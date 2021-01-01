Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1
Given
Neville McNeill Hendry Greig
Bellingham Carrick
Saka Dalglish J.Robertson
Lineker
Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2
Southall
R.Jones Quansah Hansen Le Saux
Milner Blanchflower R.Kennedy
Le Tissier
Heskey Aldridge
The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Lineker
R.Kennedy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (2 min)
Greig plays a beautiful cross but Le Saux rises highest to beat his man (3 min)
Dalglish plays the ball down the wing to J.Robertson(4 min)
J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Lineker(4 min)
Lineker brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (4 min)
Aldridge finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (5 min)
Aldridge beats Greig with a calm drop of the shoulder (6 min)
Dalglish hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (7 min)
Bellingham sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (8 min)
Quansah beats Lineker with a calm drop of the shoulder (8 min)
Le Saux beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Aldridge(9 min)
Aldridge with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (9 min)
Goal Scored by Aldridge for Hazell on (9 min)
Score: Draex 0 - 1 Hazell
R.Kennedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill has too much strength and wins the ball (10 min)
Aldridge turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to McNeill(11 min)
Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Hendry rises highest to beat his man (14 min)
Lineker plays the ball down the wing to Dalglish(15 min)
Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Quansah rises highest to beat his man (15 min)
Lineker beats Quansah with a calm drop of the shoulder (15 min)
Dalglish plays the ball down the wing to J.Robertson(16 min)
J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Saka(16 min)
Saka brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (16 min)
J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Dalglish(17 min)
Dalglish brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (17 min)
J.Robertson bursts through the midfield and plays it to Dalglish(21 min)
Dalglish is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (21 min)
Heskey brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hendry has too much strength and wins the ball (21 min)
J.Robertson hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (22 min)
R.Jones turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Neville(23 min)
Neville beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Lineker(23 min)
Lineker with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (23 min)
Goal Scored by Lineker for Draex on (23 min)
Score: Draex 1 - 1 Hazell
Bellingham finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (25 min)
J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Lineker(25 min)
Lineker brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (25 min)
Saka bursts through the midfield and plays it to Lineker(26 min)
Lineker controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (26 min)
Milner turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Carrick(27 min)
Le Tissier hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(28 min)
Goal Scored by Le Tissier for Hazell on (28 min)
Score: Draex 1 - 2 Hazell
Aldridge sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (28 min)
Heskey turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Neville(29 min)
Le Tissier bursts through the midfield and plays it to Aldridge(32 min)
Aldridge controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (32 min)
Le Tissier bursts through the midfield and plays it to Heskey(32 min)
Heskey is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (32 min)
Dalglish beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Saka(36 min)
Saka brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (36 min)
Carrick brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Jones has too much strength and wins the ball (38 min)
Dalglish sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (39 min)
Saka bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Blanchflower. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (39 min)
J.Robertson looking to play this into the danger area (39 min)
Greig climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (39 min)
Heskey turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Neville(40 min)
Neville brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Le Saux has too much strength and wins the ball (41 min)
Greig plays the ball down the wing to Saka(44 min)
Saka plays a beautiful cross but Hansen rises highest to beat his man (43 min)
The referee blows the halftime whistle!
Half Time Score: Draex 1 - 2 Hazell
The match resumes and the ball is with Aldridge
Bellingham sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (48 min)
J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Saka(48 min)
Saka brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (48 min)
R.Jones cuts back inside the defender and clips the ball towards the back post, but it's just too high for anyone to get onto the end of it (52 min)
Saka beats his man and delivers it on a plate to J.Robertson(54 min)
J.Robertson with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (54 min)
Goal Scored by J.Robertson for Draex on (54 min)
Score: Draex 2 - 2 Hazell
J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones rises highest to beat his man (57 min)
R.Jones brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville has too much strength and wins the ball (57 min)
Saka bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Milner. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (61 min)
J.Robertson takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (61 min)
Saka sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (62 min)
Le Tissier brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hendry has too much strength and wins the ball (63 min)
J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Dalglish(65 min)
Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(65 min)
J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but Quansah rises highest to beat his man (65 min)
Blanchflower turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Neville(66 min)
R.Kennedy beats J.Robertson with a calm drop of the shoulder (67 min)
Le Tissier bursts through the midfield and plays it to Heskey(67 min)
Heskey is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (67 min)
Milner brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill has too much strength and wins the ball (68 min)
Dalglish bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by R.Kennedy. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (69 min)
J.Robertson looking to play this into the danger area (69 min)
McNeill climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (69 min)
Aldridge brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville has too much strength and wins the ball (69 min)
Dalglish bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by R.Kennedy. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (70 min)
J.Robertson looking to play this into the danger area (70 min)
Milner uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (70 min)
Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Hendry rises highest to beat his man (73 min)
J.Robertson bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Blanchflower. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (74 min)
J.Robertson looking to play this into the danger area (74 min)
R.Jones uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (74 min)
R.Jones finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (74 min)
Bellingham plays the ball down the wing to J.Robertson(77 min)
J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Dalglish(76 min)
Dalglish brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (76 min)
Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hansen has too much strength and wins the ball (77 min)
Blanchflower finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (78 min)
Dalglish beats his man and delivers it on a plate to J.Robertson(79 min)
J.Robertson finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(79 min)
J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones rises highest to beat his man (83 min)
Saka plays a beautiful cross but Hansen rises highest to beat his man (87 min)
R.Jones plays a beautiful cross but Hendry rises highest to beat his man (88 min)
Neville brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Quansah has too much strength and wins the ball (89 min)
That's the full time whistle!
Full Time Score: Draex 2 - 2 Hazell
Goals Scored by: Lineker, J.Robertson - Aldridge, Le Tissier
|Category
| Draex
| Hazell
|Goal
| 2
| 2
|Shot
| 19
| 6
|Shot on Target
| 14
| 3
|Successful Pass
| 455
| 468
|Missed Pass
| 138
| 152
|Successful Cross
| 11
| 1
|Missed Crossed
| 7
| 4
|Duel Won
| 41
| 25
|Duel Lost
| 25
| 41
|Fouls Committed
| 18
| 20
|Saves
| 1
| 10
|Interceptions
| 21
| 23