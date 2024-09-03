« previous next »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Vardy

Fowler bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but L.Dixon is in just the right place (0 min)

Brady sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (2 min)

Hargreaves bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.Ferdinand is in just the right place (3 min)

Barry sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (5 min)

Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (8 min)

McDermott dribles past Barry with a calm drop of the shoulder (10 min)

Brady picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (11 min)

Keown dribles past Vardy with a calm drop of the shoulder (12 min)

Young swings it across the box, but L.Dixon reads it well and clears (12 min)

Young turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(13 min)

Fowler brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (13 min)

Brady turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Young(15 min)

Young brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (15 min)

McManaman dribles past Barry with a calm drop of the shoulder (17 min)

Alexander-Arnold turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(19 min)

Spoiler
Fowler with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (19 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (19 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


Spoiler
Barry!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (23 min)

Goal Scored by  Barry  for  Popcorn  on  (23 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


Barry picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (30 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (31 min)

Scholes sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (32 min)

Barry picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (32 min)

Alexander-Arnold turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Young(34 min)

Young brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (34 min)

Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (36 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Smith reads it well and clears (40 min)

Ashley Cole dribles past McDermott with a calm drop of the shoulder (42 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Smith reads it well and clears (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Popcorn 2  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Fowler

Young turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Brady(45 min)

Brady collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (45 min)

Scholes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ashley Cole is in just the right place (47 min)

Scholes sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (50 min)

Joe Cole turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(50 min)

Fowler brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (50 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but L.Dixon reads it well and clears (52 min)

Heighway picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (56 min)

Brady bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.Ferdinand is in just the right place (56 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but Carragher reads it well and clears (58 min)

Vardy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ashley Cole is in just the right place (58 min)

Heighway turns back inside his marker and clips it over to McDermott(58 min)

McDermott collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (58 min)

McManaman swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (59 min)

Vardy picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (61 min)

McManaman sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (61 min)

Barry bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but A.Kennedy is in just the right place (65 min)

Vardy finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Heighway(68 min)

Heighway with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (68 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but R.Ferdinand reads it well and clears (68 min)

Vardy is dispossessed by Ashley Cole(69 min)

Vardy holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Joe Cole. Freekick in a promising position (74 min)

Spoiler
Scholes takes the freekick from wide (74 min)

Keown climbs high to head clear (74 min)
[close]

Hargreaves bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but L.Dixon is in just the right place (74 min)

Barry picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (76 min)

Joe Cole turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(77 min)

Fowler collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (77 min)

Heighway holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Hargreaves. Freekick in a promising position (81 min)

Spoiler
Scholes takes the freekick from wide (81 min)

A.Kennedy heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (81 min)
[close]

Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (82 min)

Barry bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but A.Kennedy is in just the right place (83 min)

Barry sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (84 min)

Vardy switches it out to Heighway(87 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but Carragher reads it well and clears (83 min)

Brady picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (87 min)

Heighway picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (88 min)

A.Kennedy switches it out to McDermott(89 min)

McDermott swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold reads it well and clears (89 min)

Alexander-Arnold turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Joe Cole(89 min)

Joe Cole collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Popcorn 2  -  0 Max_powers

Goals Scored by: Fowler, Barry
[close]

Spoiler
Category Popcorn Max_powers
Goal 2 0
Shot 16 8
Shot on Target 9 3
Successful Pass 439 531
Missed Pass 119 123
Successful Cross 8 1
Missed Crossed 5 5
Duel Won 32 30
Duel Lost 30 32
Fouls Committed 13 7
Saves 2 7
Interceptions 20 16
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Spoiler
[close]

Spoiler
[close]
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Fuckin' Battering!  8)
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
This is shocking. I've gone to pot literally. I've told the useless pricks to go back on the beer and ciggies
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Keegan on for the Balon Dor here.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:26:45 am
Keegan on for the Balon Dor here.

Can anyone be arsed to look at how many of his goals were penalties?  It feels like he has had quite a few
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:41:18 am
Fuckin' Battering!  8)
I'm disgusted by you Samie, your team is built on having the best defence!  The fans want to see far more risk taking from you please!  All out attack is what they've paid to see.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
 ;D

I swing both ways mate. I am the one who brought the Roman Phalanx to the Drafts.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Joe Cole shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (0 min)

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Carragher headers it away to safety (2 min)

Nicol clips it towards the back post, but Alexander-Arnold headers it away to safety (5 min)

Alexander-Arnold brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gomez reads it well and clears (9 min)

Spoiler
Young shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (11 min)

Goal Scored by  Young  for  Popcorn  on  (11 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  0 Lone Star Red
[close]


Joe Cole is just beaten to the ball by Gomez(14 min)

Nicol looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (16 min)

Barry beats Gerrard with a calm drop of the shoulder (16 min)

Barry is just beaten to the ball by Gomez(16 min)

Hargreaves finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Fowler(17 min)

Spoiler
Fowler with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (17 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (17 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  0 Lone Star Red
[close]


Joe Cole clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson headers it away to safety (18 min)

Young shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (22 min)

Fowler shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (23 min)

Joe Cole turns inside and looks to release Young(24 min)

Young clips it towards the back post, but Cahill headers it away to safety (22 min)

Fowler brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Cahill reads it well and clears (27 min)

Strurridge finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Owen(30 min)

Owen with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (30 min)

Brady clips it towards the back post, but Nicol headers it away to safety (31 min)

Joe Cole shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (34 min)

Fowler beats Nicol with a calm drop of the shoulder (36 min)

Joe Cole clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson headers it away to safety (38 min)

Gerrard shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (38 min)

Joe Cole with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Lallana. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (42 min)

Spoiler
Brady swings in the freekick (42 min)

Gomez is in just the right place to head that away (42 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Fowler shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (42 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (42 min)

Score: Popcorn 3  -  0 Lone Star Red
[close]


Joe Cole looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Popcorn 3  -  0 Lone Star Red
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Owen

Spoiler
Gerrard shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (46 min)

Goal Scored by  Gerrard  for  Lone Star Red  on  (46 min)

Score: Popcorn 3  -  1 Lone Star Red
[close]


Young brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Nicol reads it well and clears (49 min)

Joe Cole shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (51 min)

Brady plays a beautiful cross into the path of Fowler(52 min)

Spoiler
Fowler hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (52 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (52 min)

Score: Popcorn 4  -  1 Lone Star Red
[close]


Hargreaves shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (54 min)

Hargreaves shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (57 min)

Alexander-Arnold brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Cahill reads it well and clears (58 min)

Strurridge finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Gerrard(59 min)

Spoiler
Gerrard with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (59 min)

Goal Scored by  Gerrard  for  Lone Star Red  on  (59 min)

Score: Popcorn 4  -  2 Lone Star Red
[close]


Joe Cole brought down in the box by Lallana that's a penalty to  Popcorn (59 min)

Brady places the ball on the spot. Waits for the whistle. He doesn't look confident here. He's got underneath it and it's crashed back off the bar and cleared for a throw-in(59 min)

Penalty missed by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (59 min) [/spoiler]

Owen with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Brady. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (60 min)

Spoiler
Gerrard swings in the freekick (60 min)

Hargreaves is in just the right place to head that away (60 min)
[close]

Joe Cole shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (60 min)

Wilshere brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Keown reads it well and clears (62 min)

Brady brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gomez reads it well and clears (63 min)

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Carragher headers it away to safety (66 min)

Rice brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Alexander-Arnold reads it well and clears (70 min)

Hargreaves brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Nicol reads it well and clears (70 min)

Fowler beats Gomez with a calm drop of the shoulder (72 min)

Strurridge brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Keown reads it well and clears (73 min)

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Keown headers it away to safety (75 min)

Brady clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson headers it away to safety (76 min)

Young plays a beautiful cross into the path of Brady(78 min)

Spoiler
Brady hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (78 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (78 min)

Score: Popcorn 5  -  2 Lone Star Red
[close]


Brady brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Cahill reads it well and clears (84 min)

Owen brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ashley Cole reads it well and clears (84 min)

Owen shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (85 min)

Strurridge turns inside and looks to release Gerrard(89 min)

Gerrard plays a beautiful cross into the path of Owen(89 min)

Owen stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Popcorn 5  -  2 Lone Star Red

Goals Scored by: Young, Fowler, Fowler, Fowler, Brady - Gerrard, Gerrard
[close]

Spoiler
Category Popcorn Lone Star Red
Goal 5 2
Shot 14 6
Shot on Target 6 6
Successful Pass 514 464
Missed Pass 114 137
Successful Cross 2 1
Missed Crossed 5 4
Duel Won 37 21
Duel Lost 21 37
Fouls Committed 10 16
Saves 4 1
Interceptions 14 19
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Sheringham

McAllister looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (4 min)

Kane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Foden(4 min)

Foden is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (4 min)

Wilkins with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Foden(10 min)

Foden plays it across the six yard box to Best(9 min)

Best takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (9 min)

Lorrimer beats K.Walker using his body well (11 min)

Lorrimer with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Rush(11 min)

Rush runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gillespie intercepts (10 min)

Foden bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Pallister steps across to carry the ball away (13 min)

Wilkins bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bruce steps across to carry the ball away (13 min)

Kane bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bruce steps across to carry the ball away (15 min)

Foden beats Shilton using his body well (19 min)

Foden picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (19 min)

Murdoch with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Sheringham(20 min)

Spoiler
Sheringham controls it into his path and bends it into the far corner, what a finish! (20 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheringham  for  Nicholls  on  (20 min)

Score: Nicholls 1  -  0 Tubby
[close]


Wilkins with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Foden(21 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pallister intercepts (20 min)

Lennox bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but K.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (21 min)

McGrain looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (21 min)

Foden bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Irwin steps across to carry the ball away (22 min)

Lennox bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bridge steps across to carry the ball away (23 min)

K.Walker runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrain intercepts (25 min)

Best sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (25 min)

Sheringham looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (25 min)

Foden picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (26 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pallister intercepts (27 min)

Best plays it across the six yard box to Foden(32 min)

Foden takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (32 min)

Sheringham beats Lambert using his body well (32 min)

McGrain flashes the ball through the six yard box, but it misses everyone (35 min)

Foden sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (36 min)

Lorrimer with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Wilkins. The ref indicates a freekick (37 min)

Spoiler
Robson to take the freekick (37 min)

Lawrenson climbs high to head clear (37 min)
[close]

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Irwin intercepts (41 min)

Best sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (43 min)

Rush looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Nicholls 1  -  0 Tubby
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Best

Gillespie beats Rush using his body well (45 min)

McAllister bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McGrain steps across to carry the ball away (46 min)

Sheringham is just beaten to the ball by Lambert(48 min)

Lennox beats Wilkins using his body well (49 min)

Wilkins beats Bruce using his body well (51 min)

Lennox runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Bridge intercepts (52 min)

Wilkins is just beaten to the ball by Pallister(53 min)

Best with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Shilton. The ref indicates a freekick (53 min)

Spoiler
McAllister to take the freekick (53 min)

McGrain climbs high to head clear (53 min)
[close]

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Irwin intercepts (55 min)

Foden sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (56 min)

Foden plays it across the six yard box to Kane(57 min)

Kane takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (57 min)

Robson picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (62 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Irwin intercepts (63 min)

Lambert beats Lorrimer using his body well (63 min)

Lambert picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (63 min)

Best bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bruce steps across to carry the ball away (63 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrain intercepts (64 min)

Lambert with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Foden(69 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pallister intercepts (69 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Bruce intercepts (70 min)

McAllister looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (71 min)

Foden sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (72 min)

Kane picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (76 min)

McAllister bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Irwin steps across to carry the ball away (76 min)

Best bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McGrain steps across to carry the ball away (77 min)

Lennox plays it across the six yard box to Rush(78 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (78 min)

Kane looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (78 min)

Best sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (79 min)

Rush beats Lambert using his body well (79 min)

Lennox plays it across the six yard box to Sheringham(81 min)

Sheringham takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (81 min)

Foden sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (84 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Nicholls 1  -  0 Tubby

Goals Scored by: Sheringham
[close]

Spoiler
Category Nicholls Tubby
Goal 1 0
Shot 4 15
Shot on Target 3 5
Successful Pass 449 520
Missed Pass 131 103
Successful Cross 2 3
Missed Crossed 3 9
Duel Won 31 24
Duel Lost 24 31
Fouls Committed 9 9
Saves 5 2
Interceptions 28 17
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

Souness runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (0 min)

Baxter beats Henderson with a calm drop of the shoulder (2 min)

D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(4 min)

M.Johnston hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (4 min)

Ramsey turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to McGrath(4 min)

Souness drives into the space and looks to release Ramsey(5 min)

Ramsey is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (5 min)

Ramsey finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (6 min)

Baxter finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (8 min)

Fletcher picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (9 min)

Ramsey turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Bellamy(10 min)

Bellamy hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (10 min)

J.Johnstone slips the ball down the line to D.Cooper(14 min)

D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Shaw gets there first (10 min)

Ramsey turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Collymore(15 min)

Collymore with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (15 min)

Houghton runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (15 min)

Bellamy is brought down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (16 min)

Spoiler
Souness looks most likely to take this... (16 min)

McGrath uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (16 min)
[close]

Tochack drives into the space and looks to release M.Johnston(16 min)

M.Johnston is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (16 min)

Ramsey picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (17 min)

S.Kennedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Southgate gets there first (17 min)

Collymore slips the ball down the line to Houghton(19 min)

Houghton turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Bellamy(19 min)

Bellamy with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (19 min)

Collymore drives into the space and looks to release Ramsey(21 min)

Ramsey is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (21 min)

Fletcher runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (22 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Martin gets there first (26 min)

Henderson slips the ball down the line to Houghton(26 min)

Houghton runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish gets there first (26 min)

Fletcher picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (27 min)

Bellamy slips the ball down the line to Ramsey(28 min)

Ramsey turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Collymore(26 min)

Collymore with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (26 min)

J.Johnstone runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (30 min)

Bellamy picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (31 min)

Fletcher brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Southgate has too much strength and wins the ball (31 min)

Fletcher beats Ramsey with a calm drop of the shoulder (32 min)

McLeish beats Bellamy with a calm drop of the shoulder (33 min)

Fletcher finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (36 min)

Bellamy drives into the space and looks to release Ramsey(36 min)

Spoiler
Ramsey with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (36 min)

Goal Scored by  Ramsey  for  Samie  on  (36 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


Bellamy is brought down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (37 min)

Spoiler
Souness swings in the freekick, but it's too high for anyone to reach.  Wasted chance. (37 min)
[close]

J.Johnstone runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (37 min)

Houghton brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McLeish has too much strength and wins the ball (43 min)

Pearce turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(43 min)

Tochack with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (43 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pearce gets there first (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Samie 1  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Collymore

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Anderson gets there first (45 min)

Ramsey picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (46 min)

Henderson slips the ball down the line to Collymore(47 min)

Collymore turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Bellamy(46 min)

Bellamy hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (46 min)

Fletcher beats Ramsey with a calm drop of the shoulder (47 min)

Ramsey runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (48 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Southgate gets there first (50 min)

Houghton brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McLeish has too much strength and wins the ball (50 min)

Bellamy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (52 min)

Fletcher drives into the space and looks to release D.Cooper(52 min)

D.Cooper is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (52 min)

Collymore is brought down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (53 min)

Spoiler
Souness looks most likely to take this... (53 min)

Pearce uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (53 min)
[close]

Ramsey finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (54 min)

J.Johnstone turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(55 min)

Spoiler
M.Johnston brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(55 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Johnston  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (55 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pearce gets there first (56 min)

Henderson turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Baxter(58 min)

D.Cooper runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (59 min)

J.Johnstone runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (62 min)

Collymore runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (65 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish gets there first (65 min)

M.Johnston finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (66 min)

Tochack runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (67 min)

Ramsey turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to S.Kennedy(68 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Martin gets there first (72 min)

Shaw turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Bellamy(74 min)

Bellamy hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (74 min)

Houghton brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Pearce has too much strength and wins the ball (75 min)

D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Southgate gets there first (75 min)

Houghton beats D.Cooper with a calm drop of the shoulder (75 min)

Souness beats D.Cooper with a calm drop of the shoulder (76 min)

Ramsey brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but S.Kennedy has too much strength and wins the ball (76 min)

Collymore is brought down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (77 min)

Spoiler
Souness looks most likely to take this... (77 min)

Martin with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (77 min)
[close]

D.Cooper slips the ball down the line to M.Johnston(80 min)

M.Johnston runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Shaw gets there first (78 min)

Collymore picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (80 min)

Bellamy drives into the space and looks to release Ramsey(82 min)

Ramsey loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (82 min)

Bellamy is brought down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (83 min)

Spoiler
Souness looks most likely to take this... (83 min)

Pearce uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (83 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Ramsey shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (84 min)

Goal Scored by  Ramsey  for  Samie  on  (84 min)

Score: Samie 2  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


Bellamy slips the ball down the line to Collymore(86 min)

Collymore runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrath gets there first (85 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Samie 2  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed

Goals Scored by: Ramsey, Ramsey - M.Johnston
[close]

Spoiler
Category Samie Musketeer Gripweed
Goal 2 1
Shot 19 13
Shot on Target 11 8
Successful Pass 583 369
Missed Pass 90 111
Successful Cross 6 3
Missed Crossed 5 8
Duel Won 43 24
Duel Lost 24 43
Fouls Committed 7 30
Saves 7 8
Interceptions 14 21
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Shearer

Ince finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (0 min)

Duff runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (2 min)

R.James tries to thread the ball forward, but Neville steps in to intercept (2 min)

Saka brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to J.Robertson(5 min)

J.Robertson plays it first time across to Lineker(5 min)

Lineker collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (5 min)

Dalglish plays it first time across to Lineker(7 min)

Lineker takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (7 min)

Ince tries to thread the ball forward, but Neville steps in to intercept (9 min)

McMahon hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (9 min)

J.Robertson gets to the ball first and is caught by Duff. Freekick in a promising position (11 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson swings in the freekick (11 min)

Yeats uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (11 min)
[close]

Ince with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (12 min)

Dalglish plays it first time across to Saka(12 min)

Saka takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (12 min)

Dalglish plays it first time across to J.Robertson(13 min)

J.Robertson takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (13 min)

Saka hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (14 min)

Giggs gets to the ball first and is caught by Dalglish. Freekick in a promising position (15 min)

Spoiler
McMahon swings in the freekick (15 min)

Greig uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (15 min)
[close]

J.Robertson brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Saka(15 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.James intercepts (14 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.James intercepts (16 min)

Neville finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (18 min)

Duff tries to thread the ball forward, but Neville steps in to intercept (18 min)

Shearer is just beaten to the ball by McNeill(18 min)

Giggs plays it first time across to Andy Cole(19 min)

Andy Cole takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (19 min)

Neville runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.James intercepts (19 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  E.Hughes intercepts (22 min)

Giggs with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (23 min)

J.Robertson hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (24 min)

Duff looks to slide it between the defenders to Shearer(24 min)

Shearer races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (24 min)

Saka plays it first time across to Lineker(24 min)

Lineker collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (24 min)

Saka hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (27 min)

Giggs runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McNeill intercepts (29 min)

Shearer hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (32 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Samson intercepts (33 min)

Duff plays it first time across to Andy Cole(36 min)

Andy Cole takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (36 min)

McMahon with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (36 min)

J.Robertson plays it first time across to Lineker(38 min)

Spoiler
Lineker pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (38 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (38 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  0 Red1977
[close]


Shearer takes it past Carrick with good footwork (40 min)

Giggs tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig steps in to intercept (40 min)

E.Hughes is just beaten to the ball by McNeill(43 min)

Giggs hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Draex 1  -  0 Red1977
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Andy Cole hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (47 min)

Carrick hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (50 min)

Samson takes it past Hendry with good footwork (51 min)

Bellingham tries to thread the ball forward, but Yeats steps in to intercept (53 min)

Samson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McNeill intercepts (54 min)

Samson brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Giggs(54 min)

Giggs runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hendry intercepts (52 min)

Giggs tries to thread the ball forward, but McNeill steps in to intercept (55 min)

Duff gets to the ball first and is caught by Dalglish. Freekick in a promising position (58 min)

Spoiler
McMahon swings in the freekick (58 min)

Neville uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (58 min)
[close]

Ince takes it past Carrick with good footwork (60 min)

Dalglish plays it first time across to Lineker(61 min)

Lineker collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (61 min)

Greig runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Samson intercepts (62 min)

Duff plays it first time across to Andy Cole(68 min)

Andy Cole takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (68 min)

Neville finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (69 min)

Duff runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (70 min)

Shearer is just beaten to the ball by Bellingham(73 min)

Spoiler
Saka!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (76 min)

Goal Scored by  Saka  for  Draex  on  (76 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  0 Red1977
[close]


Giggs hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (77 min)

Giggs runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (78 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Samson intercepts (82 min)

Samson brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to McMahon(83 min)

McMahon runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (79 min)

Shearer looks to slide it between the defenders to Andy Cole(84 min)

Andy Cole is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (84 min)

Duff gets to the ball first and is caught by Saka. Freekick in a promising position (87 min)

Spoiler
McMahon swings in the freekick (87 min)

Neville uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (87 min)
[close]

Saka gets to the ball first and is caught by Samson. Freekick in a promising position (87 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson swings in the freekick (87 min)

Neville gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (87 min)
[close]

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Draex 2  -  0 Red1977

Goals Scored by: Lineker, Saka
[close]

Spoiler
Category Draex Red1977
Goal 2 0
Shot 12 13
Shot on Target 10 6
Successful Pass 408 549
Missed Pass 128 116
Successful Cross 7 3
Missed Crossed 7 7
Duel Won 26 33
Duel Lost 33 26
Fouls Committed 18 11
Saves 6 7
Interceptions 22 20
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Charles

Mackay with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (1 min)

Gascoigne shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Wright(2 min)

Wright hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (2 min)

Charles brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Smith steps across to carry the ball away (2 min)

A.Kennedy receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Charles(5 min)

McManaman runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  King intercepts (5 min)

Heighway hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (8 min)

Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  L.Dixon intercepts (9 min)

McGovern hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (12 min)

McManaman shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to McDermott(12 min)

McDermott hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (12 min)

Whelan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Ferdinand steps across to carry the ball away (13 min)

Mackay takes it past McDermott with a calm drop of the shoulder (13 min)

Case brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but L.Dixon steps across to carry the ball away (14 min)

Wright hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (15 min)

McManaman shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Heighway(16 min)

Heighway brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (16 min)

McManaman is brought down by Mackay. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (18 min)

Spoiler
Scholes takes the freekick from wide (18 min)

King climbs high to head clear (18 min)
[close]

Vardy hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (18 min)

Heighway receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Neal(20 min)

Vardy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (21 min)

Heighway brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jones steps across to carry the ball away (23 min)

Mackay carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (25 min)

Heighway runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neal intercepts (29 min)

Scholes hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (31 min)

Wright hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (32 min)

Case with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (34 min)

McDermott takes it past Neal with a calm drop of the shoulder (36 min)

Gascoigne takes it past McGovern with a calm drop of the shoulder (37 min)

Jones with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (37 min)

Heighway carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (38 min)

McGovern switches it out to Scholes(38 min)

Scholes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Thompson intercepts (38 min)

A.Kennedy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Scholes(39 min)

Scholes hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (39 min)

McDermott brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Thompson steps across to carry the ball away (39 min)

Wright looks to slide it between the defenders to Whelan(41 min)

Whelan races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (41 min)

McManaman is brought down by Wright. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (44 min)

Spoiler
Scholes takes the freekick from wide (44 min)

Jones climbs high to head clear (44 min)
[close]

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Betty Blue 0  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Vardy

Case hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (47 min)

King receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by L.Dixon(47 min)

McManaman shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Scholes(51 min)

Scholes hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (51 min)

Wright hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (51 min)

Jones shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Wright(51 min)

Spoiler
Wright uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(51 min)

Goal Scored by  Wright  for  Betty Blue  on  (51 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


Scholes looks to slide it between the defenders to Heighway(53 min)

Heighway races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (53 min)

Vardy hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (53 min)

Charles carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (55 min)

Wright receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by R.Ferdinand(55 min)

Whelan takes it past McDermott with a calm drop of the shoulder (58 min)

Mackay takes it past McDermott with a calm drop of the shoulder (59 min)

Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  A.Kennedy intercepts (59 min)

Gascoigne brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Ferdinand steps across to carry the ball away (59 min)

Gascoigne hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (60 min)

Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to McManaman(61 min)

Spoiler
McManaman uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(61 min)

Goal Scored by  McManaman  for  Max_powers  on  (61 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  1 Max_powers
[close]


Vardy carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (62 min)

McGovern takes it past Gascoigne with a calm drop of the shoulder (64 min)

Charles brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Smith steps across to carry the ball away (65 min)

McManaman runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jones intercepts (70 min)

McManaman hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (71 min)

Wright brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Smith steps across to carry the ball away (71 min)

Vardy carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (76 min)

Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Vardy(79 min)

Spoiler
Vardy uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(79 min)

Goal Scored by  Vardy  for  Max_powers  on  (79 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  2 Max_powers
[close]


Gascoigne shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Charles(81 min)

Charles hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (81 min)

McManaman is brought down by Mackay. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (82 min)

Spoiler
Scholes takes the freekick from wide (82 min)

Jones climbs high to head clear (82 min)
[close]

Scholes carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (83 min)

McManaman takes it past Mackay with a calm drop of the shoulder (84 min)

McManaman with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (84 min)

Mackay carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (85 min)

Neal looks to slide it between the defenders to Gascoigne(88 min)

Spoiler
Gascoigne with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (88 min)

Goal Scored by  Gascoigne  for  Betty Blue  on  (88 min)

Score: Betty Blue 2  -  2 Max_powers
[close]


Case brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Smith steps across to carry the ball away (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Betty Blue 2  -  2 Max_powers

Goals Scored by: Wright, Gascoigne - McManaman, Vardy
[close]

Spoiler
Category Betty Blue Max_powers
Goal 2 2
Shot 13 17
Shot on Target 8 10
Successful Pass 431 473
Missed Pass 148 147
Successful Cross 3 6
Missed Crossed 2 4
Duel Won 39 28
Duel Lost 28 39
Fouls Committed 12 8
Saves 8 6
Interceptions 16 18
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


Line Up for VivaBobbyGraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Barnes

Le Tissier clips it towards the back post, but Lawler headers it away to safety (1 min)

Blanchflower plays the ball down the wing to Heskey(1 min)

Heskey clips it towards the back post, but Donachie headers it away to safety (1 min)

Barnes picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Steven(2 min)

Steven is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (2 min)

Steven clips it towards the back post, but R.Jones headers it away to safety (3 min)

Aldridge picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Donachie has too much strength and wins the ball (4 min)

R.Jones shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Heskey(5 min)

Heskey brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (5 min)

Steven is dispossessed by Hansen(6 min)

Milner shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (6 min)

Clarke shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (9 min)

Blanchflower picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Aldridge(10 min)

Aldridge is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (10 min)

R.Kennedy plays the ball down the wing to Aldridge(12 min)

Aldridge shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Heskey(11 min)

Heskey hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (11 min)

Steven clips it towards the back post, but Hansen headers it away to safety (14 min)

Barnes is brought down by Le Saux. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (16 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (16 min)

Quansah reads it well to clear the ball (16 min)
[close]

R.Jones plays the ball down the wing to Heskey(16 min)

Heskey clips it towards the back post, but Ratcliffe headers it away to safety (16 min)

Heskey shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (17 min)

Le Tissier clips it towards the back post, but M.Wright headers it away to safety (17 min)

Le Tissier shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Aldridge(18 min)

Aldridge hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (18 min)

Hoddle shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (19 min)

Ratcliffe takes it past Heskey using his body well (20 min)

Heskey shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (22 min)

Blanchflower shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (24 min)

Le Tissier shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (24 min)

Clarke is dispossessed by R.Jones(25 min)

Blanchflower shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (26 min)

Barnes shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (26 min)

Barnes shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Clarke(26 min)

Spoiler
Clarke controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (26 min)

Goal Scored by  Clarke  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (26 min)

Score: Hazell 0  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Heskey shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (31 min)

Hoddle shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (35 min)

Barnes is brought down by Heskey. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (35 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (35 min)

Donachie with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (35 min)
[close]

Le Saux clips it towards the back post, but Lawler headers it away to safety (40 min)

Clarke shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (41 min)

Steven takes it past Quansah using his body well (43 min)

Aldridge plays the ball down the wing to Heskey(44 min)

Heskey shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Aldridge(42 min)

Aldridge brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Hazell 0  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Aldridge

Barnes plays the ball down the wing to Steven(46 min)

Steven clips it towards the back post, but Hansen headers it away to safety (46 min)

Steven looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (51 min)

Steven shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Clarke(53 min)

Clarke brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (53 min)

Steven shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (55 min)

Le Tissier picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but M.Wright has too much strength and wins the ball (56 min)

Barnes shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (58 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but Hansen headers it away to safety (58 min)

Barnes shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Clarke(59 min)

Clarke hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (59 min)

Steven shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Barnes(62 min)

Barnes brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (62 min)

Le Tissier shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Aldridge(64 min)

Aldridge hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (64 min)

Giles shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (65 min)

Aldridge picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ratcliffe has too much strength and wins the ball (69 min)

Barnes shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Steven(70 min)

Spoiler
Steven controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (70 min)

Goal Scored by  Steven  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (70 min)

Score: Hazell 0  -  2 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Steven shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Clarke(72 min)

Clarke brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (72 min)

R.Jones looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (76 min)

Le Tissier shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Aldridge(76 min)

Aldridge hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (76 min)

Blanchflower picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ratcliffe has too much strength and wins the ball (78 min)

Barnes shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Clarke(80 min)

Clarke hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (80 min)

Steven picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.Jones has too much strength and wins the ball (81 min)

Aldridge takes it past Lawler using his body well (83 min)

Steven looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (84 min)

Barnes shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Clarke(85 min)

Clarke hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (85 min)

R.Kennedy shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (85 min)

Clarke shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (87 min)

Le Tissier looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (87 min)

Steven shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Clarke(88 min)

Spoiler
Clarke controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (88 min)

Goal Scored by  Clarke  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (88 min)

Score: Hazell 0  -  3 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


R.Jones shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Aldridge(88 min)

Aldridge brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Hazell 0  -  3 VivaBobbyGraham

Goals Scored by: Clarke, Steven, Clarke
[close]

Spoiler
Category Hazell VivaBobbyGraham
Goal 0 3
Shot 16 19
Shot on Target 9 15
Successful Pass 503 419
Missed Pass 134 142
Successful Cross 7 9
Missed Crossed 5 4
Duel Won 28 27
Duel Lost 27 28
Fouls Committed 11 10
Saves 11 9
Interceptions 10 17
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by L.Ferdinand

Bale skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (1 min)

G.Johnson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (4 min)

Rooney skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (10 min)

Keane takes it past Beckham using his body well (14 min)

Beardsley with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Campbell has too much pace and covers (15 min)

McStay finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Lee(15 min)

Lee with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (15 min)

McStay finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into L.Ferdinand(16 min)

L.Ferdinand with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (16 min)

Platt looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by M.Hughes. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (17 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (17 min)

Adams uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (17 min)
[close]

Platt plays the ball down the wing to Beardsley(19 min)

Beardsley shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rooney(17 min)

Rooney with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (17 min)

Winterburn is just beaten to the ball by Venison(20 min)

Platt shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rooney(22 min)

Rooney with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (22 min)

Bale shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to L.Ferdinand(23 min)

L.Ferdinand brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (23 min)

Beardsley finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (24 min)

Winterburn finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (25 min)

Platt looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Beckham. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (26 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (26 min)

Adams uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (26 min)
[close]

Beckham takes it past Keane using his body well (26 min)

Gemmill takes it past Bale using his body well (27 min)

Platt runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (28 min)

Bale finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (33 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but Campbell intercepts (34 min)

Gemmill with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Venison has too much pace and covers (35 min)

Bale shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to L.Ferdinand(35 min)

L.Ferdinand brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (35 min)

L.Ferdinand finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (37 min)

Beardsley with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Campbell has too much pace and covers (39 min)

Rooney finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Keane(41 min)

Spoiler
Keane takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (41 min)

Goal Scored by  Keane  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (41 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


Platt clips it towards the back post, but Adams intercepts (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Rooney

Venison is just beaten to the ball by Rooney(45 min)

Rooney skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (45 min)

Bale finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Lee(46 min)

Lee with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (46 min)

M.Hughes skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (48 min)

Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (50 min)

Platt shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rooney(51 min)

Rooney with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (51 min)

M.Hughes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but G.Johnson has too much pace and covers (52 min)

Beckham finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (55 min)

M.Hughes runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (56 min)

Sterling looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Beckham. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (57 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (57 min)

G.Johnson wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (57 min)
[close]

Sterling is just beaten to the ball by Lee(58 min)

Platt takes it past Beckham using his body well (58 min)

Venison cuts back inside the defender and clips the ball towards the back post, but it's just too high for anyone to get onto the end of it (62 min)

Platt shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rooney(64 min)

Rooney brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (64 min)

Bale with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but G.Johnson has too much pace and covers (64 min)

Keane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Staunton has too much pace and covers (66 min)

M.Hughes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stones has too much pace and covers (67 min)

Bale with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Miller has too much pace and covers (69 min)

Keane plays the ball down the wing to Rooney(70 min)

Rooney clips it towards the back post, but Campbell intercepts (69 min)

Bale shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to L.Ferdinand(71 min)

L.Ferdinand with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (71 min)

Keane takes it past Beckham using his body well (71 min)

Platt looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Bale. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (71 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (71 min)

Beckham uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (71 min)
[close]

Lee runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (72 min)

Staunton with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but G.Johnson has too much pace and covers (72 min)

Beckham shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to L.Ferdinand(73 min)

L.Ferdinand brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (73 min)

G.Johnson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Staunton has too much pace and covers (74 min)

Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (74 min)

Sterling looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Bale. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (80 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (80 min)

Campbell uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (80 min)
[close]

McStay with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but G.Johnson has too much pace and covers (80 min)

L.Ferdinand plays the ball down the wing to Lee(83 min)

Lee shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to L.Ferdinand(77 min)

L.Ferdinand brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (77 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but Miller intercepts (88 min)

Platt with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Staunton has too much pace and covers (88 min)

Platt looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by McStay. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (89 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (89 min)

Venison uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (89 min)
[close]

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 Robbie Redman

Goals Scored by: Keane
[close]

Spoiler
Category Drinks Sangria Robbie Redman
Goal 1 0
Shot 10 12
Shot on Target 7 6
Successful Pass 527 411
Missed Pass 119 124
Successful Cross 4 5
Missed Crossed 3 2
Duel Won 46 24
Duel Lost 24 46
Fouls Committed 6 20
Saves 6 5
Interceptions 15 23
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by K.Dixon

Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (0 min)

Waddle shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Keegan(3 min)

Spoiler
Keegan collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (3 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (3 min)

Score: child in time 0  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Speed shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(5 min)

K.Dixon collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (5 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross but Stevens gets there first (5 min)

Waddle looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Bremner. That's a free kick in a good position (6 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looks most likely to take this... (6 min)

O'Leary climbs high to head clear (6 min)
[close]

O'Leary takes it past Keegan with good footwork (7 min)

Bremner switches it out to Speed(8 min)

Speed shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(5 min)

K.Dixon collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (5 min)

Speed tries to thread the ball forward, but Terry is in just the right place (9 min)

T.Cooper shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Keegan(11 min)

Keegan collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (11 min)

Sheedy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Keegan(11 min)

Keegan collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (11 min)

Waddle sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (13 min)

Waddle shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Francis(13 min)

Francis with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (13 min)

Waddle plays a beautiful cross but O'Leary gets there first (16 min)

Keegan switches it out to Sheedy(16 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Gemmell gets there first (15 min)

Strachan sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (17 min)

Law switches it out to Speed(19 min)

Speed shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(19 min)

Spoiler
K.Dixon collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (19 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (19 min)

Score: child in time 1  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Speed plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper gets there first (20 min)

Sheedy sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (20 min)

Strachan plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper gets there first (20 min)

Strachan plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper gets there first (23 min)

Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (26 min)

Keegan tries to thread the ball forward, but Jardine is in just the right place (26 min)

K.Dixon switches it out to Bremner(27 min)

Bremner plays a beautiful cross but D.Walker gets there first (27 min)

Strachan shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (28 min)

Speed shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Law(28 min)

Spoiler
Law collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (28 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (28 min)

Score: child in time 2  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Sheedy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Keegan(30 min)

Keegan collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (30 min)

Strachan shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(34 min)

K.Dixon with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (34 min)

T.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Butcher gets there first (36 min)

Bremner sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (38 min)

Waddle tries to thread the ball forward, but Butcher is in just the right place (39 min)

Strachan shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (39 min)

Waddle shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (40 min)

Strachan switches it out to K.Dixon(40 min)

K.Dixon plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper gets there first (40 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Gemmell gets there first (42 min)

Law looks to slide it between the defenders to K.Dixon(43 min)

Spoiler
K.Dixon races onto the ball, rounds the keeper and slots it home (43 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (43 min)

Score: child in time 3  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Francis sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: child in time 3  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Francis

Gemmell shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(45 min)

K.Dixon with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (45 min)

Gemmell takes it past Francis with good footwork (45 min)

Stevens looks to slide it between the defenders to Francis(46 min)

Francis races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (46 min)

Francis tries to thread the ball forward, but O'Leary is in just the right place (47 min)

Strachan tries to thread the ball forward, but Stevens is in just the right place (48 min)

Reid tries to thread the ball forward, but Gemmell is in just the right place (49 min)

Speed shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(50 min)

K.Dixon with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (50 min)

Keegan looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Jardine. That's a free kick in a good position (51 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looks most likely to take this... (51 min)

Strachan climbs high to head clear (51 min)
[close]

Strachan shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(52 min)

K.Dixon with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (52 min)

Strachan looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Brooking. That's a free kick in a good position (57 min)

Spoiler
Bremner looks most likely to take this... (57 min)

Waddle climbs high to head clear (57 min)
[close]

Sheedy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (57 min)

Law tries to thread the ball forward, but T.Cooper is in just the right place (59 min)

T.Cooper shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Keegan(61 min)

Keegan collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (61 min)

K.Dixon loses posession to D.Walker(61 min)

Strachan plays a beautiful cross but D.Walker gets there first (63 min)

Stevens tries to thread the ball forward, but Butcher is in just the right place (66 min)

Keegan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (67 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Butcher gets there first (74 min)

K.Dixon sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (75 min)

Strachan shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (76 min)

K.Dixon with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (77 min)

Strachan plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper gets there first (80 min)

Sheedy looks to slide it between the defenders to Francis(81 min)

Francis races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (81 min)

Waddle plays a beautiful cross but Gemmell gets there first (83 min)

Law shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (86 min)

Bremner tries to thread the ball forward, but Terry is in just the right place (87 min)

Law with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: child in time 3  -  1 Sheer Magnetism

Goals Scored by: K.Dixon, Law, K.Dixon - Keegan
[close]

Spoiler
Category child in time Sheer Magnetism
Goal 3 1
Shot 18 12
Shot on Target 9 6
Successful Pass 547 432
Missed Pass 107 116
Successful Cross 8 6
Missed Crossed 8 6
Duel Won 23 28
Duel Lost 28 23
Fouls Committed 16 9
Saves 5 6
Interceptions 21 23
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by L.Ferdinand

McStay slips the ball down the line to M.Hughes(0 min)

M.Hughes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  A.Robertson intercepts (0min)

Beckham hits an inch perfect cross to M.Hughes(1 min)

M.Hughes with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (1 min)

Owen bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Staunton reads it well and clears (2 min)

Gerrard hits an inch perfect cross to Owen(2 min)

Spoiler
Owen brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(2 min)

Goal Scored by  Owen  for  Lone Star Red  on  (2 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


Spoiler
McStay shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (3 min)

Goal Scored by  McStay  for  Robbie Redman  on  (3 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  1 Robbie Redman
[close]


L.Ferdinand shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (6 min)

Rice slips the ball down the line to Gerrard(8 min)

Gerrard runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Adams intercepts (8 min)

Wilshere takes it past Lee with a calm drop of the shoulder (9 min)

Owen is dispossessed by Lukic(10 min)

Bale hits an inch perfect cross to M.Hughes(11 min)

M.Hughes takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (11 min)

M.Hughes turns sharply but is brought down by Lallana. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (12 min)

Spoiler
McStay takes the freekick from wide (12 min)

Gomez reads it well to clear the ball (12 min)
[close]

Gerrard bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Staunton reads it well and clears (12 min)

Gerrard finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Lallana(13 min)

Lallana with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (13 min)

Staunton runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Nicol intercepts (13 min)

Rice is dispossessed by Lee(15 min)

Bale sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (18 min)

Gerrard looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (23 min)

L.Ferdinand looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (27 min)

Owen slips the ball down the line to Gerrard(29 min)

Gerrard runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Adams intercepts (28 min)

Bale runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  A.Robertson intercepts (30 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gomez intercepts (35 min)

M.Hughes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Gomez reads it well and clears (39 min)

Staunton looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (40 min)

L.Ferdinand shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (41 min)

Beckham sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (43 min)

Lee is dispossessed by Gerrard(43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  1 Robbie Redman
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Owen

Venison flashes the ball through the six yard box, but it misses everyone (45 min)

Beckham takes it past Gerrard with a calm drop of the shoulder (46 min)

Lee bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Cahill reads it well and clears (48 min)

Lallana bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Campbell reads it well and clears (55 min)

McStay bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Gomez reads it well and clears (56 min)

McStay bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Cahill reads it well and clears (56 min)

McStay shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (56 min)

Staunton slips the ball down the line to Bale(58 min)

Bale hits an inch perfect cross to M.Hughes(58 min)

M.Hughes takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (58 min)

Gerrard slips the ball down the line to Lallana(58 min)

Lallana hits an inch perfect cross to Strurridge(57 min)

Strurridge with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (57 min)

Owen looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (58 min)

Bale turns sharply but is brought down by Gerrard. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (60 min)

Spoiler
McStay takes the freekick from wide (60 min)

A.Robertson reads it well to clear the ball (60 min)
[close]

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gomez intercepts (61 min)

Owen sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (64 min)

Beckham gets to the ball just ahead of Gerrard that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Robbie Redman (65 min)

Spoiler
Bale looks at the referee as he waits for the whistle. Then fires it into the top corner!(65 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  Robbie Redman  on  (65 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  2 Robbie Redman[39m
[close]


L.Ferdinand bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Cahill reads it well and clears (66 min)

Gerrard hits an inch perfect cross to Owen(67 min)

Owen takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (67 min)

Adams is dispossessed by A.Robertson(70 min)

Beckham takes it past Gerrard with a calm drop of the shoulder (71 min)

Gerrard finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Strurridge(71 min)

Strurridge with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (71 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gomez intercepts (72 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Cahill intercepts (73 min)

A.Robertson hits an inch perfect cross to Strurridge(73 min)

Strurridge with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (73 min)

Bale sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (75 min)

Strurridge sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (76 min)

Bale sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (82 min)

Beckham hits an inch perfect cross to M.Hughes(85 min)

M.Hughes with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (85 min)

Spoiler
Gerrard shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (85 min)

Goal Scored by  Gerrard  for  Lone Star Red  on  (85 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 2  -  2 Robbie Redman
[close]


Bale bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Cahill reads it well and clears (86 min)

Bale shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (88 min)

Gerrard bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Staunton reads it well and clears (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Lone Star Red 2  -  2 Robbie Redman

Goals Scored by: Owen, Gerrard - McStay, Bale
[close]

Spoiler
Category Lone Star Red Robbie Redman
Goal 2 2
Shot 9 14
Shot on Target 6 8
Successful Pass 447 480
Missed Pass 141 131
Successful Cross 4 4
Missed Crossed 2 8
Duel Won 30 37
Duel Lost 37 30
Fouls Committed 13 7
Saves 6 4
Interceptions 27 13
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Best

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Terry headers it away to safety (1 min)

Francis brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gillespie nicks it away (3 min)

Waddle sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (6 min)

Best takes it past Seaman with a calm drop of the shoulder (7 min)

Best shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (10 min)

McAllister picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (10 min)

Best bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Francis. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (11 min)

Spoiler
McAllister looking to play this into the danger area (11 min)

Lawrenson heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (11 min)
[close]

Waddle runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  K.Walker headers it away to safety (12 min)

Francis takes it past Lambert with a calm drop of the shoulder (13 min)

Francis looks to slide it between the defenders to Brooking(14 min)

Spoiler
Brooking collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (14 min)

Goal Scored by  Brooking  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (14 min)

Score: Tubby 0  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Best beats his man and crosses early to Kane(16 min)

Kane stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (16 min)

Best shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (21 min)

Lambert carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Foden(23 min)

Foden beats his man and crosses early to Best(22 min)

Best with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (22 min)

Kane turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Seaman(26 min)

Francis shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (29 min)

Spoiler
Reid shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (29 min)

Goal Scored by  Reid  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (29 min)

Score: Tubby 0  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Sheedy beats his man and crosses early to Keegan(31 min)

Keegan with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (31 min)

Best sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (31 min)

Sheedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gillespie headers it away to safety (31 min)

Reid shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (34 min)

Spoiler
Best shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (34 min)

Goal Scored by  Best  for  Tubby  on  (34 min)

Score: Tubby 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Kane carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Foden(34 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  T.Cooper headers it away to safety (33 min)

Best beats his man and crosses early to Kane(35 min)

Kane stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (35 min)

Waddle carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Sheedy(35 min)

Sheedy beats his man and crosses early to Keegan(35 min)

Keegan with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (35 min)

Brooking shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (36 min)

T.Cooper carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Sheedy(37 min)

Sheedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  K.Walker headers it away to safety (37 min)

Wilkins brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stevens nicks it away (37 min)

Sheedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gillespie headers it away to safety (40 min)

Bridge takes it past Francis with a calm drop of the shoulder (41 min)

Foden brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Terry nicks it away (43 min)

Bridge takes it past Francis with a calm drop of the shoulder (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Tubby 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Francis

Brooking carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Keegan(47 min)

Keegan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Bridge headers it away to safety (47 min)

Best beats his man and crosses early to Kane(50 min)

Kane with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (50 min)

Reid brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gillespie nicks it away (50 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  T.Cooper headers it away to safety (51 min)

Waddle runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawrenson headers it away to safety (52 min)

Sheedy shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (54 min)

Waddle bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by McAllister. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (55 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (55 min)

K.Walker reads it well to clear the ball (55 min)
[close]

Waddle runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  K.Walker headers it away to safety (56 min)

K.Walker beats his man and crosses early to Kane(57 min)

Kane stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (57 min)

Foden beats his man and crosses early to Best(58 min)

Best stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (58 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Stevens headers it away to safety (59 min)

Sheedy bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by McAllister. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (61 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (61 min)

Lawrenson reads it well to clear the ball (61 min)
[close]

Waddle beats his man and crosses early to Keegan(67 min)

Keegan with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (67 min)

Sheedy sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (72 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  D.Walker headers it away to safety (72 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  T.Cooper headers it away to safety (73 min)

Best beats his man and crosses early to Foden(77 min)

Foden stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (77 min)

Kane brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Terry nicks it away (78 min)

Best shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (79 min)

Sheedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawrenson headers it away to safety (81 min)

Foden shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (81 min)

Wilkins turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to D.Walker(86 min)

Terry takes it past Best with a calm drop of the shoulder (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Tubby 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism

Goals Scored by: Best - Brooking, Reid
[close]

Spoiler
Category Tubby Sheer Magnetism
Goal 1 2
Shot 13 11
Shot on Target 11 6
Successful Pass 562 392
Missed Pass 107 120
Successful Cross 7 3
Missed Crossed 6 8
Duel Won 29 46
Duel Lost 46 29
Fouls Committed 5 8
Saves 4 9
Interceptions 18 32
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

M.Johnston shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (1 min)

Baxter with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Fletcher(1 min)

Spoiler
Fletcher is in on goal, and passes it across the keeper and into the bottom corner (1 min)

Goal Scored by  Fletcher  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (1 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Hazell
[close]


D.Cooper switches it out to M.Johnston(2 min)

M.Johnston plays a beautiful cross into the path of Tochack(1 min)

Tochack with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (1 min)

Fletcher sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (5 min)

Aldridge is brought down by Goram. Freekick in a promising position (5 min)

Spoiler
R.Kennedy looks most likely to take this... (5 min)

McLeish is in just the right place to head that away (5 min)
[close]

Pearce is dispossessed by Quansah(6 min)

Aldridge is brought down by Goram. Freekick in a promising position (7 min)

Spoiler
R.Kennedy looks most likely to take this... (7 min)

R.Jones wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (7 min)
[close]

R.Kennedy shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (7 min)

Aldridge switches it out to R.Kennedy(10 min)

R.Kennedy plays a beautiful cross but McGrath gets there first (8 min)

D.Cooper is brought down by Le Tissier. Freekick in a promising position (10 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (10 min)

Milner is in just the right place to head that away (10 min)
[close]

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but McLeish gets there first (12 min)

D.Cooper sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (18 min)

Blanchflower shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (19 min)

M.Johnston sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (20 min)

Milner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrath nicks it away (22 min)

Blanchflower looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (23 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross but Hansen gets there first (23 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but McGrath gets there first (24 min)

R.Jones looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (26 min)

Aldridge is brought down by Goram. Freekick in a promising position (29 min)

Spoiler
R.Kennedy looks most likely to take this... (29 min)

Milner with an imperious header!!!  Powered past the 'keeper.  Goal!!! (29 min)

Goal Scored by  Milner  for  Hazell  on  (29 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  1 Hazell
[close]


Milner sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (35 min)

Tochack picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Hansen nicks it away (38 min)

S.Kennedy plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(41 min)

M.Johnston hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (41 min)

Blanchflower sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (43 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross into the path of Heskey(44 min)

Heskey hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  1 Hazell
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Aldridge

Tochack switches it out to M.Johnston(46 min)

M.Johnston plays a beautiful cross but Hansen gets there first (46 min)

Le Saux plays a beautiful cross but S.Kennedy gets there first (47 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Quansah gets there first (48 min)

J.Johnstone shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (48 min)

J.Johnstone picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Le Saux nicks it away (49 min)

Le Tissier takes it past McLeish with good footwork (50 min)

J.Johnstone is brought down by Le Tissier. Freekick in a promising position (53 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (53 min)

R.Jones is in just the right place to head that away (53 min)
[close]

Blanchflower is dispossessed by McGrath(53 min)

Heskey is brought down by Goram. Freekick in a promising position (53 min)

Spoiler
R.Kennedy looks most likely to take this... (53 min)

Hansen wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (53 min)
[close]

Blanchflower shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (54 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross but Quansah gets there first (55 min)

Heskey is brought down by Goram. Freekick in a promising position (56 min)

Spoiler
R.Kennedy looks most likely to take this... (56 min)

McLeish is in just the right place to head that away (56 min)
[close]

Milner looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (57 min)

Milner sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (62 min)

R.Kennedy takes it past Fletcher with good footwork (62 min)

Milner is dispossessed by Fletcher(63 min)

D.Cooper picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Hansen nicks it away (64 min)

Heskey shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (65 min)

Aldridge picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrath nicks it away (66 min)

Aldridge is brought down by Goram. Freekick in a promising position (67 min)

Spoiler
R.Kennedy looks most likely to take this... (67 min)

J.Johnstone is in just the right place to head that away (67 min)
[close]

Baxter looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (68 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(74 min)

M.Johnston with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (74 min)

S.Kennedy plays a beautiful cross but Quansah gets there first (75 min)

Quansah takes it past Tochack with good footwork (75 min)

S.Kennedy plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(77 min)

Spoiler
M.Johnston brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(77 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Johnston  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (77 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  1 Hazell
[close]


Le Tissier shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (77 min)

S.Kennedy switches it out to Fletcher(78 min)

Fletcher plays a beautiful cross into the path of Tochack(73 min)

Tochack hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (73 min)

R.Kennedy shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (78 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross but Le Saux gets there first (79 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross into the path of Tochack(81 min)

Tochack hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (81 min)

Fletcher shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (82 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Hansen gets there first (83 min)

M.Johnston shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (85 min)

Fletcher picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Hansen nicks it away (86 min)

M.Johnston picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Le Saux nicks it away (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  1 Hazell

Goals Scored by: Fletcher, M.Johnston - Milner
[close]

Spoiler
Category Musketeer Gripweed Hazell
Goal 2 1
Shot 14 10
Shot on Target 8 9
Successful Pass 389 536
Missed Pass 149 147
Successful Cross 6 1
Missed Crossed 7 4
Duel Won 24 33
Duel Lost 33 24
Fouls Committed 19 16
Saves 6 6
Interceptions 19 14
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Shearer

Giggs carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (0 min)

Spoiler
Shearer runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (0 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (0 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  0 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Platt with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Yeats has too much pace and covers (0 min)

Giggs swings it across the box, but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (1 min)

McMahon turns inside and looks to release Andy Cole(2 min)

Andy Cole plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(0min)

Spoiler
Shearer with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (0min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (0min)

Score: Red1977 2  -  0 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Platt brought down in the box by Giggs that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Drinks Sangria (2 min)

Spoiler
Platt looks at the referee as he waits for the whistle. Then fires it into the top corner!(2 min)

Goal Scored by  Platt  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (2 min)

Score: Red1977 2  -  1 Drinks Sangria[39m
[close]


Sterling plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(3 min)

Spoiler
Rooney with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (3 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (3 min)

Score: Red1977 2  -  2 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Duff received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Sterling. Freekick in a promising position (4 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (4 min)

Stones climbs high to head clear (4 min)
[close]

G.Johnson swings it across the box, but E.Hughes headers it away to safety (5 min)

Giggs skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (10 min)

Keane takes it past McMahon with a calm drop of the shoulder (10 min)

Giggs takes it past Gemmill with a calm drop of the shoulder (11 min)

R.James plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(11 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (11 min)

Andy Cole takes it past Stones with a calm drop of the shoulder (11 min)

Keane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but E.Hughes has too much pace and covers (12 min)

Beardsley with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Yeats has too much pace and covers (12 min)

Shearer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn has too much pace and covers (13 min)

Giggs received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Gemmill. Freekick in a promising position (14 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (14 min)

G.Johnson climbs high to head clear (14 min)
[close]

Ince with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (14 min)

Duff received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Gemmill. Freekick in a promising position (17 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (17 min)

Miller climbs high to head clear (17 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Rooney runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (18 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (18 min)

Score: Red1977 2  -  3 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Winterburn with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (19 min)

Sterling turns inside and looks to release Rooney(19 min)

Rooney plays it across the six yard box to Beardsley(18 min)

Beardsley stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (18 min)

McMahon with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn has too much pace and covers (20 min)

Duff plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(28 min)

Spoiler
Andy Cole with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (28 min)

Goal Scored by  Andy Cole  for  Red1977  on  (28 min)

Score: Red1977 3  -  3 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Rooney skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (28 min)

Platt carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (29 min)

Platt received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Giggs. Freekick in a promising position (31 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (31 min)

Platt climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (31 min)
[close]

Duff plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(31 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (31 min)

Keane takes it past McMahon with a calm drop of the shoulder (31 min)

Giggs skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (32 min)

Andy Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stones has too much pace and covers (33 min)

Platt plays it across the six yard box to Beardsley(33 min)

Beardsley finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(33 min)

Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (35 min)

Gemmill skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (38 min)

Ince with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn has too much pace and covers (39 min)

Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (40 min)

Keane takes it past Ince with a calm drop of the shoulder (42 min)

Sterling carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Red1977 3  -  3 Drinks Sangria
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Rooney

Sterling plays it across the six yard box to Beardsley(45 min)

Beardsley stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (45 min)

Beardsley with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (48 min)

Giggs skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (49 min)

Duff carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (50 min)

Platt swings it across the box, but R.James headers it away to safety (54 min)

E.Hughes takes it past Beardsley with a calm drop of the shoulder (55 min)

McMahon bursts through the midfield and plays it to Andy Cole(55 min)

Andy Cole is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (55 min)

Rooney turns inside and looks to release Beardsley(55 min)

Beardsley plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(53 min)

Spoiler
Rooney with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (53 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (53 min)

Score: Red1977 3  -  4 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Ince turns inside and looks to release McMahon(55 min)

McMahon swings it across the box, but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (55 min)

Rooney turns inside and looks to release Beardsley(56 min)

Beardsley plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(56 min)

Spoiler
Rooney with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (56 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (56 min)

Score: Red1977 3  -  5 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Shearer skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (59 min)

Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (61 min)

Sterling plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(63 min)

Rooney stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (63 min)

Rooney turns inside and looks to release Beardsley(63 min)

Beardsley swings it across the box, but Yeats headers it away to safety (62 min)

Sterling swings it across the box, but Samson headers it away to safety (68 min)

G.Johnson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson has too much pace and covers (73 min)

Andy Cole bursts through the midfield and plays it to McMahon(74 min)

McMahon is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (74 min)

Winterburn plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(74 min)

Rooney finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(74 min)

Platt swings it across the box, but E.Hughes headers it away to safety (76 min)

Shearer carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (76 min)

Andy Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn has too much pace and covers (76 min)

Platt swings it across the box, but Yeats headers it away to safety (78 min)

Giggs with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Miller has too much pace and covers (78 min)

Rooney received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by R.James. Freekick in a promising position (79 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (79 min)

G.Johnson gets across his man and glances it home.  Goal!!! (79 min)

Goal Scored by  G.Johnson  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (79 min)

Score: Red1977 3  -  6 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Sterling swings it across the box, but E.Hughes headers it away to safety (79 min)

Sterling plays it across the six yard box to Beardsley(80 min)

Beardsley finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(80 min)

Gemmill with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (81 min)

Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by McMahon. Freekick in a promising position (81 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (81 min)

Stones climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (81 min)
[close]

Andy Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (81 min)

McMahon carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (82 min)

Sterling carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (85 min)

Giggs turns inside and looks to release Andy Cole(86 min)

Andy Cole swings it across the box, but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (84 min)

Keane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (88 min)

Giggs skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (88 min)

Gemmill skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (89 min)

Ince with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn has too much pace and covers (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Red1977 3  -  6 Drinks Sangria

Goals Scored by: Shearer, Shearer, Andy Cole - Platt, Rooney, Rooney, Rooney, Rooney, G.Johnson
[close]

Spoiler
Category Red1977 Drinks Sangria
Goal 3 6
Shot 16 20
Shot on Target 11 17
Successful Pass 474 505
Missed Pass 93 93
Successful Cross 4 9
Missed Crossed 3 7
Duel Won 32 36
Duel Lost 36 32
Fouls Committed 18 15
Saves 9 8
Interceptions 23 21
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by K.Dixon

Irwin beats Law with good footwork (1 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but Bruce gets there first (2 min)

Lorrimer clips it towards the back post, but Butcher gets there first (7 min)

Lorrimer tries to thread the ball forward, but Butcher has too much pace and covers (7 min)

Law beats McGrain with good footwork (8 min)

Rush plays the ball down the wing to Sheringham(10 min)

Sheringham clips it towards the back post, but Butcher gets there first (9 min)

Lennox plays the ball down the wing to Rush(11 min)

Rush clips it towards the back post, but Jardine gets there first (10 min)

McGrain cuts back inside the defender and clips the ball towards the back post, but it's just too high for anyone to get onto the end of it (12 min)

Lennox skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (13 min)

Murdoch beats Speed with good footwork (13 min)

Robson tries to thread the ball forward, but Butcher has too much pace and covers (13 min)

Strachan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (14 min)

Strachan turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Law(17 min)

Law hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (17 min)

Sheringham looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Gemmell. That's a free kick in a good position (18 min)

Spoiler
Robson to take the freekick (18 min)

Irwin wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (18 min)
[close]

Law skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (22 min)

Rush tries to thread the ball forward, but O'Leary has too much pace and covers (22 min)

Lampard tries to thread the ball forward, but McGrain has too much pace and covers (22 min)

Irwin tries to thread the ball forward, but Gemmell has too much pace and covers (23 min)

Gemmell clips it towards the back post, but Pallister gets there first (23 min)

Irwin finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Murdoch(23 min)

Murdoch with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (23 min)

Lorrimer sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (25 min)

Lennox tries to thread the ball forward, but O'Leary has too much pace and covers (25 min)

Strachan tries to thread the ball forward, but Pallister has too much pace and covers (26 min)

Jardine picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (27 min)

Irwin clips it towards the back post, but Jardine gets there first (30 min)

Rush picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (31 min)

Spoiler
Robson shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (33 min)

Goal Scored by  Robson  for  Nicholls  on  (33 min)

Score: Nicholls 1  -  0 child in time
[close]


Law finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Bremner(37 min)

Spoiler
Bremner is through on goal, and rounds the goalkeeper to score (37 min)

Goal Scored by  Bremner  for  child in time  on  (37 min)

Score: Nicholls 1  -  1 child in time
[close]


Robson tries to thread the ball forward, but Gemmell has too much pace and covers (42 min)

Sheringham picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Nicholls 1  -  1 child in time
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Sheringham

Murdoch skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (45 min)

Lorrimer beats Bremner with good footwork (46 min)

Lorrimer plays the ball down the wing to Sheringham(49 min)

Sheringham clips it towards the back post, but Jardine gets there first (45 min)

Law plays the ball down the wing to K.Dixon(52 min)

K.Dixon turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Law(51 min)

Law collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (51 min)

McGrain cuts back inside the defender and clips the ball towards the back post, but it's just too high for anyone to get onto the end of it (55 min)

Robson finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Rush(57 min)

Rush with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (57 min)

Irwin turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rush(59 min)

Rush hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (59 min)

Strachan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (65 min)

Speed skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (65 min)

McGrain picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (67 min)

Strachan clips it towards the back post, but McGrain gets there first (68 min)

Lorrimer sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (69 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Butcher gets there first (69 min)

Lennox turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rush(72 min)

Rush hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (72 min)

Lennox turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Sheringham(74 min)

Sheringham collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (74 min)

Lennox beats Bremner with good footwork (75 min)

Speed turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Law(75 min)

Spoiler
Law uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(75 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (75 min)

Score: Nicholls 1  -  2 child in time
[close]


Sheringham tries to thread the ball forward, but Butcher has too much pace and covers (76 min)

Bremner tries to thread the ball forward, but McGrain has too much pace and covers (76 min)

K.Dixon plays the ball down the wing to Speed(77 min)

Speed turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Law(77 min)

Law collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (77 min)

Sheringham looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by K.Dixon. That's a free kick in a good position (80 min)

Spoiler
Robson to take the freekick (80 min)

Bruce wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (80 min)
[close]

Speed turns back inside his marker and clips it over to K.Dixon(81 min)

Spoiler
K.Dixon uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(81 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (81 min)

Score: Nicholls 1  -  3 child in time
[close]


Lorrimer tries to thread the ball forward, but O'Leary has too much pace and covers (83 min)

Robson plays the ball down the wing to Sheringham(84 min)

Sheringham turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rush(83 min)

Spoiler
Rush uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(83 min)

Goal Scored by  Rush  for  Nicholls  on  (83 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  3 child in time
[close]


Lampard sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (85 min)

Sheringham tries to thread the ball forward, but O'Leary has too much pace and covers (88 min)

McGrain finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Rush(88 min)

Rush with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Nicholls 2  -  3 child in time

Goals Scored by: Robson, Rush - Bremner, Law, K.Dixon
[close]

Spoiler
Category Nicholls child in time
Goal 2 3
Shot 12 11
Shot on Target 8 9
Successful Pass 510 445
Missed Pass 115 122
Successful Cross 4 5
Missed Crossed 8 3
Duel Won 46 17
Duel Lost 17 46
Fouls Committed 5 15
Saves 6 4
Interceptions 17 23
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Collymore

Shaw plays it first time across to Collymore(1 min)

Collymore with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (1 min)

Mackay with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (2 min)

Jones brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Gascoigne(3 min)

Gascoigne plays it first time across to Wright(0 min)

Wright with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (0 min)

Southgate is just beaten to the ball by Charles(5 min)

Henderson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (5 min)

Shaw clips it towards the back post, but King headers it away to safety (8 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but Martin headers it away to safety (10 min)

King takes it past Collymore with good footwork (11 min)

Ramsey holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Case. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (20 min)

Spoiler
Souness swings in the freekick, but it's too high for anyone to reach.  Wasted chance. (20 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Bellamy hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(20 min)

Goal Scored by  Bellamy  for  Samie  on  (20 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Bellamy is just beaten to the ball by Thompson(23 min)

Houghton finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (24 min)

Case brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Charles(26 min)

Charles clips it towards the back post, but Southgate headers it away to safety (25 min)

Henderson brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Ramsey(27 min)

Ramsey plays it first time across to Collymore(26 min)

Collymore finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(26 min)

Charles picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (27 min)

Wright finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (30 min)

Ramsey picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (31 min)

Wright is just beaten to the ball by Martin(31 min)

Shaw is just beaten to the ball by Charles(32 min)

Henderson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (37 min)

Collymore brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Ramsey(39 min)

Spoiler
Ramsey races onto the ball, rounds the keeper and slots it home (39 min)

Goal Scored by  Ramsey  for  Samie  on  (39 min)

Score: Samie 2  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Mackay is just beaten to the ball by Ramsey(41 min)

Shaw takes it past Charles with good footwork (42 min)

Gascoigne picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Samie 2  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Houghton picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but King nicks it away (47 min)

Ramsey with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (48 min)

Houghton picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (49 min)

Gascoigne picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Martin nicks it away (50 min)

Anderson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (51 min)

Ramsey takes it past Mackay with good footwork (51 min)

Gascoigne takes it past Souness with good footwork (53 min)

Case brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Wright(57 min)

Wright clips it towards the back post, but Anderson headers it away to safety (56 min)

Charles with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (63 min)

Mackay with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (63 min)

Gascoigne brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Wright(64 min)

Wright clips it towards the back post, but Southgate headers it away to safety (61 min)

Ramsey takes it past Mackay with good footwork (65 min)

Ramsey picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (65 min)

Mackay finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (68 min)

Ramsey brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Collymore(70 min)

Collymore clips it towards the back post, but King headers it away to safety (68 min)

Collymore is just beaten to the ball by King(73 min)

Souness with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (75 min)

Wright picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Southgate nicks it away (76 min)

Bellamy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Jones nicks it away (78 min)

Thompson takes it past Bellamy with good footwork (82 min)

Whelan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Wright(86 min)

Wright controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Samie 2  -  0 Betty Blue

Goals Scored by: Bellamy, Ramsey
[close]

Spoiler
Category Samie Betty Blue
Goal 2 0
Shot 9 7
Shot on Target 6 4
Successful Pass 530 464
Missed Pass 90 113
Successful Cross 2 1
Missed Crossed 2 4
Duel Won 36 27
Duel Lost 27 36
Fouls Committed 6 14
Saves 4 4
Interceptions 13 20
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Vardy

J.Robertson carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Dalglish(0 min)

Dalglish turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Saka(0min)

Saka takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (0min)

McManaman bursts through the midfield and plays it to Vardy(2 min)

Vardy loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (2 min)

Scholes picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (2 min)

Saka swings it across the box, but Smith rises highest to beat his man (5 min)

Vardy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McNeill has too much pace and covers (5 min)

Hendry beats Vardy with good footwork (6 min)

Saka carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to J.Robertson(9 min)

J.Robertson swings it across the box, but A.Kennedy rises highest to beat his man (9 min)

McNeill beats Heighway with good footwork (10 min)

McDermott beats Bellingham with good footwork (11 min)

McNeill beats Vardy with good footwork (12 min)

Dalglish swings it across the box, but L.Dixon rises highest to beat his man (15 min)

Saka picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (15 min)

Dalglish runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (17 min)

McManaman with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McNeill has too much pace and covers (18 min)

McManaman carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McDermott(19 min)

McDermott turns back inside his marker and clips it over to McManaman(19 min)

McManaman collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (19 min)

Dalglish picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (22 min)

J.Robertson turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Dalglish(24 min)

Dalglish collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (24 min)

Bellingham picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (26 min)

McManaman with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McNeill has too much pace and covers (26 min)

Vardy runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (29 min)

McManaman bursts through the midfield and plays it to McDermott(39 min)

McDermott races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (39 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but Hendry rises highest to beat his man (40 min)

Saka with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.Ferdinand has too much pace and covers (40 min)

J.Robertson turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Dalglish(41 min)

Dalglish takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (41 min)

McManaman turns back inside his marker and clips it over to McDermott(44 min)

McDermott takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Draex 0  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Neville swings it across the box, but Smith rises highest to beat his man (46 min)

Dalglish carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Saka(48 min)

Saka turns back inside his marker and clips it over to J.Robertson(46 min)

J.Robertson collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (46 min)

Saka beats McGovern with good footwork (50 min)

McManaman turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Heighway(50 min)

Heighway takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (50 min)

Spoiler
Heighway skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (50 min)

Goal Scored by  Heighway  for  Max_powers  on  (50 min)

Score: Draex 0  -  1 Max_powers
[close]


Carrick with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but L.Dixon has too much pace and covers (51 min)

Lineker with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but A.Kennedy has too much pace and covers (51 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but Neville rises highest to beat his man (51 min)

J.Robertson runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (52 min)

Scholes beats Bellingham with good footwork (53 min)

McManaman carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Scholes(54 min)

Scholes swings it across the box, but McNeill rises highest to beat his man (53 min)

McManaman turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Scholes(54 min)

Scholes takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (54 min)

McManaman swings it across the box, but Neville rises highest to beat his man (55 min)

Saka runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (57 min)

McManaman runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (58 min)

Vardy picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (59 min)

Saka swings it across the box, but Smith rises highest to beat his man (60 min)

L.Dixon turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Scholes(60 min)

Scholes collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (60 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but Greig rises highest to beat his man (63 min)

Saka runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (63 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but Hendry rises highest to beat his man (65 min)

Heighway runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (67 min)

Greig picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (68 min)

J.Robertson runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (68 min)

McManaman swings it across the box, but Neville rises highest to beat his man (68 min)

Bellingham carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Dalglish(69 min)

Dalglish swings it across the box, but A.Kennedy rises highest to beat his man (67 min)

J.Robertson carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Dalglish(69 min)

Dalglish swings it across the box, but Smith rises highest to beat his man (67 min)

L.Dixon turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Heighway(70 min)

Heighway collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (70 min)

Neville picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (73 min)

J.Robertson runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (73 min)

A.Kennedy swings it across the box, but Greig rises highest to beat his man (74 min)

J.Robertson turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Saka(74 min)

Spoiler
Saka collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (74 min)

Goal Scored by  Saka  for  Draex  on  (74 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  1 Max_powers
[close]


Heighway with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Hendry has too much pace and covers (75 min)

Saka runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (75 min)

Greig beats Vardy with good footwork (76 min)

Heighway runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (76 min)

Saka picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (76 min)

Saka swings it across the box, but R.Ferdinand rises highest to beat his man (78 min)

Heighway picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (79 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but Neville rises highest to beat his man (79 min)

Heighway turns back inside his marker and clips it over to McDermott(83 min)

McDermott takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (83 min)

J.Robertson gets to the ball just ahead of McGovern that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Draex (89 min)

Spoiler
Dalglish looks at the referee as he waits for the whistle. Then fires it into the top corner!(89 min)

Goal Scored by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (89 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  1 Max_powers[39m
[close]


Heighway picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (89 min)

Bellingham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.Ferdinand has too much pace and covers (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Draex 2  -  1 Max_powers

Goals Scored by: Saka, Dalglish - Heighway
[close]

Spoiler
Category Draex Max_powers
Goal 2 1
Shot 17 16
Shot on Target 11 9
Successful Pass 452 476
Missed Pass 115 115
Successful Cross 5 7
Missed Crossed 8 9
Duel Won 32 32
Duel Lost 32 32
Fouls Committed 19 11
Saves 8 9
Interceptions 21 28
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


Line Up for VivaBobbyGraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Barnes

Steven swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold headers it away to safety (0 min)

Fowler is dispossessed by Donachie(2 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Lawler headers it away to safety (2 min)

Fowler finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Brady(3 min)

Brady races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (3 min)

Fowler strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Bell. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (4 min)

Spoiler
Brady swings in the freekick (4 min)

Ratcliffe uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (4 min)
[close]

Brady swings it across the box, but M.Wright headers it away to safety (4 min)

Steven swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold headers it away to safety (5 min)

Young swings it across the box, but Lawler headers it away to safety (6 min)

Bell beats Barry with good footwork (6 min)

Keown is dispossessed by Lawler(8 min)

Barnes turns inside and looks to release Steven(8 min)

Steven swings it across the box, but Carragher headers it away to safety (8 min)

Clarke finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Barnes(8 min)

Barnes races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (8 min)

Young with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright has too much pace and covers (10 min)

Clarke carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (11 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but M.Wright headers it away to safety (13 min)

Brady plays it first time across to Young(15 min)

Young with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (15 min)

Clarke picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (16 min)

Alexander-Arnold with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ratcliffe has too much pace and covers (16 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but M.Wright headers it away to safety (16 min)

Donachie plays it first time across to Steven(18 min)

Steven with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (18 min)

Joe Cole plays it first time across to Fowler(20 min)

Fowler stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (20 min)

Barry finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Young(20 min)

Young is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (20 min)

Bell beats Hargreaves with good footwork (20 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but Lawler headers it away to safety (21 min)

Hargreaves with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright has too much pace and covers (22 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but Lawler headers it away to safety (23 min)

Steven swings it across the box, but Keown headers it away to safety (24 min)

Hoddle finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Barnes(26 min)

Barnes is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (26 min)

Hoddle carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (28 min)

Steven plays it first time across to Clarke(29 min)

Clarke with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (29 min)

Brady with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawler has too much pace and covers (32 min)

Steven plays it first time across to Barnes(33 min)

Barnes with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (33 min)

Steven hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (34 min)

Young swings it across the box, but M.Wright headers it away to safety (37 min)

Young plays it first time across to Fowler(37 min)

Spoiler
Fowler acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (37 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (37 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Joe Cole finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Brady(41 min)

Spoiler
Brady is through on goal, and rounds the goalkeeper to score (41 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (41 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Barnes swings it across the box, but Keown headers it away to safety (42 min)

Ashley Cole plays it first time across to Joe Cole(43 min)

Joe Cole stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (43 min)

Brady with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawler has too much pace and covers (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Popcorn 2  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Fowler

Hoddle is dispossessed by Barry(46 min)

Giles with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Carragher has too much pace and covers (48 min)

Bell beats Barry with good footwork (48 min)

Young swings it across the box, but M.Wright headers it away to safety (48 min)

Steven turns inside and looks to release Clarke(49 min)

Clarke plays it first time across to Steven(48 min)

Steven with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (48 min)

Brady with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ratcliffe has too much pace and covers (49 min)

Steven swings it across the box, but Keown headers it away to safety (50 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Lawler headers it away to safety (52 min)

Fowler with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ratcliffe has too much pace and covers (54 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ashley Cole has too much pace and covers (60 min)

Brady turns inside and looks to release Young(61 min)

Young swings it across the box, but M.Wright headers it away to safety (58 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but Lawler headers it away to safety (62 min)

Young plays it first time across to Joe Cole(62 min)

Spoiler
Joe Cole acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (62 min)

Goal Scored by  Joe Cole  for  Popcorn  on  (62 min)

Score: Popcorn 3  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Clarke turns inside and looks to release Steven(62 min)

Steven swings it across the box, but Keown headers it away to safety (60 min)

Young plays it first time across to Fowler(63 min)

Spoiler
Fowler acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (63 min)

Goal Scored by  Fowler  for  Popcorn  on  (63 min)

Score: Popcorn 4  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Ashley Cole plays it first time across to Joe Cole(63 min)

Joe Cole stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (63 min)

Joe Cole picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (66 min)

Brady turns inside and looks to release Fowler(66 min)

Fowler swings it across the box, but Donachie headers it away to safety (65 min)

Hoddle hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (68 min)

Joe Cole hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (70 min)

Fowler with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawler has too much pace and covers (71 min)

Brady turns inside and looks to release Joe Cole(72 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but M.Wright headers it away to safety (71 min)

Joe Cole hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (73 min)

Young carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (78 min)

Joe Cole plays it first time across to Fowler(78 min)

Fowler stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (78 min)

Hoddle with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ashley Cole has too much pace and covers (79 min)

Brady hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (82 min)

Fowler turns inside and looks to release Joe Cole(82 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but Ratcliffe headers it away to safety (80 min)

Brady beats Giles with good footwork (85 min)

Hargreaves beats Bell with good footwork (87 min)

Barnes strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Fowler. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (87 min)

Spoiler
Bell swings in the freekick (87 min)

Hargreaves uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (87 min)
[close]

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ashley Cole has too much pace and covers (88 min)

Fowler beats Lawler with good footwork (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Popcorn 4  -  0 VivaBobbyGraham

Goals Scored by: Fowler, Brady, Joe Cole, Fowler
[close]

Spoiler
Category Popcorn VivaBobbyGraham
Goal 4 0
Shot 15 10
Shot on Target 12 3
Successful Pass 439 484
Missed Pass 128 140
Successful Cross 8 4
Missed Crossed 15 7
Duel Won 34 36
Duel Lost 36 34
Fouls Committed 16 10
Saves 3 8
Interceptions 17 33
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Spoiler
[close]

Spoiler
[close]
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Sorry everyone
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
