Devils advocate. If they sign a two year contract and the drop off happens in the second season thats not great but not a disaster but if they have a three year contract and the drop off happens in the second season that would be terrible. The new contract is based on what they will be like at the end of the contract not based on the performances they put in before the contract was signed.
We have a strong squad. So if they cant perform any more, that would see them benched at least.
You see Salah and VVD as players that would happily sit in their arse, happily being paid and not caring if they play or dont?
I dont see them as that, i think they are probably the most competitive sort of players ive ever seen.
Im absolutely sure, the moment theyre not good enough anymore to be starters here, theyll both push to go somewhere else.
The rism argument can also be made for their eventual replacements. Whwat if they dont perform, what if they dont adapt?