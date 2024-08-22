« previous next »
Online lionel_messias

Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« on: August 22, 2024, 11:24:56 am »
Just wondered, I love all the old arcade machines from the 1980s - early 2000s.


Bought an arcade machine last year that has 20,000+ games on it.


From Street Fighter to Ghosts and Goblins, Track and Field, Shinobi, Metal Slug, Gradius, the list goes on and on..


Anyone else into all this, you can also get all the games on hard drives, I have my eye on a Hyperspin drive that has 100,000 games on it  ;D

Problem with the kids today: They don't know Shinobi!
Offline Ycuzz

Re: Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« Reply #1 on: August 22, 2024, 02:31:36 pm »
I am soo jealous.

Happy for you mate, but sooo jealous..

If I can ask, how much? (need to plan how to win over Mrs Yc ;D )
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« Reply #2 on: August 22, 2024, 04:49:12 pm »
Yeah got RetroArch on my Steam Deck, got RetroPI on my PCs and got a couple of Pi boxes (One a solid metal one with a flip screen and one a gameboy shaped one - both running EmuStation)

Online lionel_messias

Re: Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« Reply #3 on: August 22, 2024, 06:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on August 22, 2024, 02:31:36 pm
I am soo jealous.

Happy for you mate, but sooo jealous..

If I can ask, how much? (need to plan how to win over Mrs Yc ;D )


Found a dude in Suffolk who built mine for £800 I think it was. It's a 2-player and the design is from the film, Big Trouble in Little China. Looks really nice and works a treat!

Proper arcade sticks and great buttons, no guns though I could have had those.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« Reply #4 on: August 22, 2024, 06:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 22, 2024, 04:49:12 pm
Yeah got RetroArch on my Steam Deck, got RetroPI on my PCs and got a couple of Pi boxes (One a solid metal one with a flip screen and one a gameboy shaped one - both running EmuStation)



Very cool, I have not tried RetroPi or Arch though heard of both.

It blows my mind when someone tells me I can have 20,000 or 100,000 games. Suddenly I want ALL the versions of Metal Slug and R-type, ever made :)
Offline has gone odd

Re: Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« Reply #5 on: September 3, 2024, 01:48:21 pm »
Do love arcade stuff, grew up near loads of them, they were a thing for sure. When the 3d consoles took over in the late 90s I think that was the beginning of the end for them, most turned into gambling and ticket machine crap now.

I did have an original electro coin cab about 20 years back, bought a few jamma pcbs for it (inc parodius for near nothing on ebay) but the CRT eventually blew and that was that. Nothing beats playing arcade games in full sized cabs, no emulator matches the feels at all. Modern cabs are decent for sure, but cannot replace that phosphor glow in a neon lit room. ahhhh ...

Zero space for one but would get another in a heartbeat!

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« Reply #6 on: September 13, 2024, 02:49:46 pm »
Just pre-ordered myself one of these for Christmas

https://www.goretroid.com/en-gb/collections/frontpage/products/retroid-pocket-5-handheld

Should play everything up to the Playstation 2 and even some Switch and Wii games.

I've used the Retroid Pocket 3+ for the past 18 months and that played everything up to the Playstation 2 ok. It will even upscale PSP, PS1 others as well so they look like HD remakes which is nice

I've had a 1TB sd card in mine and have the complete library of Spectrum, Atari, Sega, Nintendo, Sony, handhelds etc
Online lionel_messias

Re: Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« Reply #7 on: September 26, 2024, 10:35:14 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 13, 2024, 02:49:46 pm
Just pre-ordered myself one of these for Christmas

https://www.goretroid.com/en-gb/collections/frontpage/products/retroid-pocket-5-handheld

Should play everything up to the Playstation 2 and even some Switch and Wii games.

I've used the Retroid Pocket 3+ for the past 18 months and that played everything up to the Playstation 2 ok. It will even upscale PSP, PS1 others as well so they look like HD remakes which is nice

I've had a 1TB sd card in mine and have the complete library of Spectrum, Atari, Sega, Nintendo, Sony, handhelds etc

That's really cool :)

I have seen these online. Bought an Ambernic RX last year or so but not used it much.

It is amazing now with Batocera and other OS emulators, you can have 1000s of games on handhelds, as you say, up to PS2 and even beyond.


There will never be enough time to play all those games, the irony of processing power doubling frequently over the last 35 years and fact some of these consoles are now quite old, like me!
Offline has gone odd

Re: Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« Reply #8 on: November 14, 2024, 11:43:52 am »
After many months of debate, decided to nab an Analogue Pocket off fleabay for a good price.

I love handheld gaming, have most systems from Nintendo and Sony, Sega and others. The ARM based systems are all pretty cool for the price to, but the APs screen is just a work of art. 3.5" at 2k res, combined with FPGA filters and scaling, its just a peach.

Initially figured it was overpriced but FPGA/Mister has sky rocketed in price, so for £200 (2nd hand) it isn't too bad. Still needs some work on the open cores, Sega ones, in particular, seems patchy, but on the whole its the best handheld I have ever owned.

Next up is a dock and arcade stick, hook it up to a TV and boom!
Online lionel_messias

Re: Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« Reply #9 on: November 14, 2024, 12:07:38 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on November 14, 2024, 11:43:52 am
After many months of debate, decided to nab an Analogue Pocket off fleabay for a good price.

I love handheld gaming, have most systems from Nintendo and Sony, Sega and others. The ARM based systems are all pretty cool for the price to, but the APs screen is just a work of art. 3.5" at 2k res, combined with FPGA filters and scaling, its just a peach.

Initially figured it was overpriced but FPGA/Mister has sky rocketed in price, so for £200 (2nd hand) it isn't too bad. Still needs some work on the open cores, Sega ones, in particular, seems patchy, but on the whole its the best handheld I have ever owned.

Next up is a dock and arcade stick, hook it up to a TV and boom!

That's really cool, have seen those system and look well built and high-end for a hand held.

Recently I have been playing the old Gradius games on arcade and I love them. Pretty old now but the weapons systems are cool. If you like shoot em ups, PC Engine, Saturn and Neo Geo have tonnes of them, it is literally 1000s of games. Not enough time lol :)
Offline has gone odd

Re: Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:25:25 pm »
That is the actually problem, access to near infinite games and no time at all to play even half of them!

The Gradius series were great, my particular favorite was Paradious. PC Engine, specifically the CD ver had some spectacular shootemups, Star Parodier, Spriggan and Gates of Thunder to name a few. Only discovering them recently, was not a system I had access to back in the yesteryear.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Retro Gaming on Arcades/Emulators/Hyperspin or Pandora systems
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:18:39 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 03:25:25 pm
That is the actually problem, access to near infinite games and no time at all to play even half of them!

The Gradius series were great, my particular favorite was Paradious. PC Engine, specifically the CD ver had some spectacular shootemups, Star Parodier, Spriggan and Gates of Thunder to name a few. Only discovering them recently, was not a system I had access to back in the yesteryear.

Did you know there is "Sexy Parodius" as well? 😀

Thanks for your list, will check some out. I've bought more retro games than PS5 in last 3 years. Have two main machines.
