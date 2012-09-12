« previous next »
The thing that worries me is the fact that Virgil seems the most likely to extend and also dominates any centreback in terms of underlying numbers, as well as the perceived wisdom that they go on for longer. And yet that deal doesnt look anywhere close.
The thing that worries me is the fact that Virgil seems the most likely to extend and also dominates any centreback in terms of underlying numbers, as well as the perceived wisdom that they go on for longer. And yet that deal doesnt look anywhere close.

I just can't see us letting all 3 walk away for nothing.
The thing that worries me is the fact that Virgil seems the most likely to extend and also dominates any centreback in terms of underlying numbers, as well as the perceived wisdom that they go on for longer. And yet that deal doesnt look anywhere close.

I think the Van Dijk deal is close or done but we want resolution on all three before announcing any.
They're not going to give us daily updates, when other contracts were being done, I don't remember getting updates then either. All we can do is wait and see.

I still believe all three stay.
They're not going to give us daily updates, when other contracts were being done, I don't remember getting updates then either. All we can do is wait and see.

I still believe all three stay.

I think the fact Mo has stopped giving his after match interviews might (fools hope maybe) mean we're getting close.
Probably £30mil like they say they will offer!

If they're offering £30m now then the sign-on bonus will more than likely be less. They have an immediate need for him and they'd be paying him from the get go. That's roughly £5-7m of expense that they wouldn't have to pay until the summer if he stays.
They're not going to give us daily updates, when other contracts were being done, I don't remember getting updates then either. All we can do is wait and see.

I still believe all three stay.

The longer it goes on the more I fear all 3 would leave. On the flip side I can't believe that those in charge would be stupid enough to let all 3 leave and open themselves up to the reactions of the fans
The longer it goes on the more I fear all 3 would leave. On the flip side I can't believe that those in charge would be stupid enough to let all 3 leave and open themselves up to the reactions of the fans

They don't care what the fans think they do what they think (from their point of view) is best for the club.
https://www.marca.com/futbol/real-madrid/2025/01/16/davies-sigue-dando-pasos-alexander-arnold-asegurado.html

Marca (yes, I know it's Real's mouthpiece) starting to become more cocksure about Trent moving to Real.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

The longer it goes on the more I fear all 3 would leave. On the flip side I can't believe that those in charge would be stupid enough to let all 3 leave and open themselves up to the reactions of the fans

I am not sure the fans opinion would matter really, its more the relationship with Slot that can have a direct affect on them, particularly if results start to degrade.
The longer it goes on the more I fear all 3 would leave. On the flip side I can't believe that those in charge would be stupid enough to let all 3 leave and open themselves up to the reactions of the fans
yep same here. if you're one of the three players, it makes sense too.

even away from considerations like where you call home, performance, and contracts, if you're them planning the next few years you're wanting the last (or in trent's case peak) years of your career to be spent trying to win the trophies their career's deserve.

if you are Trent, for example (at present moment), taking the birds eye view of things, the club has a not-unrealistic prospect of having no VVD or Salah next season. so that's two key players that immediately need replacing if we want to stay at a top level), we have Konate leaving summer 2026 and Slot summer 2027.

given the past handful of transfer windows, I don't think the smart money would be on the club's backrrom staff going on a Fabinho/Allison/VVD run of transfers (or even necessarily making one great find like a Jota or Mane) and succeeding in rebuilding the spine of our world class talent in 4 windows let alone 1 or 2.

the cold unfeeling rational response (away from emotional connections to club/location/relationships etc) presently has the club looking like it'll be in a very significant period of transition next season (and we all know that those don't tend to last 6-12 months). the longer this is the outlook, i tihnk the greater the likelihood that each player opts to try to go elsewhere to win the big things
The longer it goes on the more I fear all 3 would leave. On the flip side I can't believe that those in charge would be stupid enough to let all 3 leave and open themselves up to the reactions of the fans

This is where I'm at with it too. At the start of the season, I thought the deals would be done by the end of the calendar year. And if they weren't done, then the players are most likely leaving, because for whatever reason, a compromise has not been reached.

A month ago I felt VVD and Salah will still sign and Trent will leave. Now, I'm not as confident about Salah either. Give it another month of no development and I'll probably lose confidence in VVD staying too.

And all this clear has a massive impact on our Summer activity. If well organised clubs operate their transfer activity a year or two in advance, then what do we do when we don't know the future of 3 key players?
Afcon as well mid season followed by a World Cup.

Problem is it's in conjunction with Trent and Virg plus several other positions thar need sorting in the same window. All with a board that go out their way not to sign footballers, or can't get the ones they want.

With Salah the goals are irreplaceable but you can at least balance thd team better and be more solid. We're carrying him off the ball.

I don't agree on that one. I think they are replaceable. We have a long list of strikers who we thought couldn't be replaced and were. It doesn't seem that long ago where we used to go into meltdown when Daniel Sturridge was missing. Every player can be replaced you just have to be smart about how you do it and have a good structure in place to take the club into the next phase
I don't agree on that one. I think they are replaceable. We have a long list of strikers who we thought couldn't be replaced and were. It doesn't seem that long ago where we used to go into meltdown when Daniel Sturridge was missing. Every player can be replaced you just have to be smart about how you do it and have a good structure in place to take the club into the next phase

I don't think Van Dijk is replaceable in the current market, Salah is really hard but maybe possible, Trent probably the easiest but still losing something most other teams don't have.
Goals are the hardest (and most expensive) thing in football. Salah is responsible for most of our goals this season. Hes been responsible for lots of them for 6 years. I dont know how you can say only VVD is completely irreplaceable. VVD is brilliant but the defence isnt even that good these days (or at least it wasnt that good last year). Whereas Salah consistently makes our attack elite.

Yes, goals are hard to replace. On the other hand Salah is taking penalties and lot of our other players are doing plenty of dirty work to facilitate Mo. So we would lose a lot, but we would also gain a chance to have more defensive robustness down that side, more leeway for other players who could be dangerous and so on. I would love to keep them all, but I feel thatif it's just one to stay - I would choose Virgil. If it's just one to leave - I would choose Trent.
I am not sure the fans opinion would matter really, its more the relationship with Slot that can have a direct affect on them, particularly if results start to degrade.
They don't care what the fans think they do what they think (from their point of view) is best for the club.

They might not at the moment but that's because nothing is happening with the match going fans right now apart from that one banner on the Kop saying give them their dough, those around where my seat is at the match are all pretty unanimous that the mood will change massively if all three go
I don't agree on that one. I think they are replaceable. We have a long list of strikers who we thought couldn't be replaced and were. It doesn't seem that long ago where we used to go into meltdown when Daniel Sturridge was missing. Every player can be replaced you just have to be smart about how you do it and have a good structure in place to take the club into the next phase

Proven, elite goal scorers are like rocking horse shit. The ones that do exist cost absolutely mega money. Where are we finding that?
They might not at the moment but that's because nothing is happening with the match going fans right now apart from that one banner on the Kop saying give them their dough, those around where my seat is at the match are all pretty unanimous that the mood will change massively if all three go

Theyll be grumbling but nothing relevant to the decision .. there arent going to be demonstrations to get multi millionaires tens of millions more
And then if theyve left all that will matter is whether were winning or not
Yes, goals are hard to replace. On the other hand Salah is taking penalties and lot of our other players are doing plenty of dirty work to facilitate Mo. So we would lose a lot, but we would also gain a chance to have more defensive robustness down that side, more leeway for other players who could be dangerous and so on. I would love to keep them all, but I feel thatif it's just one to stay - I would choose Virgil. If it's just one to leave - I would choose Trent.

Ultimately we need Salah to score more because we're conceding too many and you defdnd as a team, but he'snot really doing that shift now(a bit like Messi and Barca hes just there to score and create). . 1-0 was enough a lot of the time in the title season.
Ultimately we need Salah to score more because we're conceding too many and you defdnd as a team, but he'snot really doing that shift now(a bit like Messi and Barca hes just there to score and create). . 1-0 was enough a lot of the time in the title season.

The conceeding is fixeable because we started the season defending better, hence why Van Dijk is a key retention he's the one holding together the defence currently and the only one consistently putting in 8-10 out of 10 performances.
The conceeding is fixeable because we started the season defending better, hence why Van Dijk is a key retention he's the one holding together the defence currently and the only one consistently putting in 8-10 out of 10 performances.

Yes, I would suggest we do have to re-sign Virgil, otherwise Richard Hughes' job should be on the line frankly.
When we win the League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cupthey might all want to leave on a high, including Slot!!!

Arteta has two, yes two community shields.  Slot isn't leaving before winning at least one.
I think I'm resigned to losing both Trent & Mo in the summer. I still have a feeling the Virg will sign.

Trent, I think, is out of our control now. We should have sorted it with him a year ago but now his head has been turned and if he wants to go there's nothing we can do.

I think Mo's preference is to stay but I think he'll be expecting a big pay increase which we simply aren't prepared to commit too. I do think the numbers & stats guys behind the scenes will be looking at next season's AFCON & World Cup and seeing a big problem there. We've seen previously how Mo's form can drop off after an Afcon tournament.

The issue with have with Mo is that under Slot he's pretty much completely absolved of any defensive responsibility and is solely tasked with scoring and creating (which is working because he's fucking brilliant at it). Problem, in this current system, is that if Mo isn't on form, then he won't be offering a whole lot.

I can understand the apprehension from the negotiation team (although personally I'd just give him what he wants) . We know how highly Mo rates himself (rightly so) but I can see him asking for silly money which he simply won't get here.

I'm sure the club have offered all 3 players contracts which represent the maximum we can feasibly afford.

The main criticism I have of the club in all this is that it should have all been sorted a year ago either way. Unfortunately Jurgen's resignation came at an awkward time which probably shifted our focus for a while.
I think the Van Dijk deal is close or done but we want resolution on all three before announcing any.

This is the hope that you cling onto.

The media will be in an even bigger frenzy if VVD is announced, but nothing on Salah or Trent.  Rumours will go into overdrive on one or two of them definitely leaving.

Perhaps if we have two of the three nailed down, then it will be announced.
The conceeding is fixeable because we started the season defending better, hence why Van Dijk is a key retention he's the one holding together the defence currently and the only one consistently putting in 8-10 out of 10 performances.

We're fucked if Virgil goes. Slot might be able to absorb the other 2  if he's actually backed.

We do need adapt tactically around Trent and Mo and are constantly targeted fown that side.. I want them to renew but we can work around them going more.
We're fucked if Virgil goes. Slot might be able to absorb the other 2  if he's actually backed.

Crazy thought right but Slot might be part of a decision of letting one of Mo or Trent leaves as he wants his right side to not be his teams achilles heel.
I think I'm resigned to losing both Trent & Mo in the summer. I still have a feeling the Virg will sign.

Trent, I think, is out of our control now. We should have sorted it with him a year ago but now his head has been turned and if he wants to go there's nothing we can do.

I think Mo's preference is to stay but I think he'll be expecting a big pay increase which we simply aren't prepared to commit too. I do think the numbers & stats guys behind the scenes will be looking at next season's AFCON & World Cup and seeing a big problem there. We've seen previously how Mo's form can drop off after an Afcon tournament.

The issue with have with Mo is that under Slot he's pretty much completely absolved of any defensive responsibility and is solely tasked with scoring and creating (which is working because he's fucking brilliant at it). Problem, in this current system, is that if Mo isn't on form, then he won't be offering a whole lot.

I can understand the apprehension from the negotiation team (although personally I'd just give him what he wants) . We know how highly Mo rates himself (rightly so) but I can see him asking for silly money which he simply won't get here.

I'm sure the club have offered all 3 players contracts which represent the maximum we can feasibly afford.

The main criticism I have of the club in all this is that it should have all been sorted a year ago either way. Unfortunately Jurgen's resignation came at an awkward time which probably shifted our focus for a while.

Yeah, I think Trent is a foregone conclusion and actually might suit how Slot sets up his teams, in that he prefers the more attacking fullback to be on the left-hand side./

Virgil we cannot afford to lose, in terms of stability.

Mo we probably cannot afford to lose over the next two seasons; unless Hughes and co are IN of for a large spend buying a new attacking wide player AND a more suitable number 9.

Losing all three: not acceptable.

Losing Trent, that's kind of a par at this point.

Just signing Virgil, that's still a poor show from the club and will cost us financially and on the field.
If Trent has agreed to sign for Real then is it better for us to know or not to know?

Maybe the club knows but won't announce it. They will keep it quiet until the end of the season as they don't want the player's motivation to be questioned.

Not sure how I feel about that one...
Not far off February.. Can't see all 3 staying now at this stage
Trent, I think, is out of our control now. We should have sorted it with him a year ago but now his head has been turned and if he wants to go there's nothing we can do.

The main criticism I have of the club in all this is that it should have all been sorted a year ago either way. Unfortunately Jurgen's resignation came at an awkward time which probably shifted our focus for a while.

The club certainly should have been more proactive and shown more urgency, but I think it's a bit naive to assume that 12/18 months ago new deals could've been "just sorted", particularly with Trent.

18 months ago we had no CL football, were coming off a hugely disappointing season and were trying to rebuild the entire midfield in one transfer window. I think there's a decent chance that Trent wanted to see how things panned out, before committing to a new deal.

Similarly, 12 months ago (as you rightly point out) with Jürgen's resignation.

The club were dealt a very tricky hand timing wise, and are playing it very poorly. Let's hope that we can salvage something and extend at least Virgil and Mo. Trent leaving is a foregone conclusion, IMO.

Slot has talked more about how important Virgil is. So i very much doubt he would want to lose Virgil without a fight.
I dusted off my predict-o-meter and fired it up after I got out of bed. It has been cranking away all morning processing all kind of variables and the output has just been printed:

Chances of signing new contract (16.1.25/11:10am)
VVD: 89%
Mo Salah: 67%
TAA: 31%
Not far off February.. Can't see all 3 staying now at this stage

What is the relevance of February?
