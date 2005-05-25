« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO

Prof

MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« on: August 20, 2024, 07:53:15 pm »


Referee: Stuart Attwell
Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan
Fourth official: Michael Salisbury
VAR: Michael Oliver
Assistant VAR: Mat Wilkes

Arne Slot will lead Liverpool for the first time in a competitive match at Anfield.  On the face of it, after a very confident win against newly promoted Ipswich Town, Liverpool will be clear favourites to take another three points in this one.  However, with all games in the Premier League, any drop-off in performance could lead to a less than comfortable experience.

The key things to be aware of from a Brentford perspective are:

  • Ivan Toney is still looking like he might be leaving, and was left out of the opening fixture against Palace
  • Their team is very physical and will look to make the game a battle
  • They have a potentially brilliant young number 10 they've just signed, who might be a little bit motivated by a visit to Anfield



For Liverpool, the opening fixture highlighted a few things that we'll want to get right this time out.

We need to earn the right to play, by winning our duels across the pitch.  They will look to create battles and slow the game down at every opportunity, and then look to cause us problems on the break and through set plays (watch out for their strength when defending to disappear when touched in possession).  While Brentford have a lot of tall players across their defence and midfield, without Toney and Thiago (their summer signing - ruled out with a bad knee injury), their front line doesn't have quite the same aerial threat so it'll be pace in behind after transitions and the big men to be aware of from freekicks.

It's likely Konate will start following the impact of his half-time introduction on Saturday, with the rest of the starting line-up remaining unchanged.  Konate will help to limit the threat from set pieces and the fast breaks on transition.



In possession, we will want to continue to develop the passing through the thirds and creating good opportunities between the lines that we've seen from Slot's version of Liverpool already.  The one touch interchanges in midfield, with passing into, and then out of, pressure will be a pattern to watch for.  If we can ride the storm and aggression they'll show early on, we should see more control of the pitch the longer the game goes on.  I'm hoping to see a number of situations where we can work one of our passing masters into the space behind their midfield, and then see runners looking to break the offside trap in the next moment.  We saw this work to great effect against Ipswich, and should be seeing this becoming a common aspect of our style.

Here are a few questions for discussion:

1. Will Brentford look to go hard from the start, and if so, will they press full pitch or look to press from depth?
2. If Konate starts, where will they look to exploit us in transition?
3. Who will be our biggest creative force?
4. Who will be our main goal threat?
5. How much of our bench will be used, and in what scenarios?
6. Fabio Carvalho or Carvalwho?
7. What do you think a fair scoreline would be?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #1 on: August 20, 2024, 08:10:02 pm »
An excellent post with some very erudite questions.

Theyll press hard and high and try to cause disquiet in the crowd. The first 20 are crucial. Dont concede, weather the storm, take control and win 2-0.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #2 on: August 20, 2024, 09:17:59 pm »
Hoping for a good home crowd to give Slot a real welcome.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #3 on: August 20, 2024, 09:31:11 pm »
Nice OP, thank you.


1. Will Brentford look to go hard from the start, and if so, will they press full pitch or look to press from depth?
I think they will try to start fast, pressing higher up the pitch, perhaps on Trent's side to exploit space behind him.

2. If Konate starts, where will they look to exploit us in transition?
Behind Trent.

3. Who will be our biggest creative force?
Trent from deeper, and also Salah in the final third.

4. Who will be our main goal threat?
Salah. Jota knows where the net is too, and I'd like to see Nunez come off the bench and show some hunger to get into the fray.

5. How much of our bench will be used, and in what scenarios?
Nunez for Jota, especially if we need a goal, or also to manage minutes and intensity, while getting a key player up to speed.
Elliott maybe, for Szoboszlai with 20 to go, especially if we need a change or a goal.
Gakpo for Diaz - the former had a great Euros and will want to get into the action.

6. Fabio Carvalho or Carvalwho?
I always want us to win well, and keep a clean sheet. But in a way, I would like the lad to show us what we are missing and score a good goal in a 4-1 loss.

7. What do you think a fair scoreline would be?
4-1 Liverpool. Might be too greedy, but I think we have goals in the side and on the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #4 on: August 20, 2024, 10:46:55 pm »
Nice OP.

Just win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #5 on: August 20, 2024, 11:36:47 pm »
Another clean sheet and the lads upfront will take care of the rest. Sounds fairly simple but from pre season and the first game it looks like we are actively focusing on when we lose the ball. It was our biggest problem in the last few years and needs to be sorted ASAP. It's my belief that Slot has looked at this and decided this is an area where we can have big gains.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #6 on: August 21, 2024, 07:36:20 am »
Same side that started the second half.

They are a dangerous side away from home so need to be fully focused.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #7 on: August 21, 2024, 08:24:05 am »
Thanks Prof.

Liam Delap was a great dress rehearsal for these.  If our two central defenders dominate that first ball then our quality will eventually show.

I'd like to see Elliott and Darwin play but hard to see who would get left out for them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #8 on: August 21, 2024, 08:41:16 am »
Thanks Prof. Great OP.

I think that this game will centre around Mac in midfield. I am not a tactician in any way, shape or form, but I did watch the Brentford game at the weekend and the area where they don`t seem as strong (perhaps me not recognising it !) is midfield, and I think Mac will get a little bit more time on the ball and be able to play a bit further forward.

They will be on to Trent early doors having had the warning from Ipswich of what he can do with any space. I think this also potentially frees up Mac a little.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #9 on: August 21, 2024, 09:29:06 am »
Thanks Prof, lovely stuff.

I think without Toney they aren't as potent, however the one area Brentford have attacked us a lot in the past in the right back post, Konate needs to help out Trent here, win that area and we will should have more than enough fire power to see them off.

Looking forward to Slot experiencing the Bastion of Invincibility.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #10 on: August 21, 2024, 11:26:49 am »
Mbuemo is still their main threat. His movement is really good and once he gets in behind hes hard to catch. Wissa is hit and miss, their other forward options have all been a bit lightweight in recent times (Schade, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard). Obviously they have Carvalho now, will be interesting to see if he starts.

Traditionally theyve been solid at the back and in central midfield and inventive from set pieces. Theyre still the latter but if they play a back 4 they miss Rico Henry badly and both Pinnock and Collins are a bit of a bomb scare on the ball. If you remember the away game at their place last season we really exposed Collins. I wouldnt be surprised if Ben Mee started this one for them, or they switch to a back 5 and play Ajer at centre back too.

If we dont give away cheap set pieces I think we should be fine. If our creative players click I think we should creative enough. Might take a while to break them down but I think a 2 or 3 nil win is a decent shout.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #11 on: August 21, 2024, 12:03:50 pm »
Brentford are a much bigger threat at home than they are away, we're usually quite comfy against them at Anfield. I'd expect no different this weekend. Gakpo and Konate in from the start for me. Salah to get Slot's first home goal would feel right.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #12 on: August 21, 2024, 12:35:37 pm »
Brentford looks CL compared to Ipswich so I would be very cautious.

Btw I didnt see any live thread during the Ipswich game. Is it hidden or it just doesnt exist?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #13 on: August 21, 2024, 03:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on August 21, 2024, 12:35:37 pm
Brentford looks CL compared to Ipswich so I would be very cautious.

Btw I didnt see any live thread during the Ipswich game. Is it hidden or it just doesnt exist?

I see Ipswich topped the weekend stats of running, pressing, etc so we know they put 110% in.

Whether them at their best is simply not good enough for this league, or whether we were outstanding to overcome such impressive statistics is something we will find out more of on Sunday.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #14 on: August 21, 2024, 03:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on August 21, 2024, 12:35:37 pm
Brentford looks CL compared to Ipswich so I would be very cautious.

Btw I didnt see any live thread during the Ipswich game. Is it hidden or it just doesnt exist?

Theres a match commentary thread for anyone who wants to follow whats going on, but not an in game comments for people to comment in during the game. There used to be , several years ago but theyd invariably turn into a shitshow if we didnt score inside 2 minutes!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:36:27 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks Prof. will let more erudite than me answer all the questions. Strangely, I think without Toney, Quansah pace will be beneficial. If Toney is playing then Konate definitely.
Second question for me is does he give those in midfield who did well in pre season, ie Jones and Elliott minutes to keep them in rhythm. I personally would, but could be off the bench I guess.
Think they will be a tough opponent but am looking forward to being there and seeing us win as our stars will be too bright for them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:01:26 am »
This feels like when the season really starts. First home game at a sensible kick off time with a full squad.

I really don't understand all the negativity surrounding transfers at all. Yes, I know so many want new shiny things to play with, but I'm all over this squad, there is so much potential for individuals to improve while other teams are gambling on changes. Sure, if we lose the likes of Gomez or Diaz, I would demand comparable replacements, but I think we're in pretty good shape coming into this season.

Anyhow, back to the game. Ahhh, just lovely, August Sunday afternoon, Anfield. What's not to love?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 09:01:26 am
This feels like when the season really starts. First home game at a sensible kick off time with a full squad.

I really don't understand all the negativity surrounding transfers at all. Yes, I know so many want new shiny things to play with, but I'm all over this squad, there is so much potential for individuals to improve while other teams are gambling on changes. Sure, if we lose the likes of Gomez or Diaz, I would demand comparable replacements, but I think we're in pretty good shape coming into this season.

Anyhow, back to the game. Ahhh, just lovely, August Sunday afternoon, Anfield. What's not to love?

I tend to agree with you with the caveat that we have had a mixture of bad luck and over playing players leading to injury crises. With two relatively injury prone centre backs in Konate and Gomez (assuming he stays) I think we are light there.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 am »
We don't start midweek fixtures until after the September international break, so I wouldn't be surprised if Slot keeps the team fairly stable for the first 3 PL fixtures.

I thought it was interesting that he subbed off both full backs, but the midfield 3 played the full match. Since the 5 sub rule was introduced, we've usually replaced 2 or even all 3 starting midfielders by the end of the match.

BTW, I missed the first couple of minutes of the Ipswich match. Did anybody do the trademark Slot move of kicking the ball high in the air early on to confuse the opposition? ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:47:38 pm »
VVD and Konate at the back please.

4-0 the reds.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:33:04 pm »
Thanks for the preview.

Konate in, but everything else the same for me. That midfield three need as much time together as possible. As always with Brentford, winning aerial duels will be massively important. Big test for Gravenberch.

3-0 to Liverpool.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:30:44 pm »
A repeat score from last season would be nice.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:57:17 pm »
I don't expect to see much change from the starting lineup we saw at Ipswich, probs Konate at the back, if anything.

Same again really, clean sheet, score a couple of goals and no injuries. Absolutely anything to take minds off the damn transfer saga!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:18:47 pm »
Thanks for the OP Prof, already counting down the hours to the first home game of the season.

Plenty of positives from last week. Hard to know what to expect in terms of team selection.

I've no idea whether Slot will decide he wants a settled team so perhaps only change Quansah and Konate or if hes someone who likes to rotate a few players every week? Guess well find out soon enough.

How he uses the squad will also be interesting as the number of games increases.

To answer some of your questions

3. Who will be our biggest creative force?

I guess Trent is a more likely choice but I think its possible it could be Gravenberch, if he finds more time between the lines at home then he could well become a good line of supply for our forwards.

4. Who will be our main goal threat?

Mo. Always Mo. Jota may be a better finisher, but Mo scores all kinds of goals always seems to pop up with one even when not playing well. Good to have two such players on the pitch at the same time though

5. How much of our bench will be used, and in what scenarios?

See above. Hard to tell at the moment, the only evidence we have is last week. It seemed to me he might be less inclined to use all 5 subs available unless necessary. Again though might this change when were playing twice a week?

Oh and finally a fair score line I dont think itll be completely comfortable but again I can see us improving through the match and hopefully scoring a few. Maybe 3-0, 3-1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:08:01 pm »
Great preview Prof.

First home game of the season and it looks like the sunny August match where we all turn up in sleeve shirts and shorts may be out as rain forecast for Sunday. It wont dampen our crowd though who I hope will be getting their voices in tune for another exciting ride.

I will be in the Lower Kenny again celebrating 70 years of going to Anfield. A bit different to my first game which was our first in Div2 after relegation. I can definitely not be called a glory hunter as for my first 7 years we finished 3rd every year but one, and that was 4th. Top 2 went up.

Looking forward we look in good shape and Slot has shown he can get wins and has maintained the attacking flair we have come to expect over the past 9 seasons. Long may it continue. I didnt expect Gravenberch to play from the start but he justified his selection and lets hope for more on Sunday.

Goal threat will come from Mo and hopefully defence splitting passes from Trent. Konate looked solid after his introduction which was a relief after a couple of poor matches near the end of last season.
Score could be 2-0 but any win is fine by me.

It will be good to see and hear a full Kop again.


Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:59:37 pm »
Another clean sheet would be great. I want the feeling to score goals against Liverpool to be difficult to build and build.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:18:51 pm »
Own goal from Sepp and red card for Carvalho!


Too soon?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:16:53 pm »
Thanks Prof.

Our first competitive home game under Slot. I expect us to have a lot of the ball especially as the game progresses. It may be another close first half but once again I think well get better in the 2nd half.

Konate will probably start and that may allow Trent to have a free role to ping the ball around. Hopefully Gravenberch has another great game.

I hope to see Nunez come on and get some game time.

We should be too strong and will score at least 2.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:19:53 pm »
Cheers for the OP Prof.

Does anyone know if the ARE will be at full capacity?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm »
So everyone's assuming Konate will start instead of Quansah?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm »
Wouldn't expect much of a lineup change.

Although regarding the formation, why was it 4-3-3 against Ipswich rather than Slot's preferred 4-2-3-1?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm »
It will be much more welcoming than Ipswich away so you'd like to think they might be at it a big quicker. You'd really fancy us to win. 3-0 will do.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm »
Much harder game than Ipswich. We'll have to play better in both halves to get a result I think.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:26:03 pm »
I am going to this and cant wait.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 10:26:03 pm
I am going to this and cant wait.

Only thing to make it better would be if your mates picking you up in his van.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm »
For quite a few of our players, this is really still pre-season. All those guys who missed the American tour, or were only there for the last part, or were injured (Robbo.) Of the likely starting team, only Mo, Dom and maybe Grav and Jota could be considered to have had a pre-season.

Pretty sure we'll win, but we're still warming up.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:20:29 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm
For quite a few of our players, this is really still pre-season. All those guys who missed the American tour, or were only there for the last part, or were injured (Robbo.) Of the likely starting team, only Mo, Dom and maybe Grav and Jota could be considered to have had a pre-season.

Pretty sure we'll win, but we're still warming up.
A week between games should help Slot implement what he wants for now. Not sure how many we have and no doubt the international break will be shit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm »
I'd like to see Curtis and/or Harvey in the first XI. Maybe Nunez in for Diaz.  Might as well start giving the whole squad some early minutes and let the people with short summers be brought in slowly.  (Which doesn't explain Mac and Diaz both playing the full 99 last week...   )

Think we win this by a couple though no matter who starts. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm »
Unlike Klopp where it was Russian Roulette for 7 positions every consecutive match, I dont get a feeling from Slot being as a big league rotater. Expecting the same second half team to start. Similar to how Arteta plays his first eleven week in week out, only changes if an injury or massive drop in form.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:28:27 am »
Can't wait to watch these Reds again. I was fuming around that first half last Saturday by by the end of the second I wanted them to play again straight away!

Was thinking this morning about possibly playing Nunez, Jota and Salah but doubt that will happen. Though Slot has shown ruthlessness and I wonder if Diaz (Who I thought played well gy the way) might be taken due to missed chances. Unlikely but something I was thinking about.

Need to take Brentford seriously, they're a decent side but I think it'll be a win for Slot's first Anfield game. 3 zip. Uo the Reds! ;D
