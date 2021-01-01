« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:15:23 pm
So why aren't you posting about some of the other players who had equally bad games?

Yesterday? I'd love to know who you think had an equally bad game.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DEe9evpOGLi/?igsh=MTNjNm13Zm51dDd2bQ%3D%3D

Salah's latest Instagram post. Interesting pic choice.

So tired of this.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:43:51 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/DEe9evpOGLi/?igsh=MTNjNm13Zm51dDd2bQ%3D%3D

Salah's latest Instagram post. Interesting pic choice.

So tired of this.

Yeah.

He knows what hes doing with that shit.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:02:40 pm
He has had games like that before, I'd want to see a repeat of it in back to back games before saying his heads gone.

I agree with this, he's always had the odd game like this in his locker unfortunately, Fulham springs to mind.
Presumably he'll play against Spurs as I don't suppose Bradley's ready to start. If he shows that displays like yesterday's are going to become the norm then have a word with Madrid about taking him sooner for all I care, but there's every chance he'll play well.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:43:51 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/DEe9evpOGLi/?igsh=MTNjNm13Zm51dDd2bQ%3D%3D

Salah's latest Instagram post. Interesting pic choice.

So tired of this.

This is becoming draining. Hughes and co need to get their acts together, its becoming a farce at this point.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:45:20 pm
Yeah.

He knows what hes doing with that shit.

Yeah, it's starting to get on my nerves. He needs to stop doing it. It's helping no one
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:45:20 pm
Yeah.

He knows what hes doing with that shit.

Yeah he's getting a bit annoying with it now.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
I just see someone being sound to his mate after he had a nightmare yesterday.  Not everything has layers of meaning like.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Modern day footballers very far up their own arse with their innuendo bullshit.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 12:48:52 pm
I just see someone being sound to his mate after he had a nightmare yesterday.  Not everything has layers of meaning like.

Just a coincidence it has him, Trent and Virgil in the pic? The club clearly aren't listening to the noise/pressure. All it's doing is creating a divide.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 12:48:52 pm
I just see someone being sound to his mate after he had a nightmare yesterday.  Not everything has layers of meaning like.

Mo is like a politician with this stuff.

Look how his agent behaves.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:50:17 pm
Mo is like a politician with this stuff.

Look how his agent behaves.

I think he plays the grey zone quite well. Nothing that would upset the the applecart but certainly enough to send a message (and get the more sensitive fans into bouts of doubt and fits of fury it seems).

But yes, he does feed the media machine.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
You guys forgot how Abbas operates it seems :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
As good as Salah has been , I don't think it's wise to give him a new contract. I actually felt we should have accepted the reported Saudi offer in summer 2023. He has been reinvigorated this season but can see his form dipping again next season after AFCON.

Van Dijk has to get a new contract. We can't afford to lose him. Top CBs who suited our system are like gold dust and he has a few years left in him. He actually think he can play until 40 similar to the likes of Thiago Silva.

Based on yesterday's shit show I'd say move Trent on quick but that's somewhat knee jerk and while I agree with criticism of his performance and level of effort, I think some of the vitriol directed at him is quite poor. He has done a lot for this club and it angers me to see certain players being ,undeservedly, backed to a hilt while players who have actually done it and contributed to great success get leathered. Criticise him for the display yesterday but leave it there and wait to see what actually happens with his contract and reported  real madrid interest. There has been nothing concrete to suggest that he is leaving and if he does then it's likely because the club isn't offering what he feels he is worth. I want him to stay but I feel there is a game for trent and a game for Bradley. I don't think trent would be happy sitting on the bench in any game though. He does tend to cave in a bit when things are going right for him which I think is a lot of what happened yesterday. He seems to shut down completely. He needs to be stronger than that mentally.
