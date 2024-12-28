I just don't see how you can blame anyone without knowing all the information.



Slot could have told Hughes he loves Mo but really long term he wants a right forward who isn't absolved from defending duties. He could have told Hughes he's not arsed if Trent goes.



People are quick to "judge" Hughes/Edwards without ever a nod to the fact Klopp before him and Slot now will have huge input to the decisions being made and be on board with them.



The club are charged with securing the success of the football team.If they don't get these deals done whilst we know that at least two of them want to stay then they're committing to putting us in as good as, if not a better position next summer to compete. There can't be any more 'transitional periods' if they do this, they will be knowingly and willingly allowing our two best players to leave for free and they therefore need to have a plan to replace them. Whether the players demands are unreasonable or whatever isn't the point really because if the club don't resign them and then don't effectively replace them we'll potentially lose any savings on their wages by not being successful.I agree that we'll never know the individual details of the contract discussions so we have to accept that we don't know how the parties are behaving, what we do know is that the club have our two best players both wanting to sign new deals and that they, for whatever reason, don't want to offer them deals on the terms that they are wanting. If that's the line that they're going to take then they simply HAVE to have a serious plan in place to deal with their loss. If they both leave on a free and we get Athletic articles pleading poverty and talking about 'opportunisitic' attitudes to signing players then there will quite rightly be murder.