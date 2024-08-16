Everyone just wants a resolution.



The players have the power to end this all. They can get their Agent to work on this quicker rather than posting cryptic shit on social media.



Imagine the feel good factor around them, the squad and the fanbase if one signs.





But what if the club is offering Mo and Virgil 1 year deals on reduced wages? Or the same total package but less guaranteed? Should the players just bend to the clubs will?What if the club are offering the players 2 year deals on the same money or more but the players either want big rises and/or 4 year deals? Should the club just offer the players what they want even if they think it damages the club in years ahead?As an example what should Trent do if weve offered him 50-75% of whats on offer at Madrid? Should he just accept our offer? Should the club just raise their offer to match Madrids even if it breaks wage structure and makes subsequent contract negotiations with Konate, Diaz etc more difficult?Its very easy to say get it sorted but its a complex situation. A situation no one on here has any conclusive evidence about. We dont know what the players want. What the clubs are offering. How close or far apart these 2 are. During contract negotiations were each side is trying to control the narrative Id personally be very weary of putting any stock on reports that player X has been offered this or players Y only wants this. Information in the papers only arrives there because 1 of the parties involved wants it to to protect themselves or help their negotiating position. It may not reflect the full truth, in the same way it never reflects the full truth around transfers.Id love the 3 contracts to be sorted. I think it would be great to secure those key players futures for the next 1-2 seasons. I think it would help quell the noise around the club this season and help our title bid. However I think its way too simplistic to say get it sorted or the players can sort this. We have no idea where discussions are at so we have no idea if a quick resolution is possible.Best thing we can do as fans is calm the f^^k down about all this and concentrate on supporting the players who wear those red shirts. Anyone who is adding fuel to the fire, and those who got on Trents back on Sunday did that, are a massive hindrance to our short term aims. After the weekend I think our biggest threat this season is ourselves rather than Arsenal and Chelsea. And by threat I mean fans and players not pulling in same direction between now and May.