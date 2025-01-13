I saw the thread unlocked and thought there might be news of any kind, good or bad. Are there any updates, or is the thread just reopened after cleaning?



Doesn't appear to be anything of note.The last noise is simply Salah saying in an interview there is no progress. People lost their shit.Real Madrid mouthpieces saying Trent is off and Madrid want him in January. People lost their shit.Haven't head anything good or bad about van Dijk in weeks. People have no shit left to lose.I thought there might have been some progress, but maybe what the players are asking for is unreasonable.