Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)

Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9840 on: Today at 12:38:29 am »
In the worst case scenario where all three leave at the end of the season, is there an obvious candidate for club captain? Alisson? I'm not a fan of goalkeepers as captains, Zoff excepted, I suppose...
Jwils21

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9841 on: Today at 12:53:23 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:38:29 am
In the worst case scenario where all three leave at the end of the season, is there an obvious candidate for club captain? Alisson? I'm not a fan of goalkeepers as captains, Zoff excepted, I suppose...

Bring Milner back.
gb096

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9842 on: Today at 01:02:29 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:23:14 pm
To be honest, the players cant win whatever they do.


Not sue the club can win either, as far as we know the club has offered them all contracts. I am guessing that as we are top of the league, top of the Champions League and in all cups, it gives the players the best place to be negotiating from and they can want more. If we were mid table, they may have already signed or moved on!
Black Bull Nova

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9843 on: Today at 01:14:01 am »
Surely the Brains trust in here has sorted this out by now, it's easy this stuff isn't it.
Haggis36

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9844 on: Today at 01:53:18 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:50:51 pm
I cannot disagree with anything you have said here. Unless he is a complete fruitloop (which he cleary isn't), I imagine that he is asking for a hefty salary but not a Saudi-type salary. Essentially, I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt here in terms of the ask.

The criticism of Hughes and FSG is that regardless of what Mo Salah wants, I think they are trying to use the lack of viable options to drive down the paycheque. My worry is that it could easily back fire and again that is okay so long as there are other options available. It's a game of who blinks first, and the club is certainly negotiation hard on this. I don't begrudge Mo Salah doing the same. That is perhaps where we differ slightly.

Yeah, fair. And I think youre probably right in that the club is using the lack of viable options to try and rationalise the offers, but then maybe Im in the minority that thinks thats the right thing to do. Its business, we have finite resources, this is a multi million pound contract, and the club is under no obligation to just pay whatever hes asking or thinks hes worth. If he were in or entering his prime and not the wrong side of it, maybe hed have more leverage, but hes not. If he wants the most money he should go to Saudi, but if he values other things hell stay here to work out a compromise that will still probably have him as our highest paid player (poor lad). There are in betweens for him to consider too Im sure.

 I think hes being paid more than fairly right now (a contract worth in excess of £1m a week if you believe the parasitic agent who was all too keen to blow his own trumpet at the last renewal). The club is trying to figure out what to pay for next season (when hell miss a chunk to AFCON and will come back in god knows what shape). And the season after, when hed be defying the laws of physics frankly to be at this level. Of course theyre going to drive a hard bargain. People act like were some outliers in terms of being unreasonably tight when there are maybe 2-3 clubs in world football outside of Saudi who will offer multi-year contracts on enormous wages to players in their 30s. I keep hearing that loads of clubs would be lining up to offer £300k a week but its surprisingly quiet on alternative offers.

Onward Liverpudlian

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9845 on: Today at 02:40:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm
246 pages of all you fuckers repeating yourselves...

I know, what a circus this has become. To be fair though it is all the fans are talking about at least in my L4 living circle of family and friends - and Trent in particular is coming out of this worse than anyone.

To all the people involved: SORT IT OUT!
rscanderlech

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9846 on: Today at 04:23:57 am »
Surely, at some point, the financial risk of renewing the players becomes less than the financial cost of having to replace them with brand new signings?

This is why I think the club will want to renew.
luchodiaz

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9847 on: Today at 04:53:01 am »
According to my sources one of the guys signed a deal. Hope you lot have a great day
RedDeadRejection

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9848 on: Today at 05:15:41 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 04:53:01 am
According to my sources one of the guys signed a deal. Hope you lot have a great day

Well I for one am convinced.
luchodiaz

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9849 on: Today at 05:36:45 am »
Just need number 66 to sign and I will be over the moon.
Historical Fool

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9850 on: Today at 05:37:41 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 04:53:01 am
According to my sources one of the guys signed a deal. Hope you lot have a great day

Thats great news hope its Trent 
luchodiaz

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9851 on: Today at 05:40:32 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:37:41 am
Thats great news hope its Trent 
Nope I wish.
neil4ad

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9852 on: Today at 05:53:25 am »
We'll never know, but I wonder what the sticking points are regarding contracts for Mo and VVD. A 2-year deal with an option for a third seems quite reasonable to me. As for wages, I can't imagine that either of them is looking foran unreasonable amount.
luchodiaz

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9853 on: Today at 05:55:24 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 05:53:25 am
We'll never know, but I wonder what the sticking points are regarding contracts for Mo and VVD. A 2-year deal with an option for a third seems quite reasonable to me. As for wages, I can't imagine that either of them is looking foran unreasonable amount.
The stumbling block was they wanted 3 years. Its been agreed for 2 years not sure if its a plus 1 though.
redbyrdz

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9854 on: Today at 06:54:44 am »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 02:40:03 am
I know, what a circus this has become. To be fair though it is all the fans are talking about at least in my L4 living circle of family and friends - and Trent in particular is coming out of this worse than anyone.

To all the people involved: SORT IT OUT!

I feel like Trent is close to reaching the point of no return, where he could sign a deal, but the bridges have been burned, and he'll leave at the next opportunity.
harleydanger

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9855 on: Today at 07:04:14 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:54:44 am
I feel like Trent is close to reaching the point of no return, where he could sign a deal, but the bridges have been burned, and he'll leave at the next opportunity.

So basically Madrids ploy of separating Trent from the fanbase is working.
Mighty_Red

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9856 on: Today at 07:05:02 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:54:44 am
I feel like Trent is close to reaching the point of no return, where he could sign a deal, but the bridges have been burned, and he'll leave at the next opportunity.
Probably would still be a good outcome as we would get something back on him. Ultimately we only want players who want to be here.
Tepid water

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9857 on: Today at 07:14:52 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 04:53:01 am
According to my sources one of the guys signed a deal. Hope you lot have a great day
Well thats great then just so vague as to be useless.
A Complete Flop

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9858 on: Today at 07:19:10 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:38:29 am
In the worst case scenario where all three leave at the end of the season, is there an obvious candidate for club captain? Alisson? I'm not a fan of goalkeepers as captains, Zoff excepted, I suppose...

Gakpo
Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9859 on: Today at 07:19:47 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:04:14 am
So basically Madrids ploy of separating Trent from the fanbase is working.

Sunday obviously didnt help the cause.

But I think Trent will want to go out a high though.

Play him tomorrow and he can get it out system.
A Complete Flop

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9860 on: Today at 07:19:56 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 04:53:01 am
According to my sources one of the guys signed a deal. Hope you lot have a great day

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
keyop

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9861 on: Today at 07:49:40 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 09:45:08 am
How is it affecting us on the pitch? Before today we'd won 3 in a row in the league scoring 14 goals. This is just pure reactionary.
Exactly. It's the usual kneejerk reaction on here to any dropped points. Add in the fact that it was Utd plus Trent having a poor game, and it's the perfect recipe for people losing their minds.

As someone who works in the NHS, I can highly recommend people focus on the League table, Champions league, League cup semi-final, our brilliant manager, this fantastic squad, City and Utd's downfall, and the other great things that are happening. Your blood pressure will thank you for it.

We waited 30 years for seasons like this one, and some people are acting like the sky is falling in.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9862 on: Today at 07:54:46 am »
I hope we are never in this situation again. Don't care how good they are, sign with 2 years left or we sell you. None of this okie cookie dance played out in the media.
Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9863 on: Today at 07:54:51 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:49:40 am
Exactly. It's the usual kneejerk reaction on here to any dropped points. Add in the fact that it was Utd plus Trent having a poor game, and it's the perfect recipe for people losing their minds.

As someone who works in the NHS, I can highly recommend people focus on the League table, Champions league, League cup semi-final, our brilliant manager, this fantastic squad, City and Utd's downfall, and the other great things that are happening. Your blood pressure will thank you for it.

We waited 30 years for seasons like this one, and some people are acting like the sky is falling in.

I just think people want the title so much.

Every season we have come close, a draw felt like a defeat because of the standard us and City set.

This contract stuff is just noise we could avoid if all parties come together. I think it is understandable that people are concerned that it will impact things further.
bornandbRED

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9864 on: Today at 07:59:28 am »
Itd be great if this was concluded by the end of Jan - so at the very least, all focus can shift onto the title race.

Unfortunately, if VVD/Salah are off then that likely wont be the case. Trent is the only one where you can perhaps expect a decision this month.
Jookie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9865 on: Today at 08:03:10 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 10:05:58 pm
Starting to become a circus, needs sorting.


Ive heard a few people say this.

What do you mean though.by needs sorting?

Offer the players what they want?

Set the players a deadline to accept the clubs best and final offer? If they sign great, if they dont its announced they are leaving?

The club withdraw from contract negotiations and put them on hold until the end of the season? Tell everyone this is whats happening

Something else?

Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9866 on: Today at 08:08:35 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:03:10 am

Ive heard a few people say this.

What do you mean though.by needs sorting?

Offer the players what they want?

Set the players a deadline to accept the clubs best and final offer? If they sign great, if they dont its announced they are leaving?

The club withdraw from contract negotiations and put them on hold until the end of the season? Tell everyone this is whats happening

Something else?



Everyone just wants a resolution.

The players have the power to end this all. They can get their Agent to work on this quicker rather than posting cryptic shit on social media.

Imagine the feel good factor around them, the squad and the fanbase if one signs.
amir87

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9867 on: Today at 08:15:38 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 04:53:01 am
According to my sources one of the guys signed a deal. Hope you lot have a great day

Ive heard the same. At least it puts an end to all the rumours hes going back to Italy this January.
jepovic

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9868 on: Today at 08:17:31 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 07:54:46 am
I hope we are never in this situation again. Don't care how good they are, sign with 2 years left or we sell you. None of this okie cookie dance played out in the media.
I wouldnt be surprised if it becomes much more common for players to run their contracts out. Perhaps Mbappe set a new standard.
In the grand scheme of things it's a way for players to get a larger share of the money, since less is spent on transfer fees which frees up money for wages and signon bonuses.
RyanBabel19

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9869 on: Today at 08:25:51 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:24:13 pm
I think youre assuming that hes doing this because he wants to bait for engagement or to be a prick when it might just be his genuine opinion?

Ill be honest, when I saw it from Salah this morning the day after a bad result which theres an argument partially happened because of the contract stuff with Trent, I wasnt really in the mood for it. Carragher is paid to give his opinion, I dont think his view on this is particularly unreasonable.

As for Ronaldo refusinf to shake his hand, Id take that as an endorsement of my character if anything.

Ive just seen enough of his punditry and banter nonsense to know how he behaves in his quest for ratings, I can only assume you havent seen much coverage of it. Loves to go too far chasing laughs as seen with him having to come out admit he was acting like a little child by suggesting Kate Abdo isnt loyal to her partner live on air. Jokes are jokes but he doesnt seem to know where the line is and how many examples do we need of him sticking the knife in when it comes to this club

To put it even more simply, a man who played hundreds upon hundreds of games for this football club has since gone on to become a pundit on the biggest football platform in the country and is thus disliked by a vast majority of the fans who used to adore him, kind of speaks for itself. Its funny its always put across as if hes just doing his job or has no option on what to say without making the players look bad and yet a random fan on the internet can post a respectful answer to a question about these players in seconds, without being paid to do so, its really not that difficult

Like I said I dont even like Ronaldo but if people would be rushing to shake hands with someone who is openly dragging their name through the mud publicly then more fool them, I know I wouldnt.

Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:20:51 am
Isn't there a wink on Mo's Carragher comment or am I misreading it?

It all looks all light-hearted to me and Carra's marvellous response tells me it's all a bit of banter between them, at least in this instance. Why are people all over Carragher for this?

Think it was last month Mo made it pretty clear how he feels about Carraghers repeated comments when doing a post match interview with Van Dijk he said that guy wouldnt give me MOTM as soon as Carraghers name was mentioned.
Jookie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9870 on: Today at 08:39:13 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:08:35 am
Everyone just wants a resolution.

The players have the power to end this all. They can get their Agent to work on this quicker rather than posting cryptic shit on social media.

Imagine the feel good factor around them, the squad and the fanbase if one signs.



But what if the club is offering Mo and Virgil 1 year deals on reduced wages? Or the same total package but less guaranteed? Should the players just bend to the clubs will?

What if the club are offering the players 2 year deals on the same money or more but the players either want big rises and/or 4 year deals? Should the club just offer the players what they want even if they think it damages the club in years ahead?

As an example what should Trent do if weve offered him 50-75% of whats on offer at Madrid? Should he just accept our offer? Should the club just raise their offer to match Madrids even if it breaks wage structure and makes subsequent contract negotiations with Konate, Diaz etc more difficult?

Its very easy to say get it sorted but its a complex situation. A situation no one on here has any conclusive evidence about. We dont know what the players want. What the clubs are offering. How close or far apart these 2 are. During contract negotiations were each side is trying to control the narrative Id personally be very weary of putting any stock on reports that player X has been offered this or players Y only wants this. Information in the papers only arrives there because 1 of the parties involved wants it to to protect themselves or help their negotiating position. It may not reflect the full truth, in the same way it never reflects the full truth around transfers.

Id love the 3 contracts to be sorted. I think it would be great to secure those key players futures for the next 1-2 seasons. I think it would help quell the noise around the club this season and help our title bid. However I think its way too simplistic to say get it sorted or the players can sort this. We have no idea where discussions are at so we have no idea if a quick resolution is possible.


Best thing we can do as fans is calm the f^^k down about all this and concentrate on supporting the players who wear those red shirts. Anyone who is adding fuel to the fire, and those who got on Trents back on Sunday did that, are a massive hindrance to our short term aims. After the weekend I think our biggest threat this season is ourselves rather than Arsenal and Chelsea. And by threat I mean fans and players not pulling in same direction between now and May.
RyanBabel19

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9871 on: Today at 08:42:19 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:39:13 am

But what if the club is offering Mo and Virgil 1 year deals on reduced wages? Or the same total package but less guaranteed? Should the players just bend to the clubs will?

What if the club are offering the players 2 year deals on the same money or more but the players either want big rises and/or 4 year deals? Should the c,in just offer the players what they want even if they think it damages the club in years ahead?


As an example  should Trent do if weve offered him 50-75% of whats on offer at Madrid? Should he just accept our offer? Should the club just raise their offer to match Madrids even if it breaks wage structure and makes subsequent contract negotiations with Konate, Diaz etc more difficult?


Its very easy to say get it sorted but its a complex situation. A situation no one on here has any conclusive evidence about. We dont know what the players want. What the clubs are offering. How close or far apart these 2 are. During contract negotiations were each side is trying to control the narrative Id personally be very weary of putting any stock on reports that player X has been offered this or players Y only wants this. Information in the papers only arrives there because 1 of the parties involved wants it to to protect themselves or help their negotiating position. It may not reflect the full truth, in the same way it never reflects the full truth around transfers.

Id love the 3 contracts to be sorted. I think it would be great to secure those key players futures for the next 1-2 seasons. I think it would help quell the noise around the club this season and help our title bid. However I think its way too simplistic to say get it sorted or the players can sort this. We have no idea where discussions are at so we have no idea if a quick resolution is possible.


Best thing we can do as fans is calm the f^^k down about all this and concentrate on supporting the players who wear those red shirts. Anyone who is adding fuel to the fire, and those who got on Trents back on Sunday did that, are a massive hindrance to our short term aims. After the weekend I think our biggest threat this season is ourselves rather than Arsenal and Chelsea. And by threat I mean fans and players not pulling in same direction between now and May.

Great post
JackWard33

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9872 on: Today at 08:44:01 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:03:10 am

Ive heard a few people say this.

What do you mean though.by needs sorting?

Offer the players what they want?

Set the players a deadline to accept the clubs best and final offer? If they sign great, if they dont its announced they are leaving?

The club withdraw from contract negotiations and put them on hold until the end of the season? Tell everyone this is whats happening

Something else?


Negotiations shouldve ended months ago  its not difficult - you make your best offer and agree a reasonable time frame for a decision
Jookie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9873 on: Today at 08:46:34 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:17:31 am
I wouldnt be surprised if it becomes much more common for players to run their contracts out. Perhaps Mbappe set a new standard.
In the grand scheme of things it's a way for players to get a larger share of the money, since less is spent on transfer fees which frees up money for wages and signon bonuses.

Its going to happen more and more.

It makes sense for players to maximise their earnings. Definitely more so for big name players. Clubs cant force players to sign contracts.

I think the new UEFA financial rules make it imperative you dont end up with players on big contracts not contributing in a commensurate manner. Ultimately thatll mean a lot of teams will become more and more conscious of offering players over 30 long term deals on high wages.

I think well see more and more of this as time goes on.
