True but the club knew Klopp was leaving before the players did. At that point maybe it was time to talk to Trent and tell Klopp to hold off on telling the players. Because of FSG's issue with age, I get why they may not have been keen to discuss anything with Salah and VVD but Trent is an asset not just in terms of performance on the field but in terms of money if he is sold.



The club's stance on age has backfired for them regarding VVD and Mo as they held of talks if go by the early interviews with either player. Fair enough. The big issue for me is the club are not going to get a penny for all 3 players if they choose to leave. We have missed out on targets that we have courted over the last two seasons (Tchoumeni etc). And we seemingly struggle to find value or the right player so don't sign anyone?

So potentially this summer we may need a new Centre back, new right attacker, new right back, new left back and still the elusive midfielder.



Where are we going to find the money. Are we courting any targets and what are the chances of any of them agreeing to come here. And as we will be desperate will we find "Value" that the club loves to mention. We can't seem to do those thing at the moment so how are we going to do that in the summer regardless of our finances (which will be mentioned).



I still have hope they will all sign but this could get very messy for us in the summer.





Trent aligned his contract length with Hendo and VVD the last time they did contracts. He's not stupid, I'm utterly convinced he had it in his head to do what Gerrard did and get the armband when he renewed and he may well be seeing what happens with Virgil for a variety of reasons.