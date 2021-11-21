So I was channel surfing this evening and ended up watching a documentary on National Geographic about the Air France plane that crashed in 2009 over the Atlantic, and it was pretty sad what happened there. The plane hit bad weather, the Captain went to take his break so the two junior pilots are flying the plane and one of the airspeed sensor freezes and stops working and alarms start going off, the most junior pilot basically freaks out and keeps the controls pulled back to make the plane climb but it loses speed and goes into the a stall and is essentially falling belly first to the ground, the other pilot takes the controls over and is trying to get the plane pointing downwards so it can pick up some speed and get out of the stall but the other guy is still pulling back on his controls and the plane is still falling as the two pilots are in essence cancelling each others control inputs out, they call for the Captain and he comes into the cockpit but the plane is still falling, by the time he figures out whats going on its too late, all the while the pilot who is pulling back on his controls never stops pulling back, the plane crashes and everyone on board dies sadly.



So I guess the point Im trying to make is that trained and experienced people can and do miss things, they can freak out and freeze and make mistakes, they are people after all.