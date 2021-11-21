« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking  (Read 1347 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,521
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:39:44 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:27:49 pm
I'd have thought that if the portholes were left open, they'd still be open on the wreck. So the divers should have some idea.



Also I think on modern boats like that, they are so bouyant that they really need to take on large amounts of water to actually sink.


I still think the mast may have to do with it. That mast was longe enought to hit the ground at that position.
Quote
While we wait for the sixth missing person to be found, the investigation goes on.

The focus now is on whether human error was to blame. From the captain and the crew not taking measures onboard the yacht to mitigate the extreme weather and storm alert that had been issued before that terrible tragedy on Monday morning.

The wheels of justice move very slowly here in Italy. But there will be pressure on the investigators to wrap this up.

These are high profile victims - so there will be a lot of legal implications.

We know the investigators spoke to the captain, who survived, for two hours yesterday. He's 51 and from New Zealand.

Part of the focus is on whether there were storage compartments left open, allowing water to flood into the boat. And also on why there was no crew team on alert overnight when the storm happened, particularly given the fact there was a weather alert.

Another question: why was the yacht not harboured at port if the storm alert was out?

A ship surveyor told me yesterday there should have been a two-man watch team on board overnight.

The feeling is that there was a combination of factors that made the conditions ripe for this kind of disaster to happen.

Like I said, the only way it took on so muich water, causing it to sink so fast, was that things were open.  That, or a hit from a torpedo ( or iceberg).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:44:13 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,421
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:39:44 pm
Like I said, the only way it took on so muich water, causing it to sink so fast, was that things were open.  That, or a hit from a torpedo ( or iceberg).
Imagine the conspiracy theories if it turns out it was an iceberg.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,085
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:19:23 pm
Why the hell would people have even had their portholes open in the first place.

Maybe the boat was full of rich arseholes who did whatever they wanted and scolded the crew whenever they piped up about boring stuff like safety?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,013
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:23:56 pm
Maybe the boat was full of rich arseholes who did whatever they wanted and scolded the crew whenever they piped up about boring stuff like safety?

It was 4 or 5 in the morning when the boat sank I think, so wouldnt be surprised if was just a case of its a hot night, the portholes and windows are open, everyones fast asleep and a freak weather event has taken place.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,421
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:06:47 pm »
I think you'd be getting a lot of water splashing in before it started getting dangerous and the skipper should be alert to all this of course but then as someone alluded to above, the skipper was probably too low down the pecking order - though he'll be taking the full consequences for it.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,701
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:20:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm
It was 4 or 5 in the morning when the boat sank I think, so wouldnt be surprised if was just a case of its a hot night, the portholes and windows are open, everyones fast asleep and a freak weather event has taken place.

You'd think millionaires could afford aircon so that they don't need to open portholes.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,013
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:20:44 pm
You'd think millionaires could afford aircon so that they don't need to open portholes.

Theres no substitute for sea breeze
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,701
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:33:33 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:24:21 pm
Theres no substitute for sea breeze

Probably. Just another one of those situations with careless rich people who think bad stuff won't happen to them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,312
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm »
Also, when you're that wealthy, even the captain of the yacht is just staff, when they should be in charge.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,521
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:45:02 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm
Also, when you're that wealthy, even the captain of the yacht is just staff, when they should be in charge.

It shouldn't make a difference how wealthy they were.  If you are the captain and crew, you are in charge of the vessel.  You are the experts, not them.  I do understand what you are getting at, though.  But, it shouldn't be like that.

They were lawyers, investment bankers and an AI / IT entrepreneur - experts in their own fields, but not this one.

There also was a storm alert and many fisherman didn't go out, for this very reason.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,421
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:56:39 am »
People who are only very slightly up the food chain often seem to think they have an innate ability to comprehend the minutiae of everyone else's job deemed to be below them. These characters probably put the skipper in the same category as chauffeur. No interest in his duty to put the safety of the ship first or his onerous legal liabilities. Well that's always been my personal experience of multi-billionaires anyway.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Huyrob

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:19:49 am »
All yachts ( large ones) have a design  righting moment ie an angle that if the yacht heels then the weight of the keel will right it. This yacht had a massive mast so the weight of the mast when heeled would require a really hefty keel. In my opinion the yacht was hit by wind and waves causing a major heel, probably close to its righting moment, if portholes were open then water flooding in would take it past its maximum righting moment then disaster.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:24:57 am »
i think it was the CIA undercover ops.  They knew too much

Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,543
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:36:46 am »
One theory is that the tailgate used as a swimming platform or for launching small boats was down allowing massive flooding - similar to the Herald of Free Enterprise sinking.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,447
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:19:31 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:36:46 am
One theory is that the tailgate used as a swimming platform or for launching small boats was down allowing massive flooding - similar to the Herald of Free Enterprise sinking.


I vividly remember being stood in a pub watching the coverage of the Zeebrugge disaster on a tiny telly.

Unfortunately I've watched coverage of lots of disasters during my 53 years.  After Hillsborough and Heysel, that one sticks in my mind the most :(
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,421
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:36:46 am
One theory is that the tailgate used as a swimming platform or for launching small boats was down allowing massive flooding - similar to the Herald of Free Enterprise sinking.

If that's true, on a night when the local fishermen refused to go out, the skipper will be doing life.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,521
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm »
Manslaughter charges considered as final body recovered from Sicily yacht

Coastguard confirms body of Hannah Lynch, 18, found after four-day search, bringing number of dead to seven

Quote
Prosecutors in Italy are investigating potential manslaughter charges relating to the sinking of the superyacht Bayesian as a body believed to be Mike Lynchs 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, was recovered.

The Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily early on Monday morning when the area was hit by violent storms. Seven people, including the British tech entrepreneur Lynch, died.

After four days of searching, the body of Hannah, the sixth and final person missing from the luxury yacht, was recovered on Friday, according to the Italian coastguard.

The Press Association news agency reported a green body bag was seen being brought to Porticello from the site of the sinking at just before 1pm local time.

The public prosecutor of Termini Imerese is investigating charges of shipwreck, disaster and multiple homicides over the sinking, according to the Italian news agency Adnkronos.

These are similar to manslaughter charges in the UK and the specific charge of provoking or causing a shipwreck can carry a prison sentence of up to 12 years.

Lynch, 59, the founder of Autonomy corporation, had been celebrating his acquittal on fraud charges in the US when the 56-metre sailing boat capsized at about 5am local time on Monday.

Adnkronos also reported that investigators believed that the ship sank bow first and then slowly capsized on to its right side.

The news agency quoted sources among the authorities involved in the recovery operations saying that the victims were found outside their cabins. The passengers sought escape routes, reaching the opposite side of the vessel they were in, Adnkronos reported. But the water had already reached the cabins and five of them were found in that direction.

Five of the victims were reportedly found in different rooms from those indicated by survivors.

Searches to find Hannah Lynch  the last person unaccounted for on the boat  resumed on Friday morning. According to sources among the firefighters, the divers had also started inspecting the seabed around the wreck.

Vincenzo Zagarola, of the Italian coastguard, said the search for Hannah had not been easy or quick, comparing the sunken yacht to an 18-storey building full of water.

Carlo DallOppio, the national head of Italys firefighters, who arrived in Porticello on Thursday, told the Guardian that the search for Hannah Lynch had been complicated due to furniture obstructing the passage.

The five others people who died were the chair of Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, his wife, Judy, a lawyer for Clifford Chance, Chris Morvillo, his wife, Neda, and the yachts chef, Recaldo Thomas.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/aug/23/mike-lynch-yacht-possibility-of-manslaughter-charges-as-final-body-retrieved-sicily
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #57 on: Today at 03:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Today at 11:19:49 am
All yachts ( large ones) have a design  righting moment ie an angle that if the yacht heels then the weight of the keel will right it. This yacht had a massive mast so the weight of the mast when heeled would require a really hefty keel. In my opinion the yacht was hit by wind and waves causing a major heel, probably close to its righting moment, if portholes were open then water flooding in would take it past its maximum righting moment then disaster.
The Bayesian's keel could be lifted to reduce its draft. Taking your comment at face value (I do not know how much difference the keel's position would make in practice), it will be interesting to find out if it was in the up or down position when hit by the storm.
Quote
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bayesian_(yacht)

Design and construction

Bayesian was a flybridge sloop designed by Ron Holland and built with a 56 m (184 ft) aluminium hull and a single-masted cutter rig. The 75 m (246 ft) aluminium mast was designed for the yacht and at the time was the world's tallest. The yacht had a lifting keel, allowing its draft to be reduced from 10 m to 4 m.[6] It was the fifth constructed of ten similar vessels from the same designer and shipyard, though the others were all ketches (two masts), and was one of the world's largest sailing yachts. The yacht had a traditional aft cockpit and an additional 60 m2 (650 sq ft) fully-encloseable cockpit forward. The interior was outfitted in Japanese style by the French design company Rémi Tessier Design.[7] The yacht was voted as best interior at the International Superyacht Society Awards 2008, and best sailing yacht over 45 m at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.[8]
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,521
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #58 on: Today at 03:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:27:33 pm
The Bayesian's keel could be lifted to reduce its draft. Taking your comment at face value (I do not know how much difference the keel's position would make in practice), it will be interesting to find out if it was in the up or down position when hit by the storm.
000

Quote
According to a Porticello fisherman, "[w]e all knew that a storm was coming and that during that night it was better to keep the boats inside the port. We all know each other, and we were saying this among ourselves". Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Sea Group, which owns Perini Navi, told Corriere della Sera that the crew should have known about the incoming storm from the weather forecast, and that there should have been a lookout who would have seen the storm coming. He said that, given the gathering storm, the yacht should not have been at anchor but under power and with the bow pointing into the wind, all apertures (including the stern hatch) should have been closed, the keel should have been fully lowered, and the occupants should not have been in their cabins but at the emergency assembly point.[28][29]
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,496
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #59 on: Today at 03:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:25:17 pm
If that's true, on a night when the local fishermen refused to go out, the skipper will be doing life.


Being out at sea is a viable option for a ship in a storm though. It might even be better than being close to shore, where the waves can smash the ship against rocks etc. The Baysian wasn't the only ship out of port, there was another ship close by that made it through the storm fine - the one that then went to rescue the people in the life boat.
Both ships actually went further out before the storm, probably in an attempt to deal with it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:03:42 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:55:31 pm

Being out at sea is a viable option for a ship in a storm though. It might even be better than being close to shore, where the waves can smash the ship against rocks etc. The Baysian wasn't the only ship out of port, there was another ship close by that made it through the storm fine - the one that then went to rescue the people in the life boat.
Both ships actually went further out before the storm, probably in an attempt to deal with it.
Based on the description from the company that built the Bayesian those on board had no reason to fear the storm.  Presumably one the passengers could have decided to open the portholes (to get a better view of the storm, for example) or would they have needed the crew to do that for them?
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,421
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:07:26 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:55:31 pm

Being out at sea is a viable option for a ship in a storm though. It might even be better than being close to shore, where the waves can smash the ship against rocks etc. The Baysian wasn't the only ship out of port, there was another ship close by that made it through the storm fine - the one that then went to rescue the people in the life boat.
Both ships actually went further out before the storm, probably in an attempt to deal with it.
My post was in response to someone saying that the 'tailgate' had been left down.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Huyrob

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:27:33 pm
The Bayesian's keel could be lifted to reduce its draft. Taking your comment at face value (I do not know how much difference the keel's position would make in practice), it will be interesting to find out if it was in the up or down position when hit by the storm.

Didnt know that. If the keel had been lifted, and there would seem no need to do so for draft reasons then the  righting moment would be severely compromised. Akin to a high rope walker with a balancing pole one side of which was double the length of the other side.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,137
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:44:39 pm »
Is it bad that I don't give a fuck about a dodgy millionaire drowning?
Or that I find the constant coverage and hand wringing in the media slightly obscene?
Especially compared to the regular loss of life happening in the very same sea, just with people the media often chooses to demonise?
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,421
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #64 on: Today at 05:53:48 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 05:44:39 pm
Is it bad that I don't give a fuck about a dodgy millionaire drowning?
Or that I find the constant coverage and hand wringing in the media slightly obscene?
Especially compared to the regular loss of life happening in the very same sea, just with people the media often chooses to demonise?

Not at all mate. I'm just interested to know which millionaire genius did something stupid.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,137
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #65 on: Today at 06:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:53:48 pm
Not at all mate. I'm just interested to know which millionaire genius insisted/forced the crew to do something stupid.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,091
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
« Reply #66 on: Today at 06:09:16 pm »
I wonder what the prior probability was that this ship would go down.....
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 