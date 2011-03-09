« previous next »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:05:17 pm
Probably played into it.

I've seen nothing to support the argument that he's shown leadership. Captains shouldn't really be fading in and out of games.

At the Academy, he was playing years above his age group and Captaining those sides. He is obviously seen at the club as a leader.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:11:39 pm
At the Academy, he was playing years above his age group and Captaining those sides. He is obviously seen at the club as a leader.

The really early picture of Trent in a Liverpool kit (he looks about 10) he is wearing a captains armband.
That said, I doubt getting the captains armband is part of the negotiation.
Thought November/December at least one would have extended contract by the new year. It's just not looking good for any of them at the moment being here next season. I really hope this isn't the case.
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 11:53:49 am
A 3 year contract but we are only offering the 2
Greedy fucker. Sell
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 11:36:16 am
Well, what`s "nuance" is a question of opinions. And I also read the same opinions of others again and again. 

You basically want to shut down conversation you don`t like.

Okay, negative ninny, you crack on with your chanting. You're gonna get your eye wiped regarding Trent but you'll find something else to cryarse about soon enough  :wave
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:17:04 pm
Thought November/December at least one would have extended contract by the new year. It's just not looking good for any of them at the moment being here next season. I really hope this isn't the case.

There are five months of the season left to negotiate a deal. The only change after January is we will either extend or lose them for nothing. The chance of a sale will have passed.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:25:04 pm
There are five months of the season left to negotiate a deal.
I'm aware of that. It really shouldn't be a topic of conversation as we head into the "business end" of the season.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:27:58 pm
I'm aware of that. It really shouldn't be a topic of conversation as we head into the "business end" of the season.

Fortunately, it doesnt seem to be affecting their performances. If anything, its pushing them to greater heights.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:55:03 am
I was listening to Delaney on an interview yesterday and it sounds as if the sticking point is the length of contract.

I don't know if he's reliable but makes sense. Can see the club's position on this but both Van Dijk and Salah are making it hard to argue against it at the moment. Hopefully it gets sorted soon.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:05:17 pm
Probably played into it.

I've seen nothing to support the argument that he's shown leadership. Captains shouldn't really be fading in and out of games.

Reading that whole quote supports the opposite of your argument a lotttt more than he is our scouser supports this idea Klopp made him vice captain to keep him Happy. The start quite literally says I just think Trent is ready
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:30:59 pm
I don't know if he's reliable but makes sense. Can see the club's position on this but both Van Dijk and Salah are making it hard to argue against it at the moment. Hopefully it gets sorted soon.

Thing is, even if its three years then say they drop off one year, is it a massive problem? Also there is nothing to suggest we couldnt just sell them or release them early.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:11:37 pm
There have been a lot of high earners released. The bonuses also would been reduced being in UEFA rather than the CL. Whether this factors into a big spend this summer is anyones guess. That is why the figures involved in the contracts of the big three are crucial.

Plus having quiet summers like last summer means we should have more funds available in summers where we actually need to do more. After spending nothing in 19/20 we then had a net spent of around £300 million up until last summer where we made a profit again. Sell to buy though apparently!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:54:33 am
Arrff. I do Yorky some of us burnt the midnight oil fighting to get rid of them. You didn't. I remember you entering the Save LFC thread on here. Not to offer support mind. No just to launch a personal attack on Andy.

As for leaving us in a mess. Are you sure Yorky. You actually blamed Rafa a man you once labelled a Fat Spick for 09-10 stating we had a great  squad.


Wow.

Good man Al, always on the right side when it really matters.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:33:41 pm
Thing is, even if its three years then say they drop off one year, is it a massive problem? Also there is nothing to suggest we couldnt just sell them or release them early.

IF that happens after two years. It could be next season or the year after (not saying it will be but can see the argument). You'd still be committing a fair amount to players who might not be performing for a season. Releasing them early would still mean you'd have to pay them off. And it may be difficult to shift them if they're not performing and are on high wages.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:33:41 pm
Thing is, even if its three years then say they drop off one year, is it a massive problem? Also there is nothing to suggest we couldnt just sell them or release them early.


Devils advocate. If they sign a two year contract and the drop off happens in the second season thats not great but not a disaster but if they have a three year contract and the drop off happens in the second season that would be terrible. The new contract is based on what they will be like at the end of the contract not based on the performances they put in before the contract was signed.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:45:49 pm

 The new contract is based on what they will be like at the end of the contract not based on the performances they put in before the contract was signed.

Come off it. The players current form has no bearing on the length of contract being offered? The club aren't gifted with some mystical element of clairvoyance either, they'll have to make a calculated assessment on each players longevity but ultimately, current form will play a huge part, as it does in every contract consideration.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  2, 2025, 08:52:57 am
Because their league is like an iceberg. What you see is good. What you don't see is bad. What you don't see is also 7/8ths.

Real Madrid are an excellent team. I have never said anything other than that. But they can amble through their league season in a way that we at Liverpool can't. We arrived in Kyiv and Paris after an unbelievable slog of a league campaign. Madrid arrived after enjoying a pleasant Mediterranean cruise.

The 7th and 8th teams in La Liga are Sociedad and Girona. They are both good teams. The 7th and 8th teams in the Premier League are Fulham and Bournemouth. I don't see a great deal of difference, do you?

As for the 2 European finals in 17/18 Madrid finished 3rd in La Liga only winning 22 of their 38 League games. In 21/22 they won La Liga but won 26 of their 38 games whilst Barca who finished 2nd only won 21 of 38 games. So the idea that other teams role over for them is bizarre.

Going back to your 7th and 8th clubs in 17/18 Burnley and Everton finished 7th and 8th whilst in 21/22 it was West Ham and Leicester.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:54:16 pm
Come off it. The players current form has no bearing on the length of contract being offered? The club aren't gifted with some mystical element of clairvoyance either, they'll have to make a calculated assessment on each players longevity but ultimately, current form will play a huge part, as it does in every contract consideration.


Extreme examples but Ozil and Aubamyang were in good form before they signed contracts with Arsenal. Im not saying this will happen to Mo and VVD but this is something the club has to consider.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:08:59 am
Which would make perfect sense. You only need to look at how quickly the likes of De Bruyne have physically declined or even how Salah looked post-AFCON

You cannot compare them de Bruyne is massively injury prone but mo salah is a freak of nature hes missed 12 games through injury in his 8 years here.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:54:33 am
Arrff. I do Yorky some of us burnt the midnight oil fighting to get rid of them. You didn't. I remember you entering the Save LFC thread on here. Not to offer support mind. No just to launch a personal attack on Andy.

As for leaving us in a mess. Are you sure Yorky. You actually blamed Rafa a man you once labelled a Fat Spick for 09-10 stating we had a great  squad.


I ought to be outraged by this deliberate lie. But you're a notorious twister of other people's words, so I'm not going to get all worked up. Except to say it is a malicious lie.
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:21:55 pm
Okay, negative ninny, you crack on with your chanting. You're gonna get your eye wiped regarding Trent but you'll find something else to cryarse about soon enough  :wave

I wonder if you would say the same if I talked about Michael Owen. Would you bother? I suspect your talks of nuance is based on the idea that you don`t like that I talk negatively about a Liverpool player. I personally don`t have many thoughts that favours Trent in this saga. I have very little time for nuance in his situation. We`re in January and he hasn`t signed and he`s part of creating a saga. 
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:08:59 am
Which would make perfect sense. You only need to look at how quickly the likes of De Bruyne have physically declined or even how Salah looked post-AFCON

De Bruyne has been somewhat injury prone throughout his whole career.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:29:33 pm
I ought to be outraged by this deliberate lie. But you're a notorious twister of other people's words, so I'm not going to get all worked up. Except to say it is a malicious lie.

Tell you what Yorky you point up which bit is a lie and I will back it up with a quote.

Might be the worst thread in RAWK history, how tf have we descended to calling one of our best lads a narcissist and then topped it with fucking racial slurs being dropped

Disgusting
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:10:11 pm
Might be the worst thread in RAWK history, how tf have we descended to calling one of our best lads a narcissist and then topped it with fucking racial slurs being dropped

Disgusting

Racial slurs?
Some of you lot should be paying rent considering how long youve been camped up in here.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:07:37 pm
I didnt think Gerrard was a good captain and he had the capacity for years.
Who do you think deserves the captaincy after VVD?

Gerrard was a great captain.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:03:35 pm
Tell you what Yorky you point up which bit is a lie and I will back it up with a quote.

Despicable accusation.

There are 2 posts in which Yorky uses the term 'fat spick' and neither are him using it as a slur against Rafa.
And in a thread which is starred, disappointing.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:21:53 pm
Gerrard was a great captain.


I think VVD and Henderson were better more vocal captains.
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 02:25:52 pm
Despicable accusation.

There are 2 posts in which Yorky uses the term 'fat spick' and neither are him using it as a slur against Rafa.

So you are quite happy for Yorky to use the term 'Fat Spick'?

Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 29, 2010, 02:26:03 pm
I don't see what your problem is. The OP isn't laying down any law. You can do what the hell you like. You can express solidarity for the "fat spick" or celebrate the "third rate English journeyman". You can even do both.
What does this have to do with the contracts?
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:45:49 pm

Devils advocate. If they sign a two year contract and the drop off happens in the second season thats not great but not a disaster but if they have a three year contract and the drop off happens in the second season that would be terrible. The new contract is based on what they will be like at the end of the contract not based on the performances they put in before the contract was signed.

We have a strong squad. So if they cant perform any more, that would see them benched at least.

You see Salah and VVD as players that would happily sit in their arse, happily being paid and not caring if they play or dont?

I dont see them as that, i think they are probably the most competitive sort of players ive ever seen.

Im absolutely sure, the moment theyre not good enough anymore to be starters here, theyll both push to go somewhere else.

The rism argument can also be made for their eventual replacements. Whwat if they dont perform, what if they dont adapt?
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:34:24 pm
So you are quite happy for Yorky to use the term 'Fat Spick'?


Do you understand what quotation marks are? Give it a rest.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:34:24 pm
So you are quite happy for Yorky to use the term 'Fat Spick'?

Just ignore the poster that is actually using it as a slur that Yorky is replying to?

Quote from: America's Sweetheart on July 29, 2010, 02:12:56 pm
Yeah, yeah, yeah. That's all very well. But what about those of us who did back the last manager -- whoever that was, some fat spick or other? Do we have permission to express ourselves freely? Or are we just expected to celebrate the fact that we've finally got a third rate English journeyman in charge AND Joe Fucking Cole?
Gerrard was a great captain

look at the squad he had compared to today
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:34:24 pm
So you are quite happy for Yorky to use the term 'Fat Spick'?

Oh come on, he was quoting someone.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:34:24 pm
So you are quite happy for Yorky to use the term 'Fat Spick'?


You're so deranged and terminally online/in this thread that you've officially lost your fucking mind, congratulations.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:01:14 pm
You're so deranged and terminally online/in this thread that you've officially lost your fucking mind, congratulations.

If he had any shred of decency he'd apologise to Yorky.
