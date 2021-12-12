« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 493124 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 06:54:24 pm
Winning the league will be more valuable than any money we can get from Real. Like, a LOT more valuable. The club should do NOTHING in this window that reduces our chances of winning the league.

Im in the same boat. Trent does need to get his head back in the game though because hell be sitting on the bench a whole lot more if he doesnt focus on the task at hand.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 06:56:11 pm
Do you really think selling him will quieten the circus?

I don't care about the media/fan circus, really - I care about the atmosphere of the team itself and how the players perform together on the pitch. If Trent's play on Sunday was a blip and he gives his all for the rest of the season, I'll change my mind. If we keep seeing situations where Virgil has to bollock him and give him death stares, I want him gone.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 06:59:56 pm
I don't care about the media/fan circus, really - I care about the atmosphere of the team itself and how the players perform together on the pitch. If Trent's play on Sunday was a blip and he gives his all for the rest of the season, I'll change my mind. If we keep being in a situation where Virgil has to bollock him and give him death stares, I want him gone.

Arne was spot on about everyone linking the play to the contracts.

For me that performance from Trent wasnt exactly out the blue, not the first time hes trotted or walked back to position, seemingly without much effort, thats just always been his style and a lot of the time he will get away with it.

Pretty sure we will see him back playing well this week, no matter what is going on with the contract situation.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 06:47:08 pm
I've said before that I don't blame Trent for wanting a new challenge, and I still feel that way, but if he drags our season down with him it'll destroy pretty much every positive memory I have of him.

Yeah, if he wants to talk about his legacy in terms of taking on the challenge of Real Madrid and achieving things there, then he has to be careful of how he's remembered here. If this is his last season at Liverpool then his legacy will hinge on whether we win the league this year, so either focus sharply on that or leave for Madrid right now.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 06:56:46 pm
If Trent is going to cause actual problems for our performance, keeping him will reduce our chances of winning the league. I don't really care about the money.

Hopefully, though, he'll be back to his best in his next match and that won't be an issue.

There's no way to know how anything will play out regardless of what happens.

He could leave this month and we don't win the league. That leads to cry arsing that we shouldn't have let him leave.

He could leave in the summer and we don't win the league. That leads to cry arsing that we should've let him leave in January.

There's no getting away from how bad he was on Sunday, however there's nothing to suggest he is going to play like that for the next 6 months if he stays. He'll want to lift the Premier League trophy in front of 60000 Liverpool fans and be on that parade bus as much as any other player in the squad no matter what.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 10:39:57 am
But it did impact us on Sunday, and Sunday was our biggest game of the season so far and could've been a huge game in terms of the title race. It's also very likely that things snowball from here with Trent.
I think the City and Real games were more important. Regardless of our historical rivalry with Utd, it was much more important for our trophy ambitions to beat City when they were down, and play Real off the park. In doing so, we put serious daylight between us and the team we know we have to finish above in the league, plus we moved us towards a great position to rest/rotate in the CL (which in turn helps our league campaign). Both of those are worth more than any bragging rights over a club that's been in decline for over a decade.

Would you have preferred to beat Utd but lose to City - which could've been a result that resurrected their season?.

Emotions were always going to run high after Sunday, but I really don't think some of the conclusions drawn are accurate. Very few players were at their best, so instead of panicking about how this is all going to derail our season, let's remember that Utd played far better than they have all season, and our team mostly had a collective off day. If Trent puts in a similar performance against Spurs, then no doubt Arne will act quickly - and we already have Bradley pushing for his place. But until we see a pattern emerging, then Sunday remains a blip - not a reason to set off the fire alarm just yet.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 07:02:37 pm
Arne was spot on about everyone linking the play to the contracts.

For me that performance from Trent wasnt exactly out the blue, not the first time hes trotted or walked back to position, seemingly without much effort, thats just always been his style and a lot of the time he will get away with it.

Pretty sure we will see him back playing well this week, no matter what is going on with the contract situation.
It sometimes feels like we have Glenn Hoddle playing at FB, *(sometimes that is though, not often)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 06:56:46 pm
If Trent is going to cause actual problems for our performance, keeping him will reduce our chances of winning the league. I don't really care about the money.

Hopefully, though, he'll be back to his best in his next match and that won't be an issue.

I think that's the crux of it. I'd rather win the league and lose Trent for nothing than get 100 million for Trent in January and fall short. On the other hand i'd rather flog him to Madrid for a taxi fare to the airport than keep him if he's not focused and have it become toxic and have that cost us.

It's a difficult call to make if he's not going to sign a contract, but it's a call we're going to have to make. It'll come down to how committed and focused Trent is to the cause and whether he can drop any attitude for the rest of the season. What it shouldn't be is a financial decision, but what's best for the club for the rest of the Premier League season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:45:07 pm
I think the City and Real games were more important. Regardless of our historical rivalry with Utd, it was much more important for our trophy ambitions to beat City when they were down, and play Real off the park. In doing so, we put serious daylight between us and the team we know we have to finish above in the league, plus we moved us towards a great position to rest/rotate in the CL (which in turn helps our league campaign). Both of those are worth more than any bragging rights over a club that's been in decline for over a decade.

Would you have preferred to beat Utd but lose to City - which could've been a result that resurrected their season?.

Emotions were always going to run high after Sunday, but I really don't think some of the conclusions drawn are accurate. Very few players were at their best, so instead of panicking about how this is all going to derail our season, let's remember that Utd played far better than they have all season, and our team mostly had a collective off day. If Trent puts in a similar performance against Spurs, then no doubt Arne will act quickly - and we already have Bradley pushing for his place. But until we see a pattern emerging, then Sunday remains a blip - not a reason to set off the fire alarm just yet.

It was the most important game because it would have put us 8 points clear with a game in hand.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 09:09:19 pm
It was the most important game because it would have put us 8 points clear with a game in hand.


Sure, but six clear with a game in hand isn't so bad either... full focus on Nottingham and 3 points there, will be huge hit on everyone's else moral.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Slot has been at home carving Nottingham Forrest into the wall repeatedly.

Im pretty sure we spank them.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 09:09:19 pm
It was the most important game because it would have put us 8 points clear with a game in hand.

Nine points clear, innit?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 07:02:37 pm
Arne was spot on about everyone linking the play to the contracts.

For me that performance from Trent wasnt exactly out the blue, not the first time hes trotted or walked back to position, seemingly without much effort, thats just always been his style and a lot of the time he will get away with it.

Pretty sure we will see him back playing well this week, no matter what is going on with the contract situation.
Yeah, Trent will come back and play well again, and then he will have another stinker. He's been like that for years now. It's annoying, but he's still a good player.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Lynch completely rubbished that Trent 300k story on a podcast. No surprise there, was a bit worrying how many believed it from a dreadful source!
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:03:48 am
Nine points clear, innit?

No, we were 5 clear on Sunday morning, so would have gone 8 clear, the point we got took us 6 clear. If we both keep winning and we then Beat the shite and its 9pts
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:35:44 am
Lynch completely rubbished that Trent 300k story on a podcast. No surprise there, was a bit worrying how many believed it from a dreadful source!

Surely not, I thought that after two blatantly blag stories of contracts from Richardson, coincidentally both released ahead of the Sunday morning press release, that the third one couldn't possibly be a pack of lies to drive clicks and engagement from someone who has about as many 'sources' as I do?

Mind blown.

I didn't even read it beyond his name.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 06:56:46 pm
If Trent is going to cause actual problems for our performance, keeping him will reduce our chances of winning the league. I don't really care about the money.

Hopefully, though, he'll be back to his best in his next match and that won't be an issue.

I think it's difficult to imagine a scenario where keeping him causes more problems than we create by selling him, unless we have someone lined up to replace him which I doubt as we're still trying to get him to sign a contract.

He was absolutely fucking dreadful on Sunday and if he throws in a few more like that tonight and next week or whatever then I might revise my opinion but I'm mainly of the view that it was hopefully an anomaly borne out of a bid of a mad week and we'll see a much improved version tonight or whenever he next plays.

I love Bradley but he still hasn't played that much for us, has only recently returned from a fairly decent injury (6 weeks or so was it?) so relying on him with no other right back other than Gomez/Endo, one of whom is injured and has been mostly used at CH this season and the other who has only played there once in a mad squad at Southampton (and to be fair did very well) would be a far bigger gamble than keeping him in my eyes.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 06:56:11 pm
Do you really think selling him will quieten the circus?

Given there are 2 others out of contract it won't silence the circus, quieten? Yes. I don't think I'd do it, if at all possible, though. We can't rely on Bradley staying fit and we're not going to sign another RB this window.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:15:56 am
Surely not, I thought that after two blatantly blag stories of contracts from Richardson, coincidentally both released ahead of the Sunday morning press release, that the third one couldn't possibly be a pack of lies to drive clicks and engagement from someone who has about as many 'sources' as I do?

Mind blown.

I didn't even read it beyond his name.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
I will never be able to make peace with Trent walking for free, or pandering to his crappy antics.

Personally, if he doesnt sign a new contract in Jan, then Id like him sold, swapped or dropped. And that the club learn their lesson and try to avoid a player like Trent stinking the place out in this manner again.

The only way you get away with such bullshit is if you pull off masterclass performances and output like Mo (and lets face it, Mo has also indicated he wants to stay with us).

I simply dont trust him in the same way I trust Virgil and Mo to give his 100% focus and effort until the end of the season. That ballon dor interview he gave stank. That last performance he gave stank. All his bromance crap with Jude stank. The way he celebrated that goal where he did the yapping hand gesture stank. His crappy and lazy defending when we least need it stinks. Accumulation of blows have led a lot of us to this place. Hes simply failed the vibe check.

I just feel kinda disrespected by him as a supporter, and would prefer hes now dropped for Bradley or Gomez. That Man Utd performance changed my opinion of him. He hurting his legacy big time and making a big mistake - his immaturity is defo shining through this year, and his future self wont thank his current self for the way hes handled the situation.

To a certain extent Im listening to my gut on the Trent situation. As supporters, were not stupid and we dont like being treated as fools. One can logically try to make sense of it all, but theres a reason why we blot the likes of Owen and Mcmanaman out of our collective hearts. We clearly have no problem with a player moving, as long as they do it in the right way, and with a bit of give and take that shows respect to supporters who care about the team staying competitive, and our heads held high.

I 100% feel hes dragging this all out to max his advantage and leave us high and dry. The shit performance against Man United, however, felt like theft and taking us for fools.

Only way any of us vaguely make peace with him walking on a free is if he busts an absolute gut until the end of the season and leaves it all out on the pitch  and ideally, also comes clean asap on whether he is staying or leaving. The speculation is horrible.

One thing is for sure, i back the manager 110% to make whatever decisions he needs to for the teams benefit. He cant compromise this because of contract crap.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Watching Trent over his career has been interesting and I believe certainly in the last 18-24months there has been a shift in his attitude towards the basic expectations of a full back to this notion that he can define the role in a different way and win Ballon Dors.

It seems to me his understanding of the role or his ego has clouded the basic expectation of his role as a defender. To a point where his belief is that what he does on the ball negates the requirement to do the basics off it.

Pep Lijnders along with Gareth Southgate over the past 18 / 24 months indulged this, with a view to extract what is clearly a phenomenally talented footballer.

Watching him under Slot, it looked to me like Slot understood the problem and got back to basics in the sense the right back position has some pre-requisite requirements (positioning, defending and focus in those spaces) Trent has been fantastic for the majority of the season as a consequence.

Then more recently Trent appears to have strayed from the brief and puts in inadequate pre-requisite defensive performances - not because hes incapable. But rather - and this has been my concern. Hes going off script and playing how he wants to as opposed to how he is being asked too. Its not a great look and screams potential arrogance, somebody who certainly is not following instructions fully and clearly has the propensity to switch off in defensive phases.

Thats a lot of challenges for somebody who is asking for mega bucks at full back position. It calls into question his leadership capabilities (part of what he is being paid for) and what the long term future would look like, should this apparent attitude continue.

For me he was at his best breaking into the team, hugging that touch line - demonstrating his ability when on the ball with his passing and crosses, whilst understanding his primary role is as part of a back 4 defensively first and foremost.

Knowing we have Bradley who seems a salt of the earth leave it all on the pitch personality - who whilst doesnt have the wand of a right foot that Trent has - is clearly very talented with the ball in a different way. I just wonder whether having a humble superstar in that position maybe more beneficial to the squad and management moving forward.

VVD - just give him what he needs 2,3,4 years whatever - hes going to be able to perform at the highest level at some capacity for years to come, as a late bloomer at the highest level - with a really good injury history he looks set for bare minimum 2 more years.

Salah - so conflicted on this one, his physical performance levels will drop, its just a question of when. 2 year contract on no more salary than he already is, seems the appropriate offer to make at best. But the reality is we are very shortly going to have to replace him even if we renew his contract. His time is coming - and we need to prepare for that now even if he signs for a further couple years.

The club definitely needs to put these to bed one way or another at least behind the scenes as soon as possible so the team can just focus on the challenges ahead on the pitch and lets win some trophies and if we say goodbye then itll be on a massive high.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:22:52 am
Watching Trent over his career has been interesting and I believe certainly in the last 18-24months there has been a shift in his attitude towards the basic expectations of a full back to this notion that he can define the role in a different way and win Ballon Dors.

It seems to me his understanding of the role or his ego has clouded the basic expectation of his role as a defender. To a point where his belief is that what he does on the ball negates the requirement to do the basics off it.

This is for me the problem in a nutshell. We saw in him the potential to be a RB that could redefine the role, and in doing so overindulged his desire to be a player with fewer defensive duties and essentially be a midfielder.

I dont blame anyone, there were moments where we all saw it too - where he moved infield, sprayed the most perfect pass into the path of a forward. That ball to Salah against West Ham was a case in point.

But he forgets hes ostensibly a defender, and that is the first job that needs doing. You will forgive some of the laziness and apparent lack of desire to do the dirty work when he is absolutely on it going forward. But when youre shit at both as he very much was against the shitbags then you are going to get absolutely fucking rightly roasted. And so he has.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:08:41 am
Slot has been at home carving Nottingham Forrest into the wall repeatedly.

Im pretty sure we spank them.

I hope not like that, the most annoying thing about them?

Only one "R", as in Forest.

:)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:22:52 am


I agree to some extent. Last season in particular, despite us doing so well in all competitions, standards did seem to drop a bit in terms of intensity. I have wondered about last season and how involved Klopp was, he said himself he wanted to leave sooner, and with the inverted fullback being a Ljinders idea I wonder of Klopp decided to give him more responsibility while taking a bit of a backseat himself.

Salah I would say his physical performances have dropped already, Mo has just done an excellent job of adapting and Slot has adapted our tactics to fit around that. Whether a further decline is a risk or not I'm unsure, but it's not like he's relying purely on electric pace or dribbling any more.

Virgil is a monster and is pretty much playing at his peak right now, I don't see any reason not to give him a great deal beyond him having outrageous demands.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:22:52 am
Watching Trent over his career has been interesting and I believe certainly in the last 18-24months there has been a shift in his attitude towards the basic expectations of a full back to this notion that he can define the role in a different way and win Ballon Dors.

It seems to me his understanding of the role or his ego has clouded the basic expectation of his role as a defender. To a point where his belief is that what he does on the ball negates the requirement to do the basics off it.

Pep Lijnders along with Gareth Southgate over the past 18 / 24 months indulged this, with a view to extract what is clearly a phenomenally talented footballer.

Watching him under Slot, it looked to me like Slot understood the problem and got back to basics in the sense the right back position has some pre-requisite requirements (positioning, defending and focus in those spaces) Trent has been fantastic for the majority of the season as a consequence.

Then more recently Trent appears to have strayed from the brief and puts in inadequate pre-requisite defensive performances - not because hes incapable. But rather - and this has been my concern. Hes going off script and playing how he wants to as opposed to how he is being asked too. Its not a great look and screams potential arrogance, somebody who certainly is not following instructions fully and clearly has the propensity to switch off in defensive phases.

Thats a lot of challenges for somebody who is asking for mega bucks at full back position. It calls into question his leadership capabilities (part of what he is being paid for) and what the long term future would look like, should this apparent attitude continue.

For me he was at his best breaking into the team, hugging that touch line - demonstrating his ability when on the ball with his passing and crosses, whilst understanding his primary role is as part of a back 4 defensively first and foremost.

Knowing we have Bradley who seems a salt of the earth leave it all on the pitch personality - who whilst doesnt have the wand of a right foot that Trent has - is clearly very talented with the ball in a different way. I just wonder whether having a humble superstar in that position maybe more beneficial to the squad and management moving forward.

VVD - just give him what he needs 2,3,4 years whatever - hes going to be able to perform at the highest level at some capacity for years to come, as a late bloomer at the highest level - with a really good injury history he looks set for bare minimum 2 more years.

Salah - so conflicted on this one, his physical performance levels will drop, its just a question of when. 2 year contract on no more salary than he already is, seems the appropriate offer to make at best. But the reality is we are very shortly going to have to replace him even if we renew his contract. His time is coming - and we need to prepare for that now even if he signs for a further couple years.

The club definitely needs to put these to bed one way or another at least behind the scenes as soon as possible so the team can just focus on the challenges ahead on the pitch and lets win some trophies and if we say goodbye then itll be on a massive high.

Very good post mate........particularly regarding VVD......the man is an absolute machine and will continue to be so for the foreseeable and beyond - to say nothing of his abundant leadership / role model qualities..... if for some crack-crazy bullshit reason we decide to let him walk at the end of this season, I'll have little faith or trust in the decision makers at the club to know their arseholes from their earholes....



Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 10:53:11 am
I will never be able to make peace with Trent walking for free, or pandering to his crappy antics.

Personally, if he doesnt sign a new contract in Jan, then Id like him sold, swapped or dropped. And that the club learn their lesson and try to avoid a player like Trent stinking the place out in this manner again.

The only way you get away with such bullshit is if you pull off masterclass performances and output like Mo (and lets face it, Mo has also indicated he wants to stay with us).

I simply dont trust him in the same way I trust Virgil and Mo to give his 100% focus and effort until the end of the season. That ballon dor interview he gave stank. That last performance he gave stank. All his bromance crap with Jude stank. The way he celebrated that goal where he did the yapping hand gesture stank. His crappy and lazy defending when we least need it stinks. Accumulation of blows have led a lot of us to this place. Hes simply failed the vibe check.

I just feel kinda disrespected by him as a supporter, and would prefer hes now dropped for Bradley or Gomez. That Man Utd performance changed my opinion of him. He hurting his legacy big time and making a big mistake - his immaturity is defo shining through this year, and his future self wont thank his current self for the way hes handled the situation.

To a certain extent Im listening to my gut on the Trent situation. As supporters, were not stupid and we dont like being treated as fools. One can logically try to make sense of it all, but theres a reason why we blot the likes of Owen and Mcmanaman out of our collective hearts. We clearly have no problem with a player moving, as long as they do it in the right way, and with a bit of give and take that shows respect to supporters who care about the team staying competitive, and our heads held high.

I 100% feel hes dragging this all out to max his advantage and leave us high and dry. The shit performance against Man United, however, felt like theft and taking us for fools.

Only way any of us vaguely make peace with him walking on a free is if he busts an absolute gut until the end of the season and leaves it all out on the pitch  and ideally, also comes clean asap on whether he is staying or leaving. The speculation is horrible.

One thing is for sure, i back the manager 110% to make whatever decisions he needs to for the teams benefit. He cant compromise this because of contract crap.

It was one bad performance when Slot gave him the boost to play well by saying he was focused.

He has to play tonight to get it out his system.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
I'm a little bit fascinated but how much the players are willing to risk by waiting, when one serious injury could see their value plummet. Maybe they can squeeze out an extra 10%, but a serious injury could cut any offers by half or more.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:11:42 pm
I'm a little bit fascinated but how much the players are willing to risk by waiting, when one serious injury could see their value plummet. Maybe they can squeeze out an extra 10%, but a serious injury could cut any offers by half or more.

I hear what youre saying - but nah. Whatever the outcomes youd want to wish them all good health and a successful remainder of their career. None of them have been anything other than fantastic contributors to our recent success. I for one will not be angry whatever the outcome - towards the players. All three have been magnificent to date.
