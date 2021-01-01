« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season  (Read 4414 times)

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 07:08:06 pm »
Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Best

Best plays a beautiful cross but Miller headers it away to safety (0 min)

Beardsley with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawrenson steps across to carry the ball away (3 min)

Best carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (4 min)

Sterling with a diagonal ball out to Rooney(8 min)

Rooney shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Beardsley(8 min)

Beardsley collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (8 min)

McAllister looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (10 min)

McAllister carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (10 min)

Rooney with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Bridge steps across to carry the ball away (11 min)

Platt shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (13 min)

Keane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but K.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (13 min)

Stones loses posession to K.Walker(16 min)

Best plays a beautiful cross but Miller headers it away to safety (17 min)

Foden shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (18 min)

Lambert shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (19 min)

Foden plays a beautiful cross but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (19 min)

Gemmill with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawrenson steps across to carry the ball away (20 min)

Rooney beats Lambert with a calm drop of the shoulder (23 min)

Best carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (24 min)

Sterling plays a beautiful cross but K.Walker headers it away to safety (24 min)

Best shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Foden(28 min)

Foden takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (28 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Best(28 min)

Best takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (28 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Best(31 min)

Best collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (31 min)

Sterling with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawrenson steps across to carry the ball away (32 min)

Foden carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (32 min)

Best carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (33 min)

Platt with a diagonal ball out to Keane(33 min)

Keane plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie headers it away to safety (33 min)

Platt plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie headers it away to safety (34 min)

Foden plays a beautiful cross but Stones headers it away to safety (35 min)

Sterling looks to slide it between the defenders to Keane(37 min)

Spoiler
Keane collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (37 min)

Goal Scored by  Keane  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (37 min)

Score: Tubby 0  -  1 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Foden shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (38 min)

Rooney with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Bridge steps across to carry the ball away (39 min)

Platt plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie headers it away to safety (40 min)

Winterburn plays a beautiful cross but Bridge headers it away to safety (40 min)

Gemmill shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (41 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Best(42 min)

Spoiler
Best collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (42 min)

Goal Scored by  Best  for  Tubby  on  (42 min)

Score: Tubby 1  -  1 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Sterling shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (43 min)

Keane looks to slide it between the defenders to Rooney(44 min)

Rooney runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Tubby 1  -  1 Drinks Sangria
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Rooney

Keane with a diagonal ball out to Sterling(45 min)

Sterling plays a beautiful cross but Lawrenson headers it away to safety (43 min)

Sterling plays a beautiful cross but Lawrenson headers it away to safety (45 min)

Beardsley carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (47 min)

Bridge with a diagonal ball out to Kane(48 min)

Kane shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Foden(47 min)

Foden collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (47 min)

Sterling gets to the ball just ahead of McAllister the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  Drinks Sangria (50 min)

Spoiler
Platt has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(50 min)

Goal Scored by  Platt  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (50 min)

Score: Tubby 1  -  2 Drinks Sangria[39m
[close]


Platt plays a beautiful cross but K.Walker headers it away to safety (51 min)

Best loses posession to Woods(51 min)

McAllister looks to slide it between the defenders to Kane(52 min)

Kane runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (52 min)

Platt shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rooney(53 min)

Spoiler
Rooney collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (53 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (53 min)

Score: Tubby 1  -  3 Drinks Sangria
[close]


K.Walker looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (55 min)

Platt carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (55 min)

Lambert carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (57 min)

Kane with a diagonal ball out to Foden(58 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Best(57 min)

Spoiler
Best collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (57 min)

Goal Scored by  Best  for  Tubby  on  (57 min)

Score: Tubby 2  -  3 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Platt with a diagonal ball out to Keane(60 min)

Keane plays a beautiful cross but Lawrenson headers it away to safety (60 min)

Kane shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (66 min)

Kane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stones steps across to carry the ball away (69 min)

Foden with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn steps across to carry the ball away (70 min)

Bridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stones steps across to carry the ball away (71 min)

Platt loses posession to Wilkins(71 min)

Platt shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (73 min)

Lambert with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn steps across to carry the ball away (74 min)

Rooney with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but K.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (75 min)

Sterling plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie headers it away to safety (76 min)

Kane with a diagonal ball out to Best(77 min)

Best plays a beautiful cross but Miller headers it away to safety (76 min)

G.Johnson plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie headers it away to safety (83 min)

Wilkins loses posession to Miller(87 min)

Lambert shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (88 min)

Beardsley looks to slide it between the defenders to Rooney(89 min)

Rooney runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Tubby 2  -  3 Drinks Sangria

Goals Scored by: Best, Best - Keane, Platt, Rooney
[close]

Spoiler
Category Tubby Drinks Sangria
Goal 2 3
Shot 18 12
Shot on Target 10 10
Successful Pass 527 470
Missed Pass 99 105
Successful Cross 6 2
Missed Crossed 5 11
Duel Won 21 28
Duel Lost 28 21
Fouls Committed 5 7
Saves 7 8
Interceptions 30 23
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 07:08:26 pm »
Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by K.Dixon

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of Law(0 min)

Spoiler
Law with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (0 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (0 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0  -  1 child in time
[close]


M.Johnston picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Gemmell is in just the right place (1 min)

Baxter picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (2 min)

Bremner carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (3 min)

Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pearce gets there first (3 min)

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (4 min)

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (4 min)

Lampard shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (4 min)

J.Johnstone turns sharply but is brought down by Bremner. The ref indicates a freekick (6 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (6 min)

McGrath wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (6 min)
[close]

J.Johnstone turns sharply but is brought down by Lampard. The ref indicates a freekick (6 min)

Spoiler
Baxter hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (6 min)
[close]

K.Dixon picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrath is in just the right place (8 min)

J.Johnstone turns sharply but is brought down by Speed. The ref indicates a freekick (8 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (8 min)

Gemmell climbs high to head clear (8 min)
[close]

Tochack picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Butcher is in just the right place (9 min)

O'Leary dribles past Tochack with good footwork (10 min)

Bremner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but S.Kennedy is in just the right place (10 min)

Speed with a first time ball round the corner to Bremner(11 min)

Bremner takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (11 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(14 min)

M.Johnston finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(14 min)

Pearce with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (16 min)

Speed turns sharply but is brought down by D.Cooper. The ref indicates a freekick (20 min)

Spoiler
Lampard swings in the freekick (20 min)

McGrath climbs high to head clear (20 min)
[close]

Jardine picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pearce is in just the right place (21 min)

Tochack carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (22 min)

D.Cooper turns inside and looks to release M.Johnston(29 min)

M.Johnston runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gemmell gets there first (29 min)

Speed with a first time ball round the corner to Law(32 min)

Law takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (32 min)

J.Johnstone carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (37 min)

D.Cooper turns sharply but is brought down by Strachan. The ref indicates a freekick (38 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (38 min)

Pearce wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (38 min)
[close]

J.Johnstone shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (39 min)

D.Cooper carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (40 min)

Tochack shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (42 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of Law(42 min)

Law finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(42 min)

Fletcher is dispossessed by Speed(44 min)

D.Cooper picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0  -  1 child in time
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with M.Johnston

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jardine gets there first (46 min)

Pearce runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Butcher gets there first (46 min)

Strachan turns inside and looks to release K.Dixon(47 min)

K.Dixon plays a beautiful cross into the path of Law(47 min)

Law stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (47 min)

Strachan carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (48 min)

Tochack turns sharply but is brought down by Gemmell. The ref indicates a freekick (52 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (52 min)

O'Leary climbs high to head clear (52 min)
[close]

Fletcher picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (52 min)

Pearce plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(54 min)

M.Johnston finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(54 min)

Law with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (54 min)

Fletcher picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (55 min)

Tochack shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (58 min)

Speed brought down in the box by J.Johnstone that's a penalty to  child in time (62 min)

Spoiler
Law with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way and placed it into the opposite corner (62 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (62 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0  -  2 child in time[39m
[close]


S.Kennedy plays a beautiful cross into the path of Tochack(64 min)

Tochack finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(64 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(66 min)

K.Dixon finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(66 min)

Strachan picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrath is in just the right place (69 min)

Fletcher with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (69 min)

Lampard shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (73 min)

D.Cooper carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (74 min)

Jardine runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish gets there first (75 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jardine gets there first (75 min)

Jardine turns inside and looks to release Speed(77 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(74 min)

K.Dixon finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(74 min)

Strachan carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (77 min)

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (78 min)

Law picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pearce is in just the right place (78 min)

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (82 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(84 min)

K.Dixon stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (84 min)

K.Dixon turns inside and looks to release Speed(84 min)

Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish gets there first (84 min)

K.Dixon carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (86 min)

Jardine runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  S.Kennedy gets there first (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0  -  2 child in time

Goals Scored by: Law, Law
[close]

Spoiler
Category Musketeer Gripweed child in time
Goal 0 2
Shot 12 15
Shot on Target 7 6
Successful Pass 402 545
Missed Pass 120 126
Successful Cross 3 6
Missed Crossed 4 4
Duel Won 31 34
Duel Lost 34 31
Fouls Committed 22 12
Saves 4 5
Interceptions 19 22
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 07:08:46 pm »
Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Charles

Gascoigne plays a beautiful cross but R.James gets there first (1 min)

Wright looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (2 min)

Gascoigne switches it out to Wright(2 min)

Wright plays a beautiful cross but R.James gets there first (2 min)

Giggs hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (4 min)

Gascoigne shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Wright(6 min)

Wright collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (6 min)

Gascoigne hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (8 min)

Wright bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (9 min)

Andy Cole dribles past Case using his body well (11 min)

Charles looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (11 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (14 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (16 min)

Spoiler
McMahon skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (19 min)

Goal Scored by  McMahon  for  Red1977  on  (19 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Gascoigne bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Samson reads it well and clears (19 min)

Giggs shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Andy Cole(19 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (19 min)

Samson bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Neal reads it well and clears (20 min)

Gascoigne plays a beautiful cross but Samson gets there first (21 min)

Samson shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Shearer(21 min)

Spoiler
Shearer with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (21 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (21 min)

Score: Red1977 2  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Giggs looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (23 min)

Ince hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (24 min)

Wright bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Yeats reads it well and clears (25 min)

Duff bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Gascoigne. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (25 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (25 min)

Yeats gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (25 min)
[close]

Andy Cole switches it out to Shearer(27 min)

Shearer plays a beautiful cross but Jones gets there first (26 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (28 min)

Wright bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (29 min)

Jones bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.James reads it well and clears (30 min)

Wright picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (34 min)

Giggs switches it out to Andy Cole(35 min)

Andy Cole shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Shearer(32 min)

Shearer collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (32 min)

Andy Cole hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (35 min)

Duff looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (37 min)

Samson bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Thompson reads it well and clears (38 min)

Duff switches it out to McMahon(39 min)

McMahon shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Andy Cole(37 min)

Spoiler
Andy Cole with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (37 min)

Goal Scored by  Andy Cole  for  Red1977  on  (37 min)

Score: Red1977 3  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Charles switches it out to Gascoigne(39 min)

Gascoigne shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Charles(38 min)

Spoiler
Charles with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (38 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (38 min)

Score: Red1977 3  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


McMahon receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Thompson(40 min)

Giggs hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (40 min)

McMahon switches it out to Giggs(41 min)

Giggs shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Shearer(41 min)

Spoiler
Shearer with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (41 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (41 min)

Score: Red1977 4  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Andy Cole dribles past Mackay using his body well (42 min)

Shearer switches it out to Andy Cole(42 min)

Andy Cole shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Shearer(42 min)

Shearer collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (42 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Red1977 4  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Shearer

Samson plays a beautiful cross but Jones gets there first (45 min)

Gascoigne bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Samson. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (46 min)

Spoiler
Whelan to take the freekick (46 min)

Yeats reads it well to clear the ball (46 min)
[close]

Duff hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (46 min)

Wright switches it out to Charles(47 min)

Charles shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Wright(45 min)

Wright collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (45 min)

Andy Cole receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Whelan(49 min)

Giggs looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (51 min)

Giggs shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Andy Cole(52 min)

Andy Cole collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (52 min)

Whelan dribles past Duff using his body well (53 min)

Giggs shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Andy Cole(55 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (55 min)

Gascoigne plays a beautiful cross but E.Hughes gets there first (55 min)

Shearer switches it out to Andy Cole(56 min)

Andy Cole plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (55 min)

Duff picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (58 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but Thompson gets there first (61 min)

Giggs looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (62 min)

Jones bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (64 min)

Case picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (65 min)

Giggs dribles past Whelan using his body well (65 min)

Gascoigne bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.James reads it well and clears (67 min)

R.James bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Jones reads it well and clears (67 min)

Charles looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (68 min)

Andy Cole dribles past Mackay using his body well (68 min)

Andy Cole bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King reads it well and clears (68 min)

Gascoigne bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (71 min)

Gascoigne plays a beautiful cross but Yeats gets there first (74 min)

Whelan looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (74 min)

Mackay dribles past McMahon using his body well (76 min)

Duff bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Gascoigne. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (77 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (77 min)

Thompson reads it well to clear the ball (77 min)
[close]

Giggs switches it out to Andy Cole(78 min)

Andy Cole plays a beautiful cross but Jones gets there first (77 min)

Gascoigne shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Charles(80 min)

Charles collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (80 min)

Whelan receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by McMahon(80 min)

Spoiler
Ince skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (80 min)

Goal Scored by  Ince  for  Red1977  on  (80 min)

Score: Red1977 5  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Shearer switches it out to McMahon(81 min)

McMahon shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Shearer(81 min)

Shearer collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (81 min)

Gascoigne plays a beautiful cross but Yeats gets there first (82 min)

Duff shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Andy Cole(86 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (86 min)

Samson plays a beautiful cross but Neal gets there first (87 min)

Giggs bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Gascoigne. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (87 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (87 min)

Thompson reads it well to clear the ball (87 min)
[close]

Gascoigne dribles past Samson using his body well (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Red1977 5  -  1 Betty Blue

Goals Scored by: McMahon, Shearer, Andy Cole, Shearer, Ince - Charles
[close]

Spoiler
Category Red1977 Betty Blue
Goal 5 1
Shot 18 7
Shot on Target 15 5
Successful Pass 576 383
Missed Pass 113 117
Successful Cross 10 4
Missed Crossed 10 6
Duel Won 41 27
Duel Lost 27 41
Fouls Committed 10 19
Saves 4 9
Interceptions 22 32
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 07:09:03 pm »
Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Vardy

McDermott picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (1 min)

A.Kennedy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (3 min)

Rush beats McGovern using his body well (4 min)

McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Heighway(4 min)

Heighway brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (4 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Smith headers it away to safety (7 min)

Lorrimer bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Smith reads it well and clears (7 min)

Lorrimer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (12 min)

Lennox switches it out to Murdoch(13 min)

Murdoch clips it towards the back post, but A.Kennedy headers it away to safety (12 min)

Heighway picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (14 min)

McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Heighway(16 min)

Heighway with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (16 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(17 min)

Rush with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (17 min)

Scholes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Pallister reads it well and clears (20 min)

Lorrimer switches it out to Rush(23 min)

Rush clips it towards the back post, but Smith headers it away to safety (23 min)

Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (25 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(27 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (27 min)

Lorrimer with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by McDermott. The big men come forward for the freekick (29 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (29 min)

L.Dixon reads it well to clear the ball (29 min)
[close]

Heighway picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (29 min)

McGrain sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (30 min)

McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Vardy(31 min)

Vardy with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (31 min)

Lorrimer with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by McDermott. The big men come forward for the freekick (33 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (33 min)

Bruce wrestles free from his marker and stabs the loose ball past the helpless 'keeper (33 min)

Goal Scored by  Bruce  for  Nicholls  on  (33 min)

Score: Nicholls 1  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


Pallister beats Vardy using his body well (33 min)

A.Kennedy clips it towards the back post, but Bruce headers it away to safety (33 min)

Lorrimer switches it out to Lennox(35 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Smith headers it away to safety (35 min)

Scholes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Pallister reads it well and clears (37 min)

Vardy sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (38 min)

Lennox picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (39 min)

Vardy with a first time ball round the corner to McDermott(41 min)

McDermott with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (41 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(42 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (42 min)

Heighway picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (43 min)

Lennox switches it out to Murdoch(44 min)

Murdoch beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Sheringham(44 min)

Spoiler
Sheringham hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (44 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheringham  for  Nicholls  on  (44 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Nicholls 2  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Sheringham

Scholes with a first time ball round the corner to Vardy(45 min)

Spoiler
Vardy with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (45 min)

Goal Scored by  Vardy  for  Max_powers  on  (45 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  1 Max_powers
[close]


A.Kennedy clips it towards the back post, but Pallister headers it away to safety (46 min)

Scholes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bruce reads it well and clears (47 min)

Vardy is dispossessed by Shilton(50 min)

McManaman beats Irwin using his body well (50 min)

Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Bruce headers it away to safety (51 min)

Vardy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (52 min)

Spoiler
Heighway shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (53 min)

Goal Scored by  Heighway  for  Max_powers  on  (53 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  2 Max_powers
[close]


McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Heighway(53 min)

Heighway with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (53 min)

A.Kennedy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Pallister reads it well and clears (53 min)

Lorrimer clips it towards the back post, but Smith headers it away to safety (55 min)

Robson bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but L.Dixon reads it well and clears (56 min)

McDermott sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (59 min)

Heighway beats Bruce using his body well (62 min)

McManaman clips it towards the back post, but Irwin headers it away to safety (66 min)

Scholes picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (69 min)

McDermott switches it out to Scholes(69 min)

Scholes clips it towards the back post, but Irwin headers it away to safety (69 min)

McManaman clips it towards the back post, but McGrain headers it away to safety (71 min)

McGrain with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (71 min)

McManaman clips it towards the back post, but Pallister headers it away to safety (71 min)

Rush switches it out to Sheringham(72 min)

Sheringham clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon headers it away to safety (71 min)

A.Kennedy switches it out to Vardy(74 min)

Vardy clips it towards the back post, but Bruce headers it away to safety (73 min)

Sheringham beats McGovern using his body well (78 min)

McGovern bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bruce reads it well and clears (80 min)

Vardy with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Shilton. The big men come forward for the freekick (80 min)

Spoiler
McDermott looking to play this into the danger area (80 min)

R.Ferdinand wrestles free from his marker and stabs the loose ball past the helpless 'keeper (80 min)

Goal Scored by  R.Ferdinand  for  Max_powers  on  (80 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  3 Max_powers
[close]


Sheringham beats Scholes using his body well (81 min)

Heighway beats Irwin using his body well (81 min)

McDermott is dispossessed by McGrain(84 min)

Lorrimer with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by McManaman. The big men come forward for the freekick (85 min)

Spoiler
Murdoch looking to play this into the danger area (85 min)

McGovern reads it well to clear the ball (85 min)
[close]

Scholes picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (86 min)

McGrain clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon headers it away to safety (86 min)

McGovern is dispossessed by Robson(87 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(89 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Nicholls 2  -  3 Max_powers

Goals Scored by: Bruce, Sheringham - Vardy, Heighway, R.Ferdinand
[close]

Spoiler
Category Nicholls Max_powers
Goal 2 3
Shot 6 16
Shot on Target 6 10
Successful Pass 422 538
Missed Pass 130 117
Successful Cross 5 4
Missed Crossed 8 8
Duel Won 37 26
Duel Lost 26 37
Fouls Committed 10 12
Saves 7 4
Interceptions 25 18
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 07:09:22 pm »
Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


Line Up for VivaBobbyGraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Barnes

Ramsey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Collymore(1 min)

Collymore brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (1 min)

Ramsey skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (1 min)

Collymore skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (2 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ratcliffe intercepts (2 min)

Ramsey dribles past Giles with a calm drop of the shoulder (7 min)

Barnes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Anderson reads it well and clears (14 min)

Anderson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawler reads it well and clears (14 min)

Collymore with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright reads it well and clears (14 min)

Ramsey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Bellamy(15 min)

Bellamy brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (15 min)

Donachie runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Southgate intercepts (17 min)

Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Shaw intercepts (18 min)

Bell skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (18 min)

Clarke carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Hoddle(20 min)

Hoddle with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (20 min)

Houghton with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Donachie reads it well and clears (21 min)

Collymore skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (21 min)

Giles with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Martin reads it well and clears (22 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Shaw reads it well and clears (25 min)

Houghton with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawler reads it well and clears (27 min)

Collymore received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Clarke. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (28 min)

Spoiler
Souness takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (28 min)
[close]

Bellamy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (29 min)

Ramsey switches it out to Houghton(31 min)

Houghton beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Bellamy(31 min)

Bellamy brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (31 min)

Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Shaw intercepts (32 min)

Giles with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Southgate reads it well and clears (34 min)

Souness with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright reads it well and clears (35 min)

Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(41 min)

Clarke brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (41 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(43 min)

Clarke brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Samie 0  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Collymore

Southgate dribles past Barnes with a calm drop of the shoulder (45 min)

Ramsey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Collymore(47 min)

Collymore brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (47 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Anderson reads it well and clears (51 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawler intercepts (51 min)

Shaw switches it out to Houghton(52 min)

Houghton runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawler intercepts (50 min)

Clarke sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (55 min)

Collymore with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ratcliffe reads it well and clears (59 min)

Barnes skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (59 min)

Collymore switches it out to Bellamy(65 min)

Bellamy beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Collymore(64 min)

Collymore brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (64 min)

Collymore switches it out to Ramsey(65 min)

Ramsey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Bellamy(63 min)

Bellamy brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (63 min)

Steven sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (68 min)

Ramsey dribles past Lawler with a calm drop of the shoulder (68 min)

Barnes sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (71 min)

Henderson dribles past Hoddle with a calm drop of the shoulder (72 min)

Clarke switches it out to Steven(74 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Anderson intercepts (71 min)

Ramsey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright reads it well and clears (74 min)

Henderson skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (76 min)

Souness carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Houghton(78 min)

Houghton with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (78 min)

Barnes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Shaw reads it well and clears (80 min)

Spoiler
Collymore shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (81 min)

Goal Scored by  Collymore  for  Samie  on  (81 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Collymore finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (84 min)

Steven carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Clarke(86 min)

Clarke with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (86 min)

Anderson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Samie 1  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham

Goals Scored by: Collymore
[close]

Spoiler
Category Samie VivaBobbyGraham
Goal 1 0
Shot 12 9
Shot on Target 9 3
Successful Pass 607 403
Missed Pass 104 112
Successful Cross 6 2
Missed Crossed 3 4
Duel Won 45 20
Duel Lost 20 45
Fouls Committed 8 24
Saves 3 8
Interceptions 14 24
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 07:09:38 pm »
Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by L.Ferdinand

Carrick plays the ball down the wing to J.Robertson(0 min)

J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Staunton intercepts (0 min)

Bale picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (0 min)

Bale brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig steps in to intercept (1 min)

Dalglish picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (1 min)

Bale strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (2 min)

Spoiler
McStay looking to play this into the danger area (2 min)

Greig is in just the right place to head that away (2 min)
[close]

Lee picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (3 min)

Carrick takes it past Bale with good footwork (8 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (9 min)

Neville with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (12 min)

McStay plays the ball down the wing to Bale(12 min)

Bale runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (10 min)

Dalglish picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (13 min)

L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (14 min)

Saka carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Lineker(17 min)

Lineker is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (17 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(21 min)

Lineker with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (21 min)

Beckham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (22 min)

Lineker plays the ball down the wing to Dalglish(22 min)

Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Saka(22 min)

Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (22 min)

Carrick plays the ball down the wing to Lineker(24 min)

Lineker runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Campbell intercepts (23 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Saka(24 min)

Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (24 min)

M.Hughes picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (25 min)

L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (26 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (27 min)

Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Adams steps in to intercept (29 min)

Neville with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (32 min)

J.Robertson strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Staunton. That's a free kick in a good position (34 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (34 min)
[close]

Beckham strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (37 min)

Spoiler
McStay fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (37 min)
[close]

McStay brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig steps in to intercept (38 min)

Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Staunton steps in to intercept (39 min)

Lineker is just beaten to the ball by Lukic(39 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(39 min)

Lineker with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (39 min)

Bale runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (41 min)

Carrick plays the ball down the wing to Dalglish(42 min)

Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(40 min)

Lineker with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (40 min)

Greig beats his man and crosses early to Dalglish(42 min)

Spoiler
Dalglish acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (42 min)

Goal Scored by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (42 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


Saka picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (42 min)

Bellingham plays the ball down the wing to Lineker(44 min)

Lineker beats his man and crosses early to Saka(44 min)

Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Draex 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Carrick plays the ball down the wing to Lineker(45 min)

Lineker beats his man and crosses early to Dalglish(45 min)

Dalglish with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (45 min)

Lee brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville steps in to intercept (45 min)

J.Robertson takes it past Adams with good footwork (47 min)

Lineker picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (48 min)

L.Ferdinand picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (50 min)

Carrick picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (51 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (56 min)

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(59 min)

L.Ferdinand with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (59 min)

Bale strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (60 min)

Spoiler
McStay fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (60 min)
[close]

Dalglish plays the ball down the wing to Saka(61 min)

Saka beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(59 min)

Lineker with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (59 min)

M.Hughes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville steps in to intercept (61 min)

Bale plays the ball down the wing to Lee(62 min)

Lee runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hendry intercepts (61 min)

Dalglish picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (63 min)

J.Robertson takes it past Adams with good footwork (63 min)

Venison takes it past Dalglish with good footwork (63 min)

Bale beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(64 min)

M.Hughes with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (64 min)

Staunton brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig steps in to intercept (64 min)

Carrick carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Dalglish(66 min)

Spoiler
Dalglish takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (66 min)

Goal Scored by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (66 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


Neville beats his man and crosses early to Saka(68 min)

Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (68 min)

J.Robertson picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (69 min)

Beckham strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Dalglish. That's a free kick in a good position (70 min)

Spoiler
McStay looking to play this into the danger area (70 min)

Hendry is in just the right place to head that away (70 min)
[close]

L.Ferdinand is just beaten to the ball by Carrick(71 min)

Saka beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(71 min)

Lineker with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (71 min)

Lineker picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (72 min)

Beckham brought down in the box by J.Robertson that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Robbie Redman (73 min)

Spoiler
Bale has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(73 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  Robbie Redman  on  (73 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  1 Robbie Redman[39m
[close]


Neville with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (74 min)

Bale brought down in the box by Dalglish that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Robbie Redman (74 min)

Spoiler
Bale has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(74 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  Robbie Redman  on  (74 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  2 Robbie Redman[39m
[close]


Lineker is just beaten to the ball by Lukic(75 min)

Carrick picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (79 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (80 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Adams intercepts (81 min)

Bale picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (83 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (83 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (83 min)

Score: Draex 3  -  2 Robbie Redman
[close]


McStay brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill steps in to intercept (85 min)

Carrick brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Adams steps in to intercept (85 min)

Carrick is just beaten to the ball by Lee(86 min)

Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Venison steps in to intercept (86 min)

Beckham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill steps in to intercept (87 min)

Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Staunton steps in to intercept (88 min)

M.Hughes plays the ball down the wing to Bale(88 min)

Bale beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(87 min)

L.Ferdinand with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (87 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and crosses early to Saka(89 min)

Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Draex 3  -  2 Robbie Redman

Goals Scored by: Dalglish, Dalglish, J.Robertson - Bale, Bale
[close]

Spoiler
Category Draex Robbie Redman
Goal 3 2
Shot 24 10
Shot on Target 7 7
Successful Pass 435 481
Missed Pass 113 132
Successful Cross 12 3
Missed Crossed 3 7
Duel Won 35 44
Duel Lost 44 35
Fouls Committed 14 9
Saves 5 4
Interceptions 21 18
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 07:10:24 pm »
Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but T.Cooper rises highest to beat his man (1 min)

Spoiler
Sheedy picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (3 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheedy  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (3 min)

Score: Popcorn 0  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Brady(3 min)

Brady with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (3 min)

Waddle gets to the ball first and is caught by Joe Cole. Freekick in a promising position (3 min)

Spoiler
Brooking fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (3 min)
[close]

Keegan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ashley Cole steps across to carry the ball away (6 min)

Fowler receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Seaman(7 min)

Fowler brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (7 min)

Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Brady(7 min)

Brady with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (7 min)

Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Fowler(8 min)

Fowler stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (8 min)

Joe Cole picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (9 min)

Brooking slips the ball down the line to Keegan(10 min)

Keegan swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole rises highest to beat his man (9 min)

Sheedy slips the ball down the line to Brooking(11 min)

Brooking swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold rises highest to beat his man (10 min)

Young runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (13 min)

Joe Cole picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (16 min)

Barry finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (16 min)

Brady picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (17 min)

Ashley Cole brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stevens steps across to carry the ball away (18 min)

Fowler slips the ball down the line to Brady(18 min)

Brady beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Young(18 min)

Young stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (18 min)

Waddle runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (19 min)

Fowler receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Seaman(20 min)

Keegan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Alexander-Arnold steps across to carry the ball away (21 min)

Young slips the ball down the line to Brady(21 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but T.Cooper rises highest to beat his man (18 min)

Alexander-Arnold slips the ball down the line to Young(22 min)

Young beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Brady(22 min)

Brady stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (22 min)

Stevens slips the ball down the line to Brooking(25 min)

Brooking beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(23 min)

Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (23 min)

Reid picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (27 min)

Fowler gets to the ball first and is caught by Keegan. Freekick in a promising position (31 min)

Spoiler
Brady looking to play this into the danger area (31 min)

Stevens uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (31 min)
[close]

Brady picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (31 min)

Francis receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Barry(31 min)

Stevens swings it across the box, but Keown rises highest to beat his man (32 min)

T.Cooper beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(35 min)

Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (35 min)

Joe Cole slips the ball down the line to Brady(35 min)

Brady beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Fowler(35 min)

Spoiler
Fowler gets across his man at the near post to glance home (35 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (35 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Ashley Cole brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stevens steps across to carry the ball away (38 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Terry rises highest to beat his man (40 min)

Spoiler
Brooking picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (40 min)

Goal Scored by  Brooking  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (40 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Keegan takes it past Hargreaves with a calm drop of the shoulder (40 min)

Waddle slips the ball down the line to Brooking(42 min)

Brooking swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole rises highest to beat his man (40 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Popcorn 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Francis

Hargreaves receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Stevens(46 min)

Waddle gets to the ball first and is caught by Brady. Freekick in a promising position (46 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (46 min)

Carragher uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (46 min)
[close]

Francis brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (47 min)

Ashley Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Joe Cole(47 min)

Spoiler
Joe Cole gets across his man at the near post to glance home (47 min)

Goal Scored by  Joe Cole  for  Popcorn  on  (47 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


T.Cooper finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (48 min)

Waddle runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (49 min)

Sheedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (54 min)

Hargreaves finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (56 min)

Brady picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (58 min)

Waddle beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(60 min)

Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (60 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Terry rises highest to beat his man (62 min)

Young brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (63 min)

Waddle brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ashley Cole steps across to carry the ball away (63 min)

Joe Cole runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (64 min)

Brooking brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Alexander-Arnold steps across to carry the ball away (66 min)

Waddle beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(69 min)

Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (69 min)

Brooking slips the ball down the line to Sheedy(69 min)

Sheedy swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold rises highest to beat his man (64 min)

Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Fowler(72 min)

Fowler with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (72 min)

Francis takes it past Hargreaves with a calm drop of the shoulder (78 min)

Francis takes it past Barry with a calm drop of the shoulder (79 min)

Sheedy gets to the ball first and is caught by Young. Freekick in a promising position (80 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (80 min)

T.Cooper gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (80 min)
[close]

Brady swings it across the box, but D.Walker rises highest to beat his man (80 min)

Barry brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (82 min)

Reid finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (84 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but Terry rises highest to beat his man (85 min)

Waddle beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(86 min)

Keegan with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (86 min)

Young swings it across the box, but D.Walker rises highest to beat his man (87 min)

Sheedy slips the ball down the line to Keegan(88 min)

Keegan swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold rises highest to beat his man (88 min)

Stevens beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Francis(89 min)

Francis with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Popcorn 2  -  2 Sheer Magnetism

Goals Scored by: Fowler, Joe Cole - Sheedy, Brooking
[close]

Spoiler
Category Popcorn Sheer Magnetism
Goal 2 2
Shot 15 11
Shot on Target 7 9
Successful Pass 479 474
Missed Pass 119 138
Successful Cross 8 6
Missed Crossed 7 6
Duel Won 21 36
Duel Lost 36 21
Fouls Committed 11 5
Saves 6 5
Interceptions 18 22
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 07:10:59 pm »
Spoiler
[close]

Spoiler
[close]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,743
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #328 on: Today at 12:02:39 am »
Squeaky bum time against VBG's lads but a win isa win.  We March!  8)
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #329 on: Today at 01:20:31 am »
Oof, felt like I was doing quite well after a shaky start, but two draws and Hazell stealing one hasn't done those chances any good.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 