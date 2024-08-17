thought that before the match to be fair
But you never really know until theres a bit of distance to see how everything pans out. If Ipswich are on 5 points at Xmas it looks less good.
Time will tell
Actually, playing them first at their place isn't an accurate view of how well or bad they'll do. Often we see these brave performances at home early on but once they get a few losses that early enthusiasm goes and they really start to struggle.
The main thing is that unlike against Fulham in 22/23 we didn't concede and when we took control, we didn't let them back in.
On the Quansah/Konate argument, we can't forget that Konate came back late so starting him may jave been a little riskier with his fitness record. Quansah will learn from this but Arne did point out that the whole team didn't win their duels its just it was Quansah that was changed. A good learning opportunity for him.