The play off round will take place 20th/21st and 27th/28th August with the draw taking place on 29th August.



This is the first season of the new format, which will see teams play 8 fixtures in the group stage.

The top 8 in the group will qualify for the last 16, with teams finishing 8th - 24th entering a play off round.



For UK viewers, games will be shown live on TNT SPORTS and AMAZON VIDEO with highlights being picked up by BBC Sports



CHAMPIONS PATH



Young Boys v Galatasasary

Zagreb v Qaarabag

Midtjylland v Slovan Bratislava

Bodo/Glimt v Red Star Belgrade

Malmo v Sparta Prague



LEAGUE PATH



Lille v Slavia Prague

Dynamo Kyiv v Red Bull Salzburg



Liverpool will be in pot 1 for the draw



Pot 1



Real Madrid

Abu Dhabi

Bayern Munich

PSG

Liverpool

Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Barcelona



Pot 2



Bayer Leverkusen

Atlético Madrid

Atalanta

Juventus

Benfica

Arsenal

Club Brugge

Shakhtar Donetsk

Milan



Pot 3



Feyenoord

Sporting CP

PSV Eindhoven

Celtic

3 winners of Champions Path

1 winner of League Path



Pot 3 or 4



1 winner of Champions Path

1 winner of League Path



Pot 4



Monaco

Aston Villa

Bologna

Girona

VfB Stuttgart

Sturm Graz

Brest

1 winner of Champions Path