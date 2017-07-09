« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 570720 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10360 on: Today at 02:40:59 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:36:15 am
I have to say, today has been the first day when Ive resigned myself to all three of them leaving. Virgil seems like such an easy one to sort out and yet its not happened. Im not confident at all now. And as someone who is largely sympathetic of the club and the decisions it makes, I think that will be bad.

You can make cases for both Salah (very high wages) and Trent (doesn't want to be here).

But Virgil? Best defender on the planet, leads the entire team, never gets injured. No rational explanation to let him leave. So until he's left I'll choose to believe we're getting him sorted.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10361 on: Today at 02:54:54 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:40:59 am
You can make cases for both Salah (very high wages) and Trent (doesn't want to be here).

But Virgil? Best defender on the planet, leads the entire team, never gets injured. No rational explanation to let him leave. So until he's left I'll choose to believe we're getting him sorted.

I hope youre proven right on this, mate. My concern is that it seems a lot more straightforward than the other two and yet it has not been sorted. In my opinion, we need to get at least one boxed off. I dont think there is a rationale for all three to leave, and even if that means going against some of the principles that we have set ourselves, such as wage structure or contracts for older players, I think they are playing with fire if they dont.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10362 on: Today at 06:21:30 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:40:59 am
You can make cases for both Salah (very high wages) and Trent (doesn't want to be here).

But Virgil? Best defender on the planet, leads the entire team, never gets injured. No rational explanation to let him leave. So until he's left I'll choose to believe we're getting him sorted.

The rational explanation is Van Dijk may see weve not signed a first team player for coming up on 2 years, see 2 of our best players may be leaving and wonder what the next 2 years look like for us considering weve got a lot of key players out of contract by Summer 2027. If I was thinking rationally Id be wondering if Liverpool is the most likely place to win in the last few years of my career.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10363 on: Today at 07:29:21 am »
Our ineptitude could weirdly bring a huge positive in closing months of the season.

Imagine the boost announcing any of these contracts would give the fan base and the dressing room.

Announce 2 or all 3 in quick concession and it would make a massive difference to the mood around the club, including affecting rivals.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10364 on: Today at 07:45:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm
So Edwards I guess was the Jonah Hill equivalent?

More like the Brad Pitt equivalent. Another thing worth mentioning is Ian Graham's recollection of how he originally met Michael Edwards. Michael Edwards was a "football" man. He was a youth player whose career was cut short by injury. He remained in football and did various degrees and stuff. The interesting quip was that he was not a fan of analytics, and in their original meetings, challenged Ian Graham about the data that they were collecting, and essentially told Ian that their data analytics stuff was BS.

Ian Graham mentioned over time, he and Edwards discussed what analytics were useful as opposed to whatever statistics were being used at the time, and that led to the journey. Ian Graham was quite clear in saying that while we are incredibly data-driven, there is quite a lot of good old-fashioned scouting, personality reports, etc that goes into our signings.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10365 on: Today at 07:45:09 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:21:30 am
The rational explanation is Van Dijk may see weve not signed a first team player for coming up on 2 years, see 2 of our best players may be leaving and wonder what the next 2 years look like for us considering weve got a lot of key players out of contract by Summer 2027. If I was thinking rationally Id be wondering if Liverpool is the most likely place to win in the last few years of my career.

We signed three first team players just last season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10366 on: Today at 07:51:52 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:45:09 am
We signed three first team players just last season.

Come the summer thats 2 years ago
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10367 on: Today at 07:57:37 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:51:52 am
Come the summer thats 2 years ago

I also think Mama will be the first choice keeper next season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10368 on: Today at 08:30:40 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:57:37 am
I also think Mama will be the first choice keeper next season.

If Kelleher goes and Ali is not first choice then the club is fcked next season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10369 on: Today at 08:32:43 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:57:37 am
I also think Mama will be the first choice keeper next season.

Alisson is getting written off far too quickly. He was great before the injury, its literally 1 1/2 months of non superhero form and he is out the side.

Nobody wants to see us always looking to improve more than me, but still its surely a bit premature.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10370 on: Today at 08:37:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:43 am
Alisson is getting written off far too quickly. He was great before the injury, its literally 1 1/2 months of non superhero form and he is out the side.

Nobody wants to see us always looking to improve more than me, but still its surely a bit premature.
Its more than premature, its ridiculous regardless of what the stats say.

As youve quite rightly pointed out, perhaps hes just taking a bit longer than usual to get up to speed.

But for some it seems its better to imagine a scenario where hes probably had it. Oh and the shouts that hes carrying a bit more timber resurface. Unbelievable really from supporters
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10371 on: Today at 08:45:16 am »
I dont think Alisson is finished, far from it but there is also not likely to be much good coming from persistent serious muscular issues for a position that requires explosiveness and agility.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10372 on: Today at 09:04:01 am »
I think Edwards and Hughes are waiting for a drop off in Salah's form. Negotiating with him whilst performing as the best fwd in the world was probably not sensible. If he has a 5-10 game drop (which could have started) he 'might' accept less 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10373 on: Today at 09:08:04 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:04:01 am
I think Edwards and Hughes are waiting for a drop off in Salah's form. Negotiating with him whilst performing as the best fwd in the world was probably not sensible. If he has a 5-10 game drop (which could have started) he 'might' accept less

Doesn't make any sense. Hoping a players form drops so you can resign them.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10374 on: Today at 09:17:15 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:04:01 am
I think Edwards and Hughes are waiting for a drop off in Salah's form. Negotiating with him whilst performing as the best fwd in the world was probably not sensible. If he has a 5-10 game drop (which could have started) he 'might' accept less

In which case they had all summer to do it given Mos very poor end to last season. The more likely truth is that theyre slow to react and were still trying to fix last years problems. We also havent extended players whose contracts run out in 2026, like Ibou, so this coming summer is going to be fun.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10375 on: Today at 09:19:38 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:40:59 am
You can make cases for both Salah (very high wages) and Trent (doesn't want to be here).

But Virgil? Best defender on the planet, leads the entire team, never gets injured. No rational explanation to let him leave. So until he's left I'll choose to believe we're getting him sorted.

I imagine Virgil is demanding similar wages to Salah no?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10376 on: Today at 09:21:24 am »
I haven't been following the ins and outs of this thread, mainly because everything seems so speculative and concrete evidence of what is actually happening behind the scenes is impossible to come by. We all have gut instincts about what might happen but 260 pages of 'gut instinct' is a lot to wade through.

I know what I'd like to happen, which is the same as we'd all like to happen. All three sign new contracts and remain Liverpool players. But for a how long? Would I be uncomplicatedly happy if Salah and Virgil both signed on for another 3 years? That must be one of the questions that the club is being asked to confront. We are better run club than most of our competitors and a well run club will always have an element caution and a suspicion of extravagance as it goes about its business. The idea of handing lucrative three year deals to players who are about to enter their declining years is not a simple thing. Had we been having this discussion at the end of last season I suspect that many supporters would have been upset but not devastated to learn that Salah and Van Dijk might soon be on their way - not because they had poor seasons, but because it was hard to imagine they'd significantly improve as we entered 2024-25. Of course they both have improved. In Mo's case he has significantly improved from the Mo that came back from Afcon. But the basic question remains. What will Mo and Virg be like in 2027-28?  Will they still be elite performers? Will they be justifying the enormous outlay the club will need to make to keep them here?

My gut feeling is that Virgil should be given 3 years but perhaps not Mo. This is mainly due to the position he plays. Great centre backs can play longer than great attackers. The fact is well documented and the reasons are obvious. In addition there's Afcon which always represents a serious disruption to the Premier League season and which is likely to take an extra toll out of the aging Salah. I bet the club consider this to be a massive factor. 

So why hasn't Van Dijk been given what he wants? We don't know. He's been the quietest of the three. But, entering the world of pure speculation, it is possible that the club don't wish to do something as divisive as extend Virgil's contract but not Mo's in the middle of the season. It's possible also, I suppose, that Virg is being so quiet because he knows he's safe and that he will finish his playing career as a Red.

As for Trent, who the fuck knows? I thought he'd sign; now I don't think he will. But ask me next week and I might change my mind. He's the best full back I've ever seen at Anfield - and I've seen Lawler, Neal, Nicol, Jones and Babbel. I think he'd be making a mistake to go to Madrid. But it will be a lucrative mistake. It'll be a wrench to see him go. But not a catastrophe. Connor Bradley is some player. He's primed and ready to go. He might even suit Slot's system better than Trent. And if Trent leaves we'll still have the best right back in the Premier League, even if he can't strike the ball like Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10377 on: Today at 09:25:47 am »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 07:29:21 am
Our ineptitude could weirdly bring a huge positive in closing months of the season.

Imagine the boost announcing any of these contracts would give the fan base and the dressing room.

Announce 2 or all 3 in quick concession and it would make a massive difference to the mood around the club, including affecting rivals.

This is it. As much as wed all like a signing, a couple of new contracts would be such a morale boost.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10378 on: Today at 09:27:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:21:24 am
I haven't been following the ins and outs of this thread, mainly because everything seems so speculative and concrete evidence of what is actually happening behind the scenes is impossible to come by. We all have gut instincts about what might happen but 260 pages of 'gut instinct' is a lot to wade through.

I know what I'd like to happen, which is the same as we'd all like to happen. All three sign new contracts and remain Liverpool players. But for a how long? Would I be uncomplicatedly happy if Salah and Virgil both signed on for another 3 years? That must be one of the questions that the club is being asked to confront. We are better run club than most of our competitors and a well run club will always have an element caution and a suspicion of extravagance as it goes about its business. The idea of handing lucrative three year deals to players who are about to enter their declining years is not a simple thing. Had we been having this discussion at the end of last season I suspect that many supporters would have been upset but not devastated to learn that Salah and Van Dijk might soon be on their way - not because they had poor seasons, but because it was hard to imagine they'd significantly improve as we entered 2024-25. Of course they both have improved. In Mo's case he has significantly improved from the Mo that came back from Afcon. But the basic question remains. What will Mo and Virg be like in 2027-28?  Will they still be elite performers? Will they be justifying the enormous outlay the club will need to make to keep them here?

My gut feeling is that Virgil should be given 3 years but perhaps not Mo. This is mainly due to the position he plays. Great centre backs can play longer than great attackers. The fact is well documented and the reasons are obvious. In addition there's Afcon which always represents a serious disruption to the Premier League season and which is likely to take an extra toll out of the aging Salah. I bet the club consider this to be a massive factor. 

So why hasn't Van Dijk been given what he wants? We don't know. He's been the quietest of the three. But, entering the world of pure speculation, it is possible that the club don't wish to do something as divisive as extend Virgil's contract but not Mo's in the middle of the season. It's possible also, I suppose, that Virg is being so quiet because he knows he's safe and that he will finish his playing career as a Red.

As for Trent, who the fuck knows? I thought he'd sign; now I don't think he will. But ask me next week and I might change my mind. He's the best full back I've ever seen at Anfield - and I've seen Lawler, Neal, Nicol, Jones and Babbel. I think he'd be making a mistake to go to Madrid. But it will be a lucrative mistake. It'll be a wrench to see him go. But not a catastrophe. Connor Bradley is some player. He's primed and ready to go. He might even suit Slot's system better than Trent. And if Trent leaves we'll still have the best right back in the Premier League, even if he can't strike the ball like Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Theres a lot of sense in most of what you say and I agree but you are arguing against a premise that isnt well established. Theres no strong evidence Salah is seeking 3 years.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10379 on: Today at 09:30:12 am »
Didn't see this post anywhere. Virg posting black and white pics.

How can a club have 3 key players in this position

https://xcancel.com/braden_lfc/status/1880312458864390449?s=46&t=U_75DUTldqgpHf98VO_s2Q
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10380 on: Today at 09:30:53 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 07:51:18 pm
I get what people are saying.

But think back 2 years when Fabinho and Henderson fell off a cliff. What sticks out from the posting during that period is a raft of posters saying what made Liverpool FC successful is that the club knew when to move players on, to let them grow old on someone elses pitch. There were multiple posts of that nature, it wasnt an isolated minority saying that. It was used as a stick to beat the club. People were saying that the club has to learn this lesson and should not let this happen again.

How many people now saying give Salah and VVD what they want, they are legends etc etc and just renew them, will be singing the Suits dont know when to let players go, should have known not to give in, why did they renew on such terms and for such lengths that actively hamstring the progress of new players tune in a year or two if there is a dip in form or finally catches up? I guarantee you the overlap will consist of many of the same posters, clicking their killer heels together and typing what they feel in the moment without regard to their prior strong convictions. Or, equally as damning, those that are so vocal now will be silent. The end result will be that whatever the transfer window, whatever the year, whatever the circumstances, someone will blame the owners and that will be the prevailing narrative for pages upon pages of angst. Well, amplification does not equal truth.

My plea which will hopefully resonate two years down the road, whatever happens to these three, that people remember the positions they take now and not be sanctimonious about it or take contrary positions, and please speak up against inevitable blame culture, when the circumstances change.

Meh. Plenty of people were saying we shouldnt give Henderson that contract, pointed out he was slowing down in 21/22, argued strongly for new midfielders in the summer of 22 and then made all of the above points about people losing their legs on other peoples pitch and how wed allowed the midfield to get old/injury prone/ very raw.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10381 on: Today at 09:32:14 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:52:55 pm
half of his posts are moaning about other people moaning, and half of that time there isnt even anyone moaning in the first place.





Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10382 on: Today at 09:39:34 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:57:37 am
I also think Mama will be the first choice keeper next season.

I kind of do too. I think we'll secretly be hoping a big Saudi offer comes in for Alisson. Some money coming in and a big salary off the books.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10383 on: Today at 09:50:10 am »
If VVD and Salah are released then maybe the data science people are privy to underlying data that no one else is. Both players have received offers so they arent adverse to signing both but they have a line in the sand and it looks like they will go no further.

Each to their own but my expectation for for 25/26 will nosedive if all three players are let go. I think its a fight for top 4.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10384 on: Today at 09:53:49 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:50:10 am
If VVD and Salah are released then maybe the data science people are privy to underlying data that no one else is. Both players have received offers so they arent adverse to signing both but they have a line in the sand and it looks like they will go no further.

Each to their own but my expectation for for 25/26 will nosedive if all three players are let go. I think its a fight for top 4.
Yeah. Couldn't careless about data. I just can't fathom letting all 3 leave and on top of that it'd be for nothing. Hopefully it doesn't happen still even if the odds arent in our favour as time goes by.

If I hear that the club is relaxed about it one more time as well :no
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10385 on: Today at 09:54:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:27:48 am
Theres a lot of sense in most of what you say and I agree but you are arguing against a premise that isnt well established. Theres no strong evidence Salah is seeking 3 years.

That's true. I'm arguing against a common assumption only. I have no idea what his people are seeking for him. If it were two seasons only, my sympathies would go with him not the club. If it's just a single season he's after where he'd play for us either side of Afcon I'd say "no".
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10386 on: Today at 09:57:37 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:50:10 am
If VVD and Salah are released then maybe the data science people are privy to underlying data that no one else is. Both players have received offers so they arent adverse to signing both but they have a line in the sand and it looks like they will go no further.

Each to their own but my expectation for for 25/26 will nosedive if all three players are let go. I think its a fight for top 4.

The drop in expectation is not acceptable. At the start of the season when people were predicting 4th or 5th I stated like many others that we have a really good squad and we are a 80+ team and Slot should have expectation to hit that, otherwise he will have underperformed.

What we have seen is that we are exactly where I thought we would be, maybe slightly better off than i thought and of course i didnt see the City drop off being this dramatic.

The same goes for next season. If we let Van Dijk and Salah goes, I will be expecting Slot to still deliver a title challenge because I cant live in a world where we actively weaken our chances to compete. Its not our prerogative to drop expectations, we need to expect them to deliver. If we dont challenge or achieve above 80 points, then Slot and the team will have had a poor league campaign.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10387 on: Today at 10:01:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:53:49 am
Yeah. Couldn't careless about data. I just can't fathom letting all 3 leave and on top of that it'd be for nothing. Hopefully it doesn't happen still even if the odds arent in our favour as time goes by.

If I hear that the club is relaxed about it one more time as well :no


Maybe you dont care about data but Im positive there was data to suggest Torres, Henderson, Fabinho were about to fall off a cliff. Heck, maybe there is data to suggest Allison is about to fall off a cliff. 30m for a reserve keeper seems excessive. A succession plan has to be put in place for Salah and VVD and they are perhaps thinking put that plan in place now rather than down the line.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10388 on: Today at 10:03:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:57:37 am
The drop in expectation is not acceptable. At the start of the season when people were predicting 4th or 5th I stated like many others that we have a really good squad and we are a 80+ team and Slot should have expectation to hit that, otherwise he will have underperformed.

What we have seen is that we are exactly where I thought we would be, maybe slightly better off than i thought and of course i didnt see the City drop off being this dramatic.

The same goes for next season. If we let Van Dijk and Salah goes, I will be expecting Slot to still deliver a title challenge because I cant live in a world where we actively weaken our chances to compete. Its not our prerogative to drop expectations, we need to expect them to deliver. If we dont challenge or achieve above 80 points, then Slot and the team will have had a poor league campaign.


A title challenge with no Salah, VVD and Trent? Dont see that at all.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10389 on: Today at 10:07:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:03:45 am

A title challenge with no Salah, VVD and Trent? Dont see that at all.

Well then as far as i would see it, it would be a disappointing league season because we would have not challenged due to our actions. We have to expect to challenge whether thats through keeping these three or replaced with other players.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10390 on: Today at 10:07:59 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:01:42 am

Maybe you dont care about data but Im positive there was data to suggest Torres, Henderson, Fabinho were about to fall off a cliff. Heck, maybe there is data to suggest Allison is about to fall off a cliff. 30m for a reserve keeper seems excessive. A succession plan has to be put in place for Salah and VVD and they are perhaps thinking put that plan in place now rather than down the line.
Yep I don't care about data. That's that team's job. All I know is that the 3 players in question are some of if not the best in the world. No data can change that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10391 on: Today at 10:09:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:57:37 am
The drop in expectation is not acceptable. At the start of the season when people were predicting 4th or 5th I stated like many others that we have a really good squad and we are a 80+ team and Slot should have expectation to hit that, otherwise he will have underperformed.

What we have seen is that we are exactly where I thought we would be, maybe slightly better off than i thought and of course i didnt see the City drop off being this dramatic.

The same goes for next season. If we let Van Dijk and Salah goes, I will be expecting Slot to still deliver a title challenge because I cant live in a world where we actively weaken our chances to compete. Its not our prerogative to drop expectations, we need to expect them to deliver. If we dont challenge or achieve above 80 points, then Slot and the team will have had a poor league campaign.

Holding Slot to unfair expectations though.

I think we need to be realistic. We could see lots of big players leave in the next 6 months. More than we think. There's nearly half the team who have less than 2 years on their deals comes the summer.

By the time the accounts hit and then next summers window will tell us what to expect next season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10392 on: Today at 10:11:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:07:19 am
Well then as far as i would see it, it would be a disappointing league season because we would have not challenged due to our actions. We have to expect to challenge whether thats through keeping these three or replaced with other players.

If there is a huge churn of players then it will be a season of transition. Expecting anything beyond that would be  unrealistic.
Potentially, Trent, VVD and Robbo wont be in the back line. Thats an overhaul.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10393 on: Today at 10:11:56 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:21:30 am
The rational explanation is Van Dijk may see weve not signed a first team player for coming up on 2 years, see 2 of our best players may be leaving and wonder what the next 2 years look like for us considering weve got a lot of key players out of contract by Summer 2027. If I was thinking rationally Id be wondering if Liverpool is the most likely place to win in the last few years of my career.
Fishing surely?

We're top of the PL, top of the CL, and one game away from a cup final at Wembley. Arne seems a perfect fit, we have a great squad with good depth in most areas, an elite midfield, and one of the the world's best keepers. City have fallen off a cliff and the other teams are inconsistent. We're the best team in the PL and easily one of the best in Europe.

If anything, this is the perfect time to stay - as the league might finally become more 'normal' for a while - meaning the best team and manager will win it (which is us). I've genuinely no idea what leads you to think any of them would be better off elsewhere. We even schooled Real Madrid, who are 20th in the CL table with 2 games remaining.

I think you're watching a very different team and season to the one I'm seeing.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10394 on: Today at 10:12:12 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:09:25 am
Holding Slot to unfair expectations though.

I think we need to be realistic. We could see lots of big players leave in the next 6 months. More than we think. There's nearly half the team who have less than 2 years on their deals comes the summer.

By the time the accounts hit and then next summers window will tell us what to expect next season.

Nah, sorry not buying it. Good planning shouldnt result in 6, 7 or 8 players being needed in one summer and even if we hold some decisions back, those players held back (i.e Nunez, Robbo, Gomez) should be expected to perform. If they cant perform, they need to be replaced.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10395 on: Today at 10:14:56 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:11:29 am
If there is a huge churn of players then it will be a season of transition. Expecting anything beyond that would be  unrealistic.
Potentially, Trent, VVD and Robbo won’t be in the back line. That’s an overhaul.

Again, sorry but not buying it. If there is a big churn of players then its not like we havent had time to find replacements have we, we havent signed a first 11 player for 3 windows now, and this structure where we signed a million technical staff have had 12 months to find the right players.

The job of the technical staff is to give the manager a set of players that can compete for the league and for the manager to get the best out of them. If we dont then one of those has failed.

I think its mad if we let all three players leave, but if they do then I am expecting top class players to come in. Underperformance or drop in expectations is not acceptable.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10396 on: Today at 10:15:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:12:12 am
Nah, sorry not buying it. Good planning shouldnt result in 6, 7 or 8 players being needed in one summer and even if we hold some decisions back, those players held back (i.e Nunez, Robbo, Gomez) should be expected to perform. If they cant perform, they need to be replaced.

What if there's no buyers for these players? I think it's clear there hasn't been good planning already no? I think we're heading for a big reset with 2016-2018 style squad building again myself at a lower cost base.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10397 on: Today at 10:15:18 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:11:56 am
Fishing surely?

We're top of the PL, top of the CL, and one game away from a cup final at Wembley. Arne seems a perfect fit, we have a great squad with good depth in most areas, an elite midfield, and one of the the world's best keepers. City have fallen off a cliff and the other teams are inconsistent. We're the best team in the PL and easily one of the best in Europe.

If anything, this is the perfect time to stay - as the league might finally become more 'normal' for a while - meaning the best team and manager will win it (which is us). I've genuinely no idea what leads you to think any of them would be better off elsewhere. We even schooled Real Madrid, who are 20th in the CL table with 2 games remaining.

I think you're watching a very different team and season to the one I'm seeing.

No, Im not fishing at all. This season has no bearing on the next couple of years. Many teams win and then become shit or enter transition. Its highly likely were going to go the same way. Weve got 10 first team squad guys out of contract before Summer 2027 and weve got chocolate fire guards negotiating with them, so who even knows how thats going to go.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10398 on: Today at 10:16:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:01:42 am

Maybe you dont care about data but Im positive there was data to suggest Torres, Henderson, Fabinho were about to fall off a cliff. Heck, maybe there is data to suggest Allison is about to fall off a cliff. 30m for a reserve keeper seems excessive. A succession plan has to be put in place for Salah and VVD and they are perhaps thinking put that plan in place now rather than down the line.

According to Josh Williams since the beginning of last season Ali has underperformed on his xG, where previously he was majorly overperforming it
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10399 on: Today at 10:18:38 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:11:56 am
Fishing surely?

We're top of the PL, top of the CL, and one game away from a cup final at Wembley. Arne seems a perfect fit, we have a great squad with good depth in most areas, an elite midfield, and one of the the world's best keepers. City have fallen off a cliff and the other teams are inconsistent. We're the best team in the PL and easily one of the best in Europe.

If anything, this is the perfect time to stay - as the league might finally become more 'normal' for a while - meaning the best team and manager will win it (which is us). I've genuinely no idea what leads you to think any of them would be better off elsewhere. We even schooled Real Madrid, who are 20th in the CL table with 2 games remaining.

I think you're watching a very different team and season to the one I'm seeing.


There are factors beyond our current position in the league.
1. The players may want a new challenge
2. The club arent prepared to increase their offer for aging players
3. They received more lucrative offers elsewhere

And so on.
