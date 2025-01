Turki Alalsheik posted this on his facebook. Turki is an MBS mouthpiece and he is the head of entertainment and is responsible for bringing in boxing and wrestling acts as well as football players to the country.Make of that what you wish, as an Egyptian myself, I usually don't care and don't believe the Salah to Saudi rumors since they started in August 2023. They always came from grifters and blue tick accounts on Twitter.This is different though since it is coming from someone who is a minister and a very powerful figure in the country. He acts like a clown but he is MBS's right hand man and he is the one who brought all the big time sports & entertainment acts to the country.Source - https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15giaUSPVk/