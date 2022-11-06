« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO

MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan
Fourth official: Michael Salisbury
VAR: Michael Oliver
Assistant VAR: Mat Wilkes

Arne Slot will lead Liverpool for the first time in a competitive match at Anfield.  On the face of it, after a very confident win against newly promoted Ipswich Town, Liverpool will be clear favourites to take another three points in this one.  However, with all games in the Premier League, any drop-off in performance could lead to a less than comfortable experience.

The key things to be aware of from a Brentford perspective are:

  • Ivan Toney is still looking like he might be leaving, and was left out of the opening fixture against Palace
  • Their team is very physical and will look to make the game a battle
  • They have a potentially brilliant young number 10 they've just signed, who might be a little bit motivated by a visit to Anfield



For Liverpool, the opening fixture highlighted a few things that we'll want to get right this time out.

We need to earn the right to play, by winning our duels across the pitch.  They will look to create battles and slow the game down at every opportunity, and then look to cause us problems on the break and through set plays (watch out for their strength when defending to disappear when touched in possession).  While Brentford have a lot of tall players across their defence and midfield, without Toney and Thiago (their summer signing - ruled out with a bad knee injury), their front line doesn't have quite the same aerial threat so it'll be pace in behind after transitions and the big men to be aware of from freekicks.

It's likely Konate will start following the impact of his half-time introduction on Saturday, with the rest of the starting line-up remaining unchanged.  Konate will help to limit the threat from set pieces and the fast breaks on transition.



In possession, we will want to continue to develop the passing through the thirds and creating good opportunities between the lines that we've seen from Slot's version of Liverpool already.  The one touch interchanges in midfield, with passing into, and then out of, pressure will be a pattern to watch for.  If we can ride the storm and aggression they'll show early on, we should see more control of the pitch the longer the game goes on.  I'm hoping to see a number of situations where we can work one of our passing masters into the space behind their midfield, and then see runners looking to break the offside trap in the next moment.  We saw this work to great effect against Ipswich, and should be seeing this becoming a common aspect of our style.

Here are a few questions for discussion:

1. Will Brentford look to go hard from the start, and if so, will they press full pitch or look to press from depth?
2. If Konate starts, where will they look to exploit us in transition?
3. Who will be our biggest creative force?
4. Who will be our main goal threat?
5. How much of our bench will be used, and in what scenarios?
6. Fabio Carvalho or Carvalwho?
7. What do you think a fair scoreline would be?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
An excellent post with some very erudite questions.

Theyll press hard and high and try to cause disquiet in the crowd. The first 20 are crucial. Dont concede, weather the storm, take control and win 2-0.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Hoping for a good home crowd to give Slot a real welcome.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Nice OP, thank you.


1. Will Brentford look to go hard from the start, and if so, will they press full pitch or look to press from depth?
I think they will try to start fast, pressing higher up the pitch, perhaps on Trent's side to exploit space behind him.

2. If Konate starts, where will they look to exploit us in transition?
Behind Trent.

3. Who will be our biggest creative force?
Trent from deeper, and also Salah in the final third.

4. Who will be our main goal threat?
Salah. Jota knows where the net is too, and I'd like to see Nunez come off the bench and show some hunger to get into the fray.

5. How much of our bench will be used, and in what scenarios?
Nunez for Jota, especially if we need a goal, or also to manage minutes and intensity, while getting a key player up to speed.
Elliott maybe, for Szoboszlai with 20 to go, especially if we need a change or a goal.
Gakpo for Diaz - the former had a great Euros and will want to get into the action.

6. Fabio Carvalho or Carvalwho?
I always want us to win well, and keep a clean sheet. But in a way, I would like the lad to show us what we are missing and score a good goal in a 4-1 loss.

7. What do you think a fair scoreline would be?
4-1 Liverpool. Might be too greedy, but I think we have goals in the side and on the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Nice OP.

Just win.
