As good as Salah has been , I don't think it's wise to give him a new contract. I actually felt we should have accepted the reported Saudi offer in summer 2023. He has been reinvigorated this season but can see his form dipping again next season after AFCON.



Van Dijk has to get a new contract. We can't afford to lose him. Top CBs who suited our system are like gold dust and he has a few years left in him. He actually think he can play until 40 similar to the likes of Thiago Silva.



Based on yesterday's shit show I'd say move Trent on quick but that's somewhat knee jerk and while I agree with criticism of his performance and level of effort, I think some of the vitriol directed at him is quite poor. He has done a lot for this club and it angers me to see certain players being ,undeservedly, backed to a hilt while players who have actually done it and contributed to great success get leathered. Criticise him for the display yesterday but leave it there and wait to see what actually happens with his contract and reported real madrid interest. There has been nothing concrete to suggest that he is leaving and if he does then it's likely because the club isn't offering what he feels he is worth. I want him to stay but I feel there is a game for trent and a game for Bradley. I don't think trent would be happy sitting on the bench in any game though. He does tend to cave in a bit when things are going right for him which I think is a lot of what happened yesterday. He seems to shut down completely. He needs to be stronger than that mentally.