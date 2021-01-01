« previous next »
Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season  (Read 4515 times)

Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Best

Best plays a beautiful cross but Miller headers it away to safety (0 min)

Beardsley with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawrenson steps across to carry the ball away (3 min)

Best carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (4 min)

Sterling with a diagonal ball out to Rooney(8 min)

Rooney shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Beardsley(8 min)

Beardsley collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (8 min)

McAllister looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (10 min)

McAllister carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (10 min)

Rooney with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Bridge steps across to carry the ball away (11 min)

Platt shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (13 min)

Keane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but K.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (13 min)

Stones loses posession to K.Walker(16 min)

Best plays a beautiful cross but Miller headers it away to safety (17 min)

Foden shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (18 min)

Lambert shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (19 min)

Foden plays a beautiful cross but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (19 min)

Gemmill with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawrenson steps across to carry the ball away (20 min)

Rooney beats Lambert with a calm drop of the shoulder (23 min)

Best carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (24 min)

Sterling plays a beautiful cross but K.Walker headers it away to safety (24 min)

Best shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Foden(28 min)

Foden takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (28 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Best(28 min)

Best takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (28 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Best(31 min)

Best collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (31 min)

Sterling with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawrenson steps across to carry the ball away (32 min)

Foden carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (32 min)

Best carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (33 min)

Platt with a diagonal ball out to Keane(33 min)

Keane plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie headers it away to safety (33 min)

Platt plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie headers it away to safety (34 min)

Foden plays a beautiful cross but Stones headers it away to safety (35 min)

Sterling looks to slide it between the defenders to Keane(37 min)

Spoiler
Keane collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (37 min)

Goal Scored by  Keane  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (37 min)

Score: Tubby 0  -  1 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Foden shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (38 min)

Rooney with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Bridge steps across to carry the ball away (39 min)

Platt plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie headers it away to safety (40 min)

Winterburn plays a beautiful cross but Bridge headers it away to safety (40 min)

Gemmill shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (41 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Best(42 min)

Spoiler
Best collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (42 min)

Goal Scored by  Best  for  Tubby  on  (42 min)

Score: Tubby 1  -  1 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Sterling shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (43 min)

Keane looks to slide it between the defenders to Rooney(44 min)

Rooney runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Tubby 1  -  1 Drinks Sangria
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Rooney

Keane with a diagonal ball out to Sterling(45 min)

Sterling plays a beautiful cross but Lawrenson headers it away to safety (43 min)

Sterling plays a beautiful cross but Lawrenson headers it away to safety (45 min)

Beardsley carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (47 min)

Bridge with a diagonal ball out to Kane(48 min)

Kane shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Foden(47 min)

Foden collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (47 min)

Sterling gets to the ball just ahead of McAllister the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  Drinks Sangria (50 min)

Spoiler
Platt has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(50 min)

Goal Scored by  Platt  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (50 min)

Score: Tubby 1  -  2 Drinks Sangria[39m
[close]


Platt plays a beautiful cross but K.Walker headers it away to safety (51 min)

Best loses posession to Woods(51 min)

McAllister looks to slide it between the defenders to Kane(52 min)

Kane runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (52 min)

Platt shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rooney(53 min)

Spoiler
Rooney collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (53 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (53 min)

Score: Tubby 1  -  3 Drinks Sangria
[close]


K.Walker looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (55 min)

Platt carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (55 min)

Lambert carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (57 min)

Kane with a diagonal ball out to Foden(58 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Best(57 min)

Spoiler
Best collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (57 min)

Goal Scored by  Best  for  Tubby  on  (57 min)

Score: Tubby 2  -  3 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Platt with a diagonal ball out to Keane(60 min)

Keane plays a beautiful cross but Lawrenson headers it away to safety (60 min)

Kane shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (66 min)

Kane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stones steps across to carry the ball away (69 min)

Foden with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn steps across to carry the ball away (70 min)

Bridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stones steps across to carry the ball away (71 min)

Platt loses posession to Wilkins(71 min)

Platt shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (73 min)

Lambert with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn steps across to carry the ball away (74 min)

Rooney with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but K.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (75 min)

Sterling plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie headers it away to safety (76 min)

Kane with a diagonal ball out to Best(77 min)

Best plays a beautiful cross but Miller headers it away to safety (76 min)

G.Johnson plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie headers it away to safety (83 min)

Wilkins loses posession to Miller(87 min)

Lambert shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (88 min)

Beardsley looks to slide it between the defenders to Rooney(89 min)

Rooney runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Tubby 2  -  3 Drinks Sangria

Goals Scored by: Best, Best - Keane, Platt, Rooney
[close]

Spoiler
Category Tubby Drinks Sangria
Goal 2 3
Shot 18 12
Shot on Target 10 10
Successful Pass 527 470
Missed Pass 99 105
Successful Cross 6 2
Missed Crossed 5 11
Duel Won 21 28
Duel Lost 28 21
Fouls Committed 5 7
Saves 7 8
Interceptions 30 23
[close]


Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by K.Dixon

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of Law(0 min)

Spoiler
Law with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (0 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (0 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0  -  1 child in time
[close]


M.Johnston picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Gemmell is in just the right place (1 min)

Baxter picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (2 min)

Bremner carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (3 min)

Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pearce gets there first (3 min)

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (4 min)

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (4 min)

Lampard shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (4 min)

J.Johnstone turns sharply but is brought down by Bremner. The ref indicates a freekick (6 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (6 min)

McGrath wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (6 min)
[close]

J.Johnstone turns sharply but is brought down by Lampard. The ref indicates a freekick (6 min)

Spoiler
Baxter hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (6 min)
[close]

K.Dixon picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrath is in just the right place (8 min)

J.Johnstone turns sharply but is brought down by Speed. The ref indicates a freekick (8 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (8 min)

Gemmell climbs high to head clear (8 min)
[close]

Tochack picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Butcher is in just the right place (9 min)

O'Leary dribles past Tochack with good footwork (10 min)

Bremner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but S.Kennedy is in just the right place (10 min)

Speed with a first time ball round the corner to Bremner(11 min)

Bremner takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (11 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(14 min)

M.Johnston finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(14 min)

Pearce with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (16 min)

Speed turns sharply but is brought down by D.Cooper. The ref indicates a freekick (20 min)

Spoiler
Lampard swings in the freekick (20 min)

McGrath climbs high to head clear (20 min)
[close]

Jardine picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pearce is in just the right place (21 min)

Tochack carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (22 min)

D.Cooper turns inside and looks to release M.Johnston(29 min)

M.Johnston runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gemmell gets there first (29 min)

Speed with a first time ball round the corner to Law(32 min)

Law takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (32 min)

J.Johnstone carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (37 min)

D.Cooper turns sharply but is brought down by Strachan. The ref indicates a freekick (38 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (38 min)

Pearce wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (38 min)
[close]

J.Johnstone shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (39 min)

D.Cooper carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (40 min)

Tochack shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (42 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of Law(42 min)

Law finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(42 min)

Fletcher is dispossessed by Speed(44 min)

D.Cooper picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0  -  1 child in time
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with M.Johnston

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jardine gets there first (46 min)

Pearce runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Butcher gets there first (46 min)

Strachan turns inside and looks to release K.Dixon(47 min)

K.Dixon plays a beautiful cross into the path of Law(47 min)

Law stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (47 min)

Strachan carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (48 min)

Tochack turns sharply but is brought down by Gemmell. The ref indicates a freekick (52 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (52 min)

O'Leary climbs high to head clear (52 min)
[close]

Fletcher picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (52 min)

Pearce plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(54 min)

M.Johnston finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(54 min)

Law with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (54 min)

Fletcher picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (55 min)

Tochack shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (58 min)

Speed brought down in the box by J.Johnstone that's a penalty to  child in time (62 min)

Spoiler
Law with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way and placed it into the opposite corner (62 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (62 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0  -  2 child in time[39m
[close]


S.Kennedy plays a beautiful cross into the path of Tochack(64 min)

Tochack finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(64 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(66 min)

K.Dixon finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(66 min)

Strachan picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrath is in just the right place (69 min)

Fletcher with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (69 min)

Lampard shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (73 min)

D.Cooper carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (74 min)

Jardine runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish gets there first (75 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jardine gets there first (75 min)

Jardine turns inside and looks to release Speed(77 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(74 min)

K.Dixon finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(74 min)

Strachan carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (77 min)

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (78 min)

Law picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pearce is in just the right place (78 min)

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (82 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(84 min)

K.Dixon stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (84 min)

K.Dixon turns inside and looks to release Speed(84 min)

Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish gets there first (84 min)

K.Dixon carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (86 min)

Jardine runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  S.Kennedy gets there first (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0  -  2 child in time

Goals Scored by: Law, Law
[close]

Spoiler
Category Musketeer Gripweed child in time
Goal 0 2
Shot 12 15
Shot on Target 7 6
Successful Pass 402 545
Missed Pass 120 126
Successful Cross 3 6
Missed Crossed 4 4
Duel Won 31 34
Duel Lost 34 31
Fouls Committed 22 12
Saves 4 5
Interceptions 19 22
[close]


Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Charles

Gascoigne plays a beautiful cross but R.James gets there first (1 min)

Wright looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (2 min)

Gascoigne switches it out to Wright(2 min)

Wright plays a beautiful cross but R.James gets there first (2 min)

Giggs hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (4 min)

Gascoigne shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Wright(6 min)

Wright collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (6 min)

Gascoigne hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (8 min)

Wright bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (9 min)

Andy Cole dribles past Case using his body well (11 min)

Charles looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (11 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (14 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (16 min)

Spoiler
McMahon skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (19 min)

Goal Scored by  McMahon  for  Red1977  on  (19 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Gascoigne bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Samson reads it well and clears (19 min)

Giggs shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Andy Cole(19 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (19 min)

Samson bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Neal reads it well and clears (20 min)

Gascoigne plays a beautiful cross but Samson gets there first (21 min)

Samson shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Shearer(21 min)

Spoiler
Shearer with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (21 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (21 min)

Score: Red1977 2  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Giggs looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (23 min)

Ince hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (24 min)

Wright bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Yeats reads it well and clears (25 min)

Duff bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Gascoigne. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (25 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (25 min)

Yeats gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (25 min)
[close]

Andy Cole switches it out to Shearer(27 min)

Shearer plays a beautiful cross but Jones gets there first (26 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (28 min)

Wright bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (29 min)

Jones bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.James reads it well and clears (30 min)

Wright picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (34 min)

Giggs switches it out to Andy Cole(35 min)

Andy Cole shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Shearer(32 min)

Shearer collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (32 min)

Andy Cole hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (35 min)

Duff looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (37 min)

Samson bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Thompson reads it well and clears (38 min)

Duff switches it out to McMahon(39 min)

McMahon shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Andy Cole(37 min)

Spoiler
Andy Cole with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (37 min)

Goal Scored by  Andy Cole  for  Red1977  on  (37 min)

Score: Red1977 3  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Charles switches it out to Gascoigne(39 min)

Gascoigne shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Charles(38 min)

Spoiler
Charles with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (38 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (38 min)

Score: Red1977 3  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


McMahon receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Thompson(40 min)

Giggs hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (40 min)

McMahon switches it out to Giggs(41 min)

Giggs shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Shearer(41 min)

Spoiler
Shearer with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (41 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (41 min)

Score: Red1977 4  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Andy Cole dribles past Mackay using his body well (42 min)

Shearer switches it out to Andy Cole(42 min)

Andy Cole shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Shearer(42 min)

Shearer collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (42 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Red1977 4  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Shearer

Samson plays a beautiful cross but Jones gets there first (45 min)

Gascoigne bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Samson. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (46 min)

Spoiler
Whelan to take the freekick (46 min)

Yeats reads it well to clear the ball (46 min)
[close]

Duff hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (46 min)

Wright switches it out to Charles(47 min)

Charles shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Wright(45 min)

Wright collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (45 min)

Andy Cole receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Whelan(49 min)

Giggs looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (51 min)

Giggs shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Andy Cole(52 min)

Andy Cole collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (52 min)

Whelan dribles past Duff using his body well (53 min)

Giggs shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Andy Cole(55 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (55 min)

Gascoigne plays a beautiful cross but E.Hughes gets there first (55 min)

Shearer switches it out to Andy Cole(56 min)

Andy Cole plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (55 min)

Duff picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (58 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (61 min)

Giggs looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (62 min)

Jones bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (64 min)

Case picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (65 min)

Giggs dribles past Whelan using his body well (65 min)

Gascoigne bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.James reads it well and clears (67 min)

R.James bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Jones reads it well and clears (67 min)

Charles looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (68 min)

Andy Cole dribles past Mackay using his body well (68 min)

Andy Cole bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King reads it well and clears (68 min)

Gascoigne bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (71 min)

Gascoigne plays a beautiful cross but Yeats gets there first (74 min)

Whelan looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (74 min)

Mackay dribles past McMahon using his body well (76 min)

Duff bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Gascoigne. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (77 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (77 min)

Thompson reads it well to clear the ball (77 min)
[close]

Giggs switches it out to Andy Cole(78 min)

Andy Cole plays a beautiful cross but Jones gets there first (77 min)

Gascoigne shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Charles(80 min)

Charles collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (80 min)

Whelan receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by McMahon(80 min)

Spoiler
Ince skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (80 min)

Goal Scored by  Ince  for  Red1977  on  (80 min)

Score: Red1977 5  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Shearer switches it out to McMahon(81 min)

McMahon shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Shearer(81 min)

Shearer collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (81 min)

Gascoigne plays a beautiful cross but Yeats gets there first (82 min)

Duff shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Andy Cole(86 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (86 min)

Samson plays a beautiful cross but Neal gets there first (87 min)

Giggs bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Gascoigne. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (87 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (87 min)

Thompson reads it well to clear the ball (87 min)
[close]

Gascoigne dribles past Samson using his body well (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Red1977 5  -  1 Betty Blue

Goals Scored by: McMahon, Shearer, Andy Cole, Shearer, Ince - Charles
[close]

Spoiler
Category Red1977 Betty Blue
Goal 5 1
Shot 18 7
Shot on Target 15 5
Successful Pass 576 383
Missed Pass 113 117
Successful Cross 10 4
Missed Crossed 10 6
Duel Won 41 27
Duel Lost 27 41
Fouls Committed 10 19
Saves 4 9
Interceptions 22 32
[close]


Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Vardy

McDermott picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (1 min)

A.Kennedy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (3 min)

Rush beats McGovern using his body well (4 min)

McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Heighway(4 min)

Heighway brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (4 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Smith headers it away to safety (7 min)

Lorrimer bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Smith reads it well and clears (7 min)

Lorrimer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (12 min)

Lennox switches it out to Murdoch(13 min)

Murdoch clips it towards the back post, but A.Kennedy headers it away to safety (12 min)

Heighway picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (14 min)

McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Heighway(16 min)

Heighway with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (16 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(17 min)

Rush with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (17 min)

Scholes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Pallister reads it well and clears (20 min)

Lorrimer switches it out to Rush(23 min)

Rush clips it towards the back post, but Smith headers it away to safety (23 min)

Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (25 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(27 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (27 min)

Lorrimer with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by McDermott. The big men come forward for the freekick (29 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (29 min)

L.Dixon reads it well to clear the ball (29 min)
[close]

Heighway picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (29 min)

McGrain sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (30 min)

McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Vardy(31 min)

Vardy with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (31 min)

Lorrimer with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by McDermott. The big men come forward for the freekick (33 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (33 min)

Bruce wrestles free from his marker and stabs the loose ball past the helpless 'keeper (33 min)

Goal Scored by  Bruce  for  Nicholls  on  (33 min)

Score: Nicholls 1  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


Pallister beats Vardy using his body well (33 min)

A.Kennedy clips it towards the back post, but Bruce headers it away to safety (33 min)

Lorrimer switches it out to Lennox(35 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Smith headers it away to safety (35 min)

Scholes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Pallister reads it well and clears (37 min)

Vardy sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (38 min)

Lennox picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (39 min)

Vardy with a first time ball round the corner to McDermott(41 min)

McDermott with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (41 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(42 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (42 min)

Heighway picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (43 min)

Lennox switches it out to Murdoch(44 min)

Murdoch beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Sheringham(44 min)

Spoiler
Sheringham hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (44 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheringham  for  Nicholls  on  (44 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Nicholls 2  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Sheringham

Scholes with a first time ball round the corner to Vardy(45 min)

Spoiler
Vardy with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (45 min)

Goal Scored by  Vardy  for  Max_powers  on  (45 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  1 Max_powers
[close]


A.Kennedy clips it towards the back post, but Pallister headers it away to safety (46 min)

Scholes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bruce reads it well and clears (47 min)

Vardy is dispossessed by Shilton(50 min)

McManaman beats Irwin using his body well (50 min)

Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Bruce headers it away to safety (51 min)

Vardy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (52 min)

Spoiler
Heighway shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (53 min)

Goal Scored by  Heighway  for  Max_powers  on  (53 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  2 Max_powers
[close]


McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Heighway(53 min)

Heighway with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (53 min)

A.Kennedy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Pallister reads it well and clears (53 min)

Lorrimer clips it towards the back post, but Smith headers it away to safety (55 min)

Robson bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but L.Dixon reads it well and clears (56 min)

McDermott sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (59 min)

Heighway beats Bruce using his body well (62 min)

McManaman clips it towards the back post, but Irwin headers it away to safety (66 min)

Scholes picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (69 min)

McDermott switches it out to Scholes(69 min)

Scholes clips it towards the back post, but Irwin headers it away to safety (69 min)

McManaman clips it towards the back post, but McGrain headers it away to safety (71 min)

McGrain with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (71 min)

McManaman clips it towards the back post, but Pallister headers it away to safety (71 min)

Rush switches it out to Sheringham(72 min)

Sheringham clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon headers it away to safety (71 min)

A.Kennedy switches it out to Vardy(74 min)

Vardy clips it towards the back post, but Bruce headers it away to safety (73 min)

Sheringham beats McGovern using his body well (78 min)

McGovern bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bruce reads it well and clears (80 min)

Vardy with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Shilton. The big men come forward for the freekick (80 min)

Spoiler
McDermott looking to play this into the danger area (80 min)

R.Ferdinand wrestles free from his marker and stabs the loose ball past the helpless 'keeper (80 min)

Goal Scored by  R.Ferdinand  for  Max_powers  on  (80 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  3 Max_powers
[close]


Sheringham beats Scholes using his body well (81 min)

Heighway beats Irwin using his body well (81 min)

McDermott is dispossessed by McGrain(84 min)

Lorrimer with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by McManaman. The big men come forward for the freekick (85 min)

Spoiler
Murdoch looking to play this into the danger area (85 min)

McGovern reads it well to clear the ball (85 min)
[close]

Scholes picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (86 min)

McGrain clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon headers it away to safety (86 min)

McGovern is dispossessed by Robson(87 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(89 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Nicholls 2  -  3 Max_powers

Goals Scored by: Bruce, Sheringham - Vardy, Heighway, R.Ferdinand
[close]

Spoiler
Category Nicholls Max_powers
Goal 2 3
Shot 6 16
Shot on Target 6 10
Successful Pass 422 538
Missed Pass 130 117
Successful Cross 5 4
Missed Crossed 8 8
Duel Won 37 26
Duel Lost 26 37
Fouls Committed 10 12
Saves 7 4
Interceptions 25 18
[close]


Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


Line Up for VivaBobbyGraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Barnes

Ramsey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Collymore(1 min)

Collymore brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (1 min)

Ramsey skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (1 min)

Collymore skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (2 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ratcliffe intercepts (2 min)

Ramsey dribles past Giles with a calm drop of the shoulder (7 min)

Barnes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Anderson reads it well and clears (14 min)

Anderson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawler reads it well and clears (14 min)

Collymore with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright reads it well and clears (14 min)

Ramsey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Bellamy(15 min)

Bellamy brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (15 min)

Donachie runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Southgate intercepts (17 min)

Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Shaw intercepts (18 min)

Bell skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (18 min)

Clarke carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Hoddle(20 min)

Hoddle with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (20 min)

Houghton with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Donachie reads it well and clears (21 min)

Collymore skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (21 min)

Giles with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Martin reads it well and clears (22 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Shaw reads it well and clears (25 min)

Houghton with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawler reads it well and clears (27 min)

Collymore received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Clarke. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (28 min)

Spoiler
Souness takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (28 min)
[close]

Bellamy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (29 min)

Ramsey switches it out to Houghton(31 min)

Houghton beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Bellamy(31 min)

Bellamy brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (31 min)

Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Shaw intercepts (32 min)

Giles with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Southgate reads it well and clears (34 min)

Souness with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright reads it well and clears (35 min)

Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(41 min)

Clarke brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (41 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(43 min)

Clarke brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Samie 0  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Collymore

Southgate dribles past Barnes with a calm drop of the shoulder (45 min)

Ramsey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Collymore(47 min)

Collymore brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (47 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Anderson reads it well and clears (51 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawler intercepts (51 min)

Shaw switches it out to Houghton(52 min)

Houghton runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawler intercepts (50 min)

Clarke sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (55 min)

Collymore with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ratcliffe reads it well and clears (59 min)

Barnes skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (59 min)

Collymore switches it out to Bellamy(65 min)

Bellamy beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Collymore(64 min)

Collymore brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (64 min)

Collymore switches it out to Ramsey(65 min)

Ramsey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Bellamy(63 min)

Bellamy brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (63 min)

Steven sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (68 min)

Ramsey dribles past Lawler with a calm drop of the shoulder (68 min)

Barnes sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (71 min)

Henderson dribles past Hoddle with a calm drop of the shoulder (72 min)

Clarke switches it out to Steven(74 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Anderson intercepts (71 min)

Ramsey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright reads it well and clears (74 min)

Henderson skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (76 min)

Souness carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Houghton(78 min)

Houghton with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (78 min)

Barnes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Shaw reads it well and clears (80 min)

Spoiler
Collymore shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (81 min)

Goal Scored by  Collymore  for  Samie  on  (81 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Collymore finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (84 min)

Steven carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Clarke(86 min)

Clarke with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (86 min)

Anderson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Samie 1  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham

Goals Scored by: Collymore
[close]

Spoiler
Category Samie VivaBobbyGraham
Goal 1 0
Shot 12 9
Shot on Target 9 3
Successful Pass 607 403
Missed Pass 104 112
Successful Cross 6 2
Missed Crossed 3 4
Duel Won 45 20
Duel Lost 20 45
Fouls Committed 8 24
Saves 3 8
Interceptions 14 24
[close]


Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by L.Ferdinand

Carrick plays the ball down the wing to J.Robertson(0 min)

J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Staunton intercepts (0 min)

Bale picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (0 min)

Bale brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig steps in to intercept (1 min)

Dalglish picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (1 min)

Bale strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (2 min)

Spoiler
McStay looking to play this into the danger area (2 min)

Greig is in just the right place to head that away (2 min)
[close]

Lee picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (3 min)

Carrick takes it past Bale with good footwork (8 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (9 min)

Neville with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (12 min)

McStay plays the ball down the wing to Bale(12 min)

Bale runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (10 min)

Dalglish picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (13 min)

L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (14 min)

Saka carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Lineker(17 min)

Lineker is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (17 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(21 min)

Lineker with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (21 min)

Beckham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (22 min)

Lineker plays the ball down the wing to Dalglish(22 min)

Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Saka(22 min)

Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (22 min)

Carrick plays the ball down the wing to Lineker(24 min)

Lineker runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Campbell intercepts (23 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Saka(24 min)

Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (24 min)

M.Hughes picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (25 min)

L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (26 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (27 min)

Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Adams steps in to intercept (29 min)

Neville with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (32 min)

J.Robertson strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Staunton. That's a free kick in a good position (34 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (34 min)
[close]

Beckham strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (37 min)

Spoiler
McStay fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (37 min)
[close]

McStay brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig steps in to intercept (38 min)

Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Staunton steps in to intercept (39 min)

Lineker is just beaten to the ball by Lukic(39 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(39 min)

Lineker with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (39 min)

Bale runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (41 min)

Carrick plays the ball down the wing to Dalglish(42 min)

Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(40 min)

Lineker with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (40 min)

Greig beats his man and crosses early to Dalglish(42 min)

Spoiler
Dalglish acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (42 min)

Goal Scored by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (42 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


Saka picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (42 min)

Bellingham plays the ball down the wing to Lineker(44 min)

Lineker beats his man and crosses early to Saka(44 min)

Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Draex 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Carrick plays the ball down the wing to Lineker(45 min)

Lineker beats his man and crosses early to Dalglish(45 min)

Dalglish with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (45 min)

Lee brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville steps in to intercept (45 min)

J.Robertson takes it past Adams with good footwork (47 min)

Lineker picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (48 min)

L.Ferdinand picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (50 min)

Carrick picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (51 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (56 min)

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(59 min)

L.Ferdinand with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (59 min)

Bale strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (60 min)

Spoiler
McStay fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (60 min)
[close]

Dalglish plays the ball down the wing to Saka(61 min)

Saka beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(59 min)

Lineker with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (59 min)

M.Hughes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville steps in to intercept (61 min)

Bale plays the ball down the wing to Lee(62 min)

Lee runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hendry intercepts (61 min)

Dalglish picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (63 min)

J.Robertson takes it past Adams with good footwork (63 min)

Venison takes it past Dalglish with good footwork (63 min)

Bale beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(64 min)

M.Hughes with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (64 min)

Staunton brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig steps in to intercept (64 min)

Carrick carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Dalglish(66 min)

Spoiler
Dalglish takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (66 min)

Goal Scored by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (66 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


Neville beats his man and crosses early to Saka(68 min)

Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (68 min)

J.Robertson picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (69 min)

Beckham strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (70 min)

Spoiler
McStay looking to play this into the danger area (70 min)

Hendry is in just the right place to head that away (70 min)
[close]

L.Ferdinand is just beaten to the ball by Carrick(71 min)

Saka beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(71 min)

Lineker with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (71 min)

Lineker picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (72 min)

Beckham brought down in the box by J.Robertson that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Robbie Redman (73 min)

Spoiler
Bale has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(73 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  Robbie Redman  on  (73 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  1 Robbie Redman[39m
[close]


Neville with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (74 min)

Bale brought down in the box by Dalglish that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Robbie Redman (74 min)

Spoiler
Bale has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(74 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  Robbie Redman  on  (74 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  2 Robbie Redman[39m
[close]


Lineker is just beaten to the ball by Lukic(75 min)

Carrick picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (79 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (80 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Adams intercepts (81 min)

Bale picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (83 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (83 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (83 min)

Score: Draex 3  -  2 Robbie Redman
[close]


McStay brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill steps in to intercept (85 min)

Carrick brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Adams steps in to intercept (85 min)

Carrick is just beaten to the ball by Lee(86 min)

Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Venison steps in to intercept (86 min)

Beckham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill steps in to intercept (87 min)

Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Staunton steps in to intercept (88 min)

M.Hughes plays the ball down the wing to Bale(88 min)

Bale beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(87 min)

L.Ferdinand with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (87 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Saka(89 min)

Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Draex 3  -  2 Robbie Redman

Goals Scored by: Dalglish, Dalglish, J.Robertson - Bale, Bale
[close]

Spoiler
Category Draex Robbie Redman
Goal 3 2
Shot 24 10
Shot on Target 7 7
Successful Pass 435 481
Missed Pass 113 132
Successful Cross 12 3
Missed Crossed 3 7
Duel Won 35 44
Duel Lost 44 35
Fouls Committed 14 9
Saves 5 4
Interceptions 21 18
[close]


Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but T.Cooper rises highest to beat his man (1 min)

Spoiler
Sheedy picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (3 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheedy  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (3 min)

Score: Popcorn 0  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Brady(3 min)

Brady with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (3 min)

Waddle gets to the ball first and is caught by Joe Cole. Freekick in a promising position (3 min)

Spoiler
Brooking fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (3 min)
[close]

Keegan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ashley Cole steps across to carry the ball away (6 min)

Fowler receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Seaman(7 min)

Fowler brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (7 min)

Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Brady(7 min)

Brady with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (7 min)

Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Fowler(8 min)

Fowler stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (8 min)

Joe Cole picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (9 min)

Brooking slips the ball down the line to Keegan(10 min)

Keegan swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole rises highest to beat his man (9 min)

Sheedy slips the ball down the line to Brooking(11 min)

Brooking swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold rises highest to beat his man (10 min)

Young runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (13 min)

Joe Cole picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (16 min)

Barry finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (16 min)

Brady picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (17 min)

Ashley Cole brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stevens steps across to carry the ball away (18 min)

Fowler slips the ball down the line to Brady(18 min)

Brady beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Young(18 min)

Young stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (18 min)

Waddle runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (19 min)

Fowler receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Seaman(20 min)

Keegan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Alexander-Arnold steps across to carry the ball away (21 min)

Young slips the ball down the line to Brady(21 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but T.Cooper rises highest to beat his man (18 min)

Alexander-Arnold slips the ball down the line to Young(22 min)

Young beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Brady(22 min)

Brady stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (22 min)

Stevens slips the ball down the line to Brooking(25 min)

Brooking beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(23 min)

Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (23 min)

Reid picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (27 min)

Fowler gets to the ball first and is caught by Keegan. Freekick in a promising position (31 min)

Spoiler
Brady looking to play this into the danger area (31 min)

Stevens uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (31 min)
[close]

Brady picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (31 min)

Francis receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Barry(31 min)

Stevens swings it across the box, but Keown rises highest to beat his man (32 min)

T.Cooper beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(35 min)

Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (35 min)

Joe Cole slips the ball down the line to Brady(35 min)

Brady beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Fowler(35 min)

Spoiler
Fowler gets across his man at the near post to glance home (35 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (35 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Ashley Cole brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stevens steps across to carry the ball away (38 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Terry rises highest to beat his man (40 min)

Spoiler
Brooking picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (40 min)

Goal Scored by  Brooking  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (40 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Keegan takes it past Hargreaves with a calm drop of the shoulder (40 min)

Waddle slips the ball down the line to Brooking(42 min)

Brooking swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole rises highest to beat his man (40 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Popcorn 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Francis

Hargreaves receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Stevens(46 min)

Waddle gets to the ball first and is caught by Brady. Freekick in a promising position (46 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (46 min)

Carragher uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (46 min)
[close]

Francis brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (47 min)

Ashley Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Joe Cole(47 min)

Spoiler
Joe Cole gets across his man at the near post to glance home (47 min)

Goal Scored by  Joe Cole  for  Popcorn  on  (47 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


T.Cooper finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (48 min)

Waddle runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (49 min)

Sheedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (54 min)

Hargreaves finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (56 min)

Brady picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (58 min)

Waddle beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(60 min)

Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (60 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Terry rises highest to beat his man (62 min)

Young brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (63 min)

Waddle brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ashley Cole steps across to carry the ball away (63 min)

Joe Cole runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (64 min)

Brooking brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Alexander-Arnold steps across to carry the ball away (66 min)

Waddle beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(69 min)

Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (69 min)

Brooking slips the ball down the line to Sheedy(69 min)

Sheedy swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold rises highest to beat his man (64 min)

Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Fowler(72 min)

Fowler with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (72 min)

Francis takes it past Hargreaves with a calm drop of the shoulder (78 min)

Francis takes it past Barry with a calm drop of the shoulder (79 min)

Sheedy gets to the ball first and is caught by Young. Freekick in a promising position (80 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (80 min)

T.Cooper gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (80 min)
[close]

Brady swings it across the box, but D.Walker rises highest to beat his man (80 min)

Barry brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (82 min)

Reid finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (84 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but Terry rises highest to beat his man (85 min)

Waddle beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(86 min)

Keegan with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (86 min)

Young swings it across the box, but D.Walker rises highest to beat his man (87 min)

Sheedy slips the ball down the line to Keegan(88 min)

Keegan swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold rises highest to beat his man (88 min)

Stevens beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Francis(89 min)

Francis with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Popcorn 2  -  2 Sheer Magnetism

Goals Scored by: Fowler, Joe Cole - Sheedy, Brooking
[close]

Spoiler
Category Popcorn Sheer Magnetism
Goal 2 2
Shot 15 11
Shot on Target 7 9
Successful Pass 479 474
Missed Pass 119 138
Successful Cross 8 6
Missed Crossed 7 6
Duel Won 21 36
Duel Lost 36 21
Fouls Committed 11 5
Saves 6 5
Interceptions 18 22
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #328 on: Today at 12:02:39 am »
Squeaky bum time against VBG's lads but a win isa win.  We March!  8)
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #329 on: Today at 01:20:31 am »
Oof, felt like I was doing quite well after a shaky start, but two draws and Hazell stealing one hasn't done those chances any good.
Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Owen

Owen with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrain nicks it away (1 min)

Lorrimer plays a beautiful cross into the path of Rush(4 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (4 min)

Robson slips the ball down the line to Lennox(9 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Gomez headers it away to safety (9 min)

Lennox looks to slide it between the defenders to Sheringham(12 min)

Sheringham takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (12 min)

Nicol plays a beautiful cross into the path of Strurridge(13 min)

Strurridge finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(13 min)

A.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but Pallister headers it away to safety (18 min)

Strurridge beats Shilton with good footwork (19 min)

Rush finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (23 min)

Spoiler
Lennox runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (25 min)

Goal Scored by  Lennox  for  Nicholls  on  (25 min)

Score: Nicholls 1  -  0 Lone Star Red
Owen beats Shilton with good footwork (25 min)

Sheringham beats Wilshere with good footwork (31 min)

Lallana beats Murdoch with good footwork (32 min)

Lorrimer clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson headers it away to safety (32 min)

Wilshere with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Pallister nicks it away (33 min)

Wilshere looks to slide it between the defenders to Lallana(34 min)

Lallana takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (34 min)

Lorrimer finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (35 min)

Gerrard with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrain nicks it away (35 min)

Gerrard plays a beautiful cross into the path of Strurridge(36 min)

Strurridge brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (36 min)

Lorrimer plays a beautiful cross into the path of Rush(36 min)

Spoiler
Rush diving header! Glanced home at the near post (36 min)

Goal Scored by  Rush  for  Nicholls  on  (36 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  0 Lone Star Red
Owen beats Shilton with good footwork (39 min)

Rush with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Nicol nicks it away (40 min)

Rush gets to the ball first and is caught by Wilshere. The ref indicates a freekick (42 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (42 min)

Pallister gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (42 min)
The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Nicholls 2  -  0 Lone Star Red
The match resumes and the ball is with Sheringham

Gerrard plays a beautiful cross into the path of Owen(45 min)

Owen finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(45 min)

Owen finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (45 min)

Lennox slips the ball down the line to Sheringham(46 min)

Sheringham clips it towards the back post, but Nicol headers it away to safety (45 min)

Sheringham gets to the ball first and is caught by Lallana. The ref indicates a freekick (50 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (50 min)

Cahill is in just the right place to head that away (50 min)
Lorrimer finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (50 min)

Sheringham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but A.Robertson nicks it away (52 min)

Lorrimer plays a beautiful cross into the path of Sheringham(52 min)

Sheringham finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(52 min)

Lallana slips the ball down the line to Owen(53 min)

Owen plays a beautiful cross into the path of Strurridge(52 min)

Spoiler
Strurridge diving header! Glanced home at the near post (52 min)

Goal Scored by  Strurridge  for  Lone Star Red  on  (52 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  1 Lone Star Red
Rush sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (54 min)

Strurridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrain nicks it away (55 min)

Owen looks to slide it between the defenders to Strurridge(55 min)

Strurridge takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (55 min)

A.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but Pallister headers it away to safety (56 min)

Gerrard sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (57 min)

A.Robertson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Pallister nicks it away (60 min)

Gerrard loses posession to Pallister(64 min)

Owen with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Irwin nicks it away (65 min)

Lorrimer slips the ball down the line to Murdoch(67 min)

Murdoch plays a beautiful cross into the path of Rush(64 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (64 min)

Lorrimer shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (69 min)

Spoiler
Strurridge runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (70 min)

Goal Scored by  Strurridge  for  Lone Star Red  on  (70 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  2 Lone Star Red
Bruce loses posession to Gerrard(72 min)

Spoiler
Lorrimer runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (74 min)

Goal Scored by  Lorrimer  for  Nicholls  on  (74 min)

Score: Nicholls 3  -  2 Lone Star Red
Gerrard looks to slide it between the defenders to Strurridge(74 min)

Strurridge takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (74 min)

Gerrard slips the ball down the line to Strurridge(79 min)

Strurridge clips it towards the back post, but Irwin headers it away to safety (77 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson headers it away to safety (82 min)

Strurridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Bruce nicks it away (88 min)

Robson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Cahill nicks it away (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Nicholls 3  -  2 Lone Star Red

Goals Scored by: Lennox, Rush, Lorrimer - Strurridge, Strurridge
Category Nicholls Lone Star Red
Goal 3 2
Shot 9 9
Shot on Target 7 3
Successful Pass 439 519
Missed Pass 128 130
Successful Cross 4 4
Missed Crossed 4 3
Duel Won 30 29
Duel Lost 29 30
Fouls Committed 13 11
Saves 1 3
Interceptions 16 19
Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Best

K.Walker plays the ball down the wing to Best(1 min)

Best plays a beautiful cross but Southgate headers it away to safety (0 min)

Best shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (1 min)

Wilkins shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (4 min)

Henderson bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Lawrenson steps across to carry the ball away (4 min)

Foden beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Best(6 min)

Best brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (6 min)

Foden bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Martin steps across to carry the ball away (7 min)

Best drives into the space and looks to release Foden(7 min)

Foden is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (7 min)

Anderson bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but K.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (10 min)

Foden with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Southgate. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (10 min)

McAllister flashes through the box, but no one can get a touch (10 min)
Bridge beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Foden(10 min)

Foden uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(10 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (10 min)

Score: Samie 0  -  1 Tubby
Foden shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (16 min)

Lambert bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Martin steps across to carry the ball away (16 min)

Bridge fires it in towards the near post, but no one can get a touch (18 min)

Foden bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Anderson steps across to carry the ball away (18 min)

Best shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (19 min)

Foden drives into the space and looks to release Kane(20 min)

Kane is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (20 min)

Kane shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (22 min)

Foden takes it past Southgate with a calm drop of the shoulder (23 min)

McAllister shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (23 min)

Foden shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (26 min)

McAllister drives into the space and looks to release Kane(26 min)

Kane runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (26 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (26 min)

Score: Samie 0  -  2 Tubby
Martin takes it past Best with a calm drop of the shoulder (27 min)

Shaw bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but K.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (28 min)

Ramsey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Bellamy(28 min)

Bellamy uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(28 min)

Goal Scored by  Bellamy  for  Samie  on  (28 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  2 Tubby
Wilkins plays the ball down the wing to McAllister(29 min)

McAllister beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Kane(29 min)

Kane brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (29 min)

Best plays the ball down the wing to McAllister(31 min)

McAllister beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Kane(29 min)

Kane uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(29 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (29 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  3 Tubby
Ramsey plays the ball down the wing to Bellamy(39 min)

Bellamy beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Collymore(39 min)

Collymore uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(39 min)

Goal Scored by  Collymore  for  Samie  on  (39 min)

Score: Samie 2  -  3 Tubby
Kane looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (40 min)

Best bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Anderson steps across to carry the ball away (43 min)

Kane plays the ball down the wing to McAllister(43 min)

McAllister plays a beautiful cross but Southgate headers it away to safety (41 min)

Spoiler

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Samie 2  -  3 Tubby
The match resumes and the ball is with Collymore

Ramsey looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (46 min)

Bellamy shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (47 min)

Foden with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Southgate. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (48 min)

McAllister looks most likely to take this... (48 min)

Lambert with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (48 min)
Foden plays a beautiful cross but Martin headers it away to safety (48 min)

K.Walker beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Foden(48 min)

Foden collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (48 min)

Shaw plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie headers it away to safety (50 min)

Souness shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (51 min)

Henderson takes it past Wilkins with a calm drop of the shoulder (54 min)

Foden beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Kane(55 min)

Kane collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (55 min)

Ramsey plays a beautiful cross but Lawrenson headers it away to safety (61 min)

Ramsey takes it past Lambert with a calm drop of the shoulder (63 min)

Kane bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Martin steps across to carry the ball away (65 min)

Best plays the ball down the wing to Kane(65 min)

Kane beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Best(65 min)

Best collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (65 min)

Collymore receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Lawrenson(67 min)

Foden drives into the space and looks to release McAllister(67 min)

McAllister is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (67 min)

Ramsey plays a beautiful cross but Bridge headers it away to safety (69 min)

Bellamy takes it past Gillespie with a calm drop of the shoulder (73 min)

Souness bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but K.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (74 min)

Foden runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (75 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (75 min)

Score: Samie 2  -  4 Tubby
Wilkins shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (80 min)

Martin receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Foden(81 min)

Souness shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (82 min)

K.Walker plays the ball down the wing to Foden(85 min)

Foden beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Best(84 min)

Best brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (84 min)

Shaw beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Bellamy(86 min)

Bellamy brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (86 min)

McAllister looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (86 min)

Ramsey drives into the space and looks to release Houghton(87 min)

Houghton is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (87 min)

Best shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (89 min)

Shaw takes it past Foden with a calm drop of the shoulder (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Samie 2  -  4 Tubby

Goals Scored by: Bellamy, Collymore - Foden, Kane, Kane, Foden
Category Samie Tubby
Goal 2 4
Shot 7 22
Shot on Target 4 17
Successful Pass 551 451
Missed Pass 99 90
Successful Cross 3 8
Missed Crossed 3 4
Duel Won 25 45
Duel Lost 45 25
Fouls Committed 14 7
Saves 12 2
Interceptions 14 23
Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Lineker

Dalglish hits an inch perfect cross to Saka(0 min)

Saka brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (0 min)

Greig hits an inch perfect cross to Lineker(1 min)

Lineker brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (1 min)

J.Johnstone hits an inch perfect cross to M.Johnston(1 min)

M.Johnston brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (1 min)

S.Kennedy with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Tochack(2 min)

Tochack runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McNeill headers it away to safety (1 min)

Baxter finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (2 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville headers it away to safety (4 min)

D.Cooper picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (5 min)

J.Robertson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrath steps across to carry the ball away (6 min)

J.Robertson turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Pearce(7 min)

Lineker looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Goram. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (7 min)

J.Robertson swings in the freekick (7 min)

Hendry with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (7 min)
M.Johnston turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Bellingham(10 min)

Lineker looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Goram. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (12 min)

J.Robertson swings in the freekick (12 min)

Greig gets across his man and glances it home.  Goal!!! (12 min)

Goal Scored by  Greig  for  Draex  on  (12 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
Saka with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McLeish steps across to carry the ball away (12 min)

J.Robertson picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (13 min)

J.Johnstone looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by J.Robertson. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (15 min)

Baxter swings in the freekick (15 min)

Bellingham climbs high to head clear (15 min)
Carrick with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McLeish steps across to carry the ball away (16 min)

D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville headers it away to safety (20 min)

McGrath beats Saka using his body well (20 min)

Dalglish hits an inch perfect cross to J.Robertson(20 min)

J.Robertson with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(20 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (20 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
Pearce with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Greig steps across to carry the ball away (22 min)

S.Kennedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hendry headers it away to safety (22 min)

Saka with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrath steps across to carry the ball away (23 min)

D.Cooper picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (23 min)

D.Cooper hits an inch perfect cross to M.Johnston(27 min)

M.Johnston brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (27 min)

D.Cooper with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Tochack(28 min)

Tochack runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig headers it away to safety (27 min)

Baxter with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Hendry steps across to carry the ball away (28 min)

M.Johnston shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (30 min)

Saka with a brilliantly weigthed ball to J.Robertson(31 min)

J.Robertson hits an inch perfect cross to Saka(29 min)

Saka with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(29 min)

Goal Scored by  Saka  for  Draex  on  (29 min)

Score: Draex 3  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
J.Johnstone finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (31 min)

M.Johnston finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (32 min)

D.Cooper with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McNeill steps across to carry the ball away (33 min)

Lineker looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Goram. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (36 min)

J.Robertson swings in the freekick (36 min)

McGrath climbs high to head clear (36 min)
J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McNeill headers it away to safety (38 min)

Pearce turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Greig(38 min)

Dalglish with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McLeish steps across to carry the ball away (42 min)

M.Johnston with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Tochack(44 min)

Tochack hits an inch perfect cross to M.Johnston(42 min)

M.Johnston brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Draex 3  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
The match resumes and the ball is with M.Johnston

M.Johnston shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (45 min)

McLeish turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Neville(48 min)

J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pearce headers it away to safety (49 min)

J.Robertson shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (50 min)

Dalglish hits an inch perfect cross to Lineker(53 min)

Lineker brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (53 min)

Dalglish picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (57 min)

Carrick beats D.Cooper using his body well (59 min)

Tochack with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Hendry steps across to carry the ball away (61 min)

Saka hits an inch perfect cross to J.Robertson(61 min)

J.Robertson brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (61 min)

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to M.Johnston(64 min)

M.Johnston takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (64 min)

J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrath headers it away to safety (65 min)

J.Robertson hits an inch perfect cross to Dalglish(66 min)

Dalglish brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (66 min)

Tochack with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Fletcher(67 min)

Fletcher hits an inch perfect cross to M.Johnston(65 min)

M.Johnston brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (65 min)

Lineker with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Saka(69 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  S.Kennedy headers it away to safety (68 min)

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (71 min)

Dalglish shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (71 min)

J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pearce headers it away to safety (71 min)

Dalglish hits an inch perfect cross to J.Robertson(72 min)

J.Robertson with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(72 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (72 min)

Score: Draex 4  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
M.Johnston turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Bellingham(72 min)

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Greig steps across to carry the ball away (74 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrath headers it away to safety (74 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hendry headers it away to safety (76 min)

Lineker looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Goram. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (77 min)

J.Robertson swings in the freekick (77 min)

McGrath climbs high to head clear (77 min)
Carrick turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Fletcher(79 min)

Fletcher shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (79 min)

J.Johnstone shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (80 min)

Lineker looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Goram. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (81 min)

J.Robertson swings in the freekick (81 min)

McGrath climbs high to head clear (81 min)
J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Hendry steps across to carry the ball away (82 min)

Saka picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (83 min)

M.Johnston turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Carrick(84 min)

Saka picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Draex 4  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed

Goals Scored by: Greig, J.Robertson, Saka, J.Robertson
Category Draex Musketeer Gripweed
Goal 4 0
Shot 14 12
Shot on Target 9 6
Successful Pass 501 394
Missed Pass 147 149
Successful Cross 8 4
Missed Crossed 5 7
Duel Won 29 30
Duel Lost 30 29
Fouls Committed 23 16
Saves 6 4
Interceptions 16 20
Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Young with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (0 min)

Andy Cole picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into McMahon(1 min)

McMahon is away from his marker, and slams it home (1 min)

Goal Scored by  McMahon  for  Red1977  on  (1 min)

Score: Popcorn 0  -  1 Red1977
Shearer beats Barry with a calm drop of the shoulder (1 min)

Joe Cole picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Fowler(2 min)

Fowler is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (2 min)

Giggs holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Young. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (3 min)

McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (3 min)

R.James heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (3 min)
Brady swings it across the box, but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (3 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (6 min)

McMahon picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (6 min)

Brady turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(6 min)

Fowler hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (6 min)

Shearer picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher has too much strength and wins the ball (11 min)

Giggs swings it across the box, but Carragher reads it well and clears (13 min)

Barry picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Joe Cole(20 min)

Joe Cole is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (20 min)

Giggs picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (22 min)

Shearer picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole has too much strength and wins the ball (23 min)

Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (24 min)

Duff swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (25 min)

McMahon picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (25 min)

Andy Cole brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to McMahon(29 min)

McMahon swings it across the box, but Carragher reads it well and clears (29 min)

Samson picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into McMahon(31 min)

McMahon is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (31 min)

Young picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (32 min)

McMahon picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (32 min)

Shearer picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher has too much strength and wins the ball (33 min)

Shearer picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (35 min)

Giggs picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher has too much strength and wins the ball (35 min)

Duff picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (35 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but R.James reads it well and clears (37 min)

Joe Cole turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Young(38 min)

Young stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (38 min)

Fowler beats Martyn with a calm drop of the shoulder (39 min)

Young swings it across the box, but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Popcorn 0  -  1 Red1977
The match resumes and the ball is with Shearer

Brady swings it across the box, but R.James reads it well and clears (46 min)

Giggs picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Alexander-Arnold has too much strength and wins the ball (47 min)

Samson picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole has too much strength and wins the ball (48 min)

Duff swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole reads it well and clears (49 min)

Fowler is dispossessed by Martyn(50 min)

McMahon picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Shearer(52 min)

Shearer is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (52 min)

Brady turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(56 min)

Fowler stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (56 min)

Brady turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Joe Cole(57 min)

Joe Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (57 min)

Giggs swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold reads it well and clears (58 min)

Joe Cole turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Young(59 min)

Young hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (59 min)

Ashley Cole brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Young(59 min)

Young turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(59 min)

Fowler acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (59 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (59 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  1 Red1977
Duff picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole has too much strength and wins the ball (62 min)

Giggs turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Andy Cole(66 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (66 min)

Joe Cole turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(66 min)

Fowler acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (66 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (66 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  1 Red1977
Giggs turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Shearer(68 min)

Shearer acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (68 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (68 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  2 Red1977
Fowler picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (68 min)

Young picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (70 min)

Goal Scored by  Young  for  Popcorn  on  (70 min)

Score: Popcorn 3  -  2 Red1977
Young picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Fowler(71 min)

Fowler is away from his marker, and slams it home (71 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (71 min)

Score: Popcorn 4  -  2 Red1977
Duff turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Shearer(72 min)

Shearer acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (72 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (72 min)

Score: Popcorn 4  -  3 Red1977
Young picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (74 min)

Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (76 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Yeats reads it well and clears (76 min)

Brady picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (78 min)

R.James picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher has too much strength and wins the ball (79 min)

Fowler brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Brady(79 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but R.James reads it well and clears (78 min)

Joe Cole turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(81 min)

Fowler acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (81 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (81 min)

Score: Popcorn 5  -  3 Red1977
Samson swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold reads it well and clears (81 min)

Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (84 min)

Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (87 min)

Ashley Cole picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Joe Cole(88 min)

Joe Cole is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Popcorn 5  -  3 Red1977

Goals Scored by: Fowler, Fowler, Young, Fowler, Fowler - McMahon, Shearer, Shearer
Category Popcorn Red1977
Goal 5 3
Shot 19 11
Shot on Target 14 10
Successful Pass 399 605
Missed Pass 95 102
Successful Cross 8 3
Missed Crossed 7 6
Duel Won 22 35
Duel Lost 35 22
Fouls Committed 25 2
Saves 6 9
Interceptions 27 17
Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

Heighway swings it across the box, but Le Saux reads it well and clears (3 min)

Heighway picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (5 min)

McManaman slips the ball down the line to McDermott(5 min)

McDermott swings it across the box, but Le Saux reads it well and clears (2 min)

Aldridge picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (8 min)

Aldridge runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (9 min)

McManaman gets to the ball first and is caught by Blanchflower. Freekick in a promising position (9 min)

Scholes swings in the freekick (9 min)

Hansen is in just the right place to head that away (9 min)
Vardy picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (10 min)

McManaman shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (16 min)

Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to McManaman(17 min)

McManaman with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (17 min)

Aldridge slips the ball down the line to R.Kennedy(18 min)

R.Kennedy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Aldridge(14 min)

Aldridge with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (14 min)

Le Saux picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Smith steps in to intercept (19 min)

Heskey shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (23 min)

Milner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but A.Kennedy steps in to intercept (23 min)

McManaman swings it across the box, but Hansen reads it well and clears (23 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but Quansah reads it well and clears (24 min)

Vardy takes it past Quansah using his body well (25 min)

Heighway shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (25 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but Quansah reads it well and clears (26 min)

Heskey gets to the ball first and is caught by Vardy. Freekick in a promising position (26 min)

R.Kennedy swings in the freekick (26 min)

McGovern is in just the right place to head that away (26 min)
Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Scholes(28 min)

Scholes with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (28 min)

Heighway gets to the ball first and is caught by Blanchflower. Freekick in a promising position (29 min)

Scholes swings in the freekick (29 min)

L.Dixon gets across his man and glances it home.  Goal!!! (29 min)

Goal Scored by  L.Dixon  for  Max_powers  on  (29 min)

Score: Hazell 0  -  1 Max_powers
R.Kennedy shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (32 min)

Scholes picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Hansen steps in to intercept (35 min)

Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Vardy(38 min)

Vardy with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (38 min)

McManaman swings it across the box, but Le Saux reads it well and clears (38 min)

Heighway picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Quansah steps in to intercept (39 min)

McManaman swings it across the box, but Le Saux reads it well and clears (40 min)

A.Kennedy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.Jones steps in to intercept (41 min)

L.Dixon shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to McDermott(41 min)

McDermott with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (41 min)

R.Ferdinand takes it past Heskey using his body well (42 min)

Aldridge picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (42 min)

R.Jones swings it across the box, but Smith reads it well and clears (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Hazell 0  -  1 Max_powers
The match resumes and the ball is with Vardy

Le Tissier picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but A.Kennedy steps in to intercept (46 min)

Heskey gets to the ball first and is caught by Vardy. Freekick in a promising position (48 min)

R.Kennedy swings in the freekick (48 min)

R.Jones climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (48 min)
Heighway picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (49 min)

Heighway gets to the ball first and is caught by Blanchflower. Freekick in a promising position (52 min)

Scholes swings in the freekick (52 min)

A.Kennedy climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (52 min)
Heighway swings it across the box, but Hansen reads it well and clears (54 min)

McDermott picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (65 min)

McManaman shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Vardy(66 min)

Vardy with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (66 min)

Scholes picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.Jones steps in to intercept (67 min)

R.Ferdinand turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to R.Kennedy(67 min)

McDermott picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (68 min)

Vardy picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (70 min)

Le Tissier picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but A.Kennedy steps in to intercept (71 min)

Heskey picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Smith steps in to intercept (73 min)

Le Saux slips the ball down the line to Heskey(74 min)

Heskey swings it across the box, but A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (74 min)

R.Kennedy shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (76 min)

Vardy slips the ball down the line to McDermott(78 min)

McDermott swings it across the box, but Quansah reads it well and clears (76 min)

McGovern picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Le Saux steps in to intercept (80 min)

McManaman shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Vardy(82 min)

Vardy with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (82 min)

R.Jones takes it past Vardy using his body well (85 min)

Heskey picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (86 min)

Le Saux takes it past Vardy using his body well (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Hazell 0  -  1 Max_powers

Goals Scored by: L.Dixon
Category Hazell Max_powers
Goal 0 1
Shot 5 8
Shot on Target 4 8
Successful Pass 340 612
Missed Pass 138 128
Successful Cross 1 6
Missed Crossed 2 9
Duel Won 26 36
Duel Lost 36 26
Fouls Committed 16 13
Saves 6 3
Interceptions 24 18
Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


Line Up for VivaBobbyGraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Rooney

Steven turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Barnes(0 min)

Barnes collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (0 min)

Sterling brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ratcliffe nicks it away (1 min)

Steven turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Barnes(1 min)

Barnes collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (1 min)

Platt turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rooney(3 min)

Rooney collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (3 min)

Barnes shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (4 min)

Donachie sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (6 min)

Rooney picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Sterling(6 min)

Sterling is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (6 min)

Sterling turns inside and looks to release Rooney(9 min)

Rooney turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(8 min)

Beardsley with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (8 min)

Barnes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Miller nicks it away (10 min)

Clarke beats Woods using his body well (11 min)

Keane turns inside and looks to release Rooney(13 min)

Rooney turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(12 min)

Beardsley collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (12 min)

Barnes turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Clarke(13 min)

Clarke with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (13 min)

Beardsley runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (17 min)

Barnes runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (19 min)

Clarke beats Woods using his body well (19 min)

Donachie picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Barnes(20 min)

Barnes is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (20 min)

Platt is brought down by Bell. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (20 min)

Beardsley looking to play this into the danger area (20 min)

Giles climbs high to head clear (20 min)
Platt shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (21 min)

Clarke is brought down by Sterling. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (22 min)

Hoddle looking to play this into the danger area (22 min)

Miller climbs high to head clear (22 min)
G.Johnson turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rooney(22 min)

Rooney with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (22 min)

Platt turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(23 min)

Beardsley with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (23 min)

Barnes turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Clarke(24 min)

Clarke with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (24 min)

Platt runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (24 min)

Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Stones intercepts (26 min)

Barnes runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (27 min)

Bell runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (30 min)

Winterburn turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(32 min)

Beardsley with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (32 min)

Platt is brought down by Hoddle. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (33 min)

Beardsley looking to play this into the danger area (33 min)

Giles climbs high to head clear (33 min)
Hoddle beats Winterburn using his body well (34 min)

Clarke runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (34 min)

Rooney brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but M.Wright nicks it away (34 min)

Platt shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (36 min)

Winterburn brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Donachie nicks it away (38 min)

Clarke turns inside and looks to release Steven(38 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Winterburn intercepts (36 min)

Giles beats Platt using his body well (39 min)

Sterling runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  M.Wright intercepts (39 min)

Sterling picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Keane(40 min)

Keane takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (40 min)

Goal Scored by  Keane  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (40 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham
Barnes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but G.Johnson nicks it away (40 min)

Steven turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Clarke(42 min)

Clarke with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham
The match resumes and the ball is with Barnes

Clarke shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (45 min)

Platt is brought down by Hoddle. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (46 min)

Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (46 min)

Miller heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (46 min)
Sterling turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(48 min)

Beardsley with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (48 min)

Bell beats Winterburn using his body well (49 min)

Sterling brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ratcliffe nicks it away (50 min)

Clarke picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (51 min)

Lawler beats Keane using his body well (51 min)

Sterling is brought down by Clarke. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (51 min)

Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (51 min)

Stones heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (51 min)
Giles brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Winterburn nicks it away (52 min)

Keane shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (54 min)

Beardsley beats Giles using his body well (62 min)

Bell shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (64 min)

Platt runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (66 min)

Barnes beats Woods using his body well (67 min)

Steven brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Miller nicks it away (70 min)

Rooney beats Giles using his body well (71 min)

Barnes beats Winterburn using his body well (74 min)

Sterling runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawler intercepts (76 min)

Winterburn turns inside and looks to release Rooney(77 min)

Rooney turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(77 min)

Beardsley with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (77 min)

Barnes shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (78 min)

Giles brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Miller nicks it away (79 min)

Bell brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but G.Johnson nicks it away (79 min)

Platt is brought down by Bell. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (82 min)

Gemmill fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (82 min)
Beardsley brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawler nicks it away (83 min)

Sterling turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rooney(85 min)

Rooney collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (85 min)

Beardsley is brought down by Giles. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (87 min)

Gemmill fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (87 min)
Sterling turns inside and looks to release Rooney(89 min)

Rooney runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Donachie intercepts (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham

Goals Scored by: Keane
Category Drinks Sangria VivaBobbyGraham
Goal 1 0
Shot 17 14
Shot on Target 10 7
Successful Pass 573 362
Missed Pass 125 129
Successful Cross 9 5
Missed Crossed 3 3
Duel Won 48 27
Duel Lost 27 48
Fouls Committed 3 27
Saves 7 7
Interceptions 17 21
ALine Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by L.Ferdinand

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary headers it away to safety (0 min)

Strachan holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by M.Hughes. The big men come forward for the freekick (1 min)

Lampard takes the freekick from wide (1 min)

Campbell uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (1 min)
K.Dixon with a diagonal ball out to Speed(2 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but Adams headers it away to safety (0 min)

L.Ferdinand brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gemmell reads it well and clears (3 min)

Lee finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into M.Hughes(3 min)

M.Hughes takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (3 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Hughes  for  Robbie Redman  on  (3 min)

Score: child in time 0  -  1 Robbie Redman
Beckham holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Strachan. The big men come forward for the freekick (5 min)

McStay takes the freekick from wide (5 min)

Venison heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (5 min)
Lee with a diagonal ball out to Bale(8 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary headers it away to safety (4 min)

K.Dixon with a diagonal ball out to Bremner(9 min)

Bremner shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(7 min)

K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (7 min)

Bremner dribles past Lee using his body well (10 min)

K.Dixon with a diagonal ball out to Bremner(10 min)

Bremner shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Law(10 min)

Law with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (10 min)

Bremner brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Venison reads it well and clears (12 min)

Speed shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(14 min)

K.Dixon with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (14 min)

McStay finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into M.Hughes(16 min)

M.Hughes races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (16 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Venison reads it well and clears (17 min)

Jardine clips it towards the back post, but Venison headers it away to safety (19 min)

Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (22 min)

Jardine picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (25 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but Venison headers it away to safety (26 min)

Speed brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Venison reads it well and clears (27 min)

L.Ferdinand brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Butcher reads it well and clears (28 min)

M.Hughes picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (30 min)

L.Ferdinand skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (30 min)

Strachan shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(33 min)

K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (33 min)

Lampard dribles past Lee using his body well (34 min)

L.Ferdinand picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (35 min)

Beckham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary reads it well and clears (39 min)

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary headers it away to safety (41 min)

K.Dixon runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (44 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (44 min)

Score: child in time 1  -  1 Robbie Redman
L.Ferdinand brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine reads it well and clears (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: child in time 1  -  1 Robbie Redman
The match resumes and the ball is with K.Dixon

Bale picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (46 min)

Strachan with a diagonal ball out to Bremner(46 min)

Bremner clips it towards the back post, but Venison headers it away to safety (46 min)

Beckham skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (48 min)

Speed brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Venison reads it well and clears (49 min)

Law picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (52 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but Jardine headers it away to safety (53 min)

Law skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (54 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell headers it away to safety (58 min)

Bale shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to M.Hughes(59 min)

M.Hughes takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (59 min)

Bale picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (61 min)

Bremner brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Staunton reads it well and clears (64 min)

Staunton picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (65 min)

Bremner brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Adams reads it well and clears (68 min)

Strachan sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (74 min)

Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (75 min)

M.Hughes is just beaten to the ball by O'Leary(75 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Staunton reads it well and clears (76 min)

L.Ferdinand brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine reads it well and clears (77 min)

Lampard finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Speed(78 min)

Speed races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (78 min)

Bale picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (79 min)

Beckham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gemmell reads it well and clears (81 min)

Bremner finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Speed(82 min)

Speed races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (82 min)

Lampard with a diagonal ball out to K.Dixon(85 min)

K.Dixon clips it towards the back post, but Venison headers it away to safety (83 min)

K.Dixon brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Adams reads it well and clears (85 min)

L.Ferdinand is just beaten to the ball by O'Leary(86 min)

Law dribles past Staunton using his body well (86 min)

Bale shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to L.Ferdinand(87 min)

L.Ferdinand with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (87 min)

Law brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Venison reads it well and clears (88 min)

Campbell dribles past Law using his body well (88 min)

McStay skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: child in time 1  -  1 Robbie Redman

Goals Scored by: K.Dixon - M.Hughes
Category child in time Robbie Redman
Goal 1 1
Shot 11 7
Shot on Target 6 7
Successful Pass 554 412
Missed Pass 123 126
Successful Cross 4 2
Missed Crossed 5 5
Duel Won 29 24
Duel Lost 24 29
Fouls Committed 9 13
Saves 5 5
Interceptions 15 24
Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Charles

Sheedy carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (2 min)

Waddle carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (5 min)

Gascoigne bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but T.Cooper is in just the right place (5 min)

Case brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Whelan(6 min)

Whelan swings it across the box, but Stevens rises highest to beat his man (4 min)

Reid finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (6 min)

Gascoigne swings it across the box, but Stevens rises highest to beat his man (6 min)

Wright is just beaten to the ball by Seaman(8 min)

Charles bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Brooking. The big men come forward for the freekick (12 min)

Gascoigne looking to play this into the danger area (12 min)

Case wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (12 min)
Mackay brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Charles(13 min)

Charles swings it across the box, but D.Walker rises highest to beat his man (12 min)

Whelan bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker is in just the right place (14 min)

Francis bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Wright. The big men come forward for the freekick (14 min)

Brooking fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (14 min)
Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King is in just the right place (15 min)

Whelan bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker is in just the right place (15 min)

Waddle carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (18 min)

Francis runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (21 min)

Neal bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stevens is in just the right place (24 min)

Sheedy carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (28 min)

Neal beats his man and crosses early to Wright(28 min)

Wright takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (28 min)

Stevens swings it across the box, but Jones rises highest to beat his man (30 min)

Gascoigne swings it across the box, but T.Cooper rises highest to beat his man (32 min)

Neal brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Charles(32 min)

Charles beats his man and crosses early to Wright(31 min)

Wright collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (31 min)

Stevens finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (32 min)

Reid brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Francis(32 min)

Francis beats his man and crosses early to Keegan(32 min)

Keegan lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (32 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (32 min)

Score: Betty Blue 0  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
Sheedy bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Gascoigne. The big men come forward for the freekick (36 min)

Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (36 min)

D.Walker climbs highest to win the ball, and powers it into the bottom corner. Goal!!! (36 min)

Goal Scored by  D.Walker  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (36 min)

Score: Betty Blue 0  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
Waddle finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (42 min)

Reid takes it past Gascoigne using his body well (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Betty Blue 0  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
The match resumes and the ball is with Francis

Keegan bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Thompson is in just the right place (46 min)

Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Jones is in just the right place (48 min)

Waddle beats his man and crosses early to Keegan(51 min)

Keegan takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (51 min)

Whelan finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (52 min)

Keegan bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King is in just the right place (53 min)

Sheedy brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Brooking(54 min)

Brooking beats his man and crosses early to Francis(53 min)

Francis collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (53 min)

Charles carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (55 min)

Francis bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Whelan. The big men come forward for the freekick (57 min)

Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (57 min)

Case is in just the right place to head that away (57 min)
Keegan bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Case. The big men come forward for the freekick (58 min)

Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (58 min)

Jones is in just the right place to head that away (58 min)
Whelan carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Charles(59 min)

Charles is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (59 min)

Sheedy beats his man and crosses early to Keegan(59 min)

Keegan takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (59 min)

Francis bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Jones is in just the right place (61 min)

Gascoigne runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (66 min)

Jones swings it across the box, but D.Walker rises highest to beat his man (72 min)

Keegan brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Francis(72 min)

Francis swings it across the box, but King rises highest to beat his man (71 min)

King takes it past Francis using his body well (72 min)

Charles bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry is in just the right place (74 min)

Sheedy carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (77 min)

Terry takes it past Gascoigne using his body well (79 min)

Keegan carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Francis(79 min)

Francis is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (79 min)

Sheedy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Neal is in just the right place (82 min)

Wright brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Whelan(82 min)

Whelan swings it across the box, but Terry rises highest to beat his man (76 min)

Charles runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (82 min)

Waddle runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (84 min)

Reid bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Jones is in just the right place (85 min)

Sheedy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (87 min)

Wright is just beaten to the ball by Seaman(87 min)

Francis bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King is in just the right place (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Betty Blue 0  -  2 Sheer Magnetism

Goals Scored by: Keegan, D.Walker
Category Betty Blue Sheer Magnetism
Goal 0 2
Shot 6 12
Shot on Target 4 5
Successful Pass 351 600
Missed Pass 134 136
Successful Cross 2 4
Missed Crossed 6 2
Duel Won 17 41
Duel Lost 41 17
Fouls Committed 22 8
Saves 3 3
Interceptions 21 19
[close]

[close]
« previous next »
 