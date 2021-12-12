But it did impact us on Sunday, and Sunday was our biggest game of the season so far and could've been a huge game in terms of the title race. It's also very likely that things snowball from here with Trent.



I think the City and Real games were more important. Regardless of our historical rivalry with Utd, it was much more important for our trophy ambitions to beat City when they were down, and play Real off the park. In doing so, we put serious daylight between us and the team we know we have to finish above in the league, plus we moved us towards a great position to rest/rotate in the CL (which in turn helps our league campaign). Both of those are worth more than any bragging rights over a club that's been in decline for over a decade.Would you have preferred to beat Utd but lose to City - which could've been a result that resurrected their season?.Emotions were always going to run high after Sunday, but I really don't think some of the conclusions drawn are accurate. Very few players were at their best, so instead of panicking about how this is all going to derail our season, let's remember that Utd played far better than they have all season, and our team mostly had a collective off day. If Trent puts in a similar performance against Spurs, then no doubt Arne will act quickly - and we already have Bradley pushing for his place. But until we see a pattern emerging, then Sunday remains a blip - not a reason to set off the fire alarm just yet.