Negotiations shouldve ended months ago its not difficult - you make your best offer and agree a reasonable time frame for a decision



Thats the ideal.But in theory we only put people like Hughes in place this summer. Maybe we should have offered players deals under Klopp/Schamadke/Gordon operation. Definitely Trent. Maybe we did though.These are complex agreements we are trying to put in place. Ones that are amounting to 10s millions in value. They end up being a reasonable % of the clubs turnover when all 3 are combined.Ive never been involved in a deal this size around football. In my working life I have been involved in business deals that end up being the same value or more. As simplistic as a deal may look in my experience 6 months is the bare minimum to go from discussions to signing a deal. Maybe footballl contracts are simpler than other business deals but from what Ive heard they arentAgain, I have no idea about whats going on. Same as others on here. I just think people are looking at this too simplistically. On various levels. On the timelines piece I can only really use my experience in a different sector to say deals in the realms of 20-100M dont happen overnight.