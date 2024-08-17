« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August  (Read 1355 times)

Offline Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #40 on: August 17, 2024, 11:59:23 am »
Giving it a bit of thought I think this could be a much better format. Lets be honest with the Groups of 4, a lot end up pretty boring and predictable.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #41 on: August 17, 2024, 12:20:08 pm »
Quote from: stoa on August 17, 2024, 11:35:28 am
It's a completely stupid, intransparent and inherently unfair system. The old draws for groups were complicated and often intransparent as is due to certain restrictions where teams from the same country can't play each other and other factors influencing the possible draws, but at least you could half-way follow the whole thing and only the actual matches in the individual groups were done by computer. Now, you have the whole setup being decided at "random" by computer. A team could be playing the strongest teams out of each pot, while another one could be drawn against the two weakest teams in each pot. So, you could play Real and Man City from pot 1, while some other team plays Leipzig and Inter. The problem is, both teams are competing with each other, so one team could get 0 points against hard opponents and the other could get 6 points against weaker opposition. It's absolutely nuts to come up with a system like that. With individual groups the difference in opponents doesn't really matter, because you're only competing with the teams in your group and not with some other teams, that might have way easier fixtures than you do.

I guess there's a chance a pot 1 team gets a harder draw than others, but it's so much fairer on pot 4 teams now I think.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,773
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #42 on: August 17, 2024, 02:20:02 pm »
Quote from: emitime on August 17, 2024, 12:20:08 pm
I guess there's a chance a pot 1 team gets a harder draw than others, but it's so much fairer on pot 4 teams now I think.

It's not though. They could get a much harder draw than the other pot 4 teams (and teams from other pots), but they'd still be competing against them. In the old group system none of that matters. You have three other teams you compete with to go through to the next round and it's basically all in your own hands. In the new system you lose a bit of that, because of the "random" draw. If you get loads of hard opponents you're likely to get less points as a smaller team than a competitor who's basically on your level, but gets to play lots of the weaker teams in the competition. I'm not saying it will happen every time for everyone, but there's a possibility and it makes it less fair. We've seen in the Euros though that Uefa don't care about fairness.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,160
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #43 on: August 17, 2024, 07:07:37 pm »
Champions League final in Munich for 2025.  ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,542
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #44 on: August 17, 2024, 07:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August 16, 2024, 08:51:37 am


Just noticed they have EY as an actual auditor for the draw development. Serious business this ;D
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,834
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #45 on: August 17, 2024, 07:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on August 17, 2024, 07:10:07 pm
Just noticed they have EY as an actual auditor for the draw development. Serious business this ;D

Good for him.

Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:44:02 pm »
Quote from: stoa on August 17, 2024, 02:20:02 pm
It's not though. They could get a much harder draw than the other pot 4 teams (and teams from other pots), but they'd still be competing against them. In the old group system none of that matters. You have three other teams you compete with to go through to the next round and it's basically all in your own hands. In the new system you lose a bit of that, because of the "random" draw. If you get loads of hard opponents you're likely to get less points as a smaller team than a competitor who's basically on your level, but gets to play lots of the weaker teams in the competition. I'm not saying it will happen every time for everyone, but there's a possibility and it makes it less fair. We've seen in the Euros though that Uefa don't care about fairness.

But the draws ARE going to be much more even.  Just look at least year - Sociedad, from pot 4, won a group of Inter, Benfica and Leipzig; whereas Newcastle had PSG, AC  and Bayern.  Across 8 teams you play, it just *WILL* even out more, and make it more likely that pot 4 teams go through to the next round (at least the pre-round 16 plays off). 

Last season, by far, was the best performance of pot 4 teams - 1 group winner, and 3 teams getting 3rd (largely as Utd were hilariously shite).  2022/23 had 1 qualify through to R16 and no 3rd places; 2021/22 had no through to the R16 and 1 qualify down to the Europa League; 2020/21 (due to covid) had 1 and 1; 2019/20 had 2 into the CL and none into the Europa.  2018/19 had 4 through to the Europa but none through to the CL R16; 2017/18 had 4 through to the  Europa but none through to the CL R16;

So across last 7 seasons, 56 teams in pot 4, 5 teams qualified through to the CL by virtue of coming in the top 2 in a group, and a further 13 coming 3rd and getting into the Europa.  And 38 finishing 4th and not playing after Xmas.  And the vast (VAST) majority of time that a team qualified for the next stage of the CL (or the EL), was due to a very weak pot 1 team due to the stupid rules around allowing up to the 8th best league have their winner if the CL/EL winners won their league.  Under the new system, to be more fair and give pot 4 teams a better chance, all you'd need is 3 teams qualify in the top 24  (of 32) to beat the historical rate
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:46:59 pm »
All I want is for one of the away games to be somewhere miles away with a big allocation so I can get a ticket.

Beyond that, not arsed.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 