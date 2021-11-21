« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 439464 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9240 on: Today at 12:43:49 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm
did he though? We used the coutinho money to buy alisson and van dijk and won the league

Again I don't think there have been too many if any, conplete fuck ups in terms of letting players leave 

Whos he? Jurgen?

Yes we used the money well but I dont believe the club (well Jurgen) wanted Coutinho to go, what did he say to him? Something along the lines of if you go to Madrid youll just be another player, stay here and therell be a statue of you. And the Virgil transfer didnt just happen after Coutinho left, wed been sniffing around him for a long time before, Im pretty sure we got in trouble for talking to him without the clubs permission about a year before we signed him.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9241 on: Today at 12:45:29 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:34:56 am
I hate all this. It drives me mad. We are having an incredible eason and here are posters still bitching about the owners because our RB, a player who cost the club nothing, gave 9 years to the club and won everything he could win with Liverpool, may or may not sign a contract at the end of the season.
Exactly, like any player can be 'made' to sign a contract at any time. Giving players whatever they want is not always the best for the club as a whole, regardless of who they are. We've proved over the last decade/60 years that no-one matters more than the club and FSG have delivered us the best team in the world twice now without necessarily thinking throwing money at the wall is the way of doing it (see Everton/United). No, they are not perfect but would you swap with any club in the world right now?
(oh yes, and the capacity at Anfield up from 45,000 to 61,000 without much fuss)
Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9242 on: Today at 05:28:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:43:49 am
Whos he? Jurgen?

Yes we used the money well but I dont believe the club (well Jurgen) wanted Coutinho to go, what did he say to him? Something along the lines of if you go to Madrid youll just be another player, stay here and therell be a statue of you. And the Virgil transfer didnt just happen after Coutinho left, wed been sniffing around him for a long time before, Im pretty sure we got in trouble for talking to him without the clubs permission about a year before we signed him.
he refers to coutinho. The question was have fsg got a history of making poor decisions when letting players go. The answer is no so surely they deserve some benefit of doubt until we see the end result for the current 3 players

Their model isn't perfect but it has won us everything there is to win. Even if some people refuse to accept that and say it was all Klopp, they hired Klopp! They've also hired Slot and I think people underestimate how hard it is to replace a manger with Klopps legacy. There's just never any trust given and to me it's incredibly spoilt
Offline Yorkykopite

  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9243 on: Today at 06:08:16 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm
I think the fact that you have to quantify it to 'since Klopp arrived' speaks absolute volumes. Quite convenient to ignore the season under FSG when we finished 6th, 8th, 7th, 2nd, 6th and 8th.

In the last 70 seasons the lowest we have ever finished is 8th. FSG has managed that twice.

Quantifying it as 'since Klopp arrived' is akin to saying that the Glazers were fantastic owners whilst Ferguson managed them. Or that Barca had great owners whilst Messi played for them. It is absolute bollocks.

Returning to Baseball you could say that Henry was a terrible owner as the Marlins won the World Series in the 97 and 03. Yet never even made the playoffs when Henry owned them between 99 and 02.

Do you not remember what it was like when the Cowboys were here? Maybe you're too young. But they left us in a bloody mess.

And comparing FSG to the Glazers is as daft as comparing Liverpool FC to Sunderland FC.
Offline Stan.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9244 on: Today at 06:17:41 am »
Im not overly worried about all this contract bollocks if Im honest.  In the case of VVD and Salah, Im not sure if throwing mega money at two players well into their 30s is safeguarding the clubs future. Its the kind of thing clubs like Man Utd and PSG do and you end up with players well past their peak still draining mega salaries from the coffers. With Trent, he can be a wonderful footballer when he turns it on, and itd be sad to lose a boyhood red, but Im more than confident a right back isnt the make or break for how successful we are going forward.

Obviously Id like Trent to sign long term and the other two to stay for another year or two as (particularly Salah), they still look on top of their game, but sometimes a rebuild in certain areas is needed and has to start sometime no matter how heart wrenching it can be.  I still dont think Diaz and Jota are as good individually as Mane and Firminho, but overall the team is a better one than when they were last here.
Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9245 on: Today at 07:19:39 am »
Dont think the team we have now is quite as gooas as 2018-2020

But its likely i think we will never get as good CB as VVD
for me he would be the priority.

Salah not far behind. Trent is very important too but not as crucial as VVD & Salah
Online dutchkop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9246 on: Today at 07:24:20 am »
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 06:17:41 am
Im not overly worried about all this contract bollocks if Im honest.  In the case of VVD and Salah, Im not sure if throwing mega money at two players well into their 30s is safeguarding the clubs future. Its the kind of thing clubs like Man Utd and PSG do and you end up with players well past their peak still draining mega salaries from the coffers. With Trent, he can be a wonderful footballer when he turns it on, and itd be sad to lose a boyhood red, but Im more than confident a right back isnt the make or break for how successful we are going forward.

Obviously Id like Trent to sign long term and the other two to stay for another year or two as (particularly Salah), they still look on top of their game, but sometimes a rebuild in certain areas is needed and has to start sometime no matter how heart wrenching it can be.  I still dont think Diaz and Jota are as good individually as Mane and Firminho, but overall the team is a better one than when they were last here.

you make some valid points, however for the purpose of debate I think we can also say what if Virgil and Mo drop off in the  3rd year and it costs us 20M-15M respectively... we have wasted  similar amounts with Thiago, Keita, Arthur Melo, Oxlade Chamberlain without getting much return

So I think Mo & virgil's performances this season justify rolling the dice as what would we pay to sign them on a free.. like we did with Milner?
maybe 5-10M less but with the extra momentum, confidence and positive feeling they generate for fans across the globe we will probably lose a lot more than our best 2 players.

yes they are replaceable but we are a sell to buy club and I cannot see us replacing them with another two players under 200M with no incomings

I would rather we sold Darwin Nunez for 35M  and extend Mo and Virgil.

I cannot see us splashing 400k a week on Trent -but hopefully I am wrong and deals get done.

I think the distraction every week until May is going to be very difficult to endure.

Good luck all tomorrow

