Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #480 on: August 31, 2024, 05:47:31 pm »
Real Madrid and Abu Dhabi back to back. 🥹
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #481 on: August 31, 2024, 05:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Notorious IT on August 31, 2024, 04:37:12 pm
Why is it likely to move?

Initially it was announced we would play against Chelsea on Saturday but it could be changed depending on CLs draw. We got Wednesdays match and Arsenal got Tuesdays (their PLs was initially scheduled on Sunday) so I suppose it will get moved.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #482 on: August 31, 2024, 06:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on August 31, 2024, 05:47:31 pm
Real Madrid and Abu Dhabi back to back. 🥹

At least these are at home, we also have Leipzig away just before Arsenal away, with Arsenal having an extra day's rest.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #483 on: August 31, 2024, 08:41:35 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on August 31, 2024, 05:57:48 pm
Initially it was announced we would play against Chelsea on Saturday but it could be changed depending on CLs draw. We got Wednesdays match and Arsenal got Tuesdays (their PLs was initially scheduled on Sunday) so I suppose it will get moved.

Thought it would be something like that. See what happens.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #484 on: August 31, 2024, 10:39:19 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 30, 2024, 01:53:23 am
Mad having clubs from the same leagues playing against each other so early in the comp.

We once got knocked out in the first round by a team from the same league. We were reigning European champions too.

Prefer it like that, to be honest.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #485 on: August 31, 2024, 11:11:51 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on August 31, 2024, 10:39:19 pm
We once got knocked out in the first round by a team from the same league. We were reigning European champions too.

Prefer it like that, to be honest.
That was a time when only champions played in the competition.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #486 on: September 2, 2024, 03:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 30, 2024, 11:14:39 am
The best it's ever been was when teams were simply drawn against another team then played them home and away in a knockout tie. No dead rubbers. Full of jeopardy. If you messed up, you were out. Great stuff.

Everything added after that has been to screw as much money out of it as possible, to the detriment of the fans and the players.

This! All day long 

Added tremendous value to the UEFA cup and Cup winners cup too.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #487 on: Today at 03:46:36 am »
Squad

Player List A
Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Chiesa, Diaz, Endo, Gakpo, Gomez, Gravenberch, Hill, Jaros, Jones, Jota, Kelleher, Konate, Mac Allister, Morton, Nallo, Nunez, Nyoni, Robertson, Salah, Szoboszlai, Tsimikas, Van Dijk.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
