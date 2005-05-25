« previous next »
PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'

Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 12:38:47 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:54:09 am
Yes I dont remember Ali making any big saves or being super exposed which was refreshing. Im excited to see what Slot will do as I think hell improve us on our major weakness under Klopp which was conceding silly transitions/goals by playing too risky. 

On the difference in the 2nd half, IMO it was all about the Konate sub changing our build up. We were very narrow 1st half which made it easier for Ipswich to press us. Second half we really stretched the pitch which created more space and allowed Gravenberch to drop in and use his technical ability to beat the press most of the time. Ipswich then couldnt maintain the energy needed to hound us. It was a really nice switch from Slot and also allowed Trent to move further up the pitch. He was so deep first half.

Lets see what Brentford bring.

Maybe correlation is being confused for causation.

Yes, Konate did well when he came on, but that cold have been a consequence of the rest of the team doing things slightly differently. So possibly the change in our okay would have happened with Quansah still on the pitch?

It wasn't just the CB position that wasn't quite functioning correctly in the first half. But there's no doubt Konate played well when he came on. So, maybe he was the catalyst, but maybe he was part of it, and a larger part was the other players following Slot's halftime directions?
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 12:50:13 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 12:38:47 pm
Maybe correlation is being confused for causation.

Yes, Konate did well when he came on, but that cold have been a consequence of the rest of the team doing things slightly differently. So possibly the change in our okay would have happened with Quansah still on the pitch?

It wasn't just the CB position that wasn't quite functioning correctly in the first half. But there's no doubt Konate played well when he came on. So, maybe he was the catalyst, but maybe he was part of it, and a larger part was the other players following Slot's halftime directions?

Yeah thats also big part of it. Will be interesting as I think with how he plays the CBs will be a big part of building out rhythm. Either way very encouraging tweaks from Slot. I was underwhelmed when he was announced but I have to say Im pretty impressed with him so far.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 01:05:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:10 am
Our XG was over 2, Ipswich's was under 0.5 so the scoreline flattered them in the end.

They didn't really have a clear chance either. Something to build on defensively and our first change was a defender.

I think we have to remember they were a fractional offside from getting a penalty though.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 01:08:29 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:05:49 pm
I think we have to remember they were a fractional offside from getting a penalty though.

 ;D
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 01:10:56 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:10 am
Our XG was over 2, Ipswich's was under 0.5 so the scoreline flattered them in the end.

They didn't really have a clear chance either. Something to build on defensively and our first change was a defender.
Their counter after Mac lost a 50-50 was a clearcut opening. Their lack of quality make their final shot a low xG shot. xG isn't everything.

A better team will fashion a chance with a better xG from that situation. The stat can be hollow at times.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 02:01:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:10:56 pm
Their counter after Mac lost a 50-50 was a clearcut opening. Their lack of quality make their final shot a low xG shot. xG isn't everything.

A better team will fashion a chance with a better xG from that situation. The stat can be hollow at times.

saw the slot post match interview

he was NOT happy with the team performance in the first half. guess the whole team was losing the 1 on 1 battles from up top to the defence. even then ipswich didn't have much quality to capitalize or maybe we did play more compact and restricted their chances.

guess this squad is savvy enough to know that ipswich would burn out in the second half and then they eventually imposed their will on them.

good start and slot shows good signs that he will make the hard decisions as in konate for quansah if he feels the squad needs a bit of a tune up to control the game.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 02:06:49 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:05:49 pm
I think we have to remember they were a fractional offside from getting a penalty though.

If that was a penalty then the game is officially dead.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 02:17:54 pm
Happy enough to see Quansah being replaced by another great player who has different strengths. If one of our players isnt having a great game then we have excellent players on the bench.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 04:27:05 pm
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 04:39:57 pm
Wasn't it great to see a strong bench again normally we had around ten players or so unavailable every week and trying to compete in 4 trophies with around 15 players plus the kids is never gonna work so lets hope we can avoid a cronic injury situation this season
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 04:51:23 pm
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 04:39:57 pm
Wasn't it great to see a strong bench again normally we had around ten players or so unavailable every week and trying to compete in 4 trophies with around 15 players plus the kids is never gonna work so lets hope we can avoid a cronic injury situation this season

We always have a strong squad in the first game of the season. Just be prepared from October.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 05:05:41 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:17:08 am
Robbo had an excellent game in the final pre-season game.

Well. Kostas did the entire preseason and was very good pretty much from the beginning. Robbo only played one game in preseason. Dont see how he showed more in one ok game than the Greek during the entire us tour and Sevilla.

But Dont get that change of mind unless for load management.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 05:25:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 02:06:49 pm
If that was a penalty then the game is officially dead.

The Ref had his whistle to his mouth and looked as if he was going to blow for it. The point is that was in the 53rd minute and at that stage Ipswich actually had the higher xG.





Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 05:32:24 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:05:49 pm
I think we have to remember they were a fractional offside from getting a penalty though.

It was still a relatively clear offside and would have been an extremely soft penalty to give.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:16:16 am
We routinely haven't been turning up in first halfs for over 2 years now.

He will have to stamp that out of them because you can't keep chasing games or having to dig deep in the second half. If you start quick, get early goals and you can control the game with the ball after that and pick your moments. Start slow and you just give the opposition enrouragment and allow the crowd to get up away from home.
Generally PL teams can hang for like 45ish minutes-hour. Getting a goal early always great but sometime it just takes to find a solution. You will see this other sports like just think of How the Prime Golden state warriors oh it close at half time and they turn it up in the 3rd quarter. Or American Football where the better team is close at half time then takes over after half time.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 10:27:28 pm
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Yesterday at 05:05:41 pm
Well. Kostas did the entire preseason and was very good pretty much from the beginning. Robbo only played one game in preseason. Dont see how he showed more in one ok game than the Greek during the entire us tour and Sevilla.

But Dont get that change of mind unless for load management.

Slot and the staff see them in training, and obviously thought Robbo, and Quansah, were the right ones to start.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 10:52:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:27:05 pm


That seems ideal.  I know it's only one official game but how does that differ to us last year?  Our fullbacks were probably higher? 
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 11:03:56 pm
Klopp team average position from last season.

Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 11:18:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:03:56 pm
Klopp team average position from last season.


You sure that was last season?
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm
Cheers.  Bloody hell look how high up that whole backline is.  Yeah that has number 14 in it so might be the season before. 
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 11:38:43 pm
23 is Shaqiri?  6 is Thiago?   Yeah, two or more years ago.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 11:51:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:18:09 pm
You sure that was last season?

A season. who gives a damn when?  ;D
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #462 on: Today at 01:34:41 am
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 11:38:43 pm
23 is Shaqiri?  6 is Thiago?   Yeah, two or more years ago.

23 was Diaz and 27 Nunez in 22/23 season.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #463 on: Today at 01:39:09 am
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 01:34:41 am
23 was Diaz and 27 Nunez in 22/23 season.

Ah, that's it.  I remembered Nunez was 27, but forgot Lucho 23. 
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #464 on: Today at 02:52:59 am


Can our bodyguard play cdm? 
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #465 on: Today at 03:11:32 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 12:38:47 pm
Maybe correlation is being confused for causation.

Yes, Konate did well when he came on, but that cold have been a consequence of the rest of the team doing things slightly differently. So possibly the change in our okay would have happened with Quansah still on the pitch?

It wasn't just the CB position that wasn't quite functioning correctly in the first half. But there's no doubt Konate played well when he came on. So, maybe he was the catalyst, but maybe he was part of it, and a larger part was the other players following Slot's halftime directions?
Quansah got absolutely rinsed on one counter where I think Delap waltzed past him and into the box like he wasn't there. This meant Trent had to stay deeper, because Quansah is nowhere near as good at Konate in covering large amounts of space, because he simply doesn't have the pace or physicality. Konate essentially covered the entirety of the right defensive channel in the second half allowing Trent to push much higher forward.

Quansah doesn't allow that because if he's left to cover that much space he does not have the speed or physical aggression to do so effectively. Quansah has his strengths, but as a pure athlete, he's miles behind Konate, who's one of the most physically athletic defenders in the world.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #466 on: Today at 03:54:00 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:57:39 am
I want us to sign a 6 but Mac and Gravenberch have both shown they can evade a quick press, wild to claim this after that game and a year watching Mac
They are def press resistant, but I would say Mac has a habit of making really odd/poor passing decisions when playing deep, often just turning the ball over in an uncharacteristic way. It was happening a decent amount towards the end of last season too.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #467 on: Today at 04:05:56 am
Agreed. I think this new formation really suits Konate. Hes not nearly as exposed as last year if his timing was slightly off. Ryan suits Arnies style too, as he has the technique and athleticism to turn quickly and utilize the space created as designed.

Most of our midfielders have the creativity to exploit the space with quick passing, along with Mo and Jota. Luis and Darwin may need to adapt.

If its a double pivot (the heat maps suggests its not), Id like to see Dom next to Ryan with Macca further up. That provides both pace and athleticism to go box to box. If Ryan can improve his defensive intensity, hell be a star for us.
