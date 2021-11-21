If that's true, on a night when the local fishermen refused to go out, the skipper will be doing life.



Being out at sea is a viable option for a ship in a storm though. It might even be better than being close to shore, where the waves can smash the ship against rocks etc. The Baysian wasn't the only ship out of port, there was another ship close by that made it through the storm fine - the one that then went to rescue the people in the life boat.Both ships actually went further out before the storm, probably in an attempt to deal with it.