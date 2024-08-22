After many months of debate, decided to nab an Analogue Pocket off fleabay for a good price.
I love handheld gaming, have most systems from Nintendo and Sony, Sega and others. The ARM based systems are all pretty cool for the price to, but the APs screen is just a work of art. 3.5" at 2k res, combined with FPGA filters and scaling, its just a peach.
Initially figured it was overpriced but FPGA/Mister has sky rocketed in price, so for £200 (2nd hand) it isn't too bad. Still needs some work on the open cores, Sega ones, in particular, seems patchy, but on the whole its the best handheld I have ever owned.
Next up is a dock and arcade stick, hook it up to a TV and boom!