Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10360 on: Today at 02:40:59 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:36:15 am
I have to say, today has been the first day when Ive resigned myself to all three of them leaving. Virgil seems like such an easy one to sort out and yet its not happened. Im not confident at all now. And as someone who is largely sympathetic of the club and the decisions it makes, I think that will be bad.

You can make cases for both Salah (very high wages) and Trent (doesn't want to be here).

But Virgil? Best defender on the planet, leads the entire team, never gets injured. No rational explanation to let him leave. So until he's left I'll choose to believe we're getting him sorted.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10361 on: Today at 02:54:54 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:40:59 am
You can make cases for both Salah (very high wages) and Trent (doesn't want to be here).

But Virgil? Best defender on the planet, leads the entire team, never gets injured. No rational explanation to let him leave. So until he's left I'll choose to believe we're getting him sorted.

I hope youre proven right on this, mate. My concern is that it seems a lot more straightforward than the other two and yet it has not been sorted. In my opinion, we need to get at least one boxed off. I dont think there is a rationale for all three to leave, and even if that means going against some of the principles that we have set ourselves, such as wage structure or contracts for older players, I think they are playing with fire if they dont.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10362 on: Today at 06:21:30 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:40:59 am
You can make cases for both Salah (very high wages) and Trent (doesn't want to be here).

But Virgil? Best defender on the planet, leads the entire team, never gets injured. No rational explanation to let him leave. So until he's left I'll choose to believe we're getting him sorted.

The rational explanation is Van Dijk may see weve not signed a first team player for coming up on 2 years, see 2 of our best players may be leaving and wonder what the next 2 years look like for us considering weve got a lot of key players out of contract by Summer 2027. If I was thinking rationally Id be wondering if Liverpool is the most likely place to win in the last few years of my career.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10363 on: Today at 07:29:21 am »
Our ineptitude could weirdly bring a huge positive in closing months of the season.

Imagine the boost announcing any of these contracts would give the fan base and the dressing room.

Announce 2 or all 3 in quick concession and it would make a massive difference to the mood around the club, including affecting rivals.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10364 on: Today at 07:45:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm
So Edwards I guess was the Jonah Hill equivalent?

More like the Brad Pitt equivalent. Another thing worth mentioning is Ian Graham's recollection of how he originally met Michael Edwards. Michael Edwards was a "football" man. He was a youth player whose career was cut short by injury. He remained in football and did various degrees and stuff. The interesting quip was that he was not a fan of analytics, and in their original meetings, challenged Ian Graham about the data that they were collecting, and essentially told Ian that their data analytics stuff was BS.

Ian Graham mentioned over time, he and Edwards discussed what analytics were useful as opposed to whatever statistics were being used at the time, and that led to the journey. Ian Graham was quite clear in saying that while we are incredibly data-driven, there is quite a lot of good old-fashioned scouting, personality reports, etc that goes into our signings.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10365 on: Today at 07:45:09 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:21:30 am
The rational explanation is Van Dijk may see weve not signed a first team player for coming up on 2 years, see 2 of our best players may be leaving and wonder what the next 2 years look like for us considering weve got a lot of key players out of contract by Summer 2027. If I was thinking rationally Id be wondering if Liverpool is the most likely place to win in the last few years of my career.

We signed three first team players just last season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10366 on: Today at 07:51:52 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:45:09 am
We signed three first team players just last season.

Come the summer thats 2 years ago
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10367 on: Today at 07:57:37 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:51:52 am
Come the summer thats 2 years ago

I also think Mama will be the first choice keeper next season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10368 on: Today at 08:30:40 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:57:37 am
I also think Mama will be the first choice keeper next season.

If Kelleher goes and Ali is not first choice then the club is fcked next season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10369 on: Today at 08:32:43 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:57:37 am
I also think Mama will be the first choice keeper next season.

Alisson is getting written off far too quickly. He was great before the injury, its literally 1 1/2 months of non superhero form and he is out the side.

Nobody wants to see us always looking to improve more than me, but still its surely a bit premature.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10370 on: Today at 08:37:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:43 am
Alisson is getting written off far too quickly. He was great before the injury, its literally 1 1/2 months of non superhero form and he is out the side.

Nobody wants to see us always looking to improve more than me, but still its surely a bit premature.
Its more than premature, its ridiculous regardless of what the stats say.

As youve quite rightly pointed out, perhaps hes just taking a bit longer than usual to get up to speed.

But for some it seems its better to imagine a scenario where hes probably had it. Oh and the shouts that hes carrying a bit more timber resurface. Unbelievable really from supporters
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10371 on: Today at 08:45:16 am »
I dont think Alisson is finished, far from it but there is also not likely to be much good coming from persistent serious muscular issues for a position that requires explosiveness and agility.
