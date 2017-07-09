« previous next »
Online Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9880 on: Today at 08:56:57 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:25:51 am
Ive just seen enough of his punditry and banter nonsense to know how he behaves in his quest for ratings, I can only assume you havent seen much coverage of it. Loves to go too far chasing laughs as seen with him having to come out admit he was acting like a little child by suggesting Kate Abdo isnt loyal to her partner live on air. Jokes are jokes but he doesnt seem to know where the line is and how many examples do we need of him sticking the knife in when it comes to this club

To put it even more simply, a man who played hundreds upon hundreds of games for this football club has since gone on to become a pundit on the biggest football platform in the country and is thus disliked by a vast majority of the fans who used to adore him, kind of speaks for itself. Its funny its always put across as if hes just doing his job or has no option on what to say without making the players look bad and yet a random fan on the internet can post a respectful answer to a question about these players in seconds, without being paid to do so, its really not that difficult

Like I said I dont even like Ronaldo but if people would be rushing to shake hands with someone who is openly dragging their name through the mud publicly then more fool them, I know I wouldnt.

Think it was last month Mo made it pretty clear how he feels about Carraghers repeated comments when doing a post match interview with Van Dijk he said that guy wouldnt give me MOTM as soon as Carraghers name was mentioned.

Ive seen loads of his stuff and always thought the dislike for him was bizarre. The reaction to him saying he thought Cole Palmer had a better season than Salah is of that, it was fucking mental. Like I dont agree with him but whos arsed?

My honest view is you could put Dalglish in that job and lots of our fanbase, particularly our online fanbase would be accusing him of being a Sky shill or whatever fairly quickly, I just think it comes with the role in that if you say I anything against your own club, which you inevitably will if youre giving your honest opinion, then the fans of that club will react badly to it.

Irrespective of all of the above I think it was right in what he said about Salah.
Logged

Offline Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,104
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9881 on: Today at 08:57:03 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:53:42 am
No one has any proof but you have 3 seperate dudes in the last year of their contract that cant agree terms, let alone somebody like Konate who has apparently been in negotiations for ages too you have to start to believe theres a common denominator here. Unless all the dudes are colluding to make life hell for Hughes?

I'm surprised you can't see how they are all linked.

If I'm Konate's agent I'm stalling on the contract offer to see what Trent gets offered because I think my player is better.

1 year difference between them, both entering their prime, both worldclass on their day.

And thus the house of cards start to fall.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9882 on: Today at 08:57:53 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:53:42 am
The tactics Barca and Madrid have used in the past, nothing is off the table in terms of what they've told players to do to force their way out.

He doesn't have to force his way out though, this isn't Coutinho with years left on his contract. Trent could have literally already signed for them
Logged

Online Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
  Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9883 on: Today at 08:58:06 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:44:01 am
Negotiations shouldve ended months ago  its not difficult - you make your best offer and agree a reasonable time frame for a decision

Thats the ideal.

But in theory we only put people like Hughes in place this summer. Maybe we should have offered players deals under Klopp/Schamadke/Gordon operation. Definitely Trent. Maybe we did  though.

These are complex agreements we are trying to put in place. Ones that are amounting to 10s millions in value. They end up being a reasonable % of the clubs turnover when all 3 are combined.

Ive never been involved in a deal this size around football. In my working life I have been involved in business deals that end up being the same value or more. As simplistic as a deal may look in my experience 6 months is the bare minimum to go from discussions to signing a deal. Maybe footballl contracts are simpler than other business deals but from what Ive heard they arent

Again, I have no idea about whats going on. Same as others on here. I just think people are looking at this too simplistically. On various levels. On the timelines piece I can only really use my experience in a different sector to say deals in the realms of 20-100M dont happen overnight.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,471
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9884 on: Today at 08:58:17 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:57:03 am
I'm surprised you can't see how they are all linked.

If I'm Konate's agent I'm stalling on the contract offer to see what Trent gets offered because I think my player is better.

And thus the house of cards start to fall.

Konate is not better than Trent. I think however hard it is we need to look past Sunday's performance when we're ranking players.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,915
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9885 on: Today at 08:58:45 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:53:42 am
The tactics Barca and Madrid have used in the past, nothing is off the table in terms of what they've told players to do to force their way out.

The concerning thing is Mos twat of an agent has been silent.

He stirred it last time.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,104
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9886 on: Today at 09:00:03 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:58:17 am
Konate is not better than Trent. I think however hard it is we need to look past Sunday's performance when we're ranking players.

I'd disagree personally, they are both worldclass on their day.
Logged

Offline clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,471
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9887 on: Today at 09:01:41 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:00:03 am
I'd disagree personally, they are both worldclass on their day.

Love Konate but short memories. Couldn't get ahead of Quansah last season.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,915
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9888 on: Today at 09:02:32 am
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 08:57:53 am
He doesn't have to force his way out though, this isn't Coutinho with years left on his contract. Trent could have literally already signed for them

But he can still force a move this month with underhand tactics.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,970
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9889 on: Today at 09:03:29 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:57:03 am
I'm surprised you can't see how they are all linked.

If I'm Konate's agent I'm stalling on the contract offer to see what Trent gets offered because I think my player is better.

1 year difference between them, both entering their prime, both worldclass on their day.

And thus the house of cards start to fall.

But Konate will be down to a year in the summer and so the longer this bullshit drags on the higher the risk that Ibou becomes embroiled in a saga too. Its not befitting of a big club at all and Im of the belief we have a DoF that couldnt negotiate his way out of a Mexican prison with 10 billion quid.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,842
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9890 on: Today at 09:04:39 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:57:03 am
I'm surprised you can't see how they are all linked.

If I'm Konate's agent I'm stalling on the contract offer to see what Trent gets offered because I think my player is better.

1 year difference between them, both entering their prime, both worldclass on their day.

And thus the house of cards start to fall.

It's a reverse limbo. Raise the bar and the rest want to be able to walk under it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,471
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9891 on: Today at 09:05:19 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:03:29 am
But Konate will be down to a year in the summer and so the longer this bullshit drags on the higher the risk that Ibou becomes embroiled in a saga too. Its not befitting of a big club at all and Im of the belief we have a DoF that couldnt negotiate his way out of a Mexican prison with 10 billion quid.

Sounds like Richard Hughes has to turn doubters into belivers. Over to you Richard.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online GreekScouser

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9892 on: Today at 09:05:54 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:00:03 am
I'd disagree personally, they are both worldclass on their day.

Its naïve to think that there won't be a knock-on effect. It doesn't really matter how we all rate the players, if they're first team regulars for Liverpool then salaries are just naturally going to gravitate towards the highest earners. If we stick Mo on £400k a week, VVD on £350k a week and Trent on £300k a week (for example), good luck negotiating with Konate and Diaz agents and trying to stick around £100k or whatever we might think would be a decent raise on what they're currently on.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,762
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9893 on: Today at 09:06:45 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:57:03 am
I'm surprised you can't see how they are all linked.

If I'm Konate's agent I'm stalling on the contract offer to see what Trent gets offered because I think my player is better.

1 year difference between them, both entering their prime, both worldclass on their day.

And thus the house of cards start to fall.

But thats the price of being good right? The club have stated many times including through Ian Graham that retaining their best footballers is the number one priority. Thats why all this is very bizarre and a contradiction, support staff have written books about how hard and how risky transfers are. If thats the case then every effort needs to be made to retain stars at the club and make this process as efficient as possible.
Logged

Online crewlove

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9894 on: Today at 09:07:31 am
Another thing is that we've all marked new year's period as some kind of deadline but in reality I wouldn't be surprised if the club saw the deadline in June. It is more about Salah and Van Dijk, not really about Trent.

There are not many clubs in Europe who can afford to give 2-3 year contracts to players their age. If they think about playing at the highest level then Richard may think he holds strong cards. If they think about playing in Saudi then it's a different discussion.

It's annoying for us and doesn't look perfect for our challenge this season, but it wouldn't be first time when the club looked at things differently than us.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,762
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9895 on: Today at 09:11:16 am
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 09:07:31 am
Another thing is that we've all marked new year's period as some kind of deadline but in reality I wouldn't be surprised if the club saw the deadline in June. It is more about Salah and Van Dijk, not really about Trent.

There are not many clubs in Europe who can afford to give 2-3 year contracts to players their age. If they think about playing at the highest level then Richard may think he holds strong cards. If they think about playing in Saudi then it's a different discussion.

It's annoying for us and doesn't look perfect for our challenge this season, but it wouldn't be first time when the club looked at things differently than us.

I am not convinced they looked at June as the deadline. One possibility is they maybe were emboldened to do that because of the form of Salah and Virgil. Maybe they thought they could ride this to the end.

I genuinely think last week will have changed a lot. Trent looked lost out there, clearly reading the reports there was lots of bad feeling in the stands and that will have emboldened the press to go in even harder with the questions. Even Salah is ramping up the pressure more intensely now and everything he does is more questions to Slot.

Maybe I am being optimistic but I think last week changed a few things and they may review what they hoped for.
Logged

Offline Qston

  Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,869
  Believer
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9896 on: Today at 09:17:02 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:16 am
I am not convinced they looked at June as the deadline. One possibility is they maybe were emboldened to do that because of the form of Salah and Virgil. Maybe they thought they could ride this to the end.

I genuinely think last week will have changed a lot. Trent looked lost out there, clearly reading the reports there was lots of bad feeling in the stands and that will have emboldened the press to go in even harder with the questions. Even Salah is ramping up the pressure more intensely now and everything he does is more questions to Slot.

Maybe I am being optimistic but I think last week changed a few things and they may review what they hoped for.

I agree. I think Sunday and what happened may precipitate bringing things to a head
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Dench57

  Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,277
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9897 on: Today at 09:17:33 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:39:13 am

But what if the club is offering Mo and Virgil 1 year deals on reduced wages? Or the same total package but less guaranteed? Should the players just bend to the clubs will?

What if the club are offering the players 2 year deals on the same money or more but the players either want big rises and/or 4 year deals? Should the club just offer the players what they want even if they think it damages the club in years ahead?

As an example what should Trent do if weve offered him 50-75% of whats on offer at Madrid? Should he just accept our offer? Should the club just raise their offer to match Madrids even if it breaks wage structure and makes subsequent contract negotiations with Konate, Diaz etc more difficult?

Its very easy to say get it sorted but its a complex situation. A situation no one on here has any conclusive evidence about. We dont know what the players want. What the clubs are offering. How close or far apart these 2 are. During contract negotiations were each side is trying to control the narrative Id personally be very weary of putting any stock on reports that player X has been offered this or players Y only wants this. Information in the papers only arrives there because 1 of the parties involved wants it to to protect themselves or help their negotiating position. It may not reflect the full truth, in the same way it never reflects the full truth around transfers

It's almost as if such complex negotiations should've been started earlier and perhaps with a bit more urgency.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline blert596

  or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,163
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9898 on: Today at 09:25:07 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:58:17 am
Konate is not better than Trent. I think however hard it is we need to look past Sunday's performance when we're ranking players.

Konate is to defending what Trent is to attacking.
Trent is to defending what Konate is to attacking.

 ;D  ;D
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,471
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9899 on: Today at 09:25:55 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:16 am
I am not convinced they looked at June as the deadline. One possibility is they maybe were emboldened to do that because of the form of Salah and Virgil. Maybe they thought they could ride this to the end.

I genuinely think last week will have changed a lot. Trent looked lost out there, clearly reading the reports there was lots of bad feeling in the stands and that will have emboldened the press to go in even harder with the questions. Even Salah is ramping up the pressure more intensely now and everything he does is more questions to Slot.

Maybe I am being optimistic but I think last week changed a few things and they may review what they hoped for.

Surely the longer it goes on these type of players who most other teams would want hold all the power? Dreadful tactics if true.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,017
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9900 on: Today at 09:26:19 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:58:06 am
Thats the ideal.

But in theory we only put people like Hughes in place this summer. Maybe we should have offered players deals under Klopp/Schamadke/Gordon operation. Definitely Trent. Maybe we did  though.

These are complex agreements we are trying to put in place. Ones that are amounting to 10s millions in value. They end up being a reasonable % of the clubs turnover when all 3 are combined.

Ive never been involved in a deal this size around football. In my working life I have been involved in business deals that end up being the same value or more. As simplistic as a deal may look in my experience 6 months is the bare minimum to go from discussions to signing a deal. Maybe footballl contracts are simpler than other business deals but from what Ive heard they arent

Again, I have no idea about whats going on. Same as others on here. I just think people are looking at this too simplistically. On various levels. On the timelines piece I can only really use my experience in a different sector to say deals in the realms of 20-100M dont happen overnight.

Ithese really arent complex deals at all (especially for people that run a hedge fun, global investment vehicle and have run a football club for over a decade.. theyre not even big deals in their terms )

The amount of money doesnt dictate complexity .. Deals get complex when there are multiple stakeholders, unpredictable variables and a lack of precedent
Football played deals involve one stakeholder and a wealth of similar precedent

The only reason for negotiations to take a long time is if the parties are miles apart or one of the two parties doesnt want to make a deal / is negotiating in bad faith

There might be negotiating reasons to drag a deal out but there arent procedural ones
In this situation it was / is beholden on the club to bring negotiation to an end and give the players and the club clarity one way or the other

Nothing about what the exec of the club have done in these situations has anything to do with winning games this season and its starting to cost us
« Last Edit: Today at 09:33:43 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9901 on: Today at 09:28:32 am »
Trent is having a shocker and the crowd is getting on his back with the spectre of the unresolved contract in the background as well as approaches from Madrid. Salah is asked about his contract at the end of every game and is engaged in a social media spat with one of Sky Sport's pundits who is also an CL winner with us. It may or may not be costing us on the pitch but it's definitely become a distraction.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:30:51 am by Knight »
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9902 on: Today at 09:40:21 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:26:19 am
Its the exact opposite to be honest - these really arent complex deals at all (especially for people that run a hedge fun, global investment vehicle and have run a football club for over a decade.. theyre not even big deals in their terms )

The amount of money doesnt dictate complexity .. Deals get complex when there are multiple stakeholders, unpredictable variables and a lack of precedent
Football played deals involve one stakeholder and a wealth of similar precedent

The only reason for negotiations to take a long time is if the parties are miles apart or one of the two parties doesnt want to make a deal / is negotiating in bad faith

There might be negotiating reasons to drag a deal out but there arent procedural ones
In this situation it was / is beholden on the club to bring negotiation to an end and give the players and the club clarity one way or the other

Nothing about what the exec of the club have done in these situations has anything to do with winning games this season and its starting to cost us

I dont want this to sound accusatory but was your experience around football contracts/deals and those in other sectors?

I ask because the above sounds like a viewpoint that comes from a person with a reasonable level of lived experience around business deals and even how they relate to footballing contracts.

I added my experience but Ill be honest and say its part of my job but not close to the entirety. Others may have more or more relevant experience than mine so its good to help in some way align where your opinion is coming from.

I do agree about value not necessarily equating to complexity. I think a contract for 1 footballer is not the same as the other. Clubs do things massively differently in how that balance base pay and incentives. Image rights and flexibility for commercial deals are different between clubs and players. For the 3 high profile players we have (& the nunber of external partners the club has)  it can become highly complicated and a legal process.

In terms of precedence football contracts have this to some degree. But so do deals in other sectors. I dont see precedence being a big factor in making a football contract any easier to other competitive deals
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9903 on: Today at 09:42:27 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:40:21 am
I dont want this to sound accusatory but was your experience around football contracts/deals and those in other sectors?

I ask because the above sounds like a viewpoint that comes from a person with a reasonable level of lived experience around business deals and even how they relate to footballing contracts.

I added my experience but Ill be honest and say its part of my job but not close to the entirety. Others may have more or more relevant experience than mine so its good to help in some way align where your opinion is coming from.

I do agree about value not necessarily equating to complexity. I think a contract for 1 footballer is not the same as the other. Clubs do things massively differently in how that balance base pay and incentives. Image rights and flexibility for commercial deals are different between clubs and players. For the 3 high profile players we have (& the nunber of external partners the club has)  it can become highly complicated and a legal process.

In terms of precedence football contracts have this to some degree. But so do deals in other sectors. I dont see precedence being a big factor in making a football contract any easier to other competitive deals

No experience with these things professionally. That said, it cannot be that (as in requiring months and months of negotiations) complicated because the initial contract players sign does not take months and months to negotiate. And there is no way a renewal is orders of magnitude more complex than the initial deal. Certainly not the 2nd or 3rd renewal which is what we're on with this lot.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9904 on: Today at 09:46:10 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:44:01 am
Negotiations shouldve ended months ago  its not difficult - you make your best offer and agree a reasonable time frame for a decision

I've seen fucking international trade deals agreed quicker than these contracts.

If Hughes can't deal with these negotiations then he can't do his fucking job. Unless of course his instructions are to not get a deal and move on for some cheaper options
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9905 on: Today at 09:47:57 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 09:17:33 am
It's almost as if such complex negotiations should've been started earlier and perhaps with a bit more urgency.

I think Trent should have started earlier. Hes entering his prime. Maybe we did approach his agent previously. Maybe the situation with Klopp and lack of DoF hindered things. Maybe it was FSGs inaction. All the above could be true and factors. Well never know.

Given age of Salah and VvD, change in manager, change in footballing structure at the club I think its fair to understand why we didnt enter negotiations for contract extensions with these players 12 months ago. With hindsight it can look like a bad decision. But all the same, given the changing factors at the club I dont think its a massive misstep to have waited until this summer to start negotiations with VvD and Salah.


Whats happened since then? No one really knows except from the fact no resolution has been found. Im quite comfortable with that since theres time for the deal to still be done. Im not worried about it at all. Im more worried about the people whose heads have fallen off after a draw.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,762
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9906 on: Today at 09:48:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:42:27 am
No experience with these things professionally. That said, it cannot be that (as in requiring months and months of negotiations) complicated because the initial contract players sign does not take months and months to negotiate. And there is no way a renewal is orders of magnitude more complex than the initial deal. Certainly not the 2nd or 3rd renewal which is what we're on with this lot.

The only caveat I would add to that is for many transfers there is a level of planning that goes on for months so you probably talk figures with a players agent months in advance. The only exception would be examples like Caicedo and I think in those instances you go into it expecting to pay more than you want, or you hit the number dead in the eye because you decide you can afford it anyway.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,762
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9907 on: Today at 09:49:04 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:47:57 am

Whats happened since then? No one really knows except from the fact no resolution has been found. Im quite comfortable with that since theres time for the deal to still be done. Im not worried about it at all. Im more worried about the people whose heads have fallen off after a draw.

Surely your not of the opinion now that this is having zero affect with what goes on in the pitch?
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9908 on: Today at 09:58:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:26:19 am
Ithese really arent complex deals at all (especially for people that run a hedge fun, global investment vehicle and have run a football club for over a decade.. theyre not even big deals in their terms )

The amount of money doesnt dictate complexity .. Deals get complex when there are multiple stakeholders, unpredictable variables and a lack of precedent
Football played deals involve one stakeholder and a wealth of similar precedent

The only reason for negotiations to take a long time is if the parties are miles apart or one of the two parties doesnt want to make a deal / is negotiating in bad faith

There might be negotiating reasons to drag a deal out but there arent procedural ones
In this situation it was / is beholden on the club to bring negotiation to an end and give the players and the club clarity one way or the other

Nothing about what the exec of the club have done in these situations has anything to do with winning games this season and its starting to cost us

These are some really good points. Having a background in hedge funds, investment entities or simply running sport teams is a sufficient know-how for many business cases. And if you don't have a know-how you'd use external advisors' knowledge.

Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9909 on: Today at 10:00:08 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:42:27 am
That said, it cannot be that (as in requiring months and months of negotiations) complicated because the initial contract players sign does not take months and months to negotiate. And there is no way a renewal is orders of magnitude more complex than the initial deal. Certainly not the 2nd or 3rd renewal which is what we're on with this lot.

Initial contracts for big profile players do take months to put in place. Thats what Ive heard from someone who worked at a high level PL club.

Nowadays no club bids for a player unless they know they have a rough agreement in place with the player. Reaching out to the players agent happens months I advance of any bid.

For vast majority of players a deal is relatively easy. Image rights etc are simple. For a global icon like Salah that isnt the case. For players who are brand ambassadors it makes things more difficult. When Salah signed he wasnt a global star. Thats easier. Hes one of the most well known footballers in the World now.

Im just putting out the info and experiences I have to provide some context. I thought that might be able to add a different perspective rather than people continually saying get it sorted or it cant be that hard without much context.

I probably wont say much more on it because people have made up their mind and arent really willing to listen anymore.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9910 on: Today at 10:05:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:49:04 am
Surely your not of the opinion now that this is having zero affect with what goes on in the pitch?

Im of the opinion that we can all control our own emotions.

I think theres no value and probably its detrimental to put emotion into this.

Those people who are putting emotion into it are adding blood to the water. Those getting  on Trents back in the ground are hindering our chances of winning the league.

We cant control what the players or club does. We can control our emotions and how we let them either positively or negatively affect what happens on the pitch. Theres a title to be won and thats my focus. Not contracts
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,915
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9911 on: Today at 10:05:25 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:42:27 am
No experience with these things professionally. That said, it cannot be that (as in requiring months and months of negotiations) complicated because the initial contract players sign does not take months and months to negotiate. And there is no way a renewal is orders of magnitude more complex than the initial deal. Certainly not the 2nd or 3rd renewal which is what we're on with this lot.

Agree on this.

Would we have taken 4 months to get Caicedo over the line ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,278
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9912 on: Today at 10:08:03 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:04:14 am
So basically Madrids ploy of separating Trent from the fanbase is working.
Madrid are just playing their usual games, but it is all on Trent, either he has invited the bid or he is going to be livid with them but oviously he is not that unhappy with it.

His behaviour is what has led to this - silence was fine till now, but after the silly hand signs he has let Madrid and his performance do the talking for him.
If he still hasn't made up his mind he might as well be upfront and say so but he'll have to publicly reaffirm his commitment till the end of the season if he wants any supporters on his side.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,762
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9913 on: Today at 10:09:44 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:05:04 am
Im of the opinion that we can all control our own emotions.

I think theres no value and probably its detrimental to put emotion into this.

Those people who are putting emotion into it are adding blood to the water. Those getting  on Trents back in the ground are hindering our chances of winning the league.

We cant control what the players or club does. We can control our emotions and how we let them either positively or negatively affect what happens on the pitch. Theres a title to be won and thats my focus. Not contracts

Nobody is advocating for Trent to get abuse in the ground regardless of whether he today tells us he is off. But you are just now asking for policing of mass groups of people here. The fact is external influences can pollute a group and to separate whats going on illustrates naivety.

You dont get to wish how you want the world to be, you take it how it is. Nobody is convincing me that these contract talks isn't affecting what is happening in games.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,915
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9914 on: Today at 10:10:17 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:05:04 am
Im of the opinion that we can all control our own emotions.

I think theres no value and probably its detrimental to put emotion into this.

Those people who are putting emotion into it are adding blood to the water. Those getting  on Trents back in the ground are hindering our chances of winning the league.

We cant control what the players or club does. We can control our emotions and how we let them either positively or negatively affect what happens on the pitch. Theres a title to be won and thats my focus. Not contracts

Easy to say this but everyone is different. Football will stir emotions and especially with a local lad. I am not saying thats right but the minimum requirement of any footballer is effort.

We are a huge club so lets act like one and get this sorted.

If the players believe their futures lay elsewhere then you cant help them.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,915
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9915 on: Today at 10:11:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:09:44 am
Nobody is advocating for Trent to get abuse in the ground regardless of whether he today tells us he is off. But you are just now asking for policing of mass groups of people here. The fact is external influences can pollute a group and to separate whats going on illustrates naivety.

You dont get to wish how you want the world to be, you take it how it is. Nobody is convincing me that these contract talks isn't affecting what is happening in games.

It hasnt impacted any game until Sunday.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
