I don't know if others feel the same way as me about this but I've woken up angrier about it than yesterday



We've been fed months MONTHS of 'the club are relaxed about the contract situation' and that's it.

The only way you can be relaxed about it now is if you literally don't care about the league title this season



In his one public appearance since taking his position and massive salary to direct our football efforts Hughes said 'all of the players are committed for this season and that's what matters'.

Aside from that being wrong conceptually - his premise with regard to Trent is now just wishful thinking given a bid and an all time 'I'm not putting my body on the line' performance



It's completely bizarre that 3 of our best players have no certainty about whether they're playing their last games for the club - bizarre. You can make arguments about whether the older players should be extended or not but they should know one way or the other.



This situation has now demonstrably cost us points on the pitch - its no longer an abstract off pitch set of concerns about future seasons



It's difficult to quantify how it affects the group from here (some of it is intangible of course) but the idea that the plan is 'have our 3 best players unsure of their future during the run in and it'll be fine' is insane.

And yes the exec of the club got dealt a bum hand when they took over and had uncertainty to deal with but a) that's why they've been given some of the biggest jobs in football and, more importantly b) they've had MONTHS to resolve the situation.



I know this is a bit ranty but like most of us I'm obsessed with winning the league above other concerns.

We've been handed an absolute gift this season with literally all of our rivals having 'down' years and the idea it could go south, or even that it could be jeopardised by incompetence in the board room is nauseating.



Here's my hot analytics take .. fucking do your jobs and sort it out