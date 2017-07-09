So Edwards I guess was the Jonah Hill equivalent?



More like the Brad Pitt equivalent. Another thing worth mentioning is Ian Graham's recollection of how he originally met Michael Edwards. Michael Edwards was a "football" man. He was a youth player whose career was cut short by injury. He remained in football and did various degrees and stuff. The interesting quip was that he was not a fan of analytics, and in their original meetings, challenged Ian Graham about the data that they were collecting, and essentially told Ian that their data analytics stuff was BS.Ian Graham mentioned over time, he and Edwards discussed what analytics were useful as opposed to whatever statistics were being used at the time, and that led to the journey. Ian Graham was quite clear in saying that while we are incredibly data-driven, there is quite a lot of good old-fashioned scouting, personality reports, etc that goes into our signings.