Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)

Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,874
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9720 on: Today at 03:18:56 pm
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 03:15:58 pm
Forgetting the crying crap, (who cares) I was just curious if Salahs 'demands' are too high to be met by the club

No one knows so it would be guesswork.

It was reported he would accept a one year extension recently but nothing moved forward.

Hes happy to talk about it and also happy to stir stuff up.

Different approach to Trent.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

SerbianScouser

  Far from world class.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,542
  ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9721 on: Today at 03:19:05 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 02:21:33 pm
If the club ends up derailing its own run at the championship, we will feel further away from the sport than ever.  :-\
This is now completely in the hands of the manager.

Mo and Virgil are playing the seasons of their lives, playing out of their skins so this club could get another championship. Contracts are absolutely no issue for these two, they will be there with their 8/10 every single game.

The one, single issue at the club right now is the guy who seemingly wants to leave as soon as possible. The solution is incredibly simple - either bench him or sell him.

The situation is completely in our hands and if that changes we got only ourselves to blame.
GreekScouser

  Kopite
  Posts: 900
  The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9722 on: Today at 03:19:57 pm
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 03:15:58 pm
Forgetting the crying crap, (who cares) I was just curious if Salahs 'demands' are too high to be met by the club

Is that the level we're at now?  ;D Some notoriously dim-witted pundit makes up some weird stuff that he'd never have any idea of, about Mo holding the club to ransom, and its on someone else to disprove him? I'm not really sure how that works. We might as well ask Matt Le Tissier to post about Mo not signing a new contract because Timmy Mallet has told John Henry not to offer him more than £200k a week or he's going to mallet everyone, and then ask someone to prove him wrong.
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,652
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9723 on: Today at 03:19:57 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:14:33 pm
And the players too.

Always weird when people chose to side with billionaire owners, how is it the players fault? Salah and VVD would get good wages in just about any club they chose to go to, they want to stay here.
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,874
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9724 on: Today at 03:20:11 pm
https://t.co/EXfVXMFj4l

Good article on Trent
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 60,772
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9725 on: Today at 03:24:01 pm
Reds board RAGING and ALMOST IN TEARS :lmao

Media have reached Betfair forum levels of reporting
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Kennys Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,423
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9726 on: Today at 03:26:18 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 03:19:57 pm
Is that the level we're at now?  ;D Some notoriously dim-witted pundit makes up some weird stuff that he'd never have any idea of, about Mo holding the club to ransom, and its on someone else to disprove him? I'm not really sure how that works. We might as well ask Matt Le Tissier to post about Mo not signing a new contract because Timmy Mallet has told John Henry not to offer him more than £200k a week or he's going to mallet everyone, and then ask someone to prove him wrong.

I was just asking what Nick knew to say its not true, just seeking clarity
.Nick gave it a serious reply as opposed to something like '
"Its a no mark probably just making up stuff."

If you get my drift   
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,305
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9727 on: Today at 03:27:27 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:24:01 pm
Reds board RAGING and ALMOST IN TEARS :lmao

Media have reached Betfair forum levels of reporting

More likely they're RAGING and ALMOST IN TEARS at the thought of having to buy any more players this window.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,874
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9728 on: Today at 03:28:25 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:24:01 pm
Reds board RAGING and ALMOST IN TEARS :lmao

Media have reached Betfair forum levels of reporting

You now have accounts posting that Neville knows Mos demands as he was talking about it on his podcast
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,052
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9729 on: Today at 03:29:44 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:24:01 pm
Reds board RAGING and ALMOST IN TEARS :lmao

Media have reached Betfair forum levels of reporting

I can imagine Henry crying when he sees the bill.
bornandbRED

  ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,069
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9730 on: Today at 03:30:04 pm
What is that Salah post about?
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,874
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9731 on: Today at 03:30:49 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:30:04 pm
What is that Salah post about?

The Instagram one ?

Just silly games.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Tonyh8su

  Tonyign0r35u
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,589
  YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9732 on: Today at 03:31:40 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:30:04 pm
What is that Salah post about?

We could choose to be positive, its January 6th, the day the 3 Kings arrived after Christmas..

;)
LallanaInPyjamas

  Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,792
  RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9733 on: Today at 03:31:45 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 03:19:05 pm
This is now completely in the hands of the manager.

Mo and Virgil are playing the seasons of their lives, playing out of their skins so this club could get another championship. Contracts are absolutely no issue for these two, they will be there with their 8/10 every single game.

The one, single issue at the club right now is the guy who seemingly wants to leave as soon as possible. The solution is incredibly simple - either bench him or sell him.

The situation is completely in our hands and if that changes we got only ourselves to blame.

This narrative is bizarre. Trent remains a fabulously talented footballer who can help us get over the line. Until his injury against Villa, he was one of our better players this season and more committed than in recent seasons. His tackle numbers reflect that.

Maybe yesterday was a sign that has changed. Or maybe it was just a bad day at the office, with the lack of a fully fit Konate and Szoboszlai making it look even worse. Time will tell. We certainly don't need to bench him or sell him straight away because of one bad performance.
Saus76

  Complete and utter embarrassment
  Anny Roader
  Posts: 406
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9734 on: Today at 03:32:35 pm
Whatever Salah and Virg are asking for - just pay them. Theyve earned it!

Weve saved on the wage bill massively in recent years by moving on huge earners. Matip, Thiago, Fabinho, Firmino, Ox, Keita Henderson etc. not too mention the Caicedo money that we didnt spend.

It doesnt make sense. To replace any or all of the three would cost millions! With no guarantees of success. Fucking mingebags!
slaphead

  Nothing up top.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,632
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9735 on: Today at 03:33:43 pm
Maybe we're all missing something here. The 3 boyo's have been playing out of their skins all season trying to get the contract they want. Keep up the performances for 5 more games lads and we'll talk.....then 5 more....and 5 more. It's working, we're flying.
smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 38,757
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9736 on: Today at 03:33:55 pm
Almost in tears 😂 😂
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 80,733
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9737 on: Today at 03:36:35 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:24:01 pm
Reds board RAGING and ALMOST IN TEARS :lmao

Media have reached Betfair forum levels of reporting

Deffo Julian Ward.
slaphead

  Nothing up top.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,632
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9738 on: Today at 03:37:49 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 03:32:35 pm
Whatever Salah and Virg are asking for - just pay them. Theyve earned it!

Weve saved on the wage bill massively in recent years by moving on huge earners. Matip, Thiago, Fabinho, Firmino, Ox, Keita Henderson etc. not too mention the Caicedo money that we didnt spend.

It doesnt make sense. To replace any or all of the three would cost millions! With no guarantees of success. Fucking mingebags!

Alright Peter Risdale hope you're doing well
smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 38,757
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9739 on: Today at 03:38:40 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 03:32:35 pm
Whatever Salah and Virg are asking for - just pay them. Theyve earned it!

Weve saved on the wage bill massively in recent years by moving on huge earners. Matip, Thiago, Fabinho, Firmino, Ox, Keita Henderson etc. not too mention the Caicedo money that we didnt spend.

It doesnt make sense. To replace any or all of the three would cost millions! With no guarantees of success. Fucking mingebags!

Sort of agree but then are you happy for ticket prices to go up to fund their contracts if they're asking for crazy numbers?
Buster Gonad

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,105
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9740 on: Today at 03:38:51 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 03:19:57 pm
Is that the level we're at now?  ;D Some notoriously dim-witted pundit makes up some weird stuff that he'd never have any idea of, about Mo holding the club to ransom, and its on someone else to disprove him? I'm not really sure how that works. We might as well ask Matt Le Tissier to post about Mo not signing a new contract because Timmy Mallet has told John Henry not to offer him more than £200k a week or he's going to mallet everyone, and then ask someone to prove him wrong.

I expect this Mallet story to appear in the BBC gossip column tomorrow.
GreekScouser

  Kopite
  Posts: 900
  The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9741 on: Today at 03:39:57 pm
Although....Craig Burley was a Scottish footballer around the same time that Richard Hughes was  :boxhead
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9742 on: Today at 03:40:08 pm »
To be honest in the clubs defence, why do Salah, VVD deserve more then they are on currently? I'd argue they both aren't quite as good when they signed their current deal.

Still best in their position. But I don't think they are better now than a few years ago. Have wages gone up that much?

But the key part is we don't really know. What we do know if they have way more power negotiating now.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9743 on: Today at 03:40:27 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:38:40 pm
Sort of agree but then are you happy for ticket prices to go up to fund their contracts if they're asking for crazy numbers?

Fuck that, cancel the Christmas party and give Doris the tea lady a pay cut. As yesterday showed its the key to success
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 38,757
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9744 on: Today at 03:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 03:38:51 pm
I expect this Mallet story to appear in the BBC gossip column tomorrow.

Maybe Virgil and Trent should play Mallet's Mallet and the winner gets a new contract?
Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,542
  • ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9745 on: Today at 03:40:41 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 03:31:45 pm
We certainly don't need to bench him or sell him straight away because of one bad performance.
He's been just as bad vs Fulham. Watch it again if you don't believe. And in both games it had nothing to do with his ability and everything to do with his effort.

But between those two games he was excellent at Spurs and West Ham so what do you do? There's too much at stake to keep gambling if he's gonna let us down as badly as yesterday again. It's completely unnecessary because if Bradley played all his minutes this season we'd be in the exactly same position as now points wise.

I'm sorry but he's not worth the risk.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 42,874
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9746 on: Today at 03:41:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:40:08 pm
To be honest in the clubs defence, why do Salah, VVD deserve more then they are on currently? I'd argue they both aren't quite as good when they signed their current deal.

Still best in their position. But I don't think they are better now than a few years ago. Have wages gone up that much?

Thats a fair point but think players think they deserve a backdated payment for their service.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 42,874
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9747 on: Today at 03:42:09 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 03:40:41 pm
He's been just as bad vs Fulham. Watch it again if you don't believe. And in both games it had nothing to do with his ability and everything to do with his effort.

But between those two games he was excellent at Spurs and West Ham so what do you do? There's too much at stake to keep gambling if he's gonna let us down as badly as yesterday again. It's completely unnecessary because if Bradley played all his minutes this season we'd be in the exactly same position as now points wise.

I'm sorry but he's not worth the risk.

We cant have one senior right back for the remainder of season though.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,305
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9748 on: Today at 03:44:16 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:40:38 pm
Maybe Virgil and Trent should play Mallet's Mallet and the winner gets a new contract?

Timmy Mallett used to (maybe still does) live local to where I grew up and I had a friend who knew him and had been round his house loads.  Said there were sponge mallets everywhere, all over the walls.  Everywhere you looked there was a mallet.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Saus76

  • Complete and utter embarrassment
  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9749 on: Today at 03:44:20 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:38:40 pm
Sort of agree but then are you happy for ticket prices to go up to fund their contracts if they're asking for crazy numbers?

Its all assumptions but I cant imagine theyd be asking for more that what their currently on? Just the longevity of the contract is maybe the issue.

Would this affect ticket prices? The merchandise sales of both plus the continued success of the club having the best players would offset that.

Btw my first Kop ST in 1992 cost £50 the last I think was £780. I could live with paying a few extra £ to get them both signed up. 🤣
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9750 on: Today at 03:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:41:20 pm
Thats a fair point but think players think they deserve a backdated payment for their service.

Well on that I'm on the clubs side. They were paid well and performed well. The contracts are for the next however many years. Not the previous years.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9751 on: Today at 03:45:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:40:08 pm
To be honest in the clubs defence, why do Salah, VVD deserve more then they are on currently? I'd argue they both aren't quite as good when they signed their current deal.

Still best in their position. But I don't think they are better now than a few years ago. Have wages gone up that much?

But the key part is we don't really know. What we do know if they have way more power negotiating now.

Do they want more?  Genuine question as I have no idea.
Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,581
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9752 on: Today at 03:46:08 pm »
Quote from: sushared on Today at 02:47:34 pm
(there is one in football365 today on Salah making our negotiators cry)

Who on fucks earth reads Football 365? Then takes it seriously?

 
Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 900
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9753 on: Today at 03:46:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:40:38 pm
Maybe Virgil and Trent should play Mallet's Mallet and the winner gets a new contract?

Dave Benson-Phillips may or may not be involved
Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9754 on: Today at 03:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 03:46:08 pm
Who on fucks earth reads Football 365? Then takes it seriously?

Carig Burleys mum
Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,660
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9755 on: Today at 03:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 03:44:20 pm
Its all assumptions but I cant imagine theyd be asking for more that what their currently on? Just the longevity of the contract is maybe the issue.

Would this affect ticket prices? The merchandise sales of both plus the continued success of the club having the best players would offset that.

Btw my first Kop ST in 1992 cost £50 the last I think was £780. I could live with paying a few extra £ to get them both signed up. 🤣

Its the FFP. I think its ~70% of turnover on wages max. So signing these three on the money they want will probably hamstring future business for the club on the sporting side.


Its much more than cough up the money John
Online seandundee16

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9756 on: Today at 03:48:24 pm »
Yesterday was the first time where I felt that the contracts (and specifically Trent) were beginning to become a distraction. Arguably his sub par performance cost us 2 points. He must know in his own mind at this stage what his intentions are regarding whether he stays at the club or at the very least he must have an inclination. Therefore he needs to be honest and come out and state his intentions. If he wants to leave the club then fine but don't be costing us points on the pitch because of it. I still hope and believe that he will stay at the club but whoever is advising him has made a dogs dinner of it with how it has played out in the last week or so.

Neither have the club covered themselves in glory either. I don't see how these 3 contracts can't be sorted out either way within a matter of days if the intent and will is there from both parties.                           
Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,581
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9757 on: Today at 03:49:19 pm »
I'm hoping I'm proved wrong, but I think FSG are going to ride this one out, make noises that they have been negotiating all along, sort of brief the press that the players didn't accept their offers (so the players fault, not theirs) and let them all go in the summer hoping we win the title / Champions League to soften the blow to the hatred people will have for them. It's the way they work. They see age, not past form etc.

Hope I'm wrong, but can't see us keeping any of them.

The way we operate, IF we do keep them, expect another few years of bargain basement signings and them basically going 'well you wanted them to stay'.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,874
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9758 on: Today at 03:49:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:44:25 pm
Well on that I'm on the clubs side. They were paid well and performed well. The contracts are for the next however many years. Not the previous years.

Totally agree.

I still dont understand how something can take this long.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,095
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9759 on: Today at 03:53:41 pm »
Mo was doing really well playing the media game but that picture after that performance is an own goal. It's not as though he had an incredible game either.
