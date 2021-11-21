« previous next »
Just a freak incident, albeit freak weather may become the norm in future.  Cant envisage the terror felt by those caught up in it with no obvious means to escape while underwater.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:23:08 pm
What does this mean?  'Stick the blame'.

If the crew were culpable and negligent, why shouldn't they be held to account?

Two reasons for what I said. First this is a high profile incident and the local authorities are, according to some reports, keen to come down heavily on anyone they deem culpable from the crew to the shipbuilders. Secondly, having talked to my friend who works on such vessels, there is a skewed power dynamic involved. Its wrong, but skippers may feel they cant say no to billionaires.

If crew genuinely fucked it, then the should be held to account.
So I was channel surfing this evening and ended up watching a documentary on National Geographic about the Air France plane that crashed in 2009 over the Atlantic, and it was pretty sad what happened there. The plane hit bad weather, the Captain went to take his break so the two junior pilots are flying the plane and one of the airspeed sensor freezes and stops working and alarms start going off, the most junior pilot basically freaks out and keeps the controls pulled back to make the plane climb but it loses speed and goes into the a stall and is essentially falling belly first to the ground, the other pilot takes the controls over and is trying to get the plane pointing downwards so it can pick up some speed and get out of the stall but the other guy is still pulling back on his controls and the plane is still falling as the two pilots are in essence cancelling each others control inputs out, they call for the Captain and he comes into the cockpit but the plane is still falling, by the time he figures out whats going on its too late, all the while the pilot who is pulling back on his controls never stops pulling back, the plane crashes and everyone on board dies sadly.

So I guess the point Im trying to make is that trained and experienced people can and do miss things, they can freak out and freeze and make mistakes, they are people after all.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:45:27 am
So I was channel surfing this evening and ended up watching a documentary on National Geographic about the Air France plane that crashed in 2009 over the Atlantic, and it was pretty sad what happened there. The plane hit bad weather, the Captain went to take his break so the two junior pilots are flying the plane and one of the airspeed sensor freezes and stops working and alarms start going off, the most junior pilot basically freaks out and keeps the controls pulled back to make the plane climb but it loses speed and goes into the a stall and is essentially falling belly first to the ground, the other pilot takes the controls over and is trying to get the plane pointing downwards so it can pick up some speed and get out of the stall but the other guy is still pulling back on his controls and the plane is still falling as the two pilots are in essence cancelling each others control inputs out, they call for the Captain and he comes into the cockpit but the plane is still falling, by the time he figures out whats going on its too late, all the while the pilot who is pulling back on his controls never stops pulling back, the plane crashes and everyone on board dies sadly.

So I guess the point Im trying to make is that trained and experienced people can and do miss things, they can freak out and freeze and make mistakes, they are people after all.
Was this supposed to go in the Everton thread?
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:03:40 pm
Honestly I'm not a big fan of rich people, but this comes up time and again in here, and there is so far no evidence that the passengers did anything wrong, or that they were stupid and arrogant, or that they didn't listen to the crew. It's some sort of weird assumption simply based on their wealth. Nobody here knew them.

Also a single open window doesn't sink a boat, especially not that quick. Most can take quite a bit of extra water that would come in in such a "normal" way.
I'm not suggesting they were out of control or anything, hopefully the captain will clarify everything in due course.
If the mast broke and the boat was on its side water might flood in a window.
It's all speculation at the moment about a very sad event.
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:02:44 am
I'm not suggesting they were out of control or anything, hopefully the captain will clarify everything in due course.
If the mast broke and the boat was on its side water might flood in a window.
It's all speculation at the moment about a very sad event.

I believe the yacht is fully intact, 50 m down.
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:02:44 am
I'm not suggesting they were out of control or anything, hopefully the captain will clarify everything in due course.
If the mast broke and the boat was on its side water might flood in a window.
It's all speculation at the moment about a very sad event.

Based on where the bodies were found in the boat apparently suggests most of the rich people were asleep when the boat got into trouble, and while its not a completely false assumption to say people with money can be arrogant and think they know best its also fair to assume that as parents with their children on board that their childs safety would trump keeping the party going.

The BBC also saying divers have stated that the keel was up on the wreckage which obviously isnt where it should be when the boat is likely to get tossed around.
What would be the advantage to having the keel up? Any Yachtsmen out there?
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:44:17 am
What would be the advantage to having the keel up? Any Yachtsmen out there?

None, in that weather.

You want the keel as low as possible, in a storm.  Engines on, anchor up, and pointing straigh into her.

Even if they had to abandon the vessel, there's no way it should've sank, so fast.  A 52 m yacht, should not go down, in under a minute.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:38:48 am
Based on where the bodies were found in the boat apparently suggests most of the rich people were asleep when the boat got into trouble, and while its not a completely false assumption to say people with money can be arrogant and think they know best its also fair to assume that as parents with their children on board that their childs safety would trump keeping the party going.

The BBC also saying divers have stated that the keel was up on the wreckage which obviously isnt where it should be when the boat is likely to get tossed around.

Most were found in one cabin, I think they tried to escape, as they were not in their own cabins and all found on the left side (the right went down first).  The water levels were probably too much, by then.
No advantage whatsoever. The only time a keel should be raised is when draft is an issue. Even then it should only be raised in good weather conditions. The boats stability is compromised significantly with a raised keel.
Quote from: Huyrob on Today at 11:19:16 am
No advantage whatsoever. The only time a keel should be raised is when draft is an issue. Even then it should only be raised in good weather conditions. The boats stability is compromised significantly with a raised keel.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:10:02 am
None, in that weather.

You want the keel as low as possible, in a storm.  Engines on, anchor up, and pointing straigh into her.

Even if they had to abandon the vessel, there's no way it should've sank, so fast.  A 52 m yacht, should not go down, in under a minute.
Yeah this seems very puzzling to me. On a big ship the stabilisers are used sparingly and are usually retracted because they use up a lot of fuel. But the keel doesn't use any fuel (does it?) and even if it does, money for fuel would not have been a problem. And as to why they weren't 'hove to' is anyone's guess at this point.
