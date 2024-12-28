« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 466018 times)

Online Draex

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9640 on: Today at 10:29:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:27:34 am
If thats the case, and you have said as much, then why have we offered them a contract?

I was just making up hypertheticals but the thing I think everyone can agree on is we'll have a finite budget and all three are interlinked so offers have been made, are they what all three want if that's all we can afford?
Online Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9641 on: Today at 10:30:39 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:02:10 am
Personally think he looked like that aginst Fulham and Leicester as well it just gets disregarded because against Fulham we had 10 men and we beat Leicester as they're shit.

I'm not particularly convinced he played well against Spurs or West Ham either to be honest, yes he scored and made an assist or two but honestly had he been in a position to do either yeterday I wouldn't have bet against him doing that, he's got a great shot as we all know and can ping a shot seemingly effortlessly - the issue with Trent recently is that the things which actually require effort he's seemingly been unwilling to do.

Perhaps I'm being influenced by everything which has been going on but I was fuming with him during the Fulham and Leicester matches.

He's had weird body language all season but as long as you're winning it's overlooked. He was just that poor yesterday and even then if he took the free kick at 2-1 and blasted it in the top corner then the narrative takes a 180 almost.

But the difference now is the transfer window opening, Madrid putting bids in and being free to talk to him and even sign a contract. It's not tenable to carry this dance on the rest of the season, it has to give either way now.
Online spider-neil

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 10:31:54 am »
Monday morning and that Mirror story still hasnt been debunked.
Online Jm55

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 10:32:08 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:26:18 am
I just don't see how you can blame anyone without knowing all the information.

Slot could have told Hughes he loves Mo but really long term he wants a right forward who isn't absolved from defending duties. He could have told Hughes he's not arsed if Trent goes.

People are quick to "judge" Hughes/Edwards without ever a nod to the fact Klopp before him and Slot now will have huge input to the decisions being made and be on board with them.

The club are charged with securing the success of the football team.

If they don't get these deals done whilst we know that at least two of them want to stay then they're committing to putting us in as good as, if not a better position next summer to compete. There can't be any more 'transitional periods' if they do this, they will be knowingly and willingly allowing our two best players to leave for free and they therefore need to have a plan to replace them. Whether the players demands are unreasonable or whatever isn't the point really because if the club don't resign them and then don't effectively replace them we'll potentially lose any savings on their wages by not being successful.

I agree that we'll never know the individual details of the contract discussions so we have to accept that we don't know how the parties are behaving, what we do know is that the club have our two best players both wanting to sign new deals and that they, for whatever reason, don't want to offer them deals on the terms that they are wanting. If that's the line that they're going to take then they simply HAVE to have a serious plan in place to deal with their loss. If they both leave on a free and we get Athletic articles pleading poverty and talking about 'opportunisitic' attitudes to signing players then there will quite rightly be murder.
Online MJD-L4

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9644 on: Today at 10:32:14 am »
Mad that the club were happy to hand contracts to Milner until he was like 37 & now they're stressing over extending a 33 & 32 year old who are the best in the world in their positions.

I know Milner earned half what they earn but fucking hell, just give them what they want.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 10:35:21 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:32:14 am

I know Milner earned half what they earn but fucking hell, just give them what they want.

That's probably a big reason why, he covered 3/4 positions was reliable and once they crunched the numbers they probably realised how much more expensive it would be getting 2-3 new players in or keeping him here.

Wouldn't blame Klopp for fucking off if he could see this was happening and he has no more energy (to battle the owners).
Online MJD-L4

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 10:35:39 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:32:08 am
If they both leave on a free and we get Athletic articles pleading poverty and talking about 'opportunisitic' attitudes to signing players then there will quite rightly be murder.

If we lose all 3 because the club have allowed us to get into this position, I could seriously see it being the beginning of the end for FSG. As you say, there'll be murder.
Online spider-neil

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9647 on: Today at 10:35:43 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:32:14 am
Mad that the club were happy to hand contracts to Milner until he was like 37 & now they're stressing over extending a 33 & 32 year old who are the best in the world in their positions.

I know Milner earned half what they earn but fucking hell, just give them what they want.

Milner and Adrian were given a yearly extensions. Im sure the club would be happy to do that for Mo and VVD but I doubt Mo and VVD would accept that. 
Online Draex

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9648 on: Today at 10:37:09 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:32:08 am

I agree that we'll never know the individual details of the contract discussions so we have to accept that we don't know how the parties are behaving, what we do know is that the club have our two best players both wanting to sign new deals and that they, for whatever reason, don't want to offer them deals on the terms that they are wanting. If that's the line that they're going to take then they simply HAVE to have a serious plan in place to deal with their loss. If they both leave on a free and we get Athletic articles pleading poverty and talking about 'opportunisitic' attitudes to signing players then there will quite rightly be murder.

It's really easy to say I want to stay but pay me X but what if X is double what they earn today and all three are saying the same?

I don't think I've ever read anything about us pleading poverty more the line of being self sufficient as a club which gets used as some sort of barometer of negativity. The opportunistic line I find hilarious, by nature most transfers are :D
Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9649 on: Today at 10:38:32 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:32:14 am
Mad that the club were happy to hand contracts to Milner until he was like 37 & now they're stressing over extending a 33 & 32 year old who are the best in the world in their positions.

I know Milner earned half what they earn but fucking hell, just give them what they want.

They might £500k a week on 4 year contracts.
Online jepovic

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9650 on: Today at 10:39:19 am »
If the club really offered Trent 5 years of 300k/week, then I wont blame them one bit if Trent still moves on.

As for VVD and Salah, it's impossible to say anything without knowing the numbers.
Online Kekule

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9651 on: Today at 10:39:30 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:32:14 am
Mad that the club were happy to hand contracts to Milner until he was like 37 & now they're stressing over extending a 33 & 32 year old who are the best in the world in their positions.

I know Milner earned half what they earn but fucking hell, just give them what they want.

Didn't Klopp intervene with Milner's and Henderson's contracts, and at a time when he had quite a bit of clout?  Henderson's levels fell off a cliff a year into his contract, so that won't have helped, and Slot despite an excellent start will understandably not have the same influence.

As has been said though, maybe Slot agrees with the club's stance. I'd be amazed if he does, but we just don't know. For all we know they have a revolution planned and Slot is onboard with it. (It seems unlikely, but we can hope.)
Online Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9652 on: Today at 10:40:02 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:25:00 am
If I could only keep one I'd keep Virgil. I think he's the least likely to fall off a cliff in terms of performance despite his age, the game still looks so easy to him and his reading of the game is as good as ever. Plus his leadership and experience is invaluable.

The idea we are going to lose 3 legends and stalwarts at the same time is absolute madness. But you have to think it is a real possibility now.

Virgil has to stay.

Salah i'd be weary about giving a 3 or 4 year deal to on current terms, but i'd still do it just to end all this mess of the club's creation and worst case scenario you can sell to Saudi or somewhere in a couple of years.

The club have created this mess and one way or another have to put their hand in their pocket. Either to replace 2 or 3 world class players (for a pittance no doubt) or renew them.

I said the same about Gini and it took us 2 years to replace him. Letting him go wasn't the problem. At least with Mane they pre-emptively signed Diaz. Robbo's replacement should have been signed by now.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9653 on: Today at 10:40:24 am »
I would love to see FSG, or any of their employees, explain to the fanbase how letting Mo Salah or Virgil go is good business or makes sporting sense.

Hughes is over a barrel now and we must have two extensions done.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9654 on: Today at 10:43:25 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:31:54 am
Monday morning and that Mirror story still hasnt been debunked.

What Mirror story?
Online crewlove

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9655 on: Today at 10:43:46 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:43:25 am
What Mirror story?

That Trent has been offered around 300k per week.
Online Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9656 on: Today at 10:44:20 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:39:30 am
Didn't Klopp intervene with Milner's and Henderson's contracts, and at a time when he had quite a bit of clout?  Henderson's levels fell off a cliff a year into his contract, so that won't have helped, and Slot despite an excellent start will understandably not have the same influence.

As has been said though, maybe Slot agrees with the club's stance. I'd be amazed e does, but we just don't know. For all we know they have a revolution planned and Slot is onboard with it. (It seems unlikely, but we can hope.)

Milner was one year extensions and his money reduced.

Henderson was the anomaly and Klopp by all accounts went to bat for him when he kicked over a totally unnecessary contract (he was over 30 with 2 years to run). Henderson then wanted out before that renewal even kicked in. But if that's used as the excuse, that contract renewal got us money for Henderson anyway, otherwise he'd have gone for free. It's not the same market as a decade ago in terms of players in their 30s, but good luck getting through to the dogmatic obstinancy and pigheaded arroagance of those who run the club.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9657 on: Today at 10:44:23 am »
Salah isn't close to dropping off so giving him a 3/4 year deal seems fine to me, even if he dropped off in his final 18 months who's arsed, if we got 2.5 years out of the 4 to the level he is at now then it is incredible business.
Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9658 on: Today at 10:44:39 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:40:24 am
I would love to see FSG, or any of their employees, explain to the fanbase how letting Mo Salah or Virgil go is good business or makes sporting sense.

Hughes is over a barrel now and we must have two extensions done.

We don't know the numbers that the players want.

They keep saying they want to stay but no movement.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 10:47:53 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:31:54 am
Monday morning and that Mirror story still hasnt been debunked.

No need to given how bad the source is.
Offline collytum

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9660 on: Today at 10:50:00 am »
The performance on the pitch this season is really providing cover for fsg and their transfer strategy. It's nothing short of a disgrace. Forget the failure to make any notable signings in the the recent transfer windows but to let the contracts of these 3 draw out this long is incompetence and absolute arrogance. Imagine we had owners who weren't so tight, we could have had about 3 or 4 league titles over the last decade.
Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9661 on: Today at 10:51:44 am »
Quote from: collytum on Today at 10:50:00 am
The performance on the pitch this season is really providing cover for fsg and their transfer strategy. It's nothing short of a disgrace. Forget the failure to make any notable signings in the the recent transfer windows but to let the contracts of these 3 draw out this long is incompetence and absolute arrogance. Imagine we had owners who weren't so tight, we could have had about 3 or 4 league titles over the last decade.

The players can reach a compromise if they want to stay too.

It isn't all one sided.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9662 on: Today at 10:52:26 am »
Yeah its the owners who have reduced how many league titles we could have won over the last decade and definitely not the team who have cheated their way to the title...
Online DelTrotter

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9663 on: Today at 10:52:43 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:38:32 am
They might £500k a week on 4 year contracts.

Yeah Salah will definitely be asking for a longer contract than the last one he signed, makes sense.
Online GreekScouser

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9664 on: Today at 10:52:57 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:44:23 am
Salah isn't close to dropping off so giving him a 3/4 year deal seems fine to me, even if he dropped off in his final 18 months who's arsed, if we got 2.5 years out of the 4 to the level he is at now then it is incredible business.

Who would be arsed? Scroll through the thread and I'm sure you can work out the many posters who would be screaming blue murder at FSG if we have an attacker with 18 months left on his mega contract impacting us being able to sign someone else.
Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9665 on: Today at 10:53:45 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:52:43 am
Yeah Salah will definitely be asking for a longer contract than the last one he signed, makes sense.

There was a report he would sign a one year extension.

No one wants to talk about this as it is not why you follow the game.
Online PhilV

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9666 on: Today at 10:55:24 am »
only one I would accept leaving would legit be Trent, we will not get better than Virg and Mo.... yes Trent is amazing but out of the three he is actually the one I would miss the least.
Online Fiasco

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9667 on: Today at 10:58:25 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:55:24 am
only one I would accept leaving would legit be Trent, we will not get better than Virg and Mo.... yes Trent is amazing but out of the three he is actually the one I would miss the least.

I think the idea that Trent is a 'luxury' player isn't far off but that doesn't mean it is a criticism either. Without his ridiculous passing ability and vision he would struggle to be at a top club but of course that is what sets him apart. If Trent goes we have Bradley and almost certainly another right back to come in to compete for that spot and while the style would obviously be different and we'd miss Trent in game where we need his vision and passing ability, we'd gain in others by having a more 'traditional' full-back or at least one who fits Slot's style more.

That said, I'd be gutted if he went. When he's on it his absolutely sublime. I just think we could cushion his blow the most should he go.
Online Jm55

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9668 on: Today at 10:59:57 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:37:09 am
It's really easy to say I want to stay but pay me X but what if X is double what they earn today and all three are saying the same?

I don't think I've ever read anything about us pleading poverty more the line of being self sufficient as a club which gets used as some sort of barometer of negativity. The opportunistic line I find hilarious, by nature most transfers are :D

The point is that we've got 2 of the best players in the world in their positions willing to stay - fair enouhg you and I don't know what price that is but we know there's a price and that means there's a decision to be made.

My point is that if the decision that the club make is not to renew those three then they'd better have a good plan in place to replace them, it cannot be the line about us being opportunistic, they'll be glaring holees in the team and they need filling, if that means that the self-sufficiency model has to change then so be it as they have played an active role in allowing us to be in that position in the first place.
Offline Zizou

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9669 on: Today at 11:00:46 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:39:19 am
If the club really offered Trent 5 years of 300k/week, then I wont blame them one bit if Trent still moves on.

It's been said of course, but could be that was the whole point of the offer. They know he won't accept a deal here, regardless of wages, and they want the fanbase to see that. It's on Trent. What more can we do? Etc.
Online jepovic

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9670 on: Today at 11:01:13 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:40:02 am
Virgil has to stay.

Salah i'd be weary about giving a 3 or 4 year deal to on current terms, but i'd still do it just to end all this mess of the club's creation and worst case scenario you can sell to Saudi or somewhere in a couple of years.

The club have created this mess and one way or another have to put their hand in their pocket. Either to replace 2 or 3 world class players (for a pittance no doubt) or renew them.

I said the same about Gini and it took us 2 years to replace him. Letting him go wasn't the problem. At least with Mane they pre-emptively signed Diaz. Robbo's replacement should have been signed by now.
The old Gini was already gone, and giving him a new contract would not have brought us back the young Gini. This is a different situation.

But I'm not judging anyone without concrete numbers.
Online jepovic

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9671 on: Today at 11:02:28 am »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 11:00:46 am
It's been said of course, but could be that was the whole point of the offer. They know he won't accept a deal here, regardless of wages, and they want the fanbase to see that. It's on Trent. What more can we do? Etc.
Yeah, and they would be correct IMO. Thats good enough for me. Players arent slaves, and the club can only do so much.
Online rhysd

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9672 on: Today at 11:04:43 am »
I would have thought having 2 world class, experienced players like Mo and Virgil, who are ultimate professionals to help us through the full transition from Klopp to Slot would be a no brainer. I'm struggling to accept it to be honest. Unless the players are asking for mad amounts.

Trent is different. He's an unreal talent, but is capable of looking very lackadaisical at times. £300k a week for someone like that seems too much.



Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #9673 on: Today at 11:08:07 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on December 28, 2024, 11:05:15 pm
I definitely think Trent is worth an uplift on the reported £180k+ bonuses he's reportedly on. But it does feel to me that he's defensive frailties have been costing us goals more frequently than in the early years of his career and his contribution to our attacking play has become less consistent.

I hope he stays but I wouldn't put him the same bracket as Salah and van Djik in terms of importance to the side and a contract up towards the £300k a week mark would feel like he's dining out on some of those early seasons where he was a better performer at both ends of the pitch.

Yesterday was an extreme example, and I think he would have carried extra stress and anxiety into the game because of what came out in the media, but this is pretty much it for me. He's not world class. He's far too inconsistent. And his level dips quite low at times. Make him a generous offer that makes him one of the best paid fullbacks in the world but he isn't worth 300k a week.
Offline Qston

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9674 on: Today at 11:09:20 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:44:23 am
Salah isn't close to dropping off so giving him a 3/4 year deal seems fine to me, even if he dropped off in his final 18 months who's arsed, if we got 2.5 years out of the 4 to the level he is at now then it is incredible business.

And he would still have a very decent transfer value given his profile etc
Online Draex

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9675 on: Today at 11:10:13 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:59:57 am
The point is that we've got 2 of the best players in the world in their positions willing to stay - fair enouhg you and I don't know what price that is but we know there's a price and that means there's a decision to be made.

My point is that if the decision that the club make is not to renew those three then they'd better have a good plan in place to replace them, it cannot be the line about us being opportunistic, they'll be glaring holees in the team and they need filling, if that means that the self-sufficiency model has to change then so be it as they have played an active role in allowing us to be in that position in the first place.

Personally I'm meeting what Van Dijk wants (within reason), then working with Mo to get him renewed.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9676 on: Today at 11:16:22 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:39:19 am
If the club really offered Trent 5 years of 300k/week, then I wont blame them one bit if Trent still moves on.

As for VVD and Salah, it's impossible to say anything without knowing the numbers.
Obviously, just speculating here but I'd bet that the issue for VVD and Salah is the number of years offered rather than the amount of money.  For Trent, it's probably the money more than anything unless he's set on going to Madrid. 
Online Jm55

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9677 on: Today at 11:17:11 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:10:13 am
Personally I'm meeting what Van Dijk wants (within reason), then working with Mo to get him renewed.

Me too, but I accept it isn't me that makes the decisions.

The point is that the club has to be in a position to compete for the league and european cup next season, I'm not expecting them to go out and replace Van Dijk and Salah like for like but the sum of the team's parts needs to be good enough to compete for major honours. If we get more Athletic articles drip feeding lines about transitional periods again they'll be murder and rightly so.
Online Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9678 on: Today at 11:17:33 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:01:13 am
The old Gini was already gone, and giving him a new contract would not have brought us back the young Gini. This is a different situation.

But I'm not judging anyone without concrete numbers.

Gini going was the right call but we didn't replace him. I'd rather have had a past-it Gini (who was ever present in his last season here) than nobody else come in for 2 years, so Klopp sure as shit would.

Personally I think Klopp and Edwards with the equal power share were a great team, but one without the other lack strategic thought. Klopp perhaps too loyal to the players that did well for him and would have kept players beyond their usefulness and bearing in mind his football takes a lot of players physically. However, did he trust the club to replace players that went? They didn't with several that left like Gini, Fabinho, Lovren, Lallana, Sturridge. We'd also get the right mix in terms of targets (Mane and Salah for example). Klopp was big on character and Edwards the data - ideal mix.

But Edwards without a Klopp to pushback on him is also a very dogmatic and uncompromisng personality and lacks pragmatic thought. Everything has to be assessed on numbers without emotion and without thinking of repercussions. You need that mix of the two. Slot was bought in as 'head coach' to allow the Edwards orthodoxy to rule supreme.
Online Jm55

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9679 on: Today at 11:21:37 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:17:33 am
Gini going was the right call but we didn't replace him. I'd rather have had a past-it Gini (who was ever present in his last season here) than nobody else come in for 2 years, so Klopp sure as shit would.

Personally I think Klopp and Edwards with the equal power share were a great team, but one without the other lack strategic thought. Klopp perhaps too loyal to the players that did well for him and would have kept players beyond their usefulness and bearing in mind his football takes a lot of players physically. However, did he trust the club to replace players that went? They didn't with several that left like Gini, Fabinho, Lovren, Lallana, Sturridge. We'd also get the right mix in terms of targets (Mane and Salah for example).

But Edwards without a Klopp to pushback on him is also a very dogmatic and uncompromisng personality and lacks pragmatic thought. Everything has to be assessed without emotion and without thinking of repercussions. You need that mix of the two. Slot was bought in as 'head coach' to allow the Edwards orthodoxy to rule supreme.

To be fair I think the club would argue that they replaced Wijnaldum with Thiago.

Obviously didn't work out due to his injuries, not aided by that shithouse tackle in the derby that he got on his first start but that was the plan and they did it a year in advance of him going which is what we always say that they should do.
