Spoiler Sheedy picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (3 min)



Goal Scored by Sheedy for Sheer Magnetism on (3 min)



Score: Popcorn 0 - 1 Sheer Magnetism

Spoiler Brooking fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (3 min)

Spoiler Brady looking to play this into the danger area (31 min)



Stevens uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (31 min)

Spoiler Fowler gets across his man at the near post to glance home (35 min)



Goal Scored by Fowler for Popcorn on (35 min)



Score: Popcorn 1 - 1 Sheer Magnetism

Spoiler Brooking picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (40 min)



Goal Scored by Brooking for Sheer Magnetism on (40 min)



Score: Popcorn 1 - 2 Sheer Magnetism

Spoiler Half Time Score: Popcorn 1 - 2 Sheer Magnetism

Spoiler Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (46 min)



Carragher uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (46 min)

Spoiler Joe Cole gets across his man at the near post to glance home (47 min)



Goal Scored by Joe Cole for Popcorn on (47 min)



Score: Popcorn 2 - 2 Sheer Magnetism

Spoiler Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (80 min)



T.Cooper gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (80 min)

Spoiler Full Time Score: Popcorn 2 - 2 Sheer Magnetism



Goals Scored by: Fowler, Joe Cole - Sheedy, Brooking

Spoiler Category Popcorn Sheer Magnetism Goal 2 2 Shot 15 11 Shot on Target 7 9 Successful Pass 479 474 Missed Pass 119 138 Successful Cross 8 6 Missed Crossed 7 6 Duel Won 21 36 Duel Lost 36 21 Fouls Committed 11 5 Saves 6 5 Interceptions 18 22

Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1D.JamesAlexander-Arnold Carragher Keown Ashley ColeHargreaves BarryJoe Cole Brady YoungFowlerLine Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2SeamanStevens Terry D.Walker T.CooperWaddle Reid Brooking SheedyKeegan FrancisThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by FowlerJoe Cole swings it across the box, but T.Cooper rises highest to beat his man (1 min)Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Brady(3 min)Brady with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (3 min)Waddle gets to the ball first and is caught by Joe Cole. Freekick in a promising position (3 min)Keegan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ashley Cole steps across to carry the ball away (6 min)Fowler receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Seaman(7 min)Fowler brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (7 min)Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Brady(7 min)Brady with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (7 min)Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Fowler(8 min)Fowler stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (8 min)Joe Cole picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (9 min)Brooking slips the ball down the line to Keegan(10 min)Keegan swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole rises highest to beat his man (9 min)Sheedy slips the ball down the line to Brooking(11 min)Brooking swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold rises highest to beat his man (10 min)Young runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (13 min)Joe Cole picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (16 min)Barry finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (16 min)Brady picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (17 min)Ashley Cole brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stevens steps across to carry the ball away (18 min)Fowler slips the ball down the line to Brady(18 min)Brady beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Young(18 min)Young stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (18 min)Waddle runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (19 min)Fowler receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Seaman(20 min)Keegan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Alexander-Arnold steps across to carry the ball away (21 min)Young slips the ball down the line to Brady(21 min)Brady swings it across the box, but T.Cooper rises highest to beat his man (18 min)Alexander-Arnold slips the ball down the line to Young(22 min)Young beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Brady(22 min)Brady stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (22 min)Stevens slips the ball down the line to Brooking(25 min)Brooking beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(23 min)Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (23 min)Reid picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (27 min)Fowler gets to the ball first and is caught by Keegan. Freekick in a promising position (31 min)Brady picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (31 min)Francis receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Barry(31 min)Stevens swings it across the box, but Keown rises highest to beat his man (32 min)T.Cooper beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(35 min)Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (35 min)Joe Cole slips the ball down the line to Brady(35 min)Brady beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Fowler(35 min)Ashley Cole brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stevens steps across to carry the ball away (38 min)Brady swings it across the box, but Terry rises highest to beat his man (40 min)Keegan takes it past Hargreaves with a calm drop of the shoulder (40 min)Waddle slips the ball down the line to Brooking(42 min)Brooking swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole rises highest to beat his man (40 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with FrancisHargreaves receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Stevens(46 min)Waddle gets to the ball first and is caught by Brady. Freekick in a promising position (46 min)Francis brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (47 min)Ashley Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Joe Cole(47 min)T.Cooper finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (48 min)Waddle runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (49 min)Sheedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (54 min)Hargreaves finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (56 min)Brady picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (58 min)Waddle beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(60 min)Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (60 min)Brady swings it across the box, but Terry rises highest to beat his man (62 min)Young brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (63 min)Waddle brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ashley Cole steps across to carry the ball away (63 min)Joe Cole runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (64 min)Brooking brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Alexander-Arnold steps across to carry the ball away (66 min)Waddle beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(69 min)Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (69 min)Brooking slips the ball down the line to Sheedy(69 min)Sheedy swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold rises highest to beat his man (64 min)Joe Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Fowler(72 min)Fowler with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (72 min)Francis takes it past Hargreaves with a calm drop of the shoulder (78 min)Francis takes it past Barry with a calm drop of the shoulder (79 min)Sheedy gets to the ball first and is caught by Young. Freekick in a promising position (80 min)Brady swings it across the box, but D.Walker rises highest to beat his man (80 min)Barry brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (82 min)Reid finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (84 min)Joe Cole swings it across the box, but Terry rises highest to beat his man (85 min)Waddle beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(86 min)Keegan with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (86 min)Young swings it across the box, but D.Walker rises highest to beat his man (87 min)Sheedy slips the ball down the line to Keegan(88 min)Keegan swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold rises highest to beat his man (88 min)Stevens beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Francis(89 min)Francis with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (89 min)That's the full time whistle!