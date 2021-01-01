« previous next »
The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« on: Yesterday at 11:18:51 pm »
Yes, here it is!  Following the highly acclaimed Great British Draft Off World Cup, to see just how bad all the teams are, here is a full league season of 30 rounds of 8 matches.  Every team gets to play each other home and away to decide who is the worst of the worst at winning without winning.

The fixtures for anyone interested are here:

The fixtures for anyone interested are here:



I'll keep an up to date league table here:

Spoiler
[close]

And top scorers list here:

Spoiler
[close]

Good luck everyone (and don't expect any fancy images and creativity like Betty does  ;D)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:44 am by Prof »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm »
Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Owen

Kane picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Foden(0 min)

Foden races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (0 min)

Foden dribles past A.Robertson using his body well (0 min)

Lambert tries to thread the ball forward, but Cahill reads it well and clears (0 min)

Foden tries to thread the ball forward, but Gomez reads it well and clears (4 min)

McAllister hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (5 min)

Foden clips it towards the back post, but Cahill reads it well and clears (7 min)

Rice with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lallana(7 min)

Lallana hits an inch perfect cross to Strurridge(3 min)

Strurridge collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (3 min)

Foden clips it towards the back post, but Nicol reads it well and clears (9 min)

Rice turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to K.Walker(9 min)

McAllister picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (10 min)

Gerrard picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (15 min)

Strurridge dribles past Gillespie using his body well (18 min)

Foden is brought down by Lallana. The big men come forward for the freekick (18 min)

Spoiler
McAllister looks most likely to take this... (18 min)

Lambert heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (18 min)
[close]

Best hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (20 min)

Wilshere looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (20 min)

Strurridge tries to thread the ball forward, but Lawrenson reads it well and clears (25 min)

K.Walker tries to thread the ball forward, but Nicol reads it well and clears (25 min)

Strurridge picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (28 min)

Cahill dribles past Kane using his body well (28 min)

Kane picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (29 min)

Nicol dribles past Foden using his body well (31 min)

Kane turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to A.Robertson(33 min)

Kane looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (36 min)

Best hits an inch perfect cross to Kane(39 min)

Kane finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(39 min)

Bridge hits an inch perfect cross to Kane(41 min)

Kane collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (41 min)

Owen picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (42 min)

Rice picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  0 Tubby
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Best

Best with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Foden(45 min)

Foden hits an inch perfect cross to Kane(44 min)

Kane finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(44 min)

Bridge tries to thread the ball forward, but Cahill reads it well and clears (45 min)

Best tries to thread the ball forward, but Gomez reads it well and clears (47 min)

Strurridge hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (48 min)

McAllister hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (49 min)

McAllister tries to thread the ball forward, but A.Robertson reads it well and clears (50 min)

Best with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Kane(54 min)

Kane hits an inch perfect cross to Foden(54 min)

Spoiler
Foden brings it down inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (54 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (54 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  1 Tubby
[close]


Lallana with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Strurridge(58 min)

Strurridge hits an inch perfect cross to Owen(55 min)

Spoiler
Owen brings it down inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (55 min)

Goal Scored by  Owen  for  Lone Star Red  on  (55 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  1 Tubby
[close]


Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker reads it well and clears (60 min)

K.Walker with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Kane(61 min)

Kane hits an inch perfect cross to Best(59 min)

Best collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (59 min)

Gerrard tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie reads it well and clears (62 min)

Foden looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (64 min)

Spoiler
Kane hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(65 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (65 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  2 Tubby
[close]


K.Walker picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into McAllister(66 min)

Spoiler
McAllister with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (66 min)

Goal Scored by  McAllister  for  Tubby  on  (66 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  3 Tubby
[close]


Foden turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to A.Robertson(69 min)

McAllister dribles past Nicol using his body well (70 min)

Foden hits an inch perfect cross to Best(71 min)

Best finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(71 min)

Wilkins dribles past Lallana using his body well (74 min)

Best hits an inch perfect cross to Kane(75 min)

Kane collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (75 min)

Wilshere dribles past Wilkins using his body well (77 min)

Bridge looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (78 min)

A.Robertson picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Lallana(79 min)

Lallana is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (79 min)

McAllister looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (86 min)

Foden hits an inch perfect cross to Best(86 min)

Best collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  3 Tubby

Goals Scored by: Owen - Foden, Kane, McAllister
[close]

Spoiler
Category Lone Star Red Tubby
Goal 1 3
Shot 8 16
Shot on Target 4 11
Successful Pass 369 590
Missed Pass 126 108
Successful Cross 2 8
Missed Crossed 1 2
Duel Won 28 31
Duel Lost 31 28
Fouls Committed 12 6
Saves 7 3
Interceptions 21 9
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:35:34 pm »
Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Shearer

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (2 min)

M.Johnston tries to thread the ball forward, but E.Hughes slides in to win the ball (2 min)

Tochack picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (4 min)

Baxter shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (5 min)

D.Cooper picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (9 min)

M.Johnston picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (11 min)

Baxter tries to thread the ball forward, but E.Hughes slides in to win the ball (13 min)

J.Johnstone picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (13 min)

Duff picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (15 min)

M.Johnston tries to thread the ball forward, but E.Hughes slides in to win the ball (16 min)

Tochack tries to thread the ball forward, but R.James slides in to win the ball (17 min)

M.Johnston with a brilliantly weigthed ball to D.Cooper(18 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Samson headers it away to safety (17 min)

Shearer tries to thread the ball forward, but McGrath slides in to win the ball (18 min)

Tochack tries to thread the ball forward, but E.Hughes slides in to win the ball (20 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross into the path of Andy Cole(21 min)

Andy Cole stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (21 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but McLeish headers it away to safety (22 min)

Shearer with a brilliantly weigthed ball to McMahon(23 min)

McMahon plays a beautiful cross into the path of Andy Cole(22 min)

Andy Cole brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (22 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross into the path of Tochack(24 min)

Tochack brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (24 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross into the path of Tochack(27 min)

Spoiler
Tochack hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (27 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (27 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Red1977
[close]


D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(31 min)

M.Johnston stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (31 min)

Andy Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (31 min)

J.Johnstone strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Giggs. That's a free kick in a good position (32 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (32 min)

R.James is in just the right place to head that away (32 min)
[close]

Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (32 min)

Shearer picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (33 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but R.James headers it away to safety (36 min)

J.Johnstone picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (37 min)

McMahon tries to thread the ball forward, but McLeish slides in to win the ball (37 min)

Ince picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Andy Cole(38 min)

Andy Cole is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (38 min)

Duff with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Shearer(40 min)

Shearer plays a beautiful cross into the path of Andy Cole(38 min)

Andy Cole brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (38 min)

Andy Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Red1977
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with M.Johnston

M.Johnston picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (45 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Yeats headers it away to safety (45 min)

M.Johnston with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Fletcher(48 min)

Fletcher plays a beautiful cross but E.Hughes headers it away to safety (48 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but McLeish headers it away to safety (49 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(52 min)

M.Johnston stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (52 min)

Baxter tries to thread the ball forward, but Yeats slides in to win the ball (52 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but S.Kennedy headers it away to safety (54 min)

R.James plays a beautiful cross but Pearce headers it away to safety (54 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(54 min)

M.Johnston stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (54 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Yeats headers it away to safety (55 min)

M.Johnston tries to thread the ball forward, but R.James slides in to win the ball (59 min)

Giggs shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (63 min)

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (64 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but McLeish headers it away to safety (64 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross into the path of Shearer(67 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (67 min)

Shearer picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (69 min)

D.Cooper picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (70 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross into the path of Shearer(70 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (70 min)

Duff strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by S.Kennedy. That's a free kick in a good position (70 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looks most likely to take this... (70 min)

Pearce is in just the right place to head that away (70 min)
[close]

Giggs plays a beautiful cross into the path of Shearer(73 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (73 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross into the path of Shearer(74 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (74 min)

J.Johnstone takes it past R.James with a calm drop of the shoulder (78 min)

Andy Cole picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (82 min)

Giggs shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (83 min)

Shearer is dispossessed by S.Kennedy(85 min)

Giggs picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (88 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but McGrath headers it away to safety (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Red1977

Goals Scored by: Tochack
[close]

Spoiler
Category Musketeer Gripweed Red1977
Goal 1 0
Shot 11 14
Shot on Target 7 10
Successful Pass 423 518
Missed Pass 127 125
Successful Cross 5 7
Missed Crossed 5 6
Duel Won 32 26
Duel Lost 26 32
Fouls Committed 14 14
Saves 10 6
Interceptions 17 18
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:37:48 pm »
Line Up for NICHOLLS : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Collymore

Sheringham hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (3 min)

Bellamy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Bruce steps across to carry the ball away (6 min)

Robson picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (6 min)

Ramsey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (9 min)

Bellamy slips the ball down the line to Houghton(10 min)

Houghton shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Collymore(9 min)

Collymore takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (9 min)

Lorrimer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (10 min)

Lorrimer picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (12 min)

Southgate turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Robson(14 min)

Shaw plays a beautiful cross but Bruce intercepts (15 min)

Bruce dribles past Bellamy using his body well (15 min)

Collymore comes together in the area with Shilton the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  Samie (16 min)

Spoiler
Clemence takes a long run up, and smashes it down the middle.  The 'keeper went early and can only watch the ball fly past him (16 min)

Goal Scored by  Clemence  for  Samie  on  (16 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  1 Samie[39m
[close]


Lorrimer skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Ramsey. That's a free kick in a good position (16 min)

Spoiler
Robson takes the freekick from wide (16 min)

Pallister heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (16 min)
[close]

Lorrimer shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rush(16 min)

Rush takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (16 min)

Collymore picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (17 min)

Collymore dribles past Shilton using his body well (18 min)

Lennox shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rush(19 min)

Rush takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (19 min)

Robson dribles past Ramsey using his body well (21 min)

Ramsey shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Bellamy(25 min)

Bellamy takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (25 min)

Sheringham picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Southgate steps across to carry the ball away (25 min)

Anderson plays a beautiful cross but Bruce intercepts (25 min)

Lennox hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (26 min)

Rush hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (26 min)

Souness dribles past Murdoch using his body well (29 min)

McGrain plays a beautiful cross but Southgate intercepts (35 min)

Shaw slips the ball down the line to Collymore(35 min)

Collymore plays a beautiful cross but Pallister intercepts (31 min)

Ramsey shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Bellamy(36 min)

Bellamy takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (36 min)

Lorrimer shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rush(40 min)

Rush takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (40 min)

Ramsey picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin steps across to carry the ball away (40 min)

Murdoch picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Anderson steps across to carry the ball away (42 min)

Lennox picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Martin steps across to carry the ball away (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  1 Samie
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Sheringham

Robson dribles past Ramsey using his body well (45 min)

Ramsey shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Bellamy(46 min)

Spoiler
Bellamy brings it down inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (46 min)

Goal Scored by  Bellamy  for  Samie  on  (46 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  2 Samie
[close]


Ramsey slips the ball down the line to Collymore(49 min)

Collymore plays a beautiful cross but Bruce intercepts (47 min)

Ramsey hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (51 min)

Sheringham skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Houghton. That's a free kick in a good position (53 min)

Spoiler
Robson swings in the freekick, but it's too high for anyone to reach.  Wasted chance. (53 min)
[close]

Bellamy hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (56 min)

Sheringham dribles past Henderson using his body well (56 min)

Shaw shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Bellamy(61 min)

Bellamy stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (61 min)

Spoiler
Houghton runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (63 min)

Goal Scored by  Houghton  for  Samie  on  (63 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  3 Samie
[close]


Henderson with a first time ball round the corner to Ramsey(66 min)

Ramsey with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (66 min)

Rush slips the ball down the line to Lennox(69 min)

Lennox shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rush(67 min)

Rush takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (67 min)

Houghton picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain steps across to carry the ball away (69 min)

Collymore picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pallister steps across to carry the ball away (70 min)

Lorrimer plays a beautiful cross but Martin intercepts (72 min)

Lennox picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (72 min)

Robson picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Martin steps across to carry the ball away (73 min)

Anderson with a first time ball round the corner to Collymore(73 min)

Collymore races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (73 min)

Rush turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Houghton(73 min)

Collymore skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Shilton. That's a free kick in a good position (74 min)

Spoiler
Souness takes the freekick from wide (74 min)

McGrain reads it well to clear the ball (74 min)
[close]

Robson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (74 min)

Spoiler
Lennox runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (75 min)

Goal Scored by  Lennox  for  NICHOLLS  on  (75 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 1  -  3 Samie
[close]


Collymore hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (77 min)

Lorrimer shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rush(77 min)

Rush takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (77 min)

Murdoch dribles past Anderson using his body well (78 min)

Ramsey plays a beautiful cross but Irwin intercepts (80 min)

Lorrimer picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (81 min)

Anderson plays a beautiful cross but Irwin intercepts (82 min)

Lennox plays a beautiful cross but Martin intercepts (82 min)

Henderson hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (86 min)

Ramsey slips the ball down the line to Bellamy(88 min)

Bellamy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Collymore(87 min)

Collymore takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (87 min)

Lennox plays a beautiful cross but Shaw intercepts (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: NICHOLLS 1  -  3 Samie

Goals Scored by: Lennox - Clemence, Bellamy, Houghton
[close]

Spoiler
Category NICHOLLS Samie
Goal 1 3
Shot 13 15
Shot on Target 5 9
Successful Pass 397 586
Missed Pass 115 111
Successful Cross 5 6
Missed Crossed 4 6
Duel Won 29 28
Duel Lost 28 29
Fouls Committed 14 10
Saves 6 3
Interceptions 26 15
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:44:06 pm »
Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Brady loses posession to Bellingham(0 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Carragher intercepts (0 min)

Young picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (0 min)

Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (1 min)

Saka dribles past Barry using his body well (2 min)

Ashley Cole looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (3 min)

J.Robertson loses posession to Barry(3 min)

Dalglish plays it across the six yard box to J.Robertson(4 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (4 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (4 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (5 min)

Carrick with a slide-rule pass out to Saka(5 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ashley Cole intercepts (4 min)

Young looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (7 min)

Young looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (7 min)

Lineker bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher is in just the right place (8 min)

Hargreaves dribles past J.Robertson using his body well (9 min)

Brady picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (10 min)

Dalglish loses posession to Hargreaves(11 min)

Dalglish plays it across the six yard box to J.Robertson(13 min)

J.Robertson finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(13 min)

Fowler runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (14 min)

J.Robertson finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Lineker(14 min)

Lineker races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (14 min)

Lineker with a slide-rule pass out to Saka(14 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Keown intercepts (14 min)

Dalglish gets to the ball first and is caught by Hargreaves. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (18 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson swings in the freekick (18 min)

Neville climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (18 min)
[close]

Saka plays it across the six yard box to Dalglish(20 min)

Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(20 min)

Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (22 min)

Ashley Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McNeill intercepts (22 min)

Hargreaves looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (23 min)

Dalglish with a slide-rule pass out to J.Robertson(24 min)

J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Alexander-Arnold intercepts (19 min)

Brady bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Greig is in just the right place (24 min)

Saka looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (26 min)

J.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Lineker(27 min)

Lineker stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (27 min)

J.Robertson with a slide-rule pass out to Saka(28 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Keown intercepts (27 min)

Young runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (30 min)

Greig bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ashley Cole is in just the right place (30 min)

Alexander-Arnold runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (31 min)

Bellingham picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (31 min)

Fowler with a slide-rule pass out to Brady(31 min)

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (25 min)

Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(32 min)

Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(32 min)

Fowler dribles past Hendry using his body well (37 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Alexander-Arnold intercepts (39 min)

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McNeill intercepts (40 min)

Dalglish with a slide-rule pass out to Lineker(40 min)

Lineker plays it across the six yard box to Saka(39 min)

Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(39 min)

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (41 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Draex 1  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Saka runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (45 min)

Joe Cole dribles past Saka using his body well (50 min)

Saka runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (50 min)

Carrick finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Lineker(51 min)

Spoiler
Lineker is away from his marker, and slams it home (51 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (51 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


Spoiler
Lineker shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (51 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (51 min)

Score: Draex 3  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


Carrick runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (52 min)

Ashley Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(52 min)

Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(52 min)

Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (53 min)

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hendry intercepts (54 min)

Dalglish plays it across the six yard box to J.Robertson(56 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (56 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (56 min)

Score: Draex 4  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


Young bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McNeill is in just the right place (58 min)

Joe Cole gets to the ball first and is caught by J.Robertson. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (59 min)

Spoiler
Barry swings in the freekick (59 min)

Hendry climbs high to head clear (59 min)
[close]

Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (63 min)

Fowler picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (63 min)

Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(64 min)

Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(64 min)

Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(64 min)

Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(64 min)

Young runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (65 min)

Young runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (66 min)

Bellingham with a slide-rule pass out to J.Robertson(66 min)

J.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Dalglish(60 min)

Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(60 min)

Lineker looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (67 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Keown intercepts (68 min)

Young plays it across the six yard box to Brady(69 min)

Brady stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (69 min)

J.Robertson picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (69 min)

Saka plays it across the six yard box to Lineker(70 min)

Lineker finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(70 min)

J.Robertson picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (73 min)

Greig bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ashley Cole is in just the right place (74 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Keown intercepts (78 min)

Carrick bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher is in just the right place (79 min)

Lineker picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (80 min)

Brady dribles past Carrick using his body well (81 min)

Dalglish picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (82 min)

Lineker dribles past Alexander-Arnold using his body well (85 min)

Dalglish runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (87 min)

Young runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (88 min)

J.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Saka(88 min)

Saka stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (88 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Keown intercepts (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Draex 4  -  0 Popcorn

Goals Scored by: J.Robertson, Lineker, Lineker, J.Robertson
[close]

Spoiler
Category Draex Popcorn
Goal 4 0
Shot 21 14
Shot on Target 12 6
Successful Pass 478 464
Missed Pass 121 124
Successful Cross 9 5
Missed Crossed 9 10
Duel Won 30 33
Duel Lost 33 30
Fouls Committed 11 11
Saves 6 7
Interceptions 25 25
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:44:32 pm »
Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


Line Up for Vivabobbygraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Vardy

Clarke shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (0 min)

Heighway picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but M.Wright has too much strength and wins the ball (2 min)

McManaman slips the ball down the line to Vardy(8 min)

Vardy beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Scholes(7 min)

Spoiler
Scholes with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(7 min)

Goal Scored by  Scholes  for  Max_powers  on  (7 min)

Score: Max_powers 1  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


Clarke beats Scholes with good footwork (9 min)

Heighway runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawler reads it well and clears (9 min)

Hoddle beats Scholes with good footwork (10 min)

Steven picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but A.Kennedy has too much strength and wins the ball (11 min)

L.Dixon finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (12 min)

Vardy strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Steven. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (14 min)

Spoiler
Scholes takes the freekick from wide (14 min)

Giles uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (14 min)
[close]

Bell finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (16 min)

Heighway finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (20 min)

Scholes slips the ball down the line to Vardy(22 min)

Vardy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  M.Wright reads it well and clears (21 min)

Bell shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (22 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  L.Dixon reads it well and clears (25 min)

Clarke beats L.Dixon with good footwork (25 min)

McManaman runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Donachie reads it well and clears (26 min)

Clarke shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (27 min)

Bell finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (27 min)

Lawler runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (28 min)

McManaman bursts through the midfield and plays it to McDermott(28 min)

McDermott races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (28 min)

McDermott picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ratcliffe has too much strength and wins the ball (29 min)

L.Dixon runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ratcliffe reads it well and clears (34 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(35 min)

Barnes hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (35 min)

Vardy slips the ball down the line to Scholes(36 min)

Scholes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to McDermott(35 min)

McDermott with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (35 min)

Giles shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (37 min)

McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Scholes(38 min)

Scholes hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (38 min)

Clarke finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (39 min)

McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Heighway(42 min)

Heighway with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (42 min)

Clarke sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Max_powers 1  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Barnes

Vardy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ratcliffe has too much strength and wins the ball (46 min)

Giles picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.Ferdinand has too much strength and wins the ball (47 min)

McManaman slips the ball down the line to McDermott(51 min)

McDermott beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Scholes(50 min)

Spoiler
Scholes with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(50 min)

Goal Scored by  Scholes  for  Max_powers  on  (50 min)

Score: Max_powers 2  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


McManaman runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  M.Wright reads it well and clears (52 min)

Heighway slips the ball down the line to Vardy(54 min)

Vardy beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Scholes(53 min)

Scholes with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (53 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(56 min)

Clarke with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (56 min)

McGovern finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (56 min)

McGovern sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (57 min)

McDermott shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (59 min)

Scholes shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (60 min)

Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(63 min)

Clarke with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (63 min)

Heighway beats his man and delivers it on a plate to McDermott(64 min)

Spoiler
McDermott with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(64 min)

Goal Scored by  McDermott  for  Max_powers  on  (64 min)

Score: Max_powers 3  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


McGovern slips the ball down the line to McDermott(66 min)

McDermott beats his man and delivers it on a plate to McManaman(64 min)

McManaman hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (64 min)

Heighway bursts through the midfield and plays it to Vardy(66 min)

Vardy is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (66 min)

Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (69 min)

Spoiler
McDermott!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (69 min)

Goal Scored by  McDermott  for  Max_powers  on  (69 min)

Score: Max_powers 4  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(70 min)

Clarke with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (70 min)

Hoddle picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but A.Kennedy has too much strength and wins the ball (71 min)

McGovern finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (72 min)

Heighway beats Giles with good footwork (72 min)

McManaman runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Donachie reads it well and clears (74 min)

Vardy bursts through the midfield and plays it to Heighway(76 min)

Spoiler
Heighway runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (76 min)

Goal Scored by  Heighway  for  Max_powers  on  (76 min)

Score: Max_powers 5  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


Ratcliffe is just beaten to the ball by A.Kennedy(77 min)

McDermott shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (79 min)

McDermott slips the ball down the line to Scholes(80 min)

Scholes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to McDermott(78 min)

McDermott hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (78 min)

Vardy bursts through the midfield and plays it to Heighway(85 min)

Heighway races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (85 min)

Lawler picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but L.Dixon has too much strength and wins the ball (86 min)

Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  L.Dixon reads it well and clears (87 min)

Heighway shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (87 min)

Heighway picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Donachie has too much strength and wins the ball (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Max_powers 5  -  0 Vivabobbygraham

Goals Scored by: Scholes, Scholes, McDermott, McDermott, Heighway
[close]

Spoiler
Category Max_powers Vivabobbygraham
Goal 5 0
Shot 20 9
Shot on Target 13 7
Successful Pass 478 460
Missed Pass 136 151
Successful Cross 9 4
Missed Crossed 6 3
Duel Won 26 25
Duel Lost 25 26
Fouls Committed 3 10
Saves 7 8
Interceptions 15 21
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm »
Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Francis

Beckham plays it first time across to L.Ferdinand(4 min)

L.Ferdinand brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (4 min)

Beckham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (5 min)

Beckham plays a beautiful cross but D.Walker headers it away to safety (5 min)

Beckham holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Brooking. That's a free kick in a good position (6 min)

Spoiler
McStay looks most likely to take this... (6 min)

Waddle reads it well to clear the ball (6 min)
[close]

T.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Adams headers it away to safety (8 min)

Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (10 min)

Keegan plays the ball down the wing to Sheedy(13 min)

Sheedy plays it first time across to Keegan(11 min)

Spoiler
Keegan collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (11 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (11 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 0  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Keegan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (14 min)

Beckham plays it first time across to M.Hughes(14 min)

M.Hughes brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (14 min)

Reid beats Beckham with a calm drop of the shoulder (15 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Venison headers it away to safety (16 min)

Keegan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Staunton steps in to intercept (16 min)

Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (17 min)

T.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Adams headers it away to safety (18 min)

Bale is just beaten to the ball by Terry(18 min)

Sheedy holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Beckham. That's a free kick in a good position (21 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looks most likely to take this... (21 min)

Beckham reads it well to clear the ball (21 min)
[close]

Sheedy beats Bale with a calm drop of the shoulder (21 min)

T.Cooper plays the ball down the wing to Brooking(23 min)

Brooking plays a beautiful cross but Campbell headers it away to safety (21 min)

D.Walker is just beaten to the ball by L.Ferdinand(23 min)

Stevens with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Campbell steps in to intercept (23 min)

Francis skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (26 min)

Sheedy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (27 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but Stevens headers it away to safety (29 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Venison headers it away to safety (30 min)

Waddle plays a beautiful cross but Venison headers it away to safety (31 min)

Lee is just beaten to the ball by Reid(32 min)

Waddle picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Brooking(32 min)

Brooking controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (32 min)

M.Hughes beats D.Walker with a calm drop of the shoulder (33 min)

Reid finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (35 min)

M.Hughes picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into L.Ferdinand(35 min)

Spoiler
L.Ferdinand with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (35 min)

Goal Scored by  L.Ferdinand  for  Robbie Redman  on  (35 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Francis picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Keegan(37 min)

Keegan controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (37 min)

Beckham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but D.Walker steps in to intercept (37 min)

Beckham plays it first time across to M.Hughes(39 min)

M.Hughes brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (39 min)

Terry beats L.Ferdinand with a calm drop of the shoulder (40 min)

Venison finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (40 min)

Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (41 min)

Keegan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (42 min)

Brooking beats Lee with a calm drop of the shoulder (42 min)

Beckham plays a beautiful cross but Terry headers it away to safety (44 min)

Beckham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but D.Walker steps in to intercept (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with L.Ferdinand

Francis picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Keegan(47 min)

Keegan races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (47 min)

McStay skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (47 min)

Francis beats Adams with a calm drop of the shoulder (48 min)

Terry is just beaten to the ball by Lee(49 min)

Stevens finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (49 min)

L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but T.Cooper steps in to intercept (49 min)

M.Hughes skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (50 min)

Beckham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (51 min)

Bale skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (51 min)

Francis plays the ball down the wing to Brooking(51 min)

Brooking plays it first time across to Francis(50 min)

Francis brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (50 min)

Sheedy plays it first time across to Francis(51 min)

Francis brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (51 min)

L.Ferdinand plays the ball down the wing to Bale(52 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but D.Walker headers it away to safety (51 min)

Beckham plays it first time across to M.Hughes(52 min)

M.Hughes brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (52 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but D.Walker headers it away to safety (53 min)

McStay runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (54 min)

Waddle plays it first time across to Francis(54 min)

Francis brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (54 min)

Francis is just beaten to the ball by Adams(54 min)

Sheedy skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (55 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper headers it away to safety (56 min)

Lee is just beaten to the ball by Francis(56 min)

Campbell is just beaten to the ball by Francis(57 min)

Brooking beats Lee with a calm drop of the shoulder (58 min)

Waddle plays it first time across to Francis(59 min)

Francis brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (59 min)

Keegan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (60 min)

M.Hughes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but D.Walker steps in to intercept (64 min)

Sheedy skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (66 min)

Venison plays it first time across to M.Hughes(67 min)

Spoiler
M.Hughes collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (67 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Hughes  for  Robbie Redman  on  (67 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 2  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Spoiler
Francis!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (67 min)

Goal Scored by  Francis  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (67 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 2  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Beckham holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Sheedy. That's a free kick in a good position (69 min)

Spoiler
McStay looks most likely to take this... (69 min)

Beckham with an imperious header!!!  Powered past the 'keeper.  Goal!!! (69 min)

Goal Scored by  Beckham  for  Robbie Redman  on  (69 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 3  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Bale plays it first time across to L.Ferdinand(70 min)

L.Ferdinand brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (70 min)

Bale is just beaten to the ball by Stevens(71 min)

Keegan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Staunton steps in to intercept (73 min)

Bale finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (73 min)

Lee skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (74 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but Stevens headers it away to safety (74 min)

M.Hughes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stevens steps in to intercept (75 min)

Reid skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (75 min)

L.Ferdinand skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (77 min)

Lee with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stevens steps in to intercept (80 min)

Keegan is just beaten to the ball by Campbell(80 min)

L.Ferdinand beats T.Cooper with a calm drop of the shoulder (81 min)

Bale with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but T.Cooper steps in to intercept (82 min)

Waddle picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Keegan(85 min)

Keegan controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (85 min)

Venison beats Francis with a calm drop of the shoulder (85 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Robbie Redman 3  -  2 Sheer Magnetism

Goals Scored by: L.Ferdinand, M.Hughes, Beckham - Keegan, Francis
[close]

Spoiler
Category Robbie Redman Sheer Magnetism
Goal 3 2
Shot 15 20
Shot on Target 9 18
Successful Pass 423 502
Missed Pass 134 142
Successful Cross 6 5
Missed Crossed 7 6
Duel Won 26 46
Duel Lost 46 26
Fouls Committed 7 11
Saves 16 6
Interceptions 20 25
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:48:25 pm »
Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

Aldridge hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (3 min)

Sterling plays it first time across to Rooney(5 min)

Rooney with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (5 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but R.Jones rises highest to beat his man (7 min)

Le Tissier hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (7 min)

Platt brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Jones has too much strength and wins the ball (11 min)

Sterling hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (11 min)

Platt plays it first time across to Rooney(12 min)

Rooney with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (12 min)

Aldridge brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Miller has too much strength and wins the ball (14 min)

Platt plays it first time across to Beardsley(16 min)

Beardsley with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (16 min)

Gemmill brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Le Saux has too much strength and wins the ball (17 min)

Winterburn picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (18 min)

Heskey with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (23 min)

Gemmill brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Le Saux has too much strength and wins the ball (26 min)

Le Tissier plays it first time across to Heskey(26 min)

Heskey with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (26 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but Quansah rises highest to beat his man (27 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but R.Jones rises highest to beat his man (29 min)

Rooney finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Keane(30 min)

Keane is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (30 min)

Platt with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (35 min)

Le Tissier with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Aldridge(35 min)

Aldridge clips it towards the back post, but Winterburn rises highest to beat his man (32 min)

Platt picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (36 min)

Platt gets to the ball first and is caught by Le Tissier. The ref indicates a freekick (38 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (38 min)

Winterburn heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (38 min)
[close]

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Hazell 0  -  0 Drinks Sangria
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Rooney

Le Tissier hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (46 min)

Rooney brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hansen has too much strength and wins the ball (46 min)

G.Johnson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Jones has too much strength and wins the ball (47 min)

Beardsley brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Quansah has too much strength and wins the ball (48 min)

Sterling gets to the ball first and is caught by Le Tissier. The ref indicates a freekick (48 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (48 min)
[close]

Gemmill brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hansen has too much strength and wins the ball (51 min)

Beardsley gets to the ball first and is caught by Blanchflower. The ref indicates a freekick (53 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (53 min)

R.Jones climbs high to head clear (53 min)
[close]

Blanchflower brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Winterburn has too much strength and wins the ball (55 min)

Rooney finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Sterling(56 min)

Sterling is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (56 min)

Gemmill brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hansen has too much strength and wins the ball (56 min)

R.Jones picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (57 min)

Aldridge beats Woods with good footwork (58 min)

Platt with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (61 min)

Le Tissier clips it towards the back post, but Stones rises highest to beat his man (62 min)

Keane picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (66 min)

Milner with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Aldridge(67 min)

Aldridge clips it towards the back post, but Stones rises highest to beat his man (61 min)

Winterburn beats Heskey with good footwork (68 min)

Sterling plays it first time across to Beardsley(73 min)

Beardsley with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (73 min)

Platt hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (74 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but Quansah rises highest to beat his man (76 min)

Gemmill picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (77 min)

Gemmill picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (78 min)

Heskey picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (81 min)

Aldridge brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Winterburn has too much strength and wins the ball (83 min)

Gemmill loses posession to R.Jones(83 min)

Platt with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (84 min)

Miller beats Quansah with good footwork (84 min)

Platt hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (84 min)

G.Johnson picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (84 min)

Le Tissier clips it towards the back post, but Stones rises highest to beat his man (86 min)

Rooney gets to the ball first and is caught by R.Kennedy. The ref indicates a freekick (86 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (86 min)

R.Jones climbs high to head clear (86 min)
[close]

Blanchflower hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (86 min)

Beardsley brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Le Saux has too much strength and wins the ball (88 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but R.Jones rises highest to beat his man (88 min)

Beardsley gets to the ball first and is caught by R.Kennedy. The ref indicates a freekick (89 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (89 min)

R.Jones climbs high to head clear (89 min)
[close]

Aldridge loses posession to Woods(89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Hazell 0  -  0 Drinks Sangria
[close]



Spoiler
Category Hazell Drinks Sangria
Goal 0 0
Shot 6 12
Shot on Target 5 7
Successful Pass 434 536
Missed Pass 126 117
Successful Cross 1 4
Missed Crossed 4 5
Duel Won 21 47
Duel Lost 47 21
Fouls Committed 28 6
Saves 6 5
Interceptions 18 13
[close]


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm by Prof »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm »
Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by K.Dixon

Lampard with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Law(0 min)

Law swings it across the box, but Jones rises highest to beat his man (0 min)

Charles picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Gemmell is in just the right place (1 min)

Speed dribles past Gascoigne using his body well (1 min)

Speed received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Gascoigne. That's a free kick in a good position (2 min)

Spoiler
Lampard takes the freekick from wide (2 min)

O'Leary climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (2 min)
[close]

Speed swings it across the box, but King rises highest to beat his man (4 min)

Gascoigne beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Charles(4 min)

Charles hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (4 min)

Jones picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Gemmell is in just the right place (5 min)

Strachan received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Gascoigne. That's a free kick in a good position (6 min)

Spoiler
Lampard takes the freekick from wide (6 min)

Butcher climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (6 min)
[close]

Law with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Speed(7 min)

Speed swings it across the box, but Jones rises highest to beat his man (7 min)

Strachan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (9 min)

Wright picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Butcher is in just the right place (10 min)

Law picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Neal is in just the right place (10 min)

Speed skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (11 min)

Law received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Case. That's a free kick in a good position (11 min)

Spoiler
Lampard takes the freekick from wide (11 min)

Jones reads it well to clear the ball (11 min)
[close]

Neal picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Butcher is in just the right place (12 min)

Gascoigne skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (14 min)

Gascoigne swings it across the box, but O'Leary rises highest to beat his man (15 min)

Law picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Jones is in just the right place (17 min)

Wright with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Gascoigne(23 min)

Gascoigne swings it across the box, but Butcher rises highest to beat his man (22 min)

Butcher loses posession to Charles(23 min)

Wright picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (25 min)

Jardine swings it across the box, but Thompson rises highest to beat his man (27 min)

Bremner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Jones is in just the right place (28 min)

Wright picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (28 min)

Spoiler
Lampard hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(30 min)

Goal Scored by  Lampard  for  child in time  on  (30 min)

Score: child in time 1  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Law(31 min)

Spoiler
Law gets across his man at the near post to glance home (31 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (31 min)

Score: child in time 2  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Bremner picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (32 min)

Bremner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Jones is in just the right place (35 min)

K.Dixon skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (37 min)

Whelan loses posession to Gemmell(39 min)

Jones swings it across the box, but Butcher rises highest to beat his man (41 min)

Gascoigne skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (43 min)

Speed finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: child in time 2  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Gemmell brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Bremner(45 min)

Bremner races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (45 min)

Charles dribles past Leighton using his body well (46 min)

Gascoigne beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Wright(46 min)

Spoiler
Wright gets across his man at the near post to glance home (46 min)

Goal Scored by  Wright  for  Betty Blue  on  (46 min)

Score: child in time 2  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Speed picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (47 min)

Mackay picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Jardine is in just the right place (48 min)

Speed skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (49 min)

Strachan beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Law(50 min)

Law hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (50 min)

Gemmell picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Thompson is in just the right place (55 min)

Strachan swings it across the box, but Jones rises highest to beat his man (57 min)

Strachan finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (57 min)

Case picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Gemmell is in just the right place (58 min)

Gemmell swings it across the box, but Neal rises highest to beat his man (58 min)

Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Law(61 min)

Law stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (61 min)

Wright loses posession to Leighton(61 min)

Gemmell picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Neal is in just the right place (62 min)

Bremner brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Law(65 min)

Law is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (65 min)

Law finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (66 min)

Speed swings it across the box, but Neal rises highest to beat his man (68 min)

Speed received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Gascoigne. That's a free kick in a good position (74 min)

Spoiler
Bremner takes the freekick from wide (74 min)

O'Leary climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (74 min)
[close]

Speed bursts into the box, but is caught by Gascoigne the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  child in time (74 min)

Spoiler
Law with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way and placed it into the opposite corner (74 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (74 min)

Score: child in time 3  -  1 Betty Blue[39m
[close]


Strachan beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Law(75 min)

Law hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (75 min)

Charles picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Gemmell is in just the right place (77 min)

Case with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Wright(78 min)

Wright beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Charles(77 min)

Spoiler
Charles gets across his man at the near post to glance home (77 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (77 min)

Score: child in time 3  -  2 Betty Blue
[close]


Gascoigne beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Wright(79 min)

Spoiler
Wright gets across his man at the near post to glance home (79 min)

Goal Scored by  Wright  for  Betty Blue  on  (79 min)

Score: child in time 3  -  3 Betty Blue
[close]


Speed picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (80 min)

Speed picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (82 min)

Gascoigne swings it across the box, but O'Leary rises highest to beat his man (82 min)

K.Dixon picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Neal is in just the right place (84 min)

Strachan picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Neal is in just the right place (85 min)

K.Dixon finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (85 min)

Gemmell with a brilliantly weigthed ball to K.Dixon(86 min)

K.Dixon swings it across the box, but Neal rises highest to beat his man (85 min)

K.Dixon dribles past Mackay using his body well (86 min)

Whelan loses posession to Bremner(87 min)

Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to K.Dixon(88 min)

K.Dixon hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: child in time 3  -  3 Betty Blue

Goals Scored by: Lampard, Law, Law - Wright, Charles, Wright
[close]

Spoiler
Category child in time Betty Blue
Goal 3 3
Shot 17 6
Shot on Target 12 5
Successful Pass 614 346
Missed Pass 109 130
Successful Cross 5 4
Missed Crossed 8 4
Duel Won 40 28
Duel Lost 28 40
Fouls Committed 10 19
Saves 2 6
Interceptions 19 26
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:54:48 pm »
You mad bastard.  ;D

Sometimes I think your sim loves me more than you.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm »
You're absolutely crazy Prof ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:01:15 am »
Spoiler
[close]

Spoiler
[close]
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:02:15 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm
You're absolutely crazy Prof ;D
I know

I was supposed to move house just over a week ago and it went tits up, so now distracting myself with this  ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:06:39 am »
You've not told me where you're moving to mate...
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:15:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:39 am
You've not told me where you're moving to mate...
The police told me not to
