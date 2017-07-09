« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)

« Reply #10360 on: Today at 02:40:59 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:36:15 am
I have to say, today has been the first day when Ive resigned myself to all three of them leaving. Virgil seems like such an easy one to sort out and yet its not happened. Im not confident at all now. And as someone who is largely sympathetic of the club and the decisions it makes, I think that will be bad.

You can make cases for both Salah (very high wages) and Trent (doesn't want to be here).

But Virgil? Best defender on the planet, leads the entire team, never gets injured. No rational explanation to let him leave. So until he's left I'll choose to believe we're getting him sorted.
