The old Gini was already gone, and giving him a new contract would not have brought us back the young Gini. This is a different situation.
But I'm not judging anyone without concrete numbers.
Gini going was the right call but we didn't replace him. I'd rather have had a past-it Gini (who was ever present in his last season here) than nobody else come in for 2 years, so Klopp sure as shit would.
Personally I think Klopp and Edwards with the equal power share were a great team, but one without the other lack strategic thought. Klopp perhaps too loyal to the players that did well for him and would have kept players beyond their usefulness and bearing in mind his football takes a lot of players physically. However, did he trust the club to replace players that went? They didn't with several that left like Gini, Fabinho, Lovren, Lallana, Sturridge. We'd also get the right mix in terms of targets (Mane and Salah for example). Klopp was big on character and Edwards the data - ideal mix.
But Edwards without a Klopp to pushback on him is also a very dogmatic and uncompromisng personality and lacks pragmatic thought. Everything has to be assessed on numbers without emotion and without thinking of repercussions. You need that mix of the two. Slot was bought in as 'head coach' to allow the Edwards orthodoxy to rule supreme.