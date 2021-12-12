Given you play 2 teams from each pot, it doesn't appear there's any great benefit in being in Pot 1 this year.
I think it can actually be a disadvantage.
If you're the 8th team in Group 1, you have to face 2 of the top 7 (average seeding 4), and 2 of the 9th-16th teams (average seeding 12.5)
If you are the top team in Group 2 (9th seed), you face 2 of the top 8 (average seeding 4.5) and 2 of the 10th-16th teams (average seeding 13).
So for both Groups 1 & 2, the 9th seed has a better chance of drawing a worse team than the 8th seed does!