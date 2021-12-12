« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #10000 on: Today at 06:57:12 pm
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 06:54:24 pm
Winning the league will be more valuable than any money we can get from Real. Like, a LOT more valuable. The club should do NOTHING in this window that reduces our chances of winning the league.

Im in the same boat. Trent does need to get his head back in the game though because hell be sitting on the bench a whole lot more if he doesnt focus on the task at hand.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #10001 on: Today at 06:59:56 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 06:56:11 pm
Do you really think selling him will quieten the circus?

I don't care about the media/fan circus, really - I care about the atmosphere of the team itself and how the players perform together on the pitch. If Trent's play on Sunday was a blip and he gives his all for the rest of the season, I'll change my mind. If we keep seeing situations where Virgil has to bollock him and give him death stares, I want him gone.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #10002 on: Today at 07:02:37 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 06:59:56 pm
I don't care about the media/fan circus, really - I care about the atmosphere of the team itself and how the players perform together on the pitch. If Trent's play on Sunday was a blip and he gives his all for the rest of the season, I'll change my mind. If we keep being in a situation where Virgil has to bollock him and give him death stares, I want him gone.

Arne was spot on about everyone linking the play to the contracts.

For me that performance from Trent wasnt exactly out the blue, not the first time hes trotted or walked back to position, seemingly without much effort, thats just always been his style and a lot of the time he will get away with it.

Pretty sure we will see him back playing well this week, no matter what is going on with the contract situation.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #10003 on: Today at 07:04:04 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 06:47:08 pm
I've said before that I don't blame Trent for wanting a new challenge, and I still feel that way, but if he drags our season down with him it'll destroy pretty much every positive memory I have of him.

Yeah, if he wants to talk about his legacy in terms of taking on the challenge of Real Madrid and achieving things there, then he has to be careful of how he's remembered here. If this is his last season at Liverpool then his legacy will hinge on whether we win the league this year, so either focus sharply on that or leave for Madrid right now.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #10004 on: Today at 07:05:06 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 06:56:46 pm
If Trent is going to cause actual problems for our performance, keeping him will reduce our chances of winning the league. I don't really care about the money.

Hopefully, though, he'll be back to his best in his next match and that won't be an issue.

There's no way to know how anything will play out regardless of what happens.

He could leave this month and we don't win the league. That leads to cry arsing that we shouldn't have let him leave.

He could leave in the summer and we don't win the league. That leads to cry arsing that we should've let him leave in January.

There's no getting away from how bad he was on Sunday, however there's nothing to suggest he is going to play like that for the next 6 months if he stays. He'll want to lift the Premier League trophy in front of 60000 Liverpool fans and be on that parade bus as much as any other player in the squad no matter what.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #10005 on: Today at 08:45:07 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:39:57 am
But it did impact us on Sunday, and Sunday was our biggest game of the season so far and could've been a huge game in terms of the title race. It's also very likely that things snowball from here with Trent.
I think the City and Real games were more important. Regardless of our historical rivalry with Utd, it was much more important for our trophy ambitions to beat City when they were down, and play Real off the park. In doing so, we put serious daylight between us and the team we know we have to finish above in the league, plus we moved us towards a great position to rest/rotate in the CL (which in turn helps our league campaign). Both of those are worth more than any bragging rights over a club that's been in decline for over a decade.

Would you have preferred to beat Utd but lose to City - which could've been a result that resurrected their season?.

Emotions were always going to run high after Sunday, but I really don't think some of the conclusions drawn are accurate. Very few players were at their best, so instead of panicking about how this is all going to derail our season, let's remember that Utd played far better than they have all season, and our team mostly had a collective off day. If Trent puts in a similar performance against Spurs, then no doubt Arne will act quickly - and we already have Bradley pushing for his place. But until we see a pattern emerging, then Sunday remains a blip - not a reason to set off the fire alarm just yet.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #10006 on: Today at 08:53:15 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 07:02:37 pm
Arne was spot on about everyone linking the play to the contracts.

For me that performance from Trent wasnt exactly out the blue, not the first time hes trotted or walked back to position, seemingly without much effort, thats just always been his style and a lot of the time he will get away with it.

Pretty sure we will see him back playing well this week, no matter what is going on with the contract situation.
It sometimes feels like we have Glenn Hoddle playing at FB, *(sometimes that is though, not often)
