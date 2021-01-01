« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10080 on: Yesterday at 08:40:42 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:21:09 pm
If they did release VVD and Mo in the summer the centre back and right forward would have to hit the ground running or wed find ourselves challenging for 4th rather than the league.
IMO It's literally not possible to maintain our level (not even close probably) without VVD. I still remember the difference between before he arrived and after. most impactful signing I've seen. Irreplaceable.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10081 on: Yesterday at 09:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 08:40:42 pm
IMO It's literally not possible to maintain our level (not even close probably) without VVD. I still remember the difference between before he arrived and after. most impactful signing I've seen. Irreplaceable.

If we lose Mo and/or Trent we wouldn't get like-for-like replacements but adapt the way we play a bit. We could be more defensively solid down that side with more legs (we get targeted down that side every week).

We can't lose Virg.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10082 on: Yesterday at 09:45:51 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10083 on: Yesterday at 11:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:04:26 pm
I don't and last night reinforced it for me as he got a great reception from us in the away end when he came on but still went straight down the tunnel as soon as the final whistle went without acknowledging us at all

This is just wrong

Trent applauded the away end literally seconds after the final whistle. Then he gave us another round of applause before he and most other players disappeared down the tunnel.

I remember thinking to myself, fair play Trent.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10084 on: Today at 01:36:46 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:35:15 pm
This is just wrong

Trent applauded the away end literally seconds after the final whistle. Then he gave us another round of applause before he and most other players disappeared down the tunnel.

I remember thinking to myself, fair play Trent.

Thanks for that. It's no good having actual false information adding to the shitshow this thread already is.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10085 on: Today at 06:54:50 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:41:12 am
A lot of guesswork passed off very confidently here.

The one thing all sides will possess is extreme self-confidence in their approach to the negotiations. Maybe arrogance, but nobody involved in multi-million pound deals are going to be crippled with self-doubt and nor should they be. I want an executive who have a clear vision and understanding of what they believe is a good deal.

You only have to look at United and Everton to see the damage caused by a lack of clarity and vision and understanding from the top table.
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10086 on: Today at 08:01:18 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.


Thats one of the most perfectly put analogys Ive seen of why football fans have lost the plot and this forum has become so painful. Lovely work.
Youve just absolutely toasted this thread.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10087 on: Today at 08:06:33 am »
Being a nerd in 2025 is not an insult ..

They rule the world
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10088 on: Today at 08:13:53 am »
If the execs back themselves to let all 3 go and replace, in the most dramatic of cases, so be it. That's what you're paid to do,you're judged after the results of that call come in. There was a similar outcry about lack of transfers in the summer, we have done ok so far.
Personally keep Van Dijk minimum, add a signing at lb / cb and cm by moving on Endo; but ultimately if they think they can find someone new, younger, cheaper without dropping the side's level...well go for it. The new (old) recruitment side have credit in the bank based on how the calls have gone so far.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10089 on: Today at 08:32:36 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10090 on: Today at 08:34:48 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

 :wellin :wellin :wellin
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10091 on: Today at 08:46:29 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.
2nd great post in the last week or so mate.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10092 on: Today at 09:10:45 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Absolutely spot on mate. Every fan should read this.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10093 on: Today at 09:12:56 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10094 on: Today at 09:13:15 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Personally, Id say arrogance is people like yourself who try and dictate what words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence and circus should mean to someone. Youll get loads of slaps on the back of course but the lack of self-awareness is breathtaking.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10095 on: Today at 09:14:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:13:15 am
Personally, Id say arrogance is people like yourself who try and dictate what words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence and circus should mean to someone. Youll get loads of slaps on the back of course but the lack of self-awareness is breathtaking.

Is right.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10096 on: Today at 09:22:06 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Bang on  :thumbup
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10097 on: Today at 09:40:43 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Although there is undoubted validity in highlighting the failings of other clubs, and we are certainly better run than most clubs, that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement.

We've seen first hand in recent seasons how injuries and the toll the sheer number of games has impacted the squad when competing on all fronts. It's disingenuous to simply label this as "bedwetting".
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10098 on: Today at 09:46:42 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

While clubs like United sometimes act like a circus it doesn't mean we don't have room to improve. I don't even think our moaners have excessive expectations.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10099 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
Ah yes, the 'everything is awesome you bedwetters' line has been drawn. What can be said after that? I mean, that is one way of discussing our current predicament - where we might lose three of our best players for free and rely on backroom staff that has yet shown little to replace those players (and fill other gaps in the squad at the same time). It's certainly better to look at other shitshow clubs and enjoy how far off we are, how well we're doing. What a nice view we have outside that window. It's not like we have been in strong positions before and managed to not capitalise, no sir. That has certainly never happened, most definitely not under Michael Edwards and FSG. We must have dreamed wasting good few years under our former manager by dragging our heals on refreshing the squad, chasing unicorns only for them to go elsewhere and in general acting like we think we're smarter than everyone else only to be slapped hard by reality. Yes, that was just a dream, never happened. It was also absolutely not borne out of arrogance and negligence - not a fucking chance.


Also whoever mentiones quadruples - don't, just fucking don't.
We won precisely nothing yet. Mention quadruples when three titles are won.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10100 on: Today at 11:07:26 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:35:15 pm
This is just wrong

Trent applauded the away end literally seconds after the final whistle. Then he gave us another round of applause before he and most other players disappeared down the tunnel.

I remember thinking to myself, fair play Trent.

No he didn't. I watched him with my own eyes from block 116. He went down the tunnel on his own whilst all the other players were shaking hands/coming across to clap us.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10101 on: Today at 12:11:58 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.
Bit of whataboutism no? Pointing at other clubs failings wont solve any issues we have.

Youre right, were currently in a good position.

However, weve fallen off a cliff after just not winning a quadruple in recent times, so we should know best what stamding still can cause.

Weve not been able to land our prims targets numerous times in the last few windows (Bellingham, Caicedo, Lavia, Zubi...) and are at this stage losing three oft best players in the world for nothing in six months time. We take ages to renew the contract of a young CB, are short at CB and in midfield and will need a new LB in the next windows.

In additon to that we seem to need enough data for players to make our move, only to deem the player as too expensive as soon as enough data is available.

So the club that is shy of signing players is now also unable to get players at the Club sign new contracts.

So we are basocally shopping in a pool of players which are young yeto be honestave played in enough games to make a good judgement, are potentially WC but not there yet and can be get on the cheap without much competition.

Sorry, but to think we can sustain the level we are with that seems arrogant to me, as it implies other clubs not knowing as much as we do about certraon players.

And letting three immensly important players contracts end at the same time can not be sugarcoated.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10102 on: Today at 12:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:13:15 am
Personally, Id say arrogance is people like yourself who try and dictate what words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence and circus should mean to someone. Youll get loads of slaps on the back of course but the lack of self-awareness is breathtaking.

Right I seriously fail to understand how having three of your best players including Captain and Vice Captain be down to there last 6 months of the contract not be described as incompetence? Like seriously good post by Keyop and everything he says rings true but call a spade a spade, theres no way you can try sugar coat the situation we found ourselves in, in regards to our three best players.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10103 on: Today at 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:13:15 am
Personally, Id say arrogance is people like yourself who try and dictate what words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence and circus should mean to someone. Youll get loads of slaps on the back of course but the lack of self-awareness is breathtaking.

100%.

We are yet to know if it is utter incompetence or not as all 3 still could sign but to let it get to a situation where all 3 could leave on a free is just downright... inept (similar word to incompetence).  I just don't see how it can be viewed as anything else.

It's equivalent is Man City have just allowed Rodri (most important player), Haaland (top goalscorer) and Foden (talented homegrown player) to run down their contracts and sign pre agreements with other teams.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10104 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Simply put, two things can be right at the same time


Those sides fucking up doesnt mean we arent. These three simply shouldnt be in this contract situation,  its been handled terribly. The fact were even in this position says it all as does the fact this rarely, if ever, happens to big sides
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10105 on: Today at 12:26:22 pm »
Krupps post is a classic eg of failing to discuss in good faith. Its incumbent on all of us to articulate our opponents position in terms theyd accept. No one is arguing that the failures of the club/ FSG reach the levels of those hes listed. But that doesnt mean theyre not failures.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10106 on: Today at 12:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:16:15 pm
Right I seriously fail to understand how having three of your best players including Captain and Vice Captain be down to there last 6 months of the contract not be described as incompetence? Like seriously good post by Keyop and everything he says rings true but call a spade a spade, theres no way you can try sugar coat the situation we found ourselves in, in regards to our three best players.

Circumstance? Klopp leaving a year earlier than his contract ended, temporary sporting director in place with a remit of delivering the players Klopp asked for.

Add into that you don't know how much we've offered, what their demands are it's impossible to be shouting incompetence.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10107 on: Today at 12:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:28:20 pm
Circumstance?

I get that can happen for one of your most important players but not 3.

Our best defender. Our top goalscorer for the last 6? seasons. And possibly the best right back in the world.

Also the club knew Klopp was leaving well before we did. And Virgil said no one had spoken to him at the beginning of this season.

This thread is obviously going round in circles. Some don't think it's quite that bad and some do. Bit like the world we live in.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10108 on: Today at 12:54:41 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10109 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm »
Any posts like that without a credible source which just generates 3 pages of crap will get you the month off.
This is a * topic for that reason.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10110 on: Today at 05:37:36 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Well said. FSG arent perfect by Id take them over all of the other top 6 owners in the league.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10111 on: Today at 05:40:57 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.
SNIP

Spot on fella
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10112 on: Today at 06:38:03 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

:wellin
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10113 on: Today at 07:03:29 pm »
Keyops post shows how mad football in general is these days. A proper opinion divider in terms of how vehemently people either agree or disagree with it.

I liked it. :D
