The longer it goes on the more I fear all 3 would leave. On the flip side I can't believe that those in charge would be stupid enough to let all 3 leave and open themselves up to the reactions of the fans
yep same here. if you're one of the three players, it makes sense too.
even away from considerations like where you call home, performance, and contracts, if you're them planning the next few years you're wanting the last (or in trent's case peak) years of your career to be spent trying to win the trophies their career's deserve.
if you are Trent, for example (at present moment), taking the birds eye view of things, the club has a not-unrealistic prospect of having no VVD or Salah next season. so that's two key players that immediately need replacing if we want to stay at a top level), we have Konate leaving summer 2026 and Slot summer 2027.
given the past handful of transfer windows, I don't think the smart money would be on the club's backrrom staff going on a Fabinho/Allison/VVD run of transfers (or even necessarily making one great find like a Jota or Mane) and succeeding in rebuilding the spine of our world class talent in 4 windows let alone 1 or 2.
the cold unfeeling rational response (away from emotional connections to club/location/relationships etc) presently has the club looking like it'll be in a very significant period of transition next season (and we all know that those don't tend to last 6-12 months). the longer this is the outlook, i tihnk the greater the likelihood that each player opts to try to go elsewhere to win the big things