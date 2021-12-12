The play off round will take place 20th/21st and 27th/28th August with the draw taking place on 29th August.
This is the first season of the new format, which will see teams play 8 fixtures in the group stage.
The top 8 in the group will qualify for the last 16, with teams finishing 8th - 24th entering a play off round.
For UK viewers, games will be shown live on TNT SPORTS and AMAZON VIDEO with highlights being picked up by BBC Sports
CHAMPIONS PATH
Young Boys v Galatasasary
Zagreb v Qaarabag
Midtjylland v Slovan Bratislava
Bodo/Glimt v Red Star Belgrade
Malmo v Sparta Prague
LEAGUE PATH
Lille v Slavia Prague
Dynamo Kyiv v Red Bull Salzburg
Liverpool will be in pot 1 for the draw
Pot 1
Real Madrid
Abu Dhabi
Bayern Munich
PSG
Liverpool
Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig
Barcelona
Pot 2
Bayer Leverkusen
Atlético Madrid
Atalanta
Juventus
Benfica
Arsenal
Club Brugge
Shakhtar Donetsk
Milan
Pot 3
Feyenoord
Sporting CP
PSV Eindhoven
Celtic
3 winners of Champions Path
1 winner of League Path
Pot 3 or 4
1 winner of Champions Path
1 winner of League Path
Pot 4
Monaco
Aston Villa
Bologna
Girona
VfB Stuttgart
Sturm Graz
Brest
1 winner of Champions Path