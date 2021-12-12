I will never be able to make peace with Trent walking for free, or pandering to his crappy antics.
Personally, if he doesnt sign a new contract in Jan, then Id like him sold, swapped or dropped. And that the club learn their lesson and try to avoid a player like Trent stinking the place out in this manner again.
The only way you get away with such bullshit is if you pull off masterclass performances and output like Mo (and lets face it, Mo has also indicated he wants to stay with us).
I simply dont trust him in the same way I trust Virgil and Mo to give his 100% focus and effort until the end of the season. That ballon dor interview he gave stank. That last performance he gave stank. All his bromance crap with Jude stank. The way he celebrated that goal where he did the yapping hand gesture stank. His crappy and lazy defending when we least need it stinks. Accumulation of blows have led a lot of us to this place. Hes simply failed the vibe check.
I just feel kinda disrespected by him as a supporter, and would prefer hes now dropped for Bradley or Gomez. That Man Utd performance changed my opinion of him. He hurting his legacy big time and making a big mistake - his immaturity is defo shining through this year, and his future self wont thank his current self for the way hes handled the situation.
To a certain extent Im listening to my gut on the Trent situation. As supporters, were not stupid and we dont like being treated as fools. One can logically try to make sense of it all, but theres a reason why we blot the likes of Owen and Mcmanaman out of our collective hearts. We clearly have no problem with a player moving, as long as they do it in the right way, and with a bit of give and take that shows respect to supporters who care about the team staying competitive, and our heads held high.
I 100% feel hes dragging this all out to max his advantage and leave us high and dry. The shit performance against Man United, however, felt like theft and taking us for fools.
Only way any of us vaguely make peace with him walking on a free is if he busts an absolute gut until the end of the season and leaves it all out on the pitch
and ideally, also comes clean asap on whether he is staying or leaving. The speculation is horrible.
One thing is for sure, i back the manager 110% to make whatever decisions he needs to for the teams benefit. He cant compromise this because of contract crap.