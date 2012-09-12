I think I'm resigned to losing both Trent & Mo in the summer. I still have a feeling the Virg will sign.



Trent, I think, is out of our control now. We should have sorted it with him a year ago but now his head has been turned and if he wants to go there's nothing we can do.



I think Mo's preference is to stay but I think he'll be expecting a big pay increase which we simply aren't prepared to commit too. I do think the numbers & stats guys behind the scenes will be looking at next season's AFCON & World Cup and seeing a big problem there. We've seen previously how Mo's form can drop off after an Afcon tournament.



The issue with have with Mo is that under Slot he's pretty much completely absolved of any defensive responsibility and is solely tasked with scoring and creating (which is working because he's fucking brilliant at it). Problem, in this current system, is that if Mo isn't on form, then he won't be offering a whole lot.



I can understand the apprehension from the negotiation team (although personally I'd just give him what he wants) . We know how highly Mo rates himself (rightly so) but I can see him asking for silly money which he simply won't get here.



I'm sure the club have offered all 3 players contracts which represent the maximum we can feasibly afford.



The main criticism I have of the club in all this is that it should have all been sorted a year ago either way. Unfortunately Jurgen's resignation came at an awkward time which probably shifted our focus for a while.