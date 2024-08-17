« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'  (Read 17821 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,480
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 12:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:01:00 pm
Yeah, I wasn't too bothered about the first half because I knew Ipswich would throw everything at it, I just didn't want us to go behind. They'd tire and we've got a strong bench. Not like we conceded a bunch of chances.

Slot's comments suggest we'll be looking to work on sluggish first half performances, although we've been trying to do that for a couple of years. Habbits are hard to break.

Doesnt help having the first match at 1230 away at a newly promoted team.

The acid test will be Brentford at home and United away.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm »
good insight into why we struggled a bit at times
https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1825588539637285008

Ipswich fitness levels very high
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,104
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 07:06:57 pm »


Mental stats for a promoted team.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,830
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 07:26:59 pm »
They are the kind of numbers you would expect though when you match an aggressive pressing team against a team that is committed to playing out but not very good at it. We couldn't find the midfield pivots. So we continually passed it across the back four and back to Ali. In that kind of scenario you get a huge number of pressures and a lot of running.

Play through the first press and the numbers are massively reduced. It is also cumulative having success pressing means players are encouraged to press earlier and more aggressively. Play through them a couple of times and the press becomes more hesitant. Before you know it you end up facing a mid block.

If Rodri is fit for next weekend I can't see Ipswich getting numbers like that against City.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 07:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:26:59 pm
They are the kind of numbers you would expect though when you match an aggressive pressing team against a team that is committed to playing out but not very good at it. We couldn't find the midfield pivots. So we continually passed it across the back four and back to Ali. In that kind of scenario you get a huge number of pressures and a lot of running.

Play through the first press and the numbers are massively reduced. It is also cumulative having success pressing means players are encouraged to press earlier and more aggressively. Play through them a couple of times and the press becomes more hesitant. Before you know it you end up facing a mid block.

If Rodri is fit for next weekend I can't see Ipswich getting numbers like that against City.

It's almost as if the club should be actively seeking players for that position...
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:30:22 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 07:43:51 pm
It's almost as if the club should be actively seeking players for that position...
If a generational talent in that area becomes available, I have no doubt that we will be opportunistic and try a sneaky bid up to and including the maximum valuation that our data team calculates the guy to be worth.
Logged

Online Jeffreys

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 11:25:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 17, 2024, 02:29:31 pm
Excellent second half performance and the exact outcome i predicted at half time!

Great win.
He was there for the first half but had to leave for a gig in Serbia
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,073
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
« Reply #487 on: Today at 08:13:06 am »
It's sooooo long until our next game!
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,087
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
« Reply #488 on: Today at 08:28:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 18, 2024, 10:26:52 am
thought that before the match to be fair ;D

But you never really know until theres a bit of distance to see how everything pans out.  If Ipswich are on 5 points at Xmas it looks less good.

Time will tell
Actually, playing them first at their place isn't an accurate view of how well or bad they'll do. Often we see these brave performances at home early on but once they get a few losses that early enthusiasm goes and they really start to struggle.

The main thing is that unlike against Fulham in 22/23 we didn't concede and when we took control, we didn't let them back in.

On the Quansah/Konate argument, we can't forget that Konate came back late so starting him may jave been a little riskier with his fitness record. Quansah will learn from this but Arne did point out that the whole team didn't win their duels its just it was Quansah that was changed. A good learning opportunity for him.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • gerrup the yard
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
« Reply #489 on: Today at 08:59:03 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:28:36 am
Actually, playing them first at their place isn't an accurate view of how well or bad they'll do. Often we see these brave performances at home early on but once they get a few losses that early enthusiasm goes and they really start to struggle.

The main thing is that unlike against Fulham in 22/23 we didn't concede and when we took control, we didn't let them back in.

On the Quansah/Konate argument, we can't forget that Konate came back late so starting him may jave been a little riskier with his fitness record. Quansah will learn from this but Arne did point out that the whole team didn't win their duels its just it was Quansah that was changed. A good learning opportunity for him.

Yeah, reckon the same if ipswich get beaten a couple of times after high spirited early games exactly as you say...
And Quansah looked like he got a good dressing down at half time... no harm at all, and good for Konate as he won his battles... create real competition internally for position..
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 