I'm hoping I'm proved wrong, but I think FSG are going to ride this one out, make noises that they have been negotiating all along, sort of brief the press that the players didn't accept their offers (so the players fault, not theirs) and let them all go in the summer hoping we win the title / Champions League to soften the blow to the hatred people will have for them. It's the way they work. They see age, not past form etc.



Hope I'm wrong, but can't see us keeping any of them.



The way we operate, IF we do keep them, expect another few years of bargain basement signings and them basically going 'well you wanted them to stay'.