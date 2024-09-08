Spoiler Gascoigne swings in the freekick (0 min)



Thompson gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (0 min)

Spoiler Wright pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (1 min)



Goal Scored by Wright for Betty Blue on (1 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0 - 1 Betty Blue

Spoiler Baxter swings in the freekick (5 min)



Jones reads it well to clear the ball (5 min)

Spoiler Wright with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (21 min)



Goal Scored by Wright for Betty Blue on (21 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0 - 2 Betty Blue

Spoiler Tochack with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (27 min)



Goal Scored by Tochack for Musketeer Gripweed on (27 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1 - 2 Betty Blue

Spoiler Fletcher shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (43 min)



Goal Scored by Fletcher for Musketeer Gripweed on (43 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2 - 2 Betty Blue

Spoiler Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2 - 2 Betty Blue

Spoiler M.Johnston shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (46 min)



Goal Scored by M.Johnston for Musketeer Gripweed on (46 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 3 - 2 Betty Blue

Spoiler Gascoigne swings in the freekick (46 min)



King with an imperious header!!! Powered past the 'keeper. Goal!!! (46 min)



Goal Scored by King for Betty Blue on (46 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 3 - 3 Betty Blue

Spoiler Baxter swings in the freekick (60 min)



Jones reads it well to clear the ball (60 min)

Spoiler Whelan swings in the freekick (63 min)



Pearce reads it well to clear the ball (63 min)

Spoiler Tochack pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (81 min)



Goal Scored by Tochack for Musketeer Gripweed on (81 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 4 - 3 Betty Blue

Spoiler Tochack pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (83 min)



Goal Scored by Tochack for Musketeer Gripweed on (83 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 5 - 3 Betty Blue

Spoiler Full Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 5 - 3 Betty Blue



Goals Scored by: Tochack, Fletcher, M.Johnston, Tochack, Tochack - Wright, Wright, King

Spoiler Category Musketeer Gripweed Betty Blue Goal 5 3 Shot 24 16 Shot on Target 19 11 Successful Pass 415 497 Missed Pass 150 156 Successful Cross 5 6 Missed Crossed 8 3 Duel Won 26 25 Duel Lost 25 26 Fouls Committed 16 12 Saves 7 14 Interceptions 17 18

Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2GoramS.Kennedy McGrath McLeish PearceJ.Johnstone Baxter Fletcher D.CooperTochack M.JohnstonLine Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2GreggNeal King Thompson JonesCase Mackay WhelanGascoigneWright CharlesThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.JohnstonCharles holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The big men come forward for the freekick (0 min)Whelan with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Charles(1 min)Charles shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Wright(1 min)J.Johnstone shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (2 min)Tochack holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Case. The big men come forward for the freekick (5 min)D.Cooper shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (6 min)D.Cooper shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (7 min)D.Cooper shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (10 min)Mackay picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but S.Kennedy reads it well and clears (11 min)Gascoigne picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrath reads it well and clears (12 min)Whelan receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Fletcher(13 min)Whelan picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrath reads it well and clears (13 min)J.Johnstone picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (13 min)D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but King headers it away to safety (16 min)Neal with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Charles(16 min)Charles shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Wright(16 min)Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (16 min)Mackay shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (17 min)Gascoigne shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Wright(18 min)Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (18 min)Case finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Wright(21 min)McGrath receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Jones(22 min)Whelan picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrath reads it well and clears (22 min)Fletcher picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Jones reads it well and clears (22 min)Mackay receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Fletcher(23 min)Fletcher finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Tochack(27 min)Jones shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Wright(27 min)Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (27 min)Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but McLeish headers it away to safety (28 min)Tochack beats Mackay with good footwork (31 min)Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but McGrath headers it away to safety (32 min)Tochack with a brilliantly weigthed ball to M.Johnston(36 min)M.Johnston runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Neal headers it away to safety (36 min)Pearce runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Thompson headers it away to safety (38 min)J.Johnstone shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (39 min)M.Johnston finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into D.Cooper(41 min)D.Cooper with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (41 min)D.Cooper shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Tochack(42 min)Tochack takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (42 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with CharlesWhelan finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Gascoigne(46 min)Gascoigne with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (46 min)S.Kennedy looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (46 min)Charles holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The big men come forward for the freekick (46 min)Whelan picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (48 min)Charles shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (49 min)Baxter shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (50 min)Fletcher beats Gascoigne with good footwork (52 min)Pearce receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Thompson(52 min)D.Cooper looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (54 min)Gascoigne picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (55 min)Charles shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (56 min)D.Cooper with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Tochack(56 min)Tochack sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (55 min)D.Cooper holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Gascoigne. The big men come forward for the freekick (60 min)Tochack beats Case with good footwork (60 min)Pearce runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Jones headers it away to safety (63 min)Wright holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The big men come forward for the freekick (63 min)Case picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pearce reads it well and clears (64 min)Wright with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Charles(64 min)Charles shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Wright(63 min)Wright takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (63 min)J.Johnstone shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to M.Johnston(64 min)M.Johnston stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (64 min)Whelan picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (67 min)S.Kennedy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Tochack(67 min)Tochack stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (67 min)Mackay picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (68 min)M.Johnston with a brilliantly weigthed ball to D.Cooper(69 min)D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Jones headers it away to safety (68 min)M.Johnston beats Case with good footwork (69 min)D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but King headers it away to safety (70 min)Case picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (71 min)D.Cooper shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (73 min)D.Cooper shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (77 min)Wright with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Whelan(77 min)Whelan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but McLeish headers it away to safety (76 min)J.Johnstone picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (79 min)Wright picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McLeish reads it well and clears (80 min)M.Johnston looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (81 min)D.Cooper shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Tochack(81 min)Tochack shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (82 min)Baxter picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Neal reads it well and clears (83 min)Whelan picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pearce reads it well and clears (83 min)D.Cooper shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Tochack(83 min)J.Johnstone with a brilliantly weigthed ball to D.Cooper(84 min)D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Thompson headers it away to safety (83 min)J.Johnstone picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (84 min)Fletcher picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (84 min)Fletcher shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (85 min)M.Johnston shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (86 min)Fletcher picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Thompson reads it well and clears (87 min)Charles with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Gascoigne(88 min)Gascoigne shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Charles(86 min)Charles takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (86 min)That's the full time whistle!