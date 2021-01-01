« previous next »
Good evening and welcome to the final day of the season.  After 29 rounds of matches it comes down to this.

With all eyes on the top of the table title shoot out, let's get the remaining matches out of the way first...
Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Owen

Gerrard shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Strurridge(1 min)

Strurridge diving header! Glanced home at the near post (1 min)

Goal Scored by  Strurridge  for  Lone Star Red  on  (1 min)

Score: Tubby 0  -  1 Lone Star Red
Best shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (2 min)

Strurridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but K.Walker slides in to win the ball (2 min)

Foden with a slide-rule pass out to Best(2 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but Gomez reads it well and clears (2 min)

Kane finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (3 min)

Kane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Cahill slides in to win the ball (5 min)

Cahill takes it past Kane using his body well (5 min)

K.Walker with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Nicol slides in to win the ball (5 min)

McAllister shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (6 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Best(7 min)

Best with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (7 min)

Wilshere picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (12 min)

Bridge with a slide-rule pass out to Kane(12 min)

Kane clips it towards the back post, but Nicol reads it well and clears (11 min)

Owen takes it past Gillespie using his body well (14 min)

Rice picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (14 min)

Owen takes it past Bridge using his body well (15 min)

Cahill takes it past Kane using his body well (16 min)

Best with a slide-rule pass out to McAllister(18 min)

McAllister shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Foden(17 min)

Foden with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (17 min)

McAllister looks to slide it between the defenders to Kane(21 min)

Kane is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (21 min)

Foden picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (21 min)

Gerrard shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Owen(22 min)

Owen with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (22 min)

Strurridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Bridge slides in to win the ball (22 min)

McAllister with a slide-rule pass out to Best(23 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but Cahill reads it well and clears (19 min)

McAllister with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Nicol slides in to win the ball (23 min)

Kane finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (27 min)

Strurridge shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (31 min)

K.Walker finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (31 min)

Kane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Nicol slides in to win the ball (32 min)

Nicol with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but K.Walker slides in to win the ball (32 min)

Best shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Kane(32 min)

Kane with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (32 min)

Owen looks to slide it between the defenders to Gerrard(33 min)

Gerrard is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (33 min)

Lallana takes it past Wilkins using his body well (36 min)

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Lawrenson reads it well and clears (38 min)

Lambert takes it past Gerrard using his body well (39 min)

Rice picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (40 min)

Foden clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson reads it well and clears (42 min)

Foden clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson reads it well and clears (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Tubby 0  -  1 Lone Star Red
The match resumes and the ball is with Best

Foden with a slide-rule pass out to Best(46 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson reads it well and clears (45 min)

Rice with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Gillespie slides in to win the ball (48 min)

Bridge finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (48 min)

Kane finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (53 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Best(57 min)

Best with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (57 min)

Lambert with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Cahill slides in to win the ball (57 min)

Owen with a slide-rule pass out to Lallana(64 min)

Lallana clips it towards the back post, but Lawrenson reads it well and clears (63 min)

Nicol clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker reads it well and clears (64 min)

Gerrard is dispossessed by Lambert(66 min)

Bridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but A.Robertson slides in to win the ball (72 min)

Lallana picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (74 min)

Wilkins finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (75 min)

Wilshere with a slide-rule pass out to Gerrard(75 min)

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Bridge reads it well and clears (74 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but Nicol reads it well and clears (76 min)

Gerrard with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Gillespie slides in to win the ball (77 min)

Foden with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but A.Robertson slides in to win the ball (78 min)

Lallana is dispossessed by Wilkins(80 min)

Best shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Foden(83 min)

Foden with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (83 min)

Gerrard shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Strurridge(84 min)

Strurridge takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (84 min)

Wilkins with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Cahill slides in to win the ball (84 min)

A.Robertson is dispossessed by Bridge(85 min)

Wilshere with a slide-rule pass out to Lallana(86 min)

Lallana shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Owen(86 min)

Owen with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (86 min)

Wilshere takes it past McAllister using his body well (86 min)

Strurridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawrenson slides in to win the ball (87 min)

Wilkins with a slide-rule pass out to McAllister(88 min)

McAllister clips it towards the back post, but Gomez reads it well and clears (81 min)

Nicol clips it towards the back post, but Lawrenson reads it well and clears (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Tubby 0  -  1 Lone Star Red

Goals Scored by: Strurridge
Category Tubby Lone Star Red
Goal 0 1
Shot 9 10
Shot on Target 8 5
Successful Pass 522 410
Missed Pass 128 129
Successful Cross 5 4
Missed Crossed 8 5
Duel Won 31 29
Duel Lost 29 31
Fouls Committed 5 19
Saves 4 8
Interceptions 23 29
Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

Duff with a first time ball round the corner to Andy Cole(0 min)

Andy Cole races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (0 min)

Giggs with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (1 min)

McLeish dribles past Shearer with a calm drop of the shoulder (2 min)

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (4 min)

J.Johnstone plays it across the six yard box to Tochack(4 min)

Tochack controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (4 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (4 min)

Score: Red1977 0  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
McMahon with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrath slides in to win the ball (6 min)

Duff plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(8 min)

Shearer brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (8 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Yeats reads it well and clears (9 min)

M.Johnston with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.James slides in to win the ball (9 min)

McMahon shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (10 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross but Yeats reads it well and clears (11 min)

McMahon shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (11 min)

Fletcher shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (12 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but McLeish reads it well and clears (12 min)

Andy Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrath slides in to win the ball (13 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but McGrath reads it well and clears (15 min)

Baxter switches it out to D.Cooper(15 min)

D.Cooper plays it across the six yard box to Tochack(15 min)

Tochack brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (15 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but McLeish reads it well and clears (16 min)

M.Johnston shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (17 min)

M.Johnston with a first time ball round the corner to Fletcher(19 min)

Fletcher races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper, and it's in off the far post!!! (19 min)

Goal Scored by  Fletcher  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (19 min)

Score: Red1977 0  -  2 Musketeer Gripweed
Shearer hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (20 min)

Tochack with a first time ball round the corner to M.Johnston(21 min)

M.Johnston races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (21 min)

Andy Cole hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (22 min)

M.Johnston with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.James slides in to win the ball (23 min)

D.Cooper with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Yeats slides in to win the ball (25 min)

M.Johnston skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (25 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Johnston  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (25 min)

Score: Red1977 0  -  3 Musketeer Gripweed
McMahon with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McLeish slides in to win the ball (25 min)

Giggs with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (26 min)

Tochack is dispossessed by Yeats(27 min)

Tochack with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (27 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but McLeish reads it well and clears (27 min)

Tochack shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (28 min)

Andy Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McLeish slides in to win the ball (32 min)

E.Hughes dribles past Tochack with a calm drop of the shoulder (36 min)

Duff hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (36 min)

Andy Cole hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (37 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but Pearce reads it well and clears (39 min)

Baxter with a first time ball round the corner to Fletcher(42 min)

Fletcher with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (42 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Yeats reads it well and clears (43 min)

Duff shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Red1977 0  -  3 Musketeer Gripweed
The match resumes and the ball is with Shearer

M.Johnston with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (45 min)

Duff plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(45 min)

Shearer collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (45 min)

McMahon with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (48 min)

Shearer with a first time ball round the corner to McMahon(50 min)

McMahon races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (50 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but S.Kennedy reads it well and clears (52 min)

S.Kennedy with a first time ball round the corner to Tochack(52 min)

Tochack with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (52 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but McLeish reads it well and clears (52 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but McGrath reads it well and clears (54 min)

Giggs plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(58 min)

Andy Cole collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (58 min)

Andy Cole with a first time ball round the corner to Shearer(58 min)

Shearer races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (58 min)

J.Johnstone plays it across the six yard box to Tochack(60 min)

Tochack brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (60 min)

Pearce with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson slides in to win the ball (61 min)

J.Johnstone plays it across the six yard box to Tochack(63 min)

Tochack brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (63 min)

McMahon shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (65 min)

Andy Cole with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by J.Johnstone. Freekick in a promising position (67 min)

McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (67 min)

McLeish uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (67 min)
M.Johnston hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (67 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but Pearce reads it well and clears (69 min)

R.James with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrath slides in to win the ball (70 min)

Duff hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (71 min)

Fletcher with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson slides in to win the ball (72 min)

J.Johnstone with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Duff. Freekick in a promising position (73 min)

Baxter looking to play this into the danger area (73 min)

McGrath climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (73 min)
Duff plays a beautiful cross but Pearce reads it well and clears (78 min)

Tochack with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (80 min)

Giggs hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (82 min)

Shearer is dispossessed by McGrath(85 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Red1977 0  -  3 Musketeer Gripweed

Goals Scored by: Tochack, Fletcher, M.Johnston
Category Red1977 Musketeer Gripweed
Goal 0 3
Shot 16 13
Shot on Target 11 6
Successful Pass 565 386
Missed Pass 123 135
Successful Cross 3 4
Missed Crossed 10 3
Duel Won 38 27
Duel Lost 27 38
Fouls Committed 13 17
Saves 2 11
Interceptions 12 21
Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Joe Cole carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (0 min)

Brady beats his man and crosses early to Fowler(0 min)

Fowler with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (0 min)

Young bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Neville steps across to carry the ball away (2 min)

Joe Cole carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (2 min)

Fowler bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Greig steps across to carry the ball away (3 min)

Barry beats J.Robertson using his body well (4 min)

Dalglish swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (4 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Saka(6 min)

Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(6 min)

Saka holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Barry. The big men come forward for the freekick (7 min)

J.Robertson looks most likely to take this... (7 min)

Greig pulls away at the far post, and his powerful header beats everyone.  Goal!!! (7 min)

Goal Scored by  Greig  for  Draex  on  (7 min)

Score: Popcorn 0  -  1 Draex
Brady carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (7 min)

Joe Cole carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (9 min)

Dalglish swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole reads it well and clears (11 min)

Ashley Cole swings it across the box, but McNeill reads it well and clears (11 min)

Brady shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (12 min)

Joe Cole bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Neville steps across to carry the ball away (13 min)

Young carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (15 min)

Keown beats Lineker using his body well (16 min)

Lineker with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Dalglish(17 min)

Dalglish with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (17 min)

Goal Scored by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (17 min)

Score: Popcorn 0  -  2 Draex
Barry bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Hendry steps across to carry the ball away (17 min)

J.Robertson shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (18 min)

Joe Cole carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (19 min)

Lineker is dispossessed by Carragher(21 min)

Lineker finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (22 min)

Dalglish beats Hargreaves using his body well (22 min)

Dalglish holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Brady. The big men come forward for the freekick (23 min)

J.Robertson looks most likely to take this... (23 min)

Keown is in just the right place to head that away (23 min)
Alexander-Arnold beats his man and crosses early to Young(23 min)

Young diving header! Glanced home at the near post (23 min)

Goal Scored by  Young  for  Popcorn  on  (23 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  2 Draex
Saka slips the ball down the line to J.Robertson(23 min)

J.Robertson swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (23 min)

Young hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(23 min)

Goal Scored by  Young  for  Popcorn  on  (23 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  2 Draex
Joe Cole beats his man and crosses early to Fowler(24 min)

Fowler with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (24 min)

Joe Cole finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (28 min)

Young finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (32 min)

Hargreaves bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McNeill steps across to carry the ball away (33 min)

Greig beats his man and crosses early to J.Robertson(35 min)

J.Robertson with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (35 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Hendry reads it well and clears (36 min)

Saka beats his man and crosses early to Dalglish(36 min)

Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(36 min)

Dalglish bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Keown steps across to carry the ball away (37 min)

Lineker is dispossessed by Keown(40 min)

Young shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Popcorn 2  -  2 Draex
The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Brady beats his man and crosses early to Fowler(45 min)

Fowler with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (45 min)

Saka hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(46 min)

Goal Scored by  Saka  for  Draex  on  (46 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  3 Draex
Dalglish shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (46 min)

Young shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (47 min)

Saka beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(49 min)

Lineker finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(49 min)

Bellingham shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (50 min)

Joe Cole beats his man and crosses early to Brady(50 min)

Brady finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(50 min)

Ashley Cole bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Hendry steps across to carry the ball away (50 min)

Dalglish carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (51 min)

Bellingham bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ashley Cole steps across to carry the ball away (51 min)

Hargreaves carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (52 min)

Saka beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(53 min)

Lineker diving header! Glanced home at the near post (53 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (53 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  4 Draex
Joe Cole hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(53 min)

Goal Scored by  Joe Cole  for  Popcorn  on  (53 min)

Score: Popcorn 3  -  4 Draex
Joe Cole bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Greig steps across to carry the ball away (56 min)

Hargreaves finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (57 min)

Young swings it across the box, but McNeill reads it well and clears (58 min)

J.Robertson swings it across the box, but Carragher reads it well and clears (58 min)

Greig swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole reads it well and clears (58 min)

Young swings it across the box, but Greig reads it well and clears (60 min)

Saka swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold reads it well and clears (61 min)

Alexander-Arnold beats his man and crosses early to Joe Cole(62 min)

Joe Cole finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(62 min)

Fowler bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Greig steps across to carry the ball away (62 min)

J.Robertson carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (64 min)

Alexander-Arnold beats Carrick using his body well (64 min)

J.Robertson carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (65 min)

Saka finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (66 min)

Alexander-Arnold slips the ball down the line to Fowler(68 min)

Fowler beats his man and crosses early to Brady(67 min)

Brady with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (67 min)

Neville cuts back inside the defender and clips the ball towards the back post, but it's just too high for anyone to get onto the end of it (70 min)

Bellingham slips the ball down the line to J.Robertson(73 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Dalglish(72 min)

Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(72 min)

Dalglish swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (73 min)

Alexander-Arnold swings it across the box, but Hendry reads it well and clears (73 min)

Lineker is dispossessed by Keown(74 min)

Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(74 min)

Lineker with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (74 min)

Barry bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Hendry steps across to carry the ball away (76 min)

Bellingham bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (76 min)

Brady finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (78 min)

Joe Cole beats his man and crosses early to Brady(84 min)

Brady with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (84 min)

Dalglish holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Brady. The big men come forward for the freekick (85 min)

J.Robertson looks most likely to take this... (85 min)

Hargreaves is in just the right place to head that away (85 min)
Young swings it across the box, but Neville reads it well and clears (85 min)

Dalglish swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (88 min)

Brady carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Popcorn 3  -  4 Draex

Goals Scored by: Young, Young, Joe Cole - Greig, Dalglish, Saka, Lineker
Category Popcorn Draex
Goal 3 4
Shot 21 15
Shot on Target 11 9
Successful Pass 449 486
Missed Pass 118 124
Successful Cross 8 7
Missed Crossed 6 9
Duel Won 36 31
Duel Lost 31 36
Fouls Committed 20 16
Saves 5 8
Interceptions 21 23
Line Up for Vivabobbygraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Barnes

Barnes picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (3 min)

McGovern picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (3 min)

Heighway shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (6 min)

Steven with a slide-rule pass out to Clarke(7 min)

Clarke beats his man and crosses early to Barnes(1 min)

Barnes collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (1 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but R.Ferdinand intercepts (12 min)

L.Dixon clips it towards the back post, but Ratcliffe intercepts (12 min)

Donachie finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (14 min)

Clarke turns sharply but is brought down by A.Kennedy. Freekick in a promising position (14 min)

Hoddle looking to play this into the danger area (14 min)

McGovern is in just the right place to head that away (14 min)
Barnes shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (15 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon intercepts (15 min)

Steven beats L.Dixon using his body well (18 min)

McManaman beats his man and crosses early to McDermott(19 min)

McDermott hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (19 min)

Vardy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (20 min)

Heighway picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (27 min)

McManaman beats his man and crosses early to McDermott(29 min)

McDermott gets across his man at the near post to glance home (29 min)

Goal Scored by  McDermott  for  Max_powers  on  (29 min)

Score: Vivabobbygraham 0  -  1 Max_powers
Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Ratcliffe intercepts (29 min)

McManaman shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (29 min)

Heighway beats Giles using his body well (30 min)

McDermott picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (30 min)

McManaman finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (30 min)

M.Wright loses posession to Vardy(32 min)

Vardy beats Lawler using his body well (32 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but A.Kennedy intercepts (37 min)

Scholes finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (39 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but A.Kennedy intercepts (40 min)

Bell picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (42 min)

Barnes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Ferdinand steps in to intercept (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Vivabobbygraham 0  -  1 Max_powers
The match resumes and the ball is with Vardy

A.Kennedy beats his man and crosses early to McManaman(45 min)

McManaman hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (45 min)

Heighway with a slide-rule pass out to McDermott(46 min)

McDermott beats his man and crosses early to Vardy(44 min)

Vardy hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (44 min)

Steven picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (46 min)

McManaman with a slide-rule pass out to Vardy(46 min)

Vardy beats his man and crosses early to Scholes(44 min)

Scholes hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (44 min)

McManaman brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ratcliffe steps in to intercept (47 min)

Steven clips it towards the back post, but Smith intercepts (50 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon intercepts (50 min)

McDermott with a slide-rule pass out to Vardy(51 min)

Vardy clips it towards the back post, but Ratcliffe intercepts (50 min)

Clarke finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (53 min)

R.Ferdinand beats Barnes using his body well (53 min)

Steven picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (57 min)

L.Dixon with a slide-rule pass out to Vardy(60 min)

Vardy clips it towards the back post, but Lawler intercepts (58 min)

Lawler finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (60 min)

McManaman with a slide-rule pass out to McDermott(61 min)

McDermott beats his man and crosses early to Heighway(61 min)

Heighway collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (61 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but R.Ferdinand intercepts (64 min)

Heighway brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but M.Wright steps in to intercept (64 min)

Donachie clips it towards the back post, but Smith intercepts (64 min)

Scholes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ratcliffe steps in to intercept (65 min)

Heighway turns sharply but is brought down by Clarke. Freekick in a promising position (69 min)

Scholes hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (69 min)
Vardy picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (73 min)

Steven picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (74 min)

Bell brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Smith steps in to intercept (76 min)

Barnes with a slide-rule pass out to Hoddle(76 min)

Hoddle beats his man and crosses early to Steven(76 min)

Steven gets across his man at the near post to glance home (76 min)

Goal Scored by  Steven  for  Vivabobbygraham  on  (76 min)

Score: Vivabobbygraham 1  -  1 Max_powers
Hoddle shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (79 min)

Scholes finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (80 min)

Barnes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Smith steps in to intercept (81 min)

Steven clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon intercepts (81 min)

Clarke finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (81 min)

Scholes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ratcliffe steps in to intercept (82 min)

Hoddle brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Smith steps in to intercept (87 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but A.Kennedy intercepts (87 min)

Bell beats McGovern using his body well (88 min)

Steven finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (88 min)

Barnes turns sharply but is brought down by L.Dixon. Freekick in a promising position (89 min)

Hoddle looking to play this into the danger area (89 min)

L.Dixon is in just the right place to head that away (89 min)
That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Vivabobbygraham 1  -  1 Max_powers

Goals Scored by: Steven - McDermott
Category Vivabobbygraham Max_powers
Goal 1 1
Shot 9 12
Shot on Target 7 6
Successful Pass 506 472
Missed Pass 122 124
Successful Cross 2 6
Missed Crossed 10 4
Duel Won 28 25
Duel Lost 25 28
Fouls Committed 8 8
Saves 5 6
Interceptions 15 27
Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by L.Ferdinand

Lee with a slide-rule pass out to M.Hughes(0 min)

M.Hughes plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper reads it well and clears (0min)

Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Campbell slides in to win the ball (2 min)

L.Ferdinand is dispossessed by Terry(2 min)

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(4 min)

L.Ferdinand with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (4 min)

T.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Campbell reads it well and clears (7 min)

Sheedy with a slide-rule pass out to Francis(8 min)

Francis plays a beautiful cross but Staunton reads it well and clears (5 min)

Keegan is dispossessed by Adams(9 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Staunton reads it well and clears (10 min)

Sheedy shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (11 min)

L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (11 min)

Keegan beats Lee using his body well (12 min)

Sheedy beats his man and crosses early to Keegan(12 min)

Keegan hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (12 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (12 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
Keegan with a slide-rule pass out to Brooking(13 min)

Brooking beats his man and crosses early to Francis(12 min)

Francis hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (12 min)

Goal Scored by  Francis  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (12 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 2  -  0 Robbie Redman
Sheedy with a slide-rule pass out to Keegan(13 min)

Keegan plays a beautiful cross but Venison reads it well and clears (13 min)

D.Walker beats M.Hughes using his body well (14 min)

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(22 min)

M.Hughes brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (22 min)

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(23 min)

M.Hughes brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (23 min)

Waddle shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (24 min)

L.Ferdinand runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (27 min)

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(27 min)

M.Hughes brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (27 min)

Beckham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (27 min)

Beckham is brought down by Francis. The ref indicates a freekick (29 min)

McStay swings in the freekick (29 min)

Adams wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (29 min)
Brooking bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Venison slides in to win the ball (30 min)

Beckham shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (31 min)

Brooking drives into the space and looks to release Keegan(32 min)

Keegan runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (32 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (32 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 3  -  0 Robbie Redman
M.Hughes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stevens slides in to win the ball (33 min)

Bale with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (34 min)

Beckham plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper reads it well and clears (35 min)

Brooking beats Beckham using his body well (36 min)

Keegan shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (37 min)

Staunton beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(38 min)

L.Ferdinand hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (38 min)

Goal Scored by  L.Ferdinand  for  Robbie Redman  on  (38 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 3  -  1 Robbie Redman
Keegan with a slide-rule pass out to Brooking(41 min)

Brooking plays a beautiful cross but Venison reads it well and clears (40 min)

Waddle with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (41 min)

L.Ferdinand shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (42 min)

Beckham is brought down by Waddle. The ref indicates a freekick (42 min)

McStay swings in the freekick (42 min)

Stevens climbs high to head clear (42 min)
Waddle with a slide-rule pass out to Keegan(43 min)

Keegan plays a beautiful cross but Venison reads it well and clears (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 3  -  1 Robbie Redman
The match resumes and the ball is with Francis

Keegan with a slide-rule pass out to Brooking(45 min)

Brooking beats his man and crosses early to Keegan(45 min)

Keegan with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (45 min)

M.Hughes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stevens slides in to win the ball (46 min)

Francis bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Venison slides in to win the ball (46 min)

Reid bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Adams slides in to win the ball (50 min)

Beckham bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker slides in to win the ball (50 min)

T.Cooper beats his man and crosses early to Francis(54 min)

Francis brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (54 min)

L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (55 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but Terry reads it well and clears (56 min)

Sheedy with a slide-rule pass out to Francis(58 min)

Francis beats his man and crosses early to Keegan(57 min)

Keegan hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (57 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (57 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 4  -  1 Robbie Redman
Bale bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stevens slides in to win the ball (58 min)

Venison flashes the ball through the six yard box, but it misses everyone (58 min)

Brooking with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (62 min)

L.Ferdinand bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry slides in to win the ball (64 min)

Staunton flashes the ball through the six yard box, but it misses everyone (65 min)

Francis with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (66 min)

Adams beats Francis using his body well (68 min)

Beckham with a slide-rule pass out to Bale(68 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper reads it well and clears (66 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but Terry reads it well and clears (68 min)

Francis beats Staunton using his body well (69 min)

Venison is dispossessed by Francis(70 min)

Francis runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (73 min)

Sheedy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (76 min)

M.Hughes is dispossessed by Terry(78 min)

Keegan with a slide-rule pass out to Francis(78 min)

Francis beats his man and crosses early to Keegan(77 min)

Keegan with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (77 min)

D.Walker beats M.Hughes using his body well (80 min)

Bale bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry slides in to win the ball (83 min)

L.Ferdinand bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but T.Cooper slides in to win the ball (84 min)

L.Ferdinand drives into the space and looks to release Bale(85 min)

Bale is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (85 min)

Keegan bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Staunton slides in to win the ball (86 min)

L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (86 min)

Lee is dispossessed by Stevens(86 min)

Francis is dispossessed by Adams(88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 4  -  1 Robbie Redman

Goals Scored by: Keegan, Francis, Keegan, Keegan - L.Ferdinand
Category Sheer Magnetism Robbie Redman
Goal 4 1
Shot 11 10
Shot on Target 9 5
Successful Pass 524 401
Missed Pass 135 129
Successful Cross 6 5
Missed Crossed 6 7
Duel Won 39 27
Duel Lost 27 39
Fouls Committed 10 7
Saves 3 5
Interceptions 27 21
Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

Sterling runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hansen reads it well and clears (1 min)

Aldridge carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (3 min)

Milner with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but G.Johnson steps across to carry the ball away (3 min)

Sterling slips the ball down the line to Keane(6 min)

Keane runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.Jones reads it well and clears (5 min)

Hansen beats Rooney with a calm drop of the shoulder (8 min)

Sterling strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Le Tissier. That's a free kick in a good position (14 min)

Gemmill looks most likely to take this... (14 min)

Winterburn gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (14 min)
Rooney with a first time ball round the corner to Beardsley(16 min)

Beardsley with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (16 min)

Milner picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (17 min)

Sterling runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.Jones reads it well and clears (18 min)

Le Tissier beats Stones with a calm drop of the shoulder (19 min)

Platt runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.Jones reads it well and clears (21 min)

Quansah loses posession to G.Johnson(22 min)

R.Kennedy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but G.Johnson steps across to carry the ball away (22 min)

Platt plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(22 min)

Rooney lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (22 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (22 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 Hazell
Milner beats Stones with a calm drop of the shoulder (25 min)

Aldridge loses posession to Woods(26 min)

Le Tissier loses posession to G.Johnson(28 min)

Sterling strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Le Tissier. That's a free kick in a good position (32 min)

Gemmill looks most likely to take this... (32 min)

Hansen climbs high to head clear (32 min)
Le Tissier hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (33 min)

Le Tissier hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (33 min)

Beardsley with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Le Saux steps across to carry the ball away (35 min)

Platt plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(36 min)

Rooney finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(36 min)

Blanchflower beats Keane with a calm drop of the shoulder (38 min)

Beardsley with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Hansen steps across to carry the ball away (39 min)

Platt carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (40 min)

Gemmill hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (40 min)

Le Saux plays it across the six yard box to Heskey(41 min)

Heskey finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(41 min)

Platt runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Quansah reads it well and clears (42 min)

Blanchflower with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn steps across to carry the ball away (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 Hazell
The match resumes and the ball is with Rooney

Platt slips the ball down the line to Beardsley(48 min)

Beardsley runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux reads it well and clears (47 min)

Sterling strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Le Tissier. That's a free kick in a good position (52 min)

Gemmill hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (52 min)
Milner with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Miller steps across to carry the ball away (52 min)

Le Tissier hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (54 min)

Heskey slips the ball down the line to Le Tissier(55 min)

Le Tissier plays it across the six yard box to Heskey(54 min)

Heskey finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(54 min)

Platt plays it across the six yard box to Beardsley(55 min)

Beardsley collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (55 min)

Le Saux with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but G.Johnson steps across to carry the ball away (56 min)

Keane picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (59 min)

Platt strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Le Tissier. That's a free kick in a good position (62 min)

Gemmill looks most likely to take this... (62 min)

R.Jones climbs high to head clear (62 min)
Milner with a first time ball round the corner to Aldridge(62 min)

Aldridge with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (62 min)

Platt runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux reads it well and clears (66 min)

Aldridge loses posession to Woods(66 min)

Winterburn runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Quansah reads it well and clears (67 min)

Milner carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (68 min)

Beardsley slips the ball down the line to Rooney(69 min)

Rooney runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.Jones reads it well and clears (69 min)

Aldridge hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (70 min)

Le Saux slips the ball down the line to Heskey(71 min)

Heskey plays it across the six yard box to Aldridge(70 min)

Aldridge collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (70 min)

Platt plays it across the six yard box to Beardsley(72 min)

Beardsley finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(72 min)

R.Kennedy picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (72 min)

Platt runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux reads it well and clears (76 min)

Beardsley slips the ball down the line to Sterling(79 min)

Sterling runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux reads it well and clears (77 min)

Le Tissier hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (83 min)

Keane shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (83 min)

Goal Scored by  Keane  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (83 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 2  -  0 Hazell
Sterling runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Quansah reads it well and clears (84 min)

Rooney strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Blanchflower. That's a free kick in a good position (86 min)

Gemmill looks most likely to take this... (86 min)

Milner climbs high to head clear (86 min)
Aldridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stones steps across to carry the ball away (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Drinks Sangria 2  -  0 Hazell

Goals Scored by: Rooney, Keane
Category Drinks Sangria Hazell
Goal 2 0
Shot 8 11
Shot on Target 5 6
Successful Pass 476 452
Missed Pass 131 137
Successful Cross 4 3
Missed Crossed 12 0
Duel Won 41 28
Duel Lost 28 41
Fouls Committed 10 31
Saves 6 2
Interceptions 16 30
Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Charles

Neal runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gemmell reads it well and clears (3 min)

Mackay brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary steps in to intercept (3 min)

Charles dribles past Bremner using his body well (4 min)

Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Wright(5 min)

Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (5 min)

Gascoigne brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine steps in to intercept (5 min)

Law with a diagonal ball out to Bremner(8 min)

Bremner runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jones reads it well and clears (7 min)

Gascoigne picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (8 min)

K.Dixon looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (9 min)

Whelan picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (9 min)

Speed picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (14 min)

Gascoigne dribles past Butcher using his body well (15 min)

Strachan plays it across the six yard box to K.Dixon(15 min)

K.Dixon hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (15 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (15 min)

Score: Betty Blue 0  -  1 child in time
Wright finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Gascoigne(16 min)

Gascoigne with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (16 min)

Wright dribles past Leighton using his body well (16 min)

Gascoigne with a diagonal ball out to Charles(18 min)

Charles runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jardine reads it well and clears (18 min)

Speed brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal steps in to intercept (19 min)

Jardine looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (22 min)

Neal dribles past Bremner using his body well (24 min)

Bremner looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (27 min)

Law with a diagonal ball out to K.Dixon(29 min)

K.Dixon runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jones reads it well and clears (27 min)

Whelan finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Charles(30 min)

Charles races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (30 min)

Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Wright(33 min)

Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (33 min)

Case picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (34 min)

Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jones reads it well and clears (36 min)

Wright looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Law. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (37 min)

Gascoigne looking to play this into the danger area (37 min)

Butcher is in just the right place to head that away (37 min)
Speed picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (38 min)

Jardine runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Thompson reads it well and clears (39 min)

Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Wright(43 min)

Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (43 min)

Case runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (43 min)

Goal Scored by  Case  for  Betty Blue  on  (43 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  1 child in time
K.Dixon looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Case. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (44 min)

Lampard looking to play this into the danger area (44 min)

O'Leary with an imperious header!!!  Powered past the 'keeper.  Goal!!! (44 min)

Goal Scored by  O'Leary  for  child in time  on  (44 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  2 child in time
Wright dribles past Leighton using his body well (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Betty Blue 1  -  2 child in time
The match resumes and the ball is with K.Dixon

Gemmell is dispossessed by Charles(45 min)

Bremner runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (48 min)

Wright runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (48 min)

Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Wright(49 min)

Wright with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (49 min)

Strachan finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Bremner(51 min)

Bremner is in on goal, and passes it across the keeper and into the bottom corner (51 min)

Goal Scored by  Bremner  for  child in time  on  (51 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  3 child in time
Wright is dispossessed by Leighton(51 min)

Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Charles(52 min)

Charles stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (52 min)

Speed with a diagonal ball out to Bremner(54 min)

Bremner runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  King reads it well and clears (53 min)

Strachan runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (55 min)

Whelan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine steps in to intercept (56 min)

Strachan with a diagonal ball out to Speed(56 min)

Speed plays it across the six yard box to K.Dixon(55 min)

K.Dixon stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (55 min)

Law runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (57 min)

Charles brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary steps in to intercept (58 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal steps in to intercept (59 min)

Law looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Case. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (61 min)

Bremner looking to play this into the danger area (61 min)

Case is in just the right place to head that away (61 min)
Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Charles(61 min)

Charles with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (61 min)

Lampard brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal steps in to intercept (63 min)

Speed looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (64 min)

Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gemmell reads it well and clears (65 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jones steps in to intercept (66 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal steps in to intercept (67 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Thompson steps in to intercept (69 min)

Speed plays it across the six yard box to Law(70 min)

Law hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (70 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (70 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  4 child in time
Neal runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gemmell reads it well and clears (70 min)

Whelan picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (72 min)

Charles with a diagonal ball out to Wright(72 min)

Wright plays it across the six yard box to Charles(72 min)

Charles with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (72 min)

Bremner runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (74 min)

Law brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jones steps in to intercept (74 min)

Case with a diagonal ball out to Whelan(75 min)

Whelan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Butcher reads it well and clears (74 min)

K.Dixon runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (75 min)

Case dribles past Speed using his body well (76 min)

Law with a diagonal ball out to Speed(77 min)

Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neal reads it well and clears (75 min)

Law looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Gascoigne. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (78 min)

Bremner looking to play this into the danger area (78 min)

Case is in just the right place to head that away (78 min)
Law looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (82 min)

Mackay picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (82 min)

Gascoigne finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Wright(83 min)

Wright with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (83 min)

Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jardine reads it well and clears (86 min)

Jardine is dispossessed by Charles(88 min)

Charles with a diagonal ball out to Gascoigne(89 min)

Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Charles(86 min)

Charles with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Betty Blue 1  -  4 child in time

Goals Scored by: Case - K.Dixon, O'Leary, Bremner, Law
Category Betty Blue child in time
Goal 1 4
Shot 18 11
Shot on Target 7 10
Successful Pass 396 501
Missed Pass 142 134
Successful Cross 8 3
Missed Crossed 6 6
Duel Won 34 48
Duel Lost 48 34
Fouls Committed 28 6
Saves 6 6
Interceptions 20 16
Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Sheringham

Sheringham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (0 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but Irwin intercepts (0 min)

Sheringham receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Souness(4 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but Irwin intercepts (6 min)

Lennox hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (8 min)

Lorrimer holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Ramsey. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (20 min)

Robson to take the freekick (20 min)

Southgate uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (20 min)
Henderson runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (20 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but McGrain intercepts (21 min)

Anderson with a slide-rule pass out to Bellamy(27 min)

Bellamy plays it across the six yard box to Collymore(24 min)

Collymore collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (24 min)

Souness looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (31 min)

Collymore hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (34 min)

Sheringham with a slide-rule pass out to Rush(37 min)

Rush plays it across the six yard box to Sheringham(35 min)

Sheringham takes a touch to set himself, before lashing it home at the far post (35 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheringham  for  Nicholls  on  (35 min)

Score: Samie 0  -  1 Nicholls
Lorrimer dribles past Ramsey with good footwork (39 min)

Collymore!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (41 min)

Goal Scored by  Collymore  for  Samie  on  (41 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  1 Nicholls
Rush hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (42 min)

Sheringham picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Anderson steps in to intercept (43 min)

Bellamy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Bruce steps in to intercept (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Samie 1  -  1 Nicholls
The match resumes and the ball is with Collymore

Souness hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (45 min)

Murdoch runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (46 min)

Lennox looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (48 min)

Shaw dribles past Lorrimer with good footwork (48 min)

Lorrimer plays it across the six yard box to Sheringham(48 min)

Sheringham collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (48 min)

Sheringham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (49 min)

Ramsey with a slide-rule pass out to Houghton(50 min)

Houghton clips it towards the back post, but Pallister intercepts (50 min)

Robson picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Lennox(51 min)

Lennox is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (51 min)

Lorrimer clips it towards the back post, but Southgate intercepts (51 min)

Sheringham hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (52 min)

Sheringham holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Collymore. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (53 min)

Robson to take the freekick (53 min)

Irwin heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (53 min)
Anderson picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin steps in to intercept (56 min)

Irwin clips it towards the back post, but Martin intercepts (57 min)

Souness hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (59 min)
Souness picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain steps in to intercept (61 min)

Bellamy hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (62 min)

Ramsey plays it across the six yard box to Bellamy(63 min)

Bellamy with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (63 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Southgate intercepts (64 min)

Bellamy holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Shilton. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (64 min)

Souness to take the freekick (64 min)

Martin heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (64 min)
Henderson dribles past Lorrimer with good footwork (66 min)

Robson picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Sheringham(66 min)

Sheringham is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (66 min)

Ramsey picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Houghton(66 min)

Houghton with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (66 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but Bruce intercepts (70 min)

Houghton hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (72 min)
Bellamy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Bruce steps in to intercept (77 min)

Anderson dribles past McGrain with good footwork (79 min)

Collymore picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pallister steps in to intercept (80 min)

Irwin picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Shaw steps in to intercept (81 min)

Robson dribles past Ramsey with good footwork (83 min)

Murdoch picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Martin steps in to intercept (85 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Samie 1  -  1 Nicholls

Goals Scored by: Collymore - Sheringham
Category Samie Nicholls
Goal 1 1
Shot 10 10
Shot on Target 8 8
Successful Pass 603 361
Missed Pass 105 120
Successful Cross 2 2
Missed Crossed 5 3
Duel Won 36 35
Duel Lost 35 36
Fouls Committed 9 19
Saves 6 6
Interceptions 14 20
IT'S A FIX!

PROF IS OUT TO GET ME!

HIS SIM IS OUT TO GET ME!

THE DRAFTING WORLD IS OUT TO GET ME!
Spoiler


Congratulations to Nicholls, the whole of RAWK owes you one
[close]

Spoiler


And to Sheer for picking the most ruthless goal scorer of the draft
[close]
Thank you to everyone for humouring me with this one.  I hope you enjoyed seeing how your teams faired over the longer format.  I'm sure Betty was certainly grateful for not being asked to do the wizardry with the edits  ;D
Thanks Prof, really fun.
