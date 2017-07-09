I haven't been following the ins and outs of this thread, mainly because everything seems so speculative and concrete evidence of what is actually happening behind the scenes is impossible to come by. We all have gut instincts about what might happen but 260 pages of 'gut instinct' is a lot to wade through.



I know what I'd like to happen, which is the same as we'd all like to happen. All three sign new contracts and remain Liverpool players. But for a how long? Would I be uncomplicatedly happy if Salah and Virgil both signed on for another 3 years? That must be one of the questions that the club is being asked to confront. We are better run club than most of our competitors and a well run club will always have an element caution and a suspicion of extravagance as it goes about its business. The idea of handing lucrative three year deals to players who are about to enter their declining years is not a simple thing. Had we been having this discussion at the end of last season I suspect that many supporters would have been upset but not devastated to learn that Salah and Van Dijk might soon be on their way - not because they had poor seasons, but because it was hard to imagine they'd significantly improve as we entered 2024-25. Of course they both have improved. In Mo's case he has significantly improved from the Mo that came back from Afcon. But the basic question remains. What will Mo and Virg be like in 2027-28? Will they still be elite performers? Will they be justifying the enormous outlay the club will need to make to keep them here?



My gut feeling is that Virgil should be given 3 years but perhaps not Mo. This is mainly due to the position he plays. Great centre backs can play longer than great attackers. The fact is well documented and the reasons are obvious. In addition there's Afcon which always represents a serious disruption to the Premier League season and which is likely to take an extra toll out of the aging Salah. I bet the club consider this to be a massive factor.



So why hasn't Van Dijk been given what he wants? We don't know. He's been the quietest of the three. But, entering the world of pure speculation, it is possible that the club don't wish to do something as divisive as extend Virgil's contract but not Mo's in the middle of the season. It's possible also, I suppose, that Virg is being so quiet because he knows he's safe and that he will finish his playing career as a Red.



As for Trent, who the fuck knows? I thought he'd sign; now I don't think he will. But ask me next week and I might change my mind. He's the best full back I've ever seen at Anfield - and I've seen Lawler, Neal, Nicol, Jones and Babbel. I think he'd be making a mistake to go to Madrid. But it will be a lucrative mistake. It'll be a wrench to see him go. But not a catastrophe. Connor Bradley is some player. He's primed and ready to go. He might even suit Slot's system better than Trent. And if Trent leaves we'll still have the best right back in the Premier League, even if he can't strike the ball like Trent Alexander-Arnold.



