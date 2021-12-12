Watching Trent over his career has been interesting and I believe certainly in the last 18-24months there has been a shift in his attitude towards the basic expectations of a full back to this notion that he can define the role in a different way and win Ballon Dors.



It seems to me his understanding of the role or his ego has clouded the basic expectation of his role as a defender. To a point where his belief is that what he does on the ball negates the requirement to do the basics off it.



Pep Lijnders along with Gareth Southgate over the past 18 / 24 months indulged this, with a view to extract what is clearly a phenomenally talented footballer.



Watching him under Slot, it looked to me like Slot understood the problem and got back to basics in the sense the right back position has some pre-requisite requirements (positioning, defending and focus in those spaces) Trent has been fantastic for the majority of the season as a consequence.



Then more recently Trent appears to have strayed from the brief and puts in inadequate pre-requisite defensive performances - not because hes incapable. But rather - and this has been my concern. Hes going off script and playing how he wants to as opposed to how he is being asked too. Its not a great look and screams potential arrogance, somebody who certainly is not following instructions fully and clearly has the propensity to switch off in defensive phases.



Thats a lot of challenges for somebody who is asking for mega bucks at full back position. It calls into question his leadership capabilities (part of what he is being paid for) and what the long term future would look like, should this apparent attitude continue.



For me he was at his best breaking into the team, hugging that touch line - demonstrating his ability when on the ball with his passing and crosses, whilst understanding his primary role is as part of a back 4 defensively first and foremost.



Knowing we have Bradley who seems a salt of the earth leave it all on the pitch personality - who whilst doesnt have the wand of a right foot that Trent has - is clearly very talented with the ball in a different way. I just wonder whether having a humble superstar in that position maybe more beneficial to the squad and management moving forward.



VVD - just give him what he needs 2,3,4 years whatever - hes going to be able to perform at the highest level at some capacity for years to come, as a late bloomer at the highest level - with a really good injury history he looks set for bare minimum 2 more years.



Salah - so conflicted on this one, his physical performance levels will drop, its just a question of when. 2 year contract on no more salary than he already is, seems the appropriate offer to make at best. But the reality is we are very shortly going to have to replace him even if we renew his contract. His time is coming - and we need to prepare for that now even if he signs for a further couple years.



The club definitely needs to put these to bed one way or another at least behind the scenes as soon as possible so the team can just focus on the challenges ahead on the pitch and lets win some trophies and if we say goodbye then itll be on a massive high.