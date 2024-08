Can someone please explain to me like I am 6.

We play 8 different teams ? how can we qualify and if we did is it to round 16 and who we do face ?



We are in a league table of all 36 teams. Three points for a win, one point for a draw, zero for a defeat.But we only play eight games. We play eight teams, once each. Four of the games are home, four are away.After eight games, the top eight teams out of the 36 go through to the last 16, while the next sixteen teams are in a playoff to reach the same, and the remaining 12 teams go out.As for who we face, see the posts between yours and mine.