PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71

Gili Gulu

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #440 on: Today at 01:59:01 pm
Quote from: philboooo on Today at 01:54:41 pm
Well Troy Deeney clearly didn't watch our match.

He's somehow managed to pick a "team of the week" without a single Liverpool player in it. After that performance? Astonishing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cm2nl2y8lr3o

The spirit of Garth Crooks lives on
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #441 on: Today at 02:14:25 pm
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 12:28:35 pm
As many have said, still early days and weve beaten Ipswich and Brentford even though they are no easy games in the Premier League. But certainly you have to be impressed with what you have seen so far. Most impressively is how swift Slot has gotten the team to play his vision of football. It is still work in progress but he has clearly stamped his mark

We had a very good side last season that did so well beyond expectations (despite faltering at the end) considering the fact that we have a completely new midfield. The side is one year older now and will be better. And so far we are looking very business-like under Slot. United next week will be a big test as they have always been. We had 3 awful results against them last season. However, next week I expect them to find Slots Liverpool a completely different proposition. Looking forward to it
A Dutch manager finally looks like he'll succeed in the prem with that patient passing style... and he's ours! ;D

Also, the good things about last season, are the experience - both on a title-challenging level and a prem-level for the new lads.. then there is the fact thay they now know more about that they're capable of(and what they discovered they were capable of) and where their max physical capacity is (was?) and if they can push through that.
mkingdon

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #442 on: Today at 02:19:30 pm
Up Arne's no drama Reds.  ;D

Early days, but we look solid at the back and effective up top.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #443 on: Today at 02:21:25 pm
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 02:19:30 pm
Up Arne's no drama Reds.  ;D

Early days, but we look solid at the back and effective up top.


newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #444 on: Today at 02:50:07 pm
Quote from: philboooo on Today at 01:54:41 pm
Well Troy Deeney clearly didn't watch our match.

He's somehow managed to pick a "team of the week" without a single Liverpool player in it. After that performance? Astonishing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cm2nl2y8lr3o

Diaz and Grav were deserving - but the entire team played well - so maybe there was no "standout"
smicer07

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #445 on: Today at 02:56:00 pm
Quote from: philboooo on Today at 01:54:41 pm
Well Troy Deeney clearly didn't watch our match.

He's somehow managed to pick a "team of the week" without a single Liverpool player in it. After that performance? Astonishing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cm2nl2y8lr3o

No Diaz is laughable.
