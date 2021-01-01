« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 557262 times)

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,600
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10240 on: Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm »
Such a strange conversation. Of course people work for money and care about the money. Even if some people dont, to ascribe as fact that a professional footballer at the top 0.001% of footballers worldwide doesnt care about the money is a truly silly take.
Logged
Quote from: Reflexivity on January  9, 2025, 02:14:20 am
Chicken shagger photoshop hero funny big copper brother  fucken hilarious oh  FFs lots of  LOLs you offered some c*nt out and were never watched ... why because you are part of the wool estabilshment and therefore not well ya know  'watched@ etc ..

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,687
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10241 on: Yesterday at 04:27:59 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 04:18:23 pm
It is unusual and unprecedented for a side to have such contract turmoil while overperforming and going for a title that not many expected.

My friend Neil Atkinson drawd parallels with Bayern Munich who have Sane, Kimmich and Alphonso Davies reaching the end of their contracts but that is slightly different for 3 reasons

1. They were favourites to win the title anyway
2. They invested heavily in their squad in the most recent window
3. The three players, while all very good, are not absolutely integral to their success

What we are doing against the background of financial constraints and inaction and inertia from our executives is extraordinary really.

Bayern have spent the best part of 500 mill over the last 3 summers, although they've sold well as well to recoup a lot back.

They're prepared for a lot of squad churn. They've bought and sold a lot of players. We only sign players when we have to (usually after chronic inertia comes back to bite us).

In terms of those 3 players as well. Sane is a bit like the German Chiesa. A pacy wide forward who's never recovered from an ACL a few years ago to be the player  he was/was expected to become. Kimmich as well has never really fulfiled his potential and is 30 next month, probably time for a new challenge. Davies is the one they'd hate to lose. It's hardly like us where you're talking world XI players for those 3 positions.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:32:42 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10242 on: Yesterday at 04:33:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm
honestly almost sums up this topic (at the club) and this discussion thread (on RAWK) since the start of the season

the key to the 'what are we supposed to do/how were we supposed to sort contracts for our three world class players?' question is like that old Irish or Scottish joke about the guy asking for directions: 'well firstly, I wouldn't start from here' is the answer.

the cards were dealt/die was cast when things weren't sorted summer 2023 (or earlier) when they all had 24 months left. because that November Klopp then announced he was leaving, and then we had uncertainty to deal with on top of the collective bargaining power of our captain, vice captain and highest paid player.

hughes didn't have a chance to do things differently, he only just joined, but the people who run the club and who are accountable for the top jobs (including having no permanent sporting director very much could have done things differently. but that window of opportunity closed around about 18 months ago, without them taking the chance to get them signed up for 2025/26 and beyond

I think there's truth to the, 'wouldn't start from here' thing. Particularly in regard to the massive squad rebuild we may be about to leave ourselves with. But with VVD and Salah contracts I'm also sympathetic to the club. Because you really don't want to offer a player in their 30s a contract extension 2 years before their current one expires. They may decline significantly in those 2 years. When players are heading into their mid 30s you're better off waiting as long as possible before pulling the trigger to try and ensure you don't get stung.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10243 on: Yesterday at 05:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:16:15 am
Goals are the hardest (and most expensive) thing in football. Salah is responsible for most of our goals this season. Hes been responsible for lots of them for 6 years. I dont know how you can say only VVD is completely irreplaceable. VVD is brilliant but the defence isnt even that good these days (or at least it wasnt that good last year). Whereas Salah consistently makes our attack elite.

Youre right about the spreadsheet though. Were not signing them for their current levels. Were signing them for their levels in one, two even three years time. Salah may well not be irreplaceable for us in 18 months time. He may just be a very good attacker. He may not even be that. When the age curve bites, it bites hard.

Yep Salah is underrated on this forum by many and we wonder why people outside of our fanbase underrate him, hes having an all time great season and people still dont give him the same credit theyre giving someone like VVD.

Annoying people also mention only goals scored as if he isnt one the greatest creators in the leagues history also.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:06:59 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,365
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10244 on: Yesterday at 06:22:03 pm »
There's a distinct lack of Al in this thread  ;D. Is he on holiday or something.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,133
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10245 on: Yesterday at 06:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm
Such a strange conversation. Of course people work for money and care about the money. Even if some people dont, to ascribe as fact that a professional footballer at the top 0.001% of footballers worldwide doesnt care about the money is a truly silly take.

But there are players that dont care about the money.

As someone pointed out, Mo could have had that money off them for last three years or so.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10246 on: Yesterday at 07:08:34 pm »
I know Milner didn't take long re-signing and I remember reading him saying money wasn't everything when you're already very rich.
Salah would rather win things now for the same reason, a two year deal for VVD and Salah on the same money would be well fair for both sides..
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10247 on: Yesterday at 07:22:28 pm »
It's hard to say what will happen, but we will of course know soon enough.

My best guess is VVD renews on a 2 year extension, and Trent and Mo move on. I think we have a very capable right back waiting to get in, and the club might want to assign the wages it would need to invest in Trent to other positions. On his end he appears to have eyes for Madrid too.

As for Mo, this is the hardest thing to say, as the numbers he is putting up are incredible. But there are signs he is past peak physically, and with AFCON back on the table next year, and his form for a drop off post-AFCON, it's a lot to think about when trying to gauge what future Mo will be like.

I suspect the club would rather have the leeway to reinvest the Trent and Mo salaries into refreshing the squad with new singings for Slot, as he looks to shape and build his own side.

VVD should stay as he is an imperious king pin at the back. He makes everything else work, and I suspect he will be the one main constant, probably still alongside Konate, but perhaps with Kerkez to the left, Bradley to the right, and Mamardashvili behind.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,021
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10248 on: Yesterday at 07:26:52 pm »
Mo past his peak? That's a pretty wild take given the season he's having.
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,431
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10249 on: Yesterday at 08:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:46:49 pm
Ive got to the point in life where I dont give a fuck if players sign or not, and getting attached to these multi millionaire walking egos is something I am long over.

Ill just enjoy the footy basically, if they sign they sign, if not, Liverpool FC carries on going  :P

Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 04:17:25 pm


 LFC first, players second.

Pretty much my thoughts.

Ideally, all 3 would renew, but if they dont, lets remember how much theyve contributed. Last player to break my heart was Keegan, ( I was 10 in my defence..)who was irreplaceable. Until a few weeks later, then some lad called Kenny arrived.

Life, and LFC goes on.

Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10250 on: Yesterday at 08:08:27 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:26:52 pm
Mo past his peak? That's a pretty wild take given the season he's having.

Past his peak physically. I think he is. Not quite as fast as he was, and arguably not quite as strong as he was, as he loses a fair amount of 1v1 duels with defenders. There are signs he is adapting his game a bit, still very effective of course, as evidenced by his amazing goals and assists tally.

The conundrum for contract purposes is trying to assess what future-Mo will be like. If we get this season's output we should pay that man whatever he wants! But in all likelihood we won't, and then there is AFCON to consider too.

If he signs a new deal I will be delighted. I just don't think it is crystal clear, and from the club perspective there is a heck of a lot to think about.
Logged

Offline Ginieus

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10251 on: Yesterday at 08:41:25 pm »
I don't care what people say but this has and is creating an unnecessary distraction.

Get them sorted and let's get back to winning ways from Saturday.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,819
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10252 on: Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm »
Would you take losing all three in the summer for the title this season?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10253 on: Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
Would you take losing all three in the summer for the title this season?
Of course, what a bizarre question.
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10254 on: Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
Would you take losing all three in the summer for the title this season?

You never know when the next title is going to come along, so yeah, one in front of the fans please.

Ask this 10 games into next season though and other opinions may differ.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,973
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10255 on: Yesterday at 10:04:03 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Yesterday at 06:22:03 pm
There's a distinct lack of Al in this thread  ;D. Is he on holiday or something.

He's still writing the post he started last weekend.  :P  ;)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,687
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10256 on: Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
Would you take losing all three in the summer for the title this season?

Well it certainly beats losing all 3 and not winning the league.

I think Virg is irreplaceable out the 3 but if we win the league then the fans and general mood of the club will be upbeat and will accept a rebuild for a couple of years if necessary. If we don't win it then it's 14/15 or 22/23 all over again if we have a bad summer again.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,172
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10257 on: Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Yesterday at 06:22:03 pm
There's a distinct lack of Al in this thread  ;D. Is he on holiday or something.

He's on a yacht with Linda and John
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,016
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10258 on: Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
Would you take losing all three in the summer for the title this season?

Yep.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,791
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10259 on: Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
Would you take losing all three in the summer for the title this season?

Yes provided it's not behind closed doors again.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10260 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
Would you take losing all three in the summer for the title this season?

Well of course we all want to win the title but the longer it goes without no contracts signed the more negative spotlight on the club.

Even if we win it the shine will be taken off a little. We nee to get at least 1 or over the line to sign asap.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,016
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10261 on: Yesterday at 11:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
Well of course we all want to win the title but the longer it goes without no contracts signed the more negative spotlight on the club.

Even if we win it the shine will be taken off a little. We nee to get at least 1 or over the line to sign asap.

I don't think any ASAP is happening unfortunately
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,016
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10262 on: Today at 06:09:28 am »
Talking about contracts, I wouldnt be surprised if Madrid are not in the ear of Konate right now. Just dont sign your deal mate, we will have you as a free in 2026. That deal hasnt been signed either.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 