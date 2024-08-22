Do love arcade stuff, grew up near loads of them, they were a thing for sure. When the 3d consoles took over in the late 90s I think that was the beginning of the end for them, most turned into gambling and ticket machine crap now.



I did have an original electro coin cab about 20 years back, bought a few jamma pcbs for it (inc parodius for near nothing on ebay) but the CRT eventually blew and that was that. Nothing beats playing arcade games in full sized cabs, no emulator matches the feels at all. Modern cabs are decent for sure, but cannot replace that phosphor glow in a neon lit room. ahhhh ...



Zero space for one but would get another in a heartbeat!



