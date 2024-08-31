Why is it likely to move?
Real Madrid and Abu Dhabi back to back. 🥹
Initially it was announced we would play against Chelsea on Saturday but it could be changed depending on CLs draw. We got Wednesdays match and Arsenal got Tuesdays (their PLs was initially scheduled on Sunday) so I suppose it will get moved.
Mad having clubs from the same leagues playing against each other so early in the comp.
We once got knocked out in the first round by a team from the same league. We were reigning European champions too. Prefer it like that, to be honest.
The best it's ever been was when teams were simply drawn against another team then played them home and away in a knockout tie. No dead rubbers. Full of jeopardy. If you messed up, you were out. Great stuff. Everything added after that has been to screw as much money out of it as possible, to the detriment of the fans and the players.
