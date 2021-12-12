The 2024-27 period has a new format for the league stage. All 36 clubs play 8 matches against different opponents in a single league. For the purpose of the draw the clubs are divided into 4 pots. The CL title-holder is placed in pot 1. The remaining places of pot 1 and the other pots are filled according to the club ranking. Each club will be drawn against two opponents from each of the 4 pots, playing one match at home and one match away against them. Clubs from the same country will not be drawn against each other in the league phase and each team plays at most against a maximum of two opponents from any other country (providing a deadlock in the draw can be avoided).

