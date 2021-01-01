Spoiler McMahon is away from his marker, and slams it home (1 min)



Goal Scored by McMahon for Red1977 on (1 min)



Score: Popcorn 0 - 1 Red1977

Spoiler McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (3 min)



R.James heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (3 min)

Spoiler Half Time Score: Popcorn 0 - 1 Red1977

Spoiler Fowler acrobatically volleys home at the far post. What a strike! (59 min)



Goal Scored by Fowler for Popcorn on (59 min)



Score: Popcorn 1 - 1 Red1977

Spoiler Fowler acrobatically volleys home at the far post. What a strike! (66 min)



Goal Scored by Fowler for Popcorn on (66 min)



Score: Popcorn 2 - 1 Red1977

Spoiler Shearer acrobatically volleys home at the far post. What a strike! (68 min)



Goal Scored by Shearer for Red1977 on (68 min)



Score: Popcorn 2 - 2 Red1977

Spoiler Young picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (70 min)



Goal Scored by Young for Popcorn on (70 min)



Score: Popcorn 3 - 2 Red1977

Spoiler Fowler is away from his marker, and slams it home (71 min)



Goal Scored by Fowler for Popcorn on (71 min)



Score: Popcorn 4 - 2 Red1977

Spoiler Shearer acrobatically volleys home at the far post. What a strike! (72 min)



Goal Scored by Shearer for Red1977 on (72 min)



Score: Popcorn 4 - 3 Red1977

Spoiler Fowler acrobatically volleys home at the far post. What a strike! (81 min)



Goal Scored by Fowler for Popcorn on (81 min)



Score: Popcorn 5 - 3 Red1977

Spoiler Full Time Score: Popcorn 5 - 3 Red1977



Goals Scored by: Fowler, Fowler, Young, Fowler, Fowler - McMahon, Shearer, Shearer

Spoiler Category Popcorn Red1977 Goal 5 3 Shot 19 11 Shot on Target 14 10 Successful Pass 399 605 Missed Pass 95 102 Successful Cross 8 3 Missed Crossed 7 6 Duel Won 22 35 Duel Lost 35 22 Fouls Committed 25 2 Saves 6 9 Interceptions 27 17

Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1D.JamesAlexander-Arnold Carragher Keown Ashley ColeHargreaves BarryJoe Cole Brady YoungFowlerLine Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2MartynR.James Yeats E.Hughes SamsonDuff Ince McMahon GiggsAndy Cole ShearerThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by FowlerYoung with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (0 min)Andy Cole picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into McMahon(1 min)Shearer beats Barry with a calm drop of the shoulder (1 min)Joe Cole picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Fowler(2 min)Fowler is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (2 min)Giggs holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Young. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (3 min)Brady swings it across the box, but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (3 min)Brady swings it across the box, but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (6 min)McMahon picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (6 min)Brady turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(6 min)Fowler hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (6 min)Shearer picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher has too much strength and wins the ball (11 min)Giggs swings it across the box, but Carragher reads it well and clears (13 min)Barry picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Joe Cole(20 min)Joe Cole is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (20 min)Giggs picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (22 min)Shearer picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole has too much strength and wins the ball (23 min)Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (24 min)Duff swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (25 min)McMahon picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (25 min)Andy Cole brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to McMahon(29 min)McMahon swings it across the box, but Carragher reads it well and clears (29 min)Samson picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into McMahon(31 min)McMahon is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (31 min)Young picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (32 min)McMahon picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (32 min)Shearer picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher has too much strength and wins the ball (33 min)Shearer picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (35 min)Giggs picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher has too much strength and wins the ball (35 min)Duff picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (35 min)Brady swings it across the box, but R.James reads it well and clears (37 min)Joe Cole turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Young(38 min)Young stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (38 min)Fowler beats Martyn with a calm drop of the shoulder (39 min)Young swings it across the box, but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (44 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with ShearerBrady swings it across the box, but R.James reads it well and clears (46 min)Giggs picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Alexander-Arnold has too much strength and wins the ball (47 min)Samson picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole has too much strength and wins the ball (48 min)Duff swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole reads it well and clears (49 min)Fowler is dispossessed by Martyn(50 min)McMahon picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Shearer(52 min)Shearer is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (52 min)Brady turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(56 min)Fowler stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (56 min)Brady turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Joe Cole(57 min)Joe Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (57 min)Giggs swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold reads it well and clears (58 min)Joe Cole turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Young(59 min)Young hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (59 min)Ashley Cole brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Young(59 min)Young turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(59 min)Duff picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole has too much strength and wins the ball (62 min)Giggs turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Andy Cole(66 min)Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (66 min)Joe Cole turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(66 min)Giggs turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Shearer(68 min)Fowler picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (68 min)Young picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Fowler(71 min)Duff turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Shearer(72 min)Young picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (74 min)Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (76 min)Brady swings it across the box, but Yeats reads it well and clears (76 min)Brady picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (78 min)R.James picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher has too much strength and wins the ball (79 min)Fowler brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Brady(79 min)Brady swings it across the box, but R.James reads it well and clears (78 min)Joe Cole turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(81 min)Samson swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold reads it well and clears (81 min)Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (84 min)Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (87 min)Ashley Cole picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Joe Cole(88 min)Joe Cole is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (88 min)That's the full time whistle!