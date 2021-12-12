« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 476426 times)

Offline meady1981

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9760 on: Today at 09:01:04 pm »
Around the time Klopp left, I decided to pack most football Internet related things in. This forum was getting me down, podcasts were meaningless waffle and Twitter a hell on earth. I didnt use social media outside of that anyway because I am acutely aware of how seriously damaging it is to my mental health. The self-imposed football ban has been a resounding success for me, mentally, and actually has just left me enjoying football for what it is. A fucking game that makes me excited when someone scores a goal. I could not recommend stepping back from it enough.

Ive come back on here a couple of times recently, I wanted to know what was going on regarding the contracts. So Ive read quite a lot of the last week or so. And what Ive found is nothing short of endless, meaningless absolute round and round misery. It feels like a lot of you get absolutely no enjoyment from this game and take far too much of the machinations of football business way too seriously. Its all utter bullshit and youre better off without it. Its a carbon copy of the summer transfer thread. It actually comes off as deranged when you look from the outside.

Im sure some of you will find this condescending and tell me DONT READ IT THEN. And thats fine. But I used to be able to read a lot on this site. Actual conversations. And I worry about some of your mental health too. Because this isnt healthy. What will happen will happen. Please try and enjoy whats happening on the actual pitch now. Because if it does all go to shit next year, you will have missed some really good stuff.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9761 on: Today at 09:07:39 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:01:04 pm



Im sure some of you will find this condescending and tell me DONT READ IT THEN. And thats fine. But I used to be able to read a lot on this site. Actual conversations. And I worry about some of your mental health too. Because this isnt healthy. What will happen will happen. Please try and enjoy whats happening on the actual pitch now. Because if it does all go to shit next year, you will have missed some really good stuff.


Absolutely spot on, all of the above. Some perspective needed from quite a few posters. I'm anxious about the contract situations too but I'll try and not worry about it too much until definitive decisions are confirmed for all three.

For now, as much as yesterday's result/performance still stings, I'll put it behind me ahead of the next game and look forward to what potentially lies ahead for the rest of the season.
Logged

Offline SP

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9762 on: Today at 09:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:08:28 pm
If you lovely folks put as much effort into posting about the actual football as you do about contracts (and fucking transfers), the site would be a much better place and I think you'd all enjoy it a lot more. Well, I definitely would. And that's honestly my main priority. But you could try it? Please?

And if you do want to post in here, try actually posting about the contracts. This is a starred topic. It is not supposed to be one liners. It is supposed to well considered, on topic posts.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9763 on: Today at 09:29:08 pm »
Was Salah agent not supposed to be meeting the club this week or was that just made up waffle?
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9764 on: Today at 09:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:29:08 pm
Was Salah agent not supposed to be meeting the club this week or was that just made up waffle?

The story was his agent was flying in for the game and people took that as a sign that there would be a meeting and thus a resolution, or that it was going to be signed officially. I mean, it still could be the case but at the moment everything looks (on the face of it) as far as its ever been.
Logged

Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9765 on: Today at 09:47:52 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online DelTrotter

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9766 on: Today at 09:49:09 pm »
Hahaha Mo absolutely hates him, you love to see it.
Logged

Online elkun

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9767 on: Today at 09:53:25 pm »
To be honest but i actually agree with Carragher here. All these outside reactions, cryptic posts and now his reaction on Carragher we really need this bullshit to end so we can actually focus and enjoy this fantastic season. These outsides noises really are taking the fun out of this fantastic season.
Logged

Online Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9768 on: Today at 09:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:47:52 pm
Offer him what he wants

https://xcancel.com/mosalah/status/1876384748249235595?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

Need Carragher to be a useful idiot for once and help get a united front in the dressing room. Doubt Trent is happy with him either.

Don't care much for him, but it is Carra's job to talk about it and he's right really. This bollocks has to be sorted out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9769 on: Today at 09:54:03 pm »
Mo has been busy with social media more than ever.
Logged

Online Barneylfc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9770 on: Today at 09:54:38 pm »
Carragher is a wanker and he should shut the fuck up.
Logged
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9771 on: Today at 09:54:41 pm »
Im not sure Mo needs to get involved with a blert like Carragher.
Logged
Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9772 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 09:54:41 pm
Im not sure Mo needs to get involved with a blert like Carragher.

Carragher is a twat and think he knows everything so its good to see.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RyanBabel19

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9773 on: Today at 09:56:52 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 09:53:25 pm
To be honest but i actually agree with Carragher here. All these outside reactions, cryptic posts and now his reaction on Carragher we really need this bullshit to end so we can actually focus and enjoy this fantastic season. These outsides noises really are taking the fun out of this fantastic season.

Nah Carragher can quit his fake bullshit

He acts as if theres too much talk around the contracts and this that and the other should happen all while driving headlines and discussion on the same shit he moans about.

Football players are humans, you wanna talk about me constantly and have ZERO consequences or pushback. Shut the fuck up commenting on my every move and maybe you wont get public comments back. Carragher couldnt be more skysports if he tried
Logged

Online Kennys Jacket

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9774 on: Today at 09:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:56:08 pm
Carragher is a twat and think he knows everything so its good to see.


I agree with the first bit, you dont normally get top players tweeting that kind of stuff
Logged
Online elkun

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9775 on: Today at 09:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:56:08 pm
Carragher is a twat and think he knows everything so its good to see.
Its his job to comment and analyse. We are all doing it here and he is getting paid to do it on TV and to be honest with you he is correct. All these little messages of mo are really starting to get annoying. Nobody of us knows the truth? Did the club actually offer them a contract? What did they offer? And what are the players actually demanding from the club? Is it sensible what they are demanding yes/no or is the club being cheap with our star players. Nobody knows the truth and to be honest with ya. If Mo is sending all these little messages why doesnt he tell us what he actually demand from the club so we can judge it aswell?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9776 on: Today at 10:00:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:56:52 pm
Nah Carragher can quit his fake bullshit

He acts as if theres too much talk around the contracts and this that and the other should happen all while driving headlines and discussion on the same shit he moans about.

Football players are humans, you wanna talk about me constantly and have ZERO consequences or pushback. Shut the fuck up commenting on my every move and maybe you wont get public comments back. Carragher couldnt be more skysports if he tried

Indeed, don't think going to war with pundits every day would be clever but nothing wrong with the occasional dig back given the bloke has spent months chatting utter shit about Mo. "Too much noise around it", yeah by you and ya bellend Manc mate talking about it every 5 seconds and if it's not on the footy he's on SSN gossiping.

No doubt Carragher will be all over him when he wants to get his face in on the title celebrations in May though.
Logged

Online Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9777 on: Today at 10:00:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:56:52 pm
Nah Carragher can quit his fake bullshit

He acts as if theres too much talk around the contracts and this that and the other should happen all while driving headlines and discussion on the same shit he moans about.

Football players are humans, you wanna talk about me constantly and have ZERO consequences or pushback. Shut the fuck up commenting on my every move and maybe you wont get public comments back. Carragher couldnt be more skysports if he tried

Yeah, you'd expect Sky to be loving it, but it's Carragher fanning the flames. you'd expect it to be Neville stirring the shit.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DHRED

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9778 on: Today at 10:03:12 pm »
Well said Mo.

Carra is a whopper and a shithouse.
Logged

Online Jm55

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9779 on: Today at 10:04:11 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:56:52 pm
Nah Carragher can quit his fake bullshit

He acts as if theres too much talk around the contracts and this that and the other should happen all while driving headlines and discussion on the same shit he moans about.

Football players are humans, you wanna talk about me constantly and have ZERO consequences or pushback. Shut the fuck up commenting on my every move and maybe you wont get public comments back. Carragher couldnt be more skysports if he tried

He was asked a direct question about what he makes of Salahs latest social media post and he made the perfectly valid point that Van Dijk is probably the one out of the three who has handled this situation the best.

Not really sure what people would expect him to say in that situation to be honest.
Logged

Online Haggis36

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9780 on: Today at 10:05:17 pm »
I'm at the point where I'm starting to lose interest in the actual outcome of all of this and would just prefer to draw a line under it, one way or the other. Make a final (appropriate) offer to each player, take or leave it, and if it's no then let them know they're free to sign a pre-agreement elsewhere. Trust that - with that out of the way and their futures resolved - all three are professional enough to give it their all and to try and go out on a high. This is the best opportunity we've had to win the league in a very, very long time, and it's not likely to come along again for a long while. The longer this drags on, the more performances will suffer - if not now, then certainly in a month or two's time when attention turns to their next contract, and (however subconsciously) not wanting to overstretch and get a bad injury.

Focus on minimising distractions and winning the league has to be the priority now. It's hard to get het up over the player angle that much to be honest - VVD and Salah are two of our greatest ever players and I'd resign both (on sensible wages) but they'll need replacing in the next 2-3 years either way. This whole debate of "we can't" or "we won't" misses the point, because it's an inevitabiliity, we've only ever been debating the timing. Trent clearly doesn't want to be here, and I'd let him go now, but I expect we likely won't. I'm irritated at the club for letting this situation happen, and I'm irritated with the players for trying to milk fan sentiment and continually fuel the narrative to get a juicier contract (see Mo's constant interviews and the picture he posted today which is incredibly childish, Trent's celebration the other day. Feels like only VVD is conducting himself like an adult). It feels like brinkmanship and games are the order of the day on both sides, and it serves no-one and threatens the very thing we all want (silverware and success). We're all very, very bored of it, and the goodwill from a stellar start to the season is on thinner footing with every passing post-match interview (seriously, can the club honestly not just stipulate that there are no more questions on this? Christ it's tedious).

The worst case scenario is obviously that this drags on all season, turns toxic and derails our season only for all 3 players to leave anyway. But there's no guarantees re-signing them guarantees success, not in this league, and not with them most probably being less effective next season, and then even less effective the season after that. We have a unique opportunity this season to go out and win this with a degree of dominance, but all the grown ups are too busy either playing games with one another, or trying to be too clever (or "brave") and pat themselves on the back in the media. If we don't go on and win something this season then no-one will come out of it looking good frankly, because City will likely never be this bad again and I'm not sure Arsenal will in the near future either.
Logged
