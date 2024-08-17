Thought it might be a good idea to have this thread in the main forum rather than just buried in the ticket forum



Will ask the mods to sticky it and keep it updated throughout the season



17/08/2024 12:30 Ipswich Town (a) TNT SPORTS 0-2 WIN

25/08/2024 16:30 Brentford (h) sky sports 2-0 WIN

01/09/2024 16:00 Manchester United (a) sky sports 0-3 WIN

INTERNATIONAL BREAK

14/09/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h) 0-1 LOSS

17/09/2024 20:00 AC Milan (a) Amazon Prime 1-3 WIN

21/09/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h) 3-0 WIN

25/09/2024 20:00 LC 3rd Round - West Ham H sky sports 5-1 WIN

28/09/2024 17:30 Wolverhampton (a) sky sports 1-2 WIN

02/10/2024 20:00 Bologna (h) TNT SPORTS 2-0 WIN

05/10/2024 12:30 Crystal Palace (a) TNT SPORTS 0-1 WIN

INTERNATIONAL BREAK

20/10/2024 16:30 Chelsea (h) sky sports

23/10/2024 20:00 RB Leipzig (a) TNT SPORTS

27/10/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) sky sports

30/10/2024 19:30 League Cup 4th Round - Brighton A sky sports

02/11/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)

05/11/2024 20:00 Bayer Leverkusen (h) Amazon Prime

09/11/2024 20:00 Aston Villa (h) TNT SPORTS

INTERNATIONAL BREAK

24/11/2024 14:00 Southampton (a) sky sports

27/11/2024 20:00 Real Madrid (h) TNT SPORTS

01/12/2024 16:00 Manchester City (h) sky sports

04/12/2024 19:30 Newcastle United (a) Prime Video

07/12/2024 12:30 Everton (a) sky sports

10/12/2024 17:45 Girona (a)

14/12/2024 15:00 Fulham (h)

17/18 Dec League Cup 5th Round

22/12/2024 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (a) sky sports

26/12/2024 20:00 Leicester City (h) Prime Video

29/12/2024 17:15 West Ham United (a) sky sports

05/01/2025 16:30 Manchester United (h) sky sports

7/8 Jan League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg

11/01/2025 FA CUP 3rd Round

14/01/2025 20:00 Nottingham Forest (a) TNT SPORTS

18/01/2025 15:00 Brentford (a)

21/01/2025 20:00 Lille (h)

25/01/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town (h)

29/01/25 20:00 PSV Eindhoven (a) TNT SPORTS

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

01/02/2025 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

4/5 Feb League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg

08/02/2025 FA CUP 4th Round

11-12 Feb CL knockout round play off first leg

15/02/2025 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

18-19 Feb CL knockout round play off second leg

22/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City (a)

26/02/2025 20:00 Newcastle United (h)

01/03/2025 FA CUP 5th Round

4-5 Mar CL Round of 16 First Leg

08/03/2025 15:00 Southampton (h)

11-12 Mar CL Round of 16 Second Leg

15/03/2025 15:00 Aston Villa (a) or 16/03/25 League Cup Final

INTERNATIONAL BREAK

29/03/2025 FA CUP Quarter Final

02/04/2025 20:00 Everton (h)

05/04/2025 15:00 Fulham (a)

8-9 Apr CL Quarter Final First Leg

12/04/2025 15:00 West Ham United (h)

15-16 Apr CL Quarter Final Second Leg

19/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City (a)

26/04/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h) or FA CUP Semi Final

29-30 Apr CL Semi Final First Leg

03/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea (a)

6-7 May CL Semi Final Second Leg

10/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal (h)

18/05/2025 15:00 Brighton (a) or 17/05/2025 FA CUP Final

25/05/2025 16:00 Crystal Palace (h)

31/05/2025 20:00 CL Final











Expected TV date announcements



July 5th - MW 2-6 August/September

August 19th - MW 7-9 October

September 13th - MW 10-13 November

October 14th - MW 14-23 December/January

December 9th - MW 24-27 February

January 24th - MW 28-29 March

February 28th - MW 30-34 April

March 21st - MW 35

March 28th - MW 36

April 4th - MW 37

May 19th/20th - MW 38



DRAW DATES



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

League Phase - Thursday 29th August

Knockout Phase Playoff - Friday 31st January

Last 16 to Final - Friday 21st February



FA CUP

Unconfirmed



LEAGUE CUP

Round 3 - Wednesday 28th August

Round 4 - Wednesday 25th September