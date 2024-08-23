« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO  (Read 6170 times)

Offline Qston

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #40 on: August 23, 2024, 09:53:59 am »
Quote from: G1-tiga on August 23, 2024, 03:28:27 am
Can't wait to watch these Reds again. I was fuming around that first half last Saturday by by the end of the second I wanted them to play again straight away!

Was thinking this morning about possibly playing Nunez, Jota and Salah but doubt that will happen. Though Slot has shown ruthlessness and I wonder if Diaz (Who I thought played well by the way) might be taken out due to missed chances. Unlikely but something I was thinking about.

Need to take Brentford seriously, they're a decent side but I think it'll be a win for Slot's first Anfield game. 3 zip. Up the Reds! ;D

I actually think there's a good chance that Gakpo starts. I think he will start with Jota up top and may well then give Darwin some minutes second half. Mo is nailed on, obviously.
Offline G1-tiga

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #41 on: August 23, 2024, 09:56:29 am »
Quote from: Qston on August 23, 2024, 09:53:59 am
I actually think there's a good chance that Gakpo starts. I think he will start with Jota up top and may well then give Darwin some minutes second half. Mo is nailed on, obviously.

Yeah really fair point. Wouldn't be adverse to it if it happens.

Guess in a way I'm just enjoying having the options!
Online The Final Third

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #42 on: August 23, 2024, 10:19:17 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hhWO3NNvNT0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hhWO3NNvNT0</a>
Offline Redmoon18

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #43 on: August 23, 2024, 10:26:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 21, 2024, 03:44:04 pm
Theres a match commentary thread for anyone who wants to follow whats going on, but not an in game comments for people to comment in during the game. There used to be , several years ago but theyd invariably turn into a shitshow if we didnt score inside 2 minutes!

Ok thanks!  ;)
Offline mullyred94

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #44 on: August 23, 2024, 10:46:53 am »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on August 23, 2024, 10:26:12 am
Ok thanks!  ;)

Can post until the game kicks off, during HT and after the game  :wave
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #45 on: August 23, 2024, 11:58:45 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 22, 2024, 09:19:53 pm
Cheers for the OP Prof.

Does anyone know if the ARE will be at full capacity?
Was at the Seville game and it looked like it. Also noticed a lot more safe standing in place, most of the Kop now.
Offline Redmoon18

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #46 on: August 23, 2024, 12:42:11 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on August 23, 2024, 10:46:53 am
Can post until the game kicks off, during HT and after the game  :wave

👍
Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #47 on: August 23, 2024, 12:43:54 pm »
Come in number 47, Nat Phillips primed and ready for his spot on the bench. Headband needed after he runs into another sub.
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #48 on: August 23, 2024, 10:54:41 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot:

Dont expect me to go after the game and make fist-pumps. That is not going to be my style.


Quote
Arne Slot on if he gets angry at HT:

I dont think it was hard, hard but I raised my voice a bit. Im not losing it in terms of throwing things through a dressing room but I can be hard and tough on them if I think its necessary but I dont think that works every week.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #49 on: August 23, 2024, 10:58:18 pm »
So the same side that started second half v Ipswich?
Logged

Offline Menace2Sobriety

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 02:21:35 am »
IMO Slots hardest job - and hes said it himself - will be to get this team playing with intensity from jump. If we can do that - well have a great season
Offline him_15

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 04:53:14 am »
Come on Red!
Offline Shankly998

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:51:34 am »
I take it Toney won't be playing? Not that it should impact much anyway
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 12:03:41 pm »
In the training pics, they were lined up with Dom as a 10 behind Mo, Darwin and Diaz.

Gravenberch didnt train, but did gym work. Hopefully conscious load management rather than a suggestion of an injury.
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 12:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:03:41 pm
In the training pics, they were lined up with Dom as a 10 behind Mo, Darwin and Diaz.

Gravenberch didnt train, but did gym work. Hopefully conscious load management rather than a suggestion of an injury.

No Jota then?
Offline Rosario

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 01:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:03:41 pm
In the training pics, they were lined up with Dom as a 10 behind Mo, Darwin and Diaz.

Gravenberch didnt train, but did gym work. Hopefully conscious load management rather than a suggestion of an injury.
Didnt see Jota train either, hopefully like you said its just a bit of load management.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 01:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:03:41 pm
In the training pics, they were lined up with Dom as a 10 behind Mo, Darwin and Diaz.

Gravenberch didnt train, but did gym work. Hopefully conscious load management rather than a suggestion of an injury.
He's a team-oriented man, Sang. I don't think we'll see "favorites", except Mo, Virg, Trent and Allison. We'll see Jota start one week or a few games, then Gakpo..
Darwin in some matches, then Jota.. Dom as a 10 today, then somebodye else next game. Diaz now, then Gakpo next, etc.. irrespective of their showing in the last game. Everyone will be subject to "rotation"
The ones who will have to adapt, are us, the "starting XI" / week-in-week-out types, like we all are. ;D
It's gunna be frustrating for some, but yeah...

The only reference we have- and it's been said before, from playing style to management style- is Rafa.
Surprisingly pragmatic for a man with his playing style. (And Hollanders- incl. Feyenoord fans said he is excellent with tactics as well- not good... "excellent".)
Offline Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 01:27:44 pm »
Thanks for the OP Prof :)

1. Will Brentford look to go hard from the start, and if so, will they press full pitch or look to press from depth?
2. If Konate starts, where will they look to exploit us in transition?

I think they'll play in a similar manner to how they have at Anfield, defend deep, hope Mbenuo can do something an like you've said, fall over at the slightest touch in the hope of winning freekicks (the latter of which they've been quite successful at)

3. Who will be our biggest creative force?

No idea, ha! Still getting to grips with how we'll play under Slot. To my untrained eye, in the second half in particular last week, we seemed to attack more centrally than we did under Klopp, whilst still using the flanks when we could. Szoboszlai wasn't amazing last week but he may well be our most creative player this season given how he's playing more in the 10 position this year. Diaz could potentially be one too, he doesn't score as many as out other players is the best dribbler we have - a bit from him this season in that respect hopefully

4. Who will be our main goal threat?

Go to be Salah or Jota. While I like Diaz, I get the criticisms of his output. At his age, it's unlikely to increase significantly but he could be good for double figures, as well as being our best dribbler.

5. How much of our bench will be used, and in what scenarios?

Depends I guess, hopefully we'll be comfortably up so can choose who we use. Elliott's a good bet to come on if we need something. I'd expect a similar team to last week to start so if that's the case, I'm really hoping Nunez gets on and scores regardless of how the game's going. He's the one player who needs that this season.
Offline Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:03:41 pm
In the training pics, they were lined up with Dom as a 10 behind Mo, Darwin and Diaz.

Gravenberch didnt train, but did gym work. Hopefully conscious load management rather than a suggestion of an injury.

Jota injured ?
Offline Paul_h

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:58:07 pm »
bit worried that they are going to kick our players.
we lost 3x players to injury the last time we played them.. >:(
Offline CHOPPER

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 09:58:07 pm
bit worried that they are going to kick our players.
we lost 3x players to injury the last time we played them.. >:(

Proper clown shoe run ups I bet
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 11:51:34 am
I take it Toney won't be playing? Not that it should impact much anyway
Yeah they are better without him since his return.
Offline kop306

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm »
some good news about alison tonight
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:39:54 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm
some good news about alison tonight

Hes not on the injury list? :D
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:08:36 pm »
Just got to the US and will be travelling again tomorrow morning here so will miss the game.

Really pissed off at that as I cant wait to see how we play at home under Slot and hearing Anfield in full voice again. Missed that.

Brentford wont be easy, but we should get past them. Wonder if Sepp and Carvalho will be starting?
Offline mickl

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm »
If we can win 4-0, well go top.
Offline Liverbird88

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:42:00 pm »
Im going to this game.

5-0 will do
Online RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:12:37 am »
Great OP Prof.
Excited for this
Online WestieRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:04:52 am »
Thank you for the preview!

I hope Anfield shows Arne what its all about today! Brentford are a well drilled side but we are better! Im picking Mo will continue his brilliant start and bang in a couple. Massive call by me, I know! 😄

Up the Mighty Reds!
Online Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:06:57 am »
Always like playing Stoke when we play these. Bombardment of set pieces and it's all they play for and getting stuck into you but going down off evey touch. Windy day as well so will have to stand up to it and don't let them drag the game down and hope for a fair ref.

Two good wins last season though but them crocking a few ours proved really costly in the end.
