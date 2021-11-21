Also, when you're that wealthy, even the captain of the yacht is just staff, when they should be in charge.
It shouldn't make a difference how wealthy they were. If you are the captain and crew, you are in charge of the vessel. You are the experts, not them. I do understand what you are getting at, though. But, it shouldn't be like that.
They were lawyers, investment bankers and an AI / IT entrepreneur - experts in their own fields, but not this one.
There also was a storm alert and many fisherman didn't go out, for this very reason.