Because their league is like an iceberg. What you see is good. What you don't see is bad. What you don't see is also 7/8ths.



Real Madrid are an excellent team. I have never said anything other than that. But they can amble through their league season in a way that we at Liverpool can't. We arrived in Kyiv and Paris after an unbelievable slog of a league campaign. Madrid arrived after enjoying a pleasant Mediterranean cruise.



The 7th and 8th teams in La Liga are Sociedad and Girona. They are both good teams. The 7th and 8th teams in the Premier League are Fulham and Bournemouth. I don't see a great deal of difference, do you?As for the 2 European finals in 17/18 Madrid finished 3rd in La Liga only winning 22 of their 38 League games. In 21/22 they won La Liga but won 26 of their 38 games whilst Barca who finished 2nd only won 21 of 38 games. So the idea that other teams role over for them is bizarre.Going back to your 7th and 8th clubs in 17/18 Burnley and Everton finished 7th and 8th whilst in 21/22 it was West Ham and Leicester.