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Today at 07:08:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:53:56 pm
I think our EFL Trophy game at Crewe tonight is on Sky Sports+ as well.

Jay Spearing named on the bench. Hopefully we can get a look at him tonight.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Today at 07:21:26 pm
Why is boro a 7.15 kick off
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Today at 07:42:05 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:21:26 pm
Why is boro a 7.15 kick off

Boro fans can't be fed after midnight.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Today at 07:42:20 pm
Seems like Dyche is punishing a lot of the players from the weekend, by making them play in front of their home fans.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Today at 07:44:45 pm
Everton going strong against lowly Doncaster.
Well, not strong, but you know what I mean.

If Everton were to lose tonight surely the Bullens wall would voice its displeasure?
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Today at 07:48:13 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:42:20 pm
Seems like Dyche is punishing a lot of the players from the weekend, by making them play in front of their home fans.

Beto starting, against the team he announced himself to English football against.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Today at 07:56:55 pm
Bit of a rough tackle on Brightons new signing O'Reilly and he's off injured.

Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Today at 07:58:23 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:56:55 pm
Bit of a rough tackle on Brightons new signing O'Reilly and he's off injured.


Oh, really?
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Today at 08:02:10 pm
