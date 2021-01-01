I recently purchased a set of vehicle spark plugs from eBay, which were fitted by a local established mechanic.



The spark plugs arrived loose in a thin cardboard box placed into a plastic postage bag.



After fitting, the car began immediately misfiring on one cylinder. The mechanic went to a local motor factor and purchased a new set of spark plugs (same brand and model - NGK Iridium) as the ones Id purchased and fitted those. Upon removal of the ones Id purchased, there was a crack down the ceramic insulator.



I opened a return with the eBay seller and sent the items back. They have responded to say that they had reached out to NGK who reviewed the image of the spark plug, and advised that the damage could only be caused by, several possible factors including; over tightening, wrench slip or mishandling - but is not a technical or manufacturing defect.



I have argued that it is entirely plausible the damage occurred in transit, given the total lack of protection.



The seller has about a dozen negative feedbacks in the last 12 months, and 4 of them are for inadequately packaged spark plugs arriving damaged. Im caught between a time served mechanic who assures me they were fitted correctly using the correct equipment and a seller who insists they were overtightened.



We had a bit of a back and forth via eBay messages, they're very aggressive in their tone. They then sent me a somewhat differently worded response from the manufacturer....



"In lieu of a physical inspection of the plugs, we have reviewed the images provided and can confirm that at least one of the plugs has suffered cracks to the ceramic insulator. This type of damage can be caused by serveral factors; over tightening is suspected in this case due to the hex marks visible within the images, indicating force was used when installing them"



It's almost like they've either edited the manufacturer report, or asked them to reword it to suit their narrative?



The seller has now refunded me, but told me they've only done so because eBay rules stipulate they must refund within 48 hours of the items being returned. They have sent me a 'Without prejudice' message on eBay giving me 7 days to contact them and pay them the refunded amount of £54.96 or they will issue proceedings against me in the small claims court and seek to recover all of their costs.



What do I do? If I'm honest I think they're bluffing, and I'm of good mind to tell them to go and fuck themselves, but I'm also worried about the potential £54.96 spiralling into a bigger amount.