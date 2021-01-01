« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO

mullyred94

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #120 on: Today at 03:22:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:20:55 pm
No Toney. And a centre back pairing thats good in the air but a bit ropey on the ball and with people running at them. Can definitely exploit that.

Interesting to see both our former players on their bench.

Based on last week Sepp has a chance to come on, they took Pinnick off for Mee for the last 20 or something.
So Howard Philips

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #121 on: Today at 03:24:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:20:55 pm
No Toney. And a centre back pairing thats good in the air but a bit ropey on the ball and with people running at them. Can definitely exploit that.

Interesting to see both our former players on their bench.

And Ben Mee on the bench. Another Neanderthal who broke Gomez leg.
Legs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #122 on: Today at 03:25:41 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 03:20:46 pm
Cheese Chuffer. Is he after a move then?

Saudi club bid for him apparently but surely he not go there ?

He might be hanging on to see if a PL club comes in for him possibly
Knight

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #123 on: Today at 03:25:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:18:32 pm
Great team! As expected but good to see no injuries from last week, especially after some of the news this week. Can't wait!

Jones is, presumably, injured because he isnt on the bench. Those midfield options on the bench btw no one in world football could improve on it.
Mighty_Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #124 on: Today at 03:26:39 pm
Pretty much an expected starting line up. Good to see Toney still missing. Good to see how we develop from the 2nd half of the Ipswich game and the Sevilla home win.

Grab an early goal and I think we win this by 3 if we stay focused.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
mullyred94

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #125 on: Today at 03:27:38 pm
We had better home form then City and Arsenal last season who would have knew.

48 points to both of them getting 47.
Legs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #126 on: Today at 03:29:12 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:25:54 pm
Jones is, presumably, injured because he isnt on the bench. Those midfield options on the bench btw no one in world football could improve on it.

Groin injury apparently so that is him out for a few weeks Id guess.

We never learn though well end up playing players out of position like Dom as a 6 good luck with that against the big sides.
Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #127 on: Today at 03:30:43 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 03:26:39 pm
Pretty much an expected starting line up. Good to see Toney still missing. Good to see how we develop from the 2nd half of the Ipswich game and the Sevilla home win.

Grab an early goal and I think we win this by 3 if we stay focused.

COMON U REDMEN!!!

Yeah, looking forward to seeing our team progress under Slot, this is a great chance to hopefully see a bit more of 'his' team :)
88_RED

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #128 on: Today at 03:33:23 pm
Hope Carvalho doesn't come back to bite us in the arse today..
He'll have a point to prove if he gets on the pitch..
Alvador

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #129 on: Today at 03:36:08 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:20:25 pm
Yep genuinely cant rely on the lad. Another one wholl miss loads of games every season.

Seems to get injured at the beginning of every season after hes built some momentum for himself, then takes him months to re-establish himself in the team, starts to look great again before another niggling injury puts him out again. Rinse and repeat.
So Howard Philips

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #130 on: Today at 03:40:06 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:29:12 pm
Groin injury apparently so that is him out for a few weeks Id guess.

We never learn though well end up playing players out of position like Dom as a 6 good luck with that against the big sides.

Whats Joness injury got to do with Dom playing out of position?
lfc_col

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #131 on: Today at 03:41:10 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:25:41 pm
Saudi club bid for him apparently but surely he not go there ?

He might be hanging on to see if a PL club comes in for him possibly

he is 28 maybe after a massive deal to end his career with
mullyred94

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #132 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Whats Joness injury got to do with Dom playing out of position?

Nothing
Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #133 on: Today at 03:54:59 pm
Legs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #134 on: Today at 03:58:18 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Whats Joness injury got to do with Dom playing out of position?

Cos if our players keep dropping like flys then eventually likes of Dom will have to drop back and fill in much like Gravenberch has done.
classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #135 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Today at 03:40:06 pm
What’s Jones’s injury got to do with Dom playing out of position?
presumably if Grav or MacAllister need a sub (which wouldn't be a huge shock given we're effectively in pre-season territory for them both, and Grav has missed training this week) then there are two midfield subs available with Jones out - one is Elliot, one is Endo. I'd guess that Slot would prefer to play Elliot and move Szobo back - assuming that's what Legs means.

I wouldn't say that's necessarily 'out of his position' but do think that for one squad injury, that's a bench surprisingly low on numbers you'd especially want to see subbed on outside of injuries (Elliot, the forwards and Bradley). multiply that for a minimum 47 more games this season (plus players getting tired out in internationals too), and you wonder if Slot's been provided with a deep enough squad to have the best chances of (relative) success
So Howard Philips

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #136 on: Today at 04:00:10 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:58:18 pm
Cos if our players keep dropping like flys then eventually likes of Dom will have to drop back and fill in much like Gravenberch has done.

So some time in the future..

Just enjoy the game today.
newterp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #137 on: Today at 04:00:31 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:22:59 pm
Based on last week Sepp has a chance to come on, they took Pinnick off for Mee for the last 20 or something.


Makes sense to take off Panic.
Legs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #138 on: Today at 04:01:48 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:59:41 pm
presumably if Grav or MacAllister need a sub (which wouldn't be a huge shock given we're effectively in pre-season territory for them both, and Grav has missed training this week) then there are two midfield subs available with Jones out - one is Elliot, one is Endo. I'd guess that Slot would prefer to play Elliot and move Szobo back - assuming that's what Legs means.

I wouldn't say that's necessarily 'out of his position' but do think that for one squad injury, that's a bench surprisingly low on numbers you'd especially want to see subbed on outside of injuries (Elliot, the forwards and Bradley). multiply that for a minimum 47 more games this season (plus players getting tired out in internationals too), and you wonder if Slot's been provided with a deep enough squad to have the best chances of (relative) success

Correct I say out of position as he is an attacking runner from midfield he isnt a playmaker from what I have seen from him so far.
thaddeus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #139 on: Today at 04:03:37 pm
No real surprises in either team.  If we deal with the long balls to their front two (and probably a cameo from Fabio) then our quality will eventually show through.
newterp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Reply #140 on: Today at 04:04:34 pm
Jones' injury issue have really hampered him kicking on to a top level.

He has so many attributes (not top speed) - but can never put together a significant uninterrupted period.

He also backs himself fully - you need that at the top level - but it's starting to slip away from him.
