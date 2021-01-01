That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.



Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.

Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.

Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.

A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.



The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.



Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.



The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.



Bit of whataboutism no? Pointing at other clubs failings wont solve any issues we have.Youre right, were currently in a good position.However, weve fallen off a cliff after just not winning a quadruple in recent times, so we should know best what stamding still can cause.Weve not been able to land our prims targets numerous times in the last few windows (Bellingham, Caicedo, Lavia, Zubi...) and are at this stage losing three oft best players in the world for nothing in six months time. We take ages to renew the contract of a young CB, are short at CB and in midfield and will need a new LB in the next windows.In additon to that we seem to need enough data for players to make our move, only to deem the player as too expensive as soon as enough data is available.So the club that is shy of signing players is now also unable to get players at the Club sign new contracts.So we are basocally shopping in a pool of players which are young yeto be honestave played in enough games to make a good judgement, are potentially WC but not there yet and can be get on the cheap without much competition.Sorry, but to think we can sustain the level we are with that seems arrogant to me, as it implies other clubs not knowing as much as we do about certraon players.And letting three immensly important players contracts end at the same time can not be sugarcoated.