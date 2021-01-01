As many have said, still early days and weve beaten Ipswich and Brentford even though they are no easy games in the Premier League. But certainly you have to be impressed with what you have seen so far. Most impressively is how swift Slot has gotten the team to play his vision of football. It is still work in progress but he has clearly stamped his mark



We had a very good side last season that did so well beyond expectations (despite faltering at the end) considering the fact that we have a completely new midfield. The side is one year older now and will be better. And so far we are looking very business-like under Slot. United next week will be a big test as they have always been. We had 3 awful results against them last season. However, next week I expect them to find Slots Liverpool a completely different proposition. Looking forward to it



A Dutch manager finally looks like he'll succeed in the prem with that patient passing style... and he's ours!Also, the good things about last season, are the experience - both on a title-challenging level and a prem-level for the new lads.. then there is the fact thay they now know more about that they're capable of(and what they discovered they were capable of) and where their max physical capacity is (was?) and if they can push through that.