Controversial opinion perhaps but two games in and our passing patterns seem better and more varied to me than last year. This system clearly suits a number of our players. We also have far better control of the game and are less prone to the ball over the top counter.



I love the fact that Arne is going to be his own man. Not afraid of making changes or annoying big name players. Trent should be grateful that he cares about his long term health.



Bigger test next week of course but I think we are much better suited to neutering Man Us threat (ball over the top fast break) and it actually looks like weve been working on our own breaks. Massive chance to go on a decent winning run with Forest and Bournemouth at home after.



PS Grav was excellent and is clearly growing as a 6. No Jones on the team sheet. Hope hes not injured again for his sake and ours as were an injury away from playing Endo every week again.