The publicity and criticism today will make him even more determined to leave. 'Tranmere Trent' is now becoming a meme. As is custom with social media, it will end up becoming a tag whenever he puts in a poor performance. I sense he is sick of the limelight and would prefer to leave the PL and move elsewhere. He is probably of the mindset that a change of scenery will do him good.Actually think it will be good for both parties for him to move. We have Bradley waiting to step up and it would be a waste of a talent to see him leave in 18 months and flourish elsewhere. Trent's athleticism is continuing to wane as each year goes by and it will only get worse. Watching old clips of him between 2018-20 compared to now, and it's a surprise to see how he has lost his speed off the mark. His ability to get up and down the flank has diminished too. Might be a case of bulking up too much. Actually think the same fate has hit Bellingham over the last year or so. There was an interview with Antony Gordan recently in where he said he doesn't hit the gym at all, even though the likes of Joelinton pressure him to do so.A clip of Trent vs Sane back in 2018: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stXu58MeyyA 3:30-3:35. I don't think he makes that recovery now. Actually quite sad seeing old clips of him. He was just a fresh-faced humble kid trying to prove himself. He worked his socks off in those first few years with no hint of an ego at all.