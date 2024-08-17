They are the kind of numbers you would expect though when you match an aggressive pressing team against a team that is committed to playing out but not very good at it. We couldn't find the midfield pivots. So we continually passed it across the back four and back to Ali. In that kind of scenario you get a huge number of pressures and a lot of running.



Play through the first press and the numbers are massively reduced. It is also cumulative having success pressing means players are encouraged to press earlier and more aggressively. Play through them a couple of times and the press becomes more hesitant. Before you know it you end up facing a mid block.



If Rodri is fit for next weekend I can't see Ipswich getting numbers like that against City.