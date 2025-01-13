« previous next »
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,770
  • Red since '64
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10080 on: January 13, 2025, 12:57:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 13, 2025, 12:44:56 pm
I'm starting to think that tactically it might not be the worst thing in the world if one of Salah or Trent do leave.  They're not an ideal pairing down the right in Slot's system without Trent bombing on and Salah coming inside like we saw under Klopp.

With Mo not really tracking back or pressing much, the right side of the pitch is more exposed and a more defensive minded fullback makes sense on paper.  Equally, with Trent being a creative fullback and given more license to wander, having a hard working winger in front of him (like a prime Mane, for example), would be best.

Thats an interesting take. One things for certain - virtually every team we play target Trents wing.



Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,178
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10081 on: January 13, 2025, 01:03:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 13, 2025, 12:44:56 pm
I'm starting to think that tactically it might not be the worst thing in the world if one of Salah or Trent do leave.  They're not an ideal pairing down the right in Slot's system without Trent bombing on and Salah coming inside like we saw under Klopp.

With Mo not really tracking back or pressing much, the right side of the pitch is more exposed and a more defensive minded fullback makes sense on paper.  Equally, with Trent being a creative fullback and given more license to wander, having a hard working winger in front of him (like a prime Mane, for example), would be best.
Mos seemingly coached to not track back which is basically passed onto the midfield to fill in. Its pretty successful and may sustain even with a new player who isnt Mo. Slots deliberately making a sacrifice for the purposes of giving us an immediate outlet once possession is reclaimed.


tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,523
  • Big ideas
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10082 on: January 13, 2025, 01:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 13, 2025, 01:03:26 pm
Mos seemingly coached to not track back which is basically passed onto the midfield to fill in. Its pretty successful and may sustain even with a new player who isnt Mo. Slots deliberately making a sacrifice for the purposes of giving us an immediate outlet once possession is reclaimed.

It's working this season because Salah is playing out of his skin.  He's got AFCON and a WC next season and we'll start to see the numbers drop off at some point in the near future.



Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,178
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10083 on: January 13, 2025, 01:25:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 13, 2025, 01:04:21 pm
It's working this season because Salah is playing out of his skin.  He's got AFCON and a WC next season and we'll start to see the numbers drop off at some point in the near future.
Agree - just wonder if it's a Slot tactic regardless of who the player is.


John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,134
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10084 on: Yesterday at 04:56:51 pm »
Cleaned & unlocked.
Please stick to the thread title folks.


farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10085 on: Yesterday at 05:01:07 pm »
I saw the thread unlocked and thought there might be news of any kind, good or bad. Are there any updates, or is the thread just reopened after cleaning?



Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10086 on: Yesterday at 05:03:28 pm »
If Van Dijks agent is anything like the rest of them his asking price for Van Dijk will be going up by the game. Hes holding the defence together by himself.


Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,221
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10087 on: Yesterday at 05:07:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:01:07 pm
I saw the thread unlocked and thought there might be news of any kind, good or bad. Are there any updates, or is the thread just reopened after cleaning?

Doesn't appear to be anything of note.
The last noise is simply Salah saying in an interview there is no progress. People lost their shit.
Real Madrid mouthpieces saying Trent is off and Madrid want him in January. People lost their shit.
Haven't head anything good or bad about van Dijk in weeks. People have no shit left to lose.

I thought there might have been some progress, but maybe what the players are asking for is unreasonable.

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10088 on: Yesterday at 05:10:36 pm »
Turki Alalsheik posted this on his facebook. Turki is an MBS mouthpiece and he is the head of entertainment and is responsible for bringing in boxing and wrestling acts as well as football players to the country.

Make of that what you wish, as an Egyptian myself, I usually don't care and don't believe the Salah to Saudi rumors since they started in August 2023. They always came from grifters and blue tick accounts on Twitter.

This is different though since it is coming from someone who is a minister and a very powerful figure in the country. He acts like a clown but he is MBS's right hand man and he is the one who brought all the big time sports & entertainment acts to the country.



Source - https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15giaUSPVk/

Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,752
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10089 on: Yesterday at 05:14:15 pm »
Blue definitely isnt his colour



Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,633
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10090 on: Yesterday at 05:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:03:28 pm
If Van Dijks agent is anything like the rest of them his asking price for Van Dijk will be going up by the game. Hes holding the defence together by himself.

True that. Very impressive this year.

Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10091 on: Yesterday at 07:00:01 pm »
thanks for the lowdown, Barney!

Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 05:14:15 pm
Blue definitely isnt his colour
That's been clear since his very early years in the PL. ;)



spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,429
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10092 on: Yesterday at 07:19:32 pm »
Imagine if only VVD extended his contract.


exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,119
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10093 on: Yesterday at 07:26:10 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:19:32 pm
Imagine if only VVD extended his contract.

Then we get a couple more years with the best CB on the planet.



Slotsreds

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10094 on: Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 07:26:10 pm
Then we get a couple more years with the best CB on the planet.

And we have then lost our best player. And 3rd best player.

Due to nothing more than being tight. And ironically, the club would need to spend more money to replace them than they would have paid to renew them- that's if they want to replace them adequetly, which given past examples... we won't do


Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,565
  • SPQR
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10095 on: Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm »
I think we lose all three to be honest. Especially with Laurel and Hardy in charge of the contract situations.


robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,525
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10096 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm »
Think VVD stays. I hope at least. Hed hurt the most.



Slotsreds

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10097 on: Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm
I think we lose all three to be honest. Especially with Laurel and Hardy in charge of the contract situations.

We've spent 2 seasons trying to sign a DM, still haven't replaced Robertson, still haven't signed a good number 9- god help us if we're meant to replace 3 of our 4 best players on top of that now. Especially when the club barely signs players as it is


dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10098 on: Yesterday at 11:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Slotsreds on Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
We've spent 2 seasons trying to sign a DM, still haven't replaced Robertson, still haven't signed a good number 9- god help us if we're meant to replace 3 of our 4 best players on top of that now. Especially when the club barely signs players as it is

   :butt


I was hoping we could hear some news  on one extension


Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,898
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10099 on: Yesterday at 11:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Slotsreds on Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
We've spent 2 seasons trying to sign a DM, still haven't replaced Robertson, still haven't signed a good number 9- god help us if we're meant to replace 3 of our 4 best players on top of that now. Especially when the club barely signs players as it is

god help us



killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,998
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10100 on: Yesterday at 11:29:28 pm »
Its gone so quiet on this front, which is good for this season but most likely shite for next season. Still if we win the league, who gives a shit.


King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,651
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10101 on: Yesterday at 11:35:20 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:10:36 pm
Turki Alalsheik posted this on his facebook. Turki is an MBS mouthpiece and he is the head of entertainment and is responsible for bringing in boxing and wrestling acts as well as football players to the country.

Make of that what you wish, as an Egyptian myself, I usually don't care and don't believe the Salah to Saudi rumors since they started in August 2023. They always came from grifters and blue tick accounts on Twitter.

This is different though since it is coming from someone who is a minister and a very powerful figure in the country. He acts like a clown but he is MBS's right hand man and he is the one who brought all the big time sports & entertainment acts to the country.



Source - https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15giaUSPVk/

I follow boxing and Alalsheik has transformed the boxing scene in a big way over the past 2 or so years.

Undisputed fights that previously took extensive negotiations' have been made promptly with him bankrolling the fights, and he has put on some phenomenal cards.

Of what I've seen, if this guy really wants something he will get it done, but of course the ball is in Salah's court.


Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,898
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10102 on: Yesterday at 11:39:03 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 11:35:20 pm
I follow boxing and Alalsheik has transformed the boxing scene in a big way over the past 2 or so years.

Undisputed fights that previously took extensive negotiations' have been made promptly with him bankrolling the fights, and he has put on some phenomenal cards.

Of what I've seen, if this guy really wants something he will get it done, but of course the ball is in Salah's court.

A lot easier when money isn't an object.



duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,752
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10103 on: Today at 12:02:52 am »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 11:35:20 pm
I follow boxing and Alalsheik has transformed the boxing scene in a big way over the past 2 or so years.

Undisputed fights that previously took extensive negotiations' have been made promptly with him bankrolling the fights, and he has put on some phenomenal cards.

He has indeed. Its called sportswashing and it appears to be working



Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
  • Cheers like
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10104 on: Today at 12:03:58 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:39:03 pm
A lot easier when money isn't an object.

Bloke has utilised his nous, guile and cunning to get it done. Coupled with his access to unlimited funds. Genius really


Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,898
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10105 on: Today at 12:05:10 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:03:58 am
Bloke has utilised his nous, guile and cunning to get it done. Coupled with his access to unlimited funds. Genius really

 ;D


