Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August

Barneylfc

Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 08:39:54 am
The play off round will take place 20th/21st and 27th/28th August with the draw taking place on 29th August.

This is the first season of the new format, which will see teams play 8 fixtures in the group stage.
The top 8 in the group will qualify for the last 16, with teams finishing 8th - 24th entering a play off round.

For UK viewers, games will be shown live on TNT SPORTS and  AMAZON VIDEO with highlights being picked up by BBC Sports

CHAMPIONS PATH

Young Boys v Galatasasary
Zagreb v Qaarabag
Midtjylland v Slovan Bratislava
Bodo/Glimt v Red Star Belgrade
Malmo v Sparta Prague

LEAGUE PATH

Lille v Slavia Prague
Dynamo Kyiv v Red Bull Salzburg

Liverpool will be in pot 1 for the draw

Pot 1

Real Madrid
Abu Dhabi
Bayern Munich
PSG
Liverpool
Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig
Barcelona

Pot 2

Bayer Leverkusen
Atlético Madrid
Atalanta
Juventus
Benfica
Arsenal
Club Brugge
Shakhtar Donetsk
Milan

Pot 3

Feyenoord
Sporting CP
PSV Eindhoven
Celtic
3 winners of Champions Path
1 winner of League Path

Pot 3 or 4

1 winner of Champions Path
1 winner of League Path

Pot 4

Monaco
Aston Villa
Bologna
Girona
VfB Stuttgart
Sturm Graz
Brest
1 winner of Champions Path
JRed

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 08:47:35 am
They mustve thought long and hard about how they could make the format worse. They definitely succeeded.
Elzar

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 08:51:37 am
Quote
How will the draw work?
The new format requires a new draw concept. In fact, if the old draw concept for the group stage were to be applied to the new league phase format, nearly 1000 balls would be required, with at least 36 bowls on stage, resulting in an unbearably lengthy draw.

All 36 teams will be manually drawn using physical balls. For every team manually drawn, a designated automated software will randomly draw eight opponents across the four pots, who will be revealed on screen in the draw hall and on television. The software will also decide which matches will be at home and which ones away.

The draw will start with Pot 1, assigning eight opponents to all nine teams, one after the other, and will continue with the other pots in descending order until all teams have been assigned their eight opponents. The software will guarantee total randomness within the framework of the draw conditions stipulated by the regulations (e.g. country protection and no more than two opponents from the same country), while guaranteeing that the draw can be completed for all teams without resulting at any point in a deadlock situation.

Even though the teams will know all their opponents by the end of the draw, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League playing in the same cities.

The draw software is provided by AE Live. Since their appointment in September 2023 as partner for all UEFA draws, they have developed and tested the software, integrating various internal and external mechanisms to check and verify the results.

The whole draw development has been reviewed by an external auditor, Ernst & Young, with particular regard to the randomness and compliance with the draw rules. Ernst & Young will also provide the review and control of the manual and digital draw operations on-site.
Brain Potter

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 09:02:44 am
The 2024-27 period has a new format for the league stage. All 36 clubs play 8 matches against different opponents in a single league. For the purpose of the draw the clubs are divided into 4 pots. The CL title-holder is placed in pot 1. The remaining places of pot 1 and the other pots are filled according to the club ranking. Each club will be drawn against two opponents from each of the 4 pots, playing one match at home and one match away against them. Clubs from the same country will not be drawn against each other in the league phase and each team plays at most against a maximum of two opponents from any other country (providing a deadlock in the draw can be avoided).
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 09:10:01 am
Its going to make things very different, and make League games more unpredictable too. Previously wed only have 3 clubs to think about in the group stages, and you could gamble on when you could rest players. Now we have 8 different teams to play against, but the randomness of it all makes things harder to predict.
Brain Potter

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 09:29:15 am
Id love to get a home game against Real Madrid and hope wed be able to give them a bloody nose.
Also games against some less than familiar opponentsGirona, Brest, Malmo, Bodo/Glimt.
Probably get Feyenoord with Slot here now.
AndyMuller

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 09:30:00 am
This new format is shite.
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 09:44:37 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:30:00 am
This new format is shite.

You think everything is shite. :D
Gus 1855

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 09:49:35 am
I can see how the new format may be quite interesting, but a lot of fortune involved I'd suggest. More so than the previous structure.

Given you play 2 teams from each pot, it doesn't appear there's any great benefit in being in Pot 1 this year.

Certainly seems to me the decision's largely driven by trying to increase the number of matches and ensure there are more 'big' matches in the group stage.
Chris~

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 09:56:02 am
Feels like you're only going to need say 3 wins to not get eliminated, probably need 6+ to avoid the extra round? Going to be a lot going on in the final match day for who advances where
Elzar

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 10:00:47 am
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 09:49:35 am

Certainly seems to me the decision's largely driven by trying to increase the number of matches and ensure there are more 'big' matches in the group stage.


It's definitely this. The group stages were done by game 5 for many of the big teams, this was they get everyone needs to be on it for all 6 games and then an extra play off round too. More eyes on it, more money.
Son of Spion

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 10:03:14 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:44:37 am
You think everything is shite. :D
He's correct on this one, though.
CN23

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 11:38:10 am
Sorry, been in a coma, so missed out on global going-ons. What's Abu Dhabi doing in the European Cup. After you will have enlightened me, may I add the question what the fuck they are doing in pot 1?
Nick110581

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 11:48:05 am
Assume you play a team from each pot home and away ?
pl_kop_1969

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 11:54:18 am
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 09:49:35 am

Given you play 2 teams from each pot, it doesn't appear there's any great benefit in being in Pot 1 this year.


I predict this will change for future years when they lose some 'big clubs' in the group stage. The old format was optimised to keep the teams that draw the largest viewing figures in the tournament.
jackh

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 12:03:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:48:05 am
Assume you play a team from each pot home and away ?

No - that would make sense.

Instead it's two from each pot, and we face the eight opponents either home or away.
disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 12:11:13 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:30:00 am
This new format is shite.

In a nutshell.

Hoping we get a couple of quality players in before the end of the window which will help us with the extra games.

We should be there or thereabouts come the end of this tournament. Avoid Madrid in the knockouts and the world is our oyster  ;D
Zlen

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 12:17:52 pm
UEFA Priority List:

1 - How can we have more games and make more money
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
148 - Everything Else
Craig S

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 01:10:40 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:56:02 am
Feels like you're only going to need say 3 wins to not get eliminated, probably need 6+ to avoid the extra round? Going to be a lot going on in the final match day for who advances where

There will, but there will be a load of dead rubbers in the final 2 match weeks as well.
Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 02:37:11 pm
You play 8 games in the groups

4 Home

4 Away
amir87

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 04:27:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:37:11 pm
You play 8 games in the groups

4 Home

4 Away

That's only this year. Next season it will be 4 home, 4 away, 2 in America and 1 on Uranus.
wampa1

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 04:32:17 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 09:49:35 am
ensure there are more 'big' matches in the group stage.
Reducing the number of teams would've done that. When I was a kid *every* European match was a 'big' match. This is super league by stealth but the frogs in a slowly boiling pot will just sit there and take it.
StL-Dono

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 05:08:44 pm
F*ck me this is making a mess out of something that didn't need to be made a mess of.

So, logically, if you play 8 matches (4H and 4A) then does it mean there are 9 teams in each group?  Generally teams don't play themselves.

Or, does it mean there are no groups and just the 8 highest point totals advance?   
redbyrdz

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 05:17:45 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 05:08:44 pm
F*ck me this is making a mess out of something that didn't need to be made a mess of.

So, logically, if you play 8 matches (4H and 4A) then does it mean there are 9 teams in each group?  Generally teams don't play themselves.

Or, does it mean there are no groups and just the 8 highest point totals advance?   

"All 36 clubs play 8 different opponents in a single league". Sounds like there are no groups, and progress is decided on total points.



(I hadn't paid any attention to the new format until now)
Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 05:26:31 pm
ONE BIG GROUP!

You play 4 randomly sected teams at home and 4 diffrent randomly selcted teams away.

Top 8 straight into Knockouts with #9-16th placed teams playing an extra play-off to get into the Knockouts.
StL-Dono

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 05:32:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:26:31 pm
ONE BIG GROUP!

You play 4 randomly sected teams at home and 4 diffrent randomly selcted teams away.

Top 8 straight into Knockouts with #9-16th placed teams playing an extra play-off to get into the Knockouts.

Must be #9-24, 16 teams, 8 winners here join the the teams in #1-8.   
Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 05:33:28 pm
Yeah I meant 9-24. See, you get it.  ;D
moondog

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 05:34:20 pm
This is a monsterous shit show. Computer generated fixtures? Cant see that being open to corruption much so long as uefa are running it. :(
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 05:55:05 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 04:27:37 pm
That's only this year. Next season it will be 4 home, 4 away, 2 in America and 1 on Uranus.

When was the last time you had 1 on Uranus?
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 05:56:47 pm
It does open it up to accusations of fixing, bias or just downright bad luck with the fixtures. So not a level playing field.

But it will stop what has become pretty boring, and does mean City cant just cruise through a group containing Shaktahar Donetsk, and someone from Belgium or Switzerland as per normal so
Might be interesting to see how everyone reacts.
Snusmumriken

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 06:44:51 pm
So.. If you're 9-24, that means what, 2 extra games? So 10 games to get past the group stage instead of the usual 6? Genius....
disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 07:04:58 pm
I take it they've finally ended the losers dropping down to the lesser competition now?

Important we're in the top 8. As the post above says it'd be 4 extra games to get to the usual last 16 position which we don't need. City/Madrid/Bayern are almost guaranteed to be in the top 8 spots. Probably PSG as well before they shit themselves again in the knockouts. We should absolutely be in there too.
redgriffin73

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 07:33:06 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 05:34:20 pm
This is a monsterous shit show. Computer generated fixtures? Cant see that being open to corruption much so long as uefa are running it. :(

Can't wait for our 4 hardest to all be away while City's are at home!
RJH

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 07:34:43 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 09:49:35 am
Given you play 2 teams from each pot, it doesn't appear there's any great benefit in being in Pot 1 this year.

I think it can actually be a disadvantage.

If you're the 8th team in Group 1, you have to face 2 of the top 7 (average seeding 4), and 2 of the 9th-16th teams (average seeding 12.5)

If you are the top team in Group 2 (9th seed), you face 2 of the top 8 (average seeding 4.5) and 2 of the 10th-16th teams (average seeding 13).

So for both Groups 1 & 2, the 9th seed has a better chance of drawing a worse team than the 8th seed does!

Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Yesterday at 07:35:44 pm
Get 12 points and we're qualified probably.
RayPhilAlan

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
Today at 05:23:11 am
Quote from: CN23 on Yesterday at 11:38:10 am
Sorry, been in a coma, so missed out on global going-ons. What's Abu Dhabi doing in the European Cup. After you will have enlightened me, may I add the question what the fuck they are doing in pot 1?
Abu Dhabi bought Spain, who had qualified for Pot 1 by winning the Euros this summer, but now Abu Dhabi has their spot.
