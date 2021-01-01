Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1
Given
Neville McNeill Hendry Greig
Bellingham Carrick
Saka Dalglish J.Robertson
Lineker
Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2
Lukic
Venison Adams Campbell Staunton
Beckham McStay Lee Bale
M.Hughes L.Ferdinand
The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by L.Ferdinand
Carrick plays the ball down the wing to J.Robertson(0 min)
J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Staunton intercepts (0 min)
Bale picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (0 min)
Bale brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig steps in to intercept (1 min)
Dalglish picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (1 min)
Bale strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (2 min)
Spoiler
McStay looking to play this into the danger area (2 min)
Greig is in just the right place to head that away (2 min)
Lee picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (3 min)
Carrick takes it past Bale with good footwork (8 min)
Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Neville intercepts (9 min)
Neville with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (12 min)
McStay plays the ball down the wing to Bale(12 min)
Bale runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Neville intercepts (10 min)
Dalglish picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (13 min)
L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (14 min)
Saka carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Lineker(17 min)
Lineker is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (17 min)
J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(21 min)
Lineker with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (21 min)
Beckham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (22 min)
Lineker plays the ball down the wing to Dalglish(22 min)
Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Saka(22 min)
Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (22 min)
Carrick plays the ball down the wing to Lineker(24 min)
Lineker runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Campbell intercepts (23 min)
J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Saka(24 min)
Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (24 min)
M.Hughes picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (25 min)
L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (26 min)
Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Neville intercepts (27 min)
Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Adams steps in to intercept (29 min)
Neville with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (32 min)
J.Robertson strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Staunton. That's a free kick in a good position (34 min)
Spoiler
J.Robertson fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (34 min)
Beckham strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (37 min)
Spoiler
McStay fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (37 min)
McStay brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig steps in to intercept (38 min)
Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Staunton steps in to intercept (39 min)
Lineker is just beaten to the ball by Lukic(39 min)
J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(39 min)
Lineker with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (39 min)
Bale runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Neville intercepts (41 min)
Carrick plays the ball down the wing to Dalglish(42 min)
Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(40 min)
Lineker with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (40 min)
Greig beats his man and crosses early to Dalglish(42 min)
Spoiler
Dalglish acrobatically volleys home at the far post. What a strike! (42 min)
Goal Scored by Dalglish for Draex on (42 min)
Score: Draex 1 - 0 Robbie Redman
Saka picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (42 min)
Bellingham plays the ball down the wing to Lineker(44 min)
Lineker beats his man and crosses early to Saka(44 min)
Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (44 min)
The referee blows the halftime whistle!
Spoiler
Half Time Score: Draex 1 - 0 Robbie Redman
The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker
Carrick plays the ball down the wing to Lineker(45 min)
Lineker beats his man and crosses early to Dalglish(45 min)
Dalglish with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (45 min)
Lee brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville steps in to intercept (45 min)
J.Robertson takes it past Adams with good footwork (47 min)
Lineker picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (48 min)
L.Ferdinand picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (50 min)
Carrick picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (51 min)
Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Greig intercepts (56 min)
Beckham beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(59 min)
L.Ferdinand with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (59 min)
Bale strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (60 min)
Spoiler
McStay fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (60 min)
Dalglish plays the ball down the wing to Saka(61 min)
Saka beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(59 min)
Lineker with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (59 min)
M.Hughes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville steps in to intercept (61 min)
Bale plays the ball down the wing to Lee(62 min)
Lee runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Hendry intercepts (61 min)
Dalglish picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (63 min)
J.Robertson takes it past Adams with good footwork (63 min)
Venison takes it past Dalglish with good footwork (63 min)
Bale beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(64 min)
M.Hughes with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (64 min)
Staunton brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig steps in to intercept (64 min)
Carrick carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Dalglish(66 min)
Spoiler
Dalglish takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (66 min)
Goal Scored by Dalglish for Draex on (66 min)
Score: Draex 2 - 0 Robbie Redman
Neville beats his man and crosses early to Saka(68 min)
Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (68 min)
J.Robertson picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (69 min)
Beckham strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (70 min)
Spoiler
McStay looking to play this into the danger area (70 min)
Hendry is in just the right place to head that away (70 min)
L.Ferdinand is just beaten to the ball by Carrick(71 min)
Saka beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(71 min)
Lineker with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (71 min)
Lineker picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (72 min)
Beckham brought down in the box by J.Robertson that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Robbie Redman (73 min)
Spoiler
Bale has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(73 min)
Goal Scored by Bale for Robbie Redman on (73 min)
Score: Draex 2 - 1 Robbie Redman�[39m
Neville with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (74 min)
Bale brought down in the box by Dalglish that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Robbie Redman (74 min)
Spoiler
Bale has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(74 min)
Goal Scored by Bale for Robbie Redman on (74 min)
Score: Draex 2 - 2 Robbie Redman�[39m
Lineker is just beaten to the ball by Lukic(75 min)
Carrick picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (79 min)
Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Neville intercepts (80 min)
Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Adams intercepts (81 min)
Bale picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (83 min)
Spoiler
J.Robertson shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (83 min)
Goal Scored by J.Robertson for Draex on (83 min)
Score: Draex 3 - 2 Robbie Redman
McStay brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill steps in to intercept (85 min)
Carrick brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Adams steps in to intercept (85 min)
Carrick is just beaten to the ball by Lee(86 min)
Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Venison steps in to intercept (86 min)
Beckham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill steps in to intercept (87 min)
Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Staunton steps in to intercept (88 min)
M.Hughes plays the ball down the wing to Bale(88 min)
Bale beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(87 min)
L.Ferdinand with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (87 min)
J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Saka(89 min)
Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (89 min)
That's the full time whistle!
Spoiler
Full Time Score: Draex 3 - 2 Robbie Redman
Goals Scored by: Dalglish, Dalglish, J.Robertson - Bale, Bale
Spoiler
|Category
| Draex
| Robbie Redman
|Goal
| 3
| 2
|Shot
| 24
| 10
|Shot on Target
| 7
| 7
|Successful Pass
| 435
| 481
|Missed Pass
| 113
| 132
|Successful Cross
| 12
| 3
|Missed Crossed
| 3
| 7
|Duel Won
| 35
| 44
|Duel Lost
| 44
| 35
|Fouls Committed
| 14
| 9
|Saves
| 5
| 4
|Interceptions
| 21
| 18