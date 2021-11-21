Im not overly worried about all this contract bollocks if Im honest. In the case of VVD and Salah, Im not sure if throwing mega money at two players well into their 30s is safeguarding the clubs future. Its the kind of thing clubs like Man Utd and PSG do and you end up with players well past their peak still draining mega salaries from the coffers. With Trent, he can be a wonderful footballer when he turns it on, and itd be sad to lose a boyhood red, but Im more than confident a right back isnt the make or break for how successful we are going forward.



Obviously Id like Trent to sign long term and the other two to stay for another year or two as (particularly Salah), they still look on top of their game, but sometimes a rebuild in certain areas is needed and has to start sometime no matter how heart wrenching it can be. I still dont think Diaz and Jota are as good individually as Mane and Firminho, but overall the team is a better one than when they were last here.