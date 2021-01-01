« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71

touchlineban

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm
MoTM : Gravenberch (again).  Honourable Mentions : Dom, Mac, Jota and Diaz.

Performance was functional without the Hollywood football from the
second half of last week.

Gravenberch his quick turning and running (I'm surprised at how much ground the lad eats up when he moves). He glides.  I can see why Klopp bought him. The lad is really growing into his role.

Really well taken goals, super pass from Jota to Diaz, excellent finish on his "weaker" side.

Salah and his trademarked finish (although I thought he was offside).  Yes, I know he wasn't.

Forgot to mention, Gakpo looked really bright when he came on too.

No doubt media will be talking up the fact Trent looked pissed off at being taken off.  Wonder how much chip paper will be covered and radio hours will be taken up by the usual rent-a-gobshites on this.

Anyway, good so far.

:)

We'll see where we are at this time next week.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #401 on: Today at 12:02:21 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
That looks like an envelope after I've been trying to cross out my name and address before it goes in the recycling.  :o
Reminds me of one of them pics on someones fridge where the dickhead  parents brag about their kid Hes only 8 years old. Our Tristan drew it. Hes so talented. Thats me , the wife,and Tristan outside the house on a sunny day. His teacher said he drew it with spaghetti by lobbing it at the paper in a hissy fit cos hes fucking mental. Were ever so proud
Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #402 on: Today at 12:32:30 am
Another good win, got a little anxious after all those missed chances for us plus the fact they were getting too many set piece opportunities. 2nd goal was much needed, but it was mind blowing how many of their players were camped inside their peno area even at 2 down. This'll be good practice for next Sunday as they won't have any ambitions to play football either.

Makes such a difference when Ibou, Mo and Szobo start the season so sharp, such a contrast to the end of last season.
Bill Shepherd

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #403 on: Today at 12:39:42 am
Honorable mention to the Brentford supporters. Pathetic. Must have been an ale ban on the coaches up.
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #404 on: Today at 01:44:04 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
That looks like an envelope after I've been trying to cross out my name and address before it goes in the recycling.  :o
Passing is so even- no lop-sidedness, everyone having a kickabout. Early days, but I'm excited.
Upon nispection, there is a lot to love about that. We're so well-balanced and even the directions of passing is even across the board.

An extremely neat side in such a short period.
The Final Third

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #405 on: Today at 04:02:54 am
Impressive implementation of Slotball in its naissence. The style's shifted from Heavy Metal to Post Rock, slow-fast-slow is the tempo it seems.
Less thrilling perhaps but still enjoyable and hopefuly as equally as successful in the end.

Strong performances throughout the team, but I'd give Ibou the most praise - simply bossing it out there.

The future's super shiney
RedG13

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #406 on: Today at 05:08:08 am
Really good win. Dominate win.
Improved first half(regardless of the goal). Really turned up the attack and created much more in the 2nd half.
xbugawugax

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #407 on: Today at 07:31:19 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 04:02:54 am
Impressive implementation of Slotball in its naissence. The style's shifted from Heavy Metal to Post Rock, slow-fast-slow is the tempo it seems.
Less thrilling perhaps but still enjoyable and hopefuly as equally as successful in the end.

Strong performances throughout the team, but I'd give Ibou the most praise - simply bossing it out there.

The future's super shiney

a bit of explosions in the sky with the crescendos when we get going.

our game management look on point so far after going 2 up. our more technical midfielders are doing a great job at keeping the ball and limiting opposition chances to a bare minimum

12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #408 on: Today at 07:59:05 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 08:16:02 pm
That zig-zag passing move when Salah was actually clapping himself after? It was one of the best bits of football Ive seen us play for a good while.

Said it yesterday to my lad, that move was very 1988.
Ray Houghton, Beardsley Barnes Nichol - fast one touch passes.
Its clear Slot wants us to play that sort of pass and move way.
Interesting times.
12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #409 on: Today at 08:07:34 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:19:01 pm
Like the head of a centipede- comlpete with two pinchers. ;D

For those who like military history, it is more reminiscent of the way a Zulu army or Impi, fought.
Based on a fighting bull, the wings of the army were the horns that encircled and pinned the enemy back, whilst the head and body smashed into the front. It was a very successful tactic, and after watching the way we played with such control, an appropriate analogy
Henry Chinaski

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #410 on: Today at 08:18:55 am
I thought the performance was very mature. There was a sense of composure in the play that we haven't seen in the past year, and never did it feel like we were losing control.

It's still early days, but what I've seen of Slotball so far is very encouraging.

Gravenberch MotM for me as well.

The first real test comes next week at Old Trafford.
Cormack Snr

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #411 on: Today at 08:19:40 am
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Yesterday at 07:48:28 pm
Diaz was my man of the match, goal and assist and didnt do anything wrong. Not pleased with Trent's reaction to the sub, hes too old for that shit.
Diaz is the difference and takes us up a notch as a team, the passing backwards and forwards is not pretty on the eye and at one point we really over done it between two players about five or six times.
We have had a great start results wise with a good pre-season and now 2-0 wins against two teams we should beat anyway.
It's really early days and not going behind is a welcome change, if we can get back to beating Utd next week after last seasons draws will be another.
This is Klopp's team still and was good enough to finish 3rd last season but let's be honest Chelsea, Utd, Spurs and Newcastle will be expected to do more and make it harder.
The Final Third

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #412 on: Today at 08:36:52 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:31:19 am
a bit of explosions in the sky with the crescendos when we get going.

our game management look on point so far after going 2 up. our more technical midfielders are doing a great job at keeping the ball and limiting opposition chances to a bare minimum
Really fast to get numbers back when countered is another takeaway from the last two matches.
spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #413 on: Today at 08:41:45 am
Grav, Dom, and Trent's recovery pace is absolutely unreal.
Yosser0_0

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #414 on: Today at 08:43:02 am
TWO clean sheets! Is there something about this new system that offers more protection to the defence as there doesn't seem to be as many clear cut opportunities being offered up to the opposition.

Some of the approach play and quick interchanges of passes have been the best I've seen for a while, memories of the Salah/Firmino/Mane passage of play for the goal vs Newcastle a couple of years ago.
Schmidt

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #415 on: Today at 09:02:07 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:43:02 am
TWO clean sheets! Is there something about this new system that offers more protection to the defence as there doesn't seem to be as many clear cut opportunities being offered up to the opposition.

Some of the approach play and quick interchanges of passes have been the best I've seen for a while, memories of the Salah/Firmino/Mane passage of play for the goal vs Newcastle a couple of years ago.

More knowledgeable people than me will give a better answer but we seem to have more midfield cover, rather than launching everyone forward. We also seem to be pressing/tracking a bit better than we were last season, whether that's due to the players we signed last summer becoming more settled or something the coaches have brought in I'm not sure. We've also had a lot more of the ball and potentially seem to be a bit deeper when the game is more evenly balanced (?), making the game turn into less of a basketball match.
Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #416 on: Today at 09:25:17 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:43:02 am
TWO clean sheets! Is there something about this new system that offers more protection to the defence as there doesn't seem to be as many clear cut opportunities being offered up to the opposition.

Some of the approach play and quick interchanges of passes have been the best I've seen for a while, memories of the Salah/Firmino/Mane passage of play for the goal vs Newcastle a couple of years ago.

Its all looking really nice and positive. Think were looking good. I guess next week will give us a better indication if we are giving less chances away. Brentford havent scored (or looked like scoring) in any game at Anfield since they came up. Ipswich away looked a potential banana skin but there was an obvious gulf in class.

United are shite but so weird that they did used to cause us some problems going forward. If we shut them down too next week itll look really promising.
RedBlakey

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #417 on: Today at 09:29:48 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:02:07 am
More knowledgeable people than me will give a better answer but we seem to have more midfield cover, rather than launching everyone forward. We also seem to be pressing/tracking a bit better than we were last season, whether that's due to the players we signed last summer becoming more settled or something the coaches have brought in I'm not sure. We've also had a lot more of the ball and potentially seem to be a bit deeper when the game is more evenly balanced (?), making the game turn into less of a basketball match.


I like the basketball comparison, it did seem a bit like that at times last season.  Players frantically chasing back but simply not having the energy to do it after a shit tonne of games across the season.
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #418 on: Today at 10:12:21 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:07:34 am
For those who like military history, it is more reminiscent of the way a Zulu army or Impi, fought.
Based on a fighting bull, the wings of the army were the horns that encircled and pinned the enemy back, whilst the head and body smashed into the front. It was a very successful tactic, and after watching the way we played with such control, an appropriate analogy
The amount of overloads and cutbacks were a joy. So long ago that we saw it so much in just one game. (actually two games now)

I can't remember seeing us be so cutback heavy since Evans.
Schmarn

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #419 on: Today at 10:20:18 am
Controversial opinion perhaps but two games in and our passing patterns seem better and more varied to me than last year. This system clearly suits a number of our players. We also have far better control of the game and are less prone to the ball over the top counter.

I love the fact that Arne is going to be his own man. Not afraid of making changes or annoying big name players. Trent should be grateful that he cares about his long term health.

Bigger test next week of course but I think we are much better suited to neutering Man Us threat (ball over the top fast break) and it actually looks like weve been working on our own breaks. Massive chance to go on a decent winning run with Forest and Bournemouth at home after.

PS Grav was excellent and is clearly growing as a 6.  No Jones on the team sheet. Hope hes not injured again for his sake and ours as were an injury away from playing Endo every week again.
