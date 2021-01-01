Spoiler J.Robertson acrobatically volleys home at the far post. What a strike! (4 min)



Score: Draex 1 - 0 Popcorn

Spoiler J.Robertson swings in the freekick (18 min)



Neville climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (18 min)

Spoiler Half Time Score: Draex 1 - 0 Popcorn

Spoiler Lineker is away from his marker, and slams it home (51 min)



Score: Draex 2 - 0 Popcorn

Spoiler Lineker shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (51 min)



Score: Draex 3 - 0 Popcorn

Spoiler J.Robertson acrobatically volleys home at the far post. What a strike! (56 min)



Score: Draex 4 - 0 Popcorn

Spoiler Barry swings in the freekick (59 min)



Hendry climbs high to head clear (59 min)

Spoiler Full Time Score: Draex 4 - 0 Popcorn



Goals Scored by: J.Robertson, Lineker, Lineker, J.Robertson

Spoiler Category Draex Popcorn Goal 4 0 Shot 21 14 Shot on Target 12 6 Successful Pass 478 464 Missed Pass 121 124 Successful Cross 9 5 Missed Crossed 9 10 Duel Won 30 33 Duel Lost 33 30 Fouls Committed 11 11 Saves 6 7 Interceptions 25 25

Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1GivenNeville McNeill Hendry GreigBellingham CarrickSaka Dalglish J.RobertsonLinekerLine Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1D.JamesAlexander-Arnold Carragher Keown Ashley ColeHargreaves BarryJoe Cole Brady YoungFowlerThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by FowlerBrady loses posession to Bellingham(0 min)Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Carragher intercepts (0 min)Young picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (0 min)Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (1 min)Saka dribles past Barry using his body well (2 min)Ashley Cole looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (3 min)J.Robertson loses posession to Barry(3 min)Dalglish plays it across the six yard box to J.Robertson(4 min)Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Greig intercepts (5 min)Carrick with a slide-rule pass out to Saka(5 min)Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Ashley Cole intercepts (4 min)Young looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (7 min)Young looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (7 min)Lineker bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher is in just the right place (8 min)Hargreaves dribles past J.Robertson using his body well (9 min)Brady picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (10 min)Dalglish loses posession to Hargreaves(11 min)Dalglish plays it across the six yard box to J.Robertson(13 min)J.Robertson finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(13 min)Fowler runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (14 min)J.Robertson finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Lineker(14 min)Lineker races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (14 min)Lineker with a slide-rule pass out to Saka(14 min)Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Keown intercepts (14 min)Dalglish gets to the ball first and is caught by Hargreaves. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (18 min)Saka plays it across the six yard box to Dalglish(20 min)Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(20 min)Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Greig intercepts (22 min)Ashley Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but McNeill intercepts (22 min)Hargreaves looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (23 min)Dalglish with a slide-rule pass out to J.Robertson(24 min)J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Alexander-Arnold intercepts (19 min)Brady bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Greig is in just the right place (24 min)Saka looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (26 min)J.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Lineker(27 min)Lineker stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (27 min)J.Robertson with a slide-rule pass out to Saka(28 min)Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Keown intercepts (27 min)Young runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Neville intercepts (30 min)Greig bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ashley Cole is in just the right place (30 min)Alexander-Arnold runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Neville intercepts (31 min)Bellingham picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (31 min)Fowler with a slide-rule pass out to Brady(31 min)Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Neville intercepts (25 min)Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(32 min)Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(32 min)Fowler dribles past Hendry using his body well (37 min)Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Alexander-Arnold intercepts (39 min)Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but McNeill intercepts (40 min)Dalglish with a slide-rule pass out to Lineker(40 min)Lineker plays it across the six yard box to Saka(39 min)Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(39 min)Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Neville intercepts (41 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with LinekerSaka runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (45 min)Joe Cole dribles past Saka using his body well (50 min)Saka runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (50 min)Carrick finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Lineker(51 min)Carrick runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (52 min)Ashley Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(52 min)Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(52 min)Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Greig intercepts (53 min)Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Hendry intercepts (54 min)Dalglish plays it across the six yard box to J.Robertson(56 min)Young bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McNeill is in just the right place (58 min)Joe Cole gets to the ball first and is caught by J.Robertson. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (59 min)Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (63 min)Fowler picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (63 min)Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(64 min)Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(64 min)Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(64 min)Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(64 min)Young runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (65 min)Young runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (66 min)Bellingham with a slide-rule pass out to J.Robertson(66 min)J.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Dalglish(60 min)Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(60 min)Lineker looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (67 min)Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Keown intercepts (68 min)Young plays it across the six yard box to Brady(69 min)Brady stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (69 min)J.Robertson picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (69 min)Saka plays it across the six yard box to Lineker(70 min)Lineker finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(70 min)J.Robertson picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (73 min)Greig bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ashley Cole is in just the right place (74 min)Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Keown intercepts (78 min)Carrick bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher is in just the right place (79 min)Lineker picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (80 min)Brady dribles past Carrick using his body well (81 min)Dalglish picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (82 min)Lineker dribles past Alexander-Arnold using his body well (85 min)Dalglish runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (87 min)Young runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (88 min)J.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Saka(88 min)Saka stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (88 min)Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Keown intercepts (89 min)That's the full time whistle!