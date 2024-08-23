Thanks for the OP Prof1. Will Brentford look to go hard from the start, and if so, will they press full pitch or look to press from depth?2. If Konate starts, where will they look to exploit us in transition?I think they'll play in a similar manner to how they have at Anfield, defend deep, hope Mbenuo can do something an like you've said, fall over at the slightest touch in the hope of winning freekicks (the latter of which they've been quite successful at)3. Who will be our biggest creative force?No idea, ha! Still getting to grips with how we'll play under Slot. To my untrained eye, in the second half in particular last week, we seemed to attack more centrally than we did under Klopp, whilst still using the flanks when we could. Szoboszlai wasn't amazing last week but he may well be our most creative player this season given how he's playing more in the 10 position this year. Diaz could potentially be one too, he doesn't score as many as out other players is the best dribbler we have - a bit from him this season in that respect hopefully4. Who will be our main goal threat?Go to be Salah or Jota. While I like Diaz, I get the criticisms of his output. At his age, it's unlikely to increase significantly but he could be good for double figures, as well as being our best dribbler.5. How much of our bench will be used, and in what scenarios?Depends I guess, hopefully we'll be comfortably up so can choose who we use. Elliott's a good bet to come on if we need something. I'd expect a similar team to last week to start so if that's the case, I'm really hoping Nunez gets on and scores regardless of how the game's going. He's the one player who needs that this season.