Im not overly worried about all this contract bollocks if Im honest. In the case of VVD and Salah, Im not sure if throwing mega money at two players well into their 30s is safeguarding the clubs future. Its the kind of thing clubs like Man Utd and PSG do and you end up with players well past their peak still draining mega salaries from the coffers. With Trent, he can be a wonderful footballer when he turns it on, and itd be sad to lose a boyhood red, but Im more than confident a right back isnt the make or break for how successful we are going forward.
Obviously Id like Trent to sign long term and the other two to stay for another year or two as (particularly Salah), they still look on top of their game, but sometimes a rebuild in certain areas is needed and has to start sometime no matter how heart wrenching it can be. I still dont think Diaz and Jota are as good individually as Mane and Firminho, but overall the team is a better one than when they were last here.
you make some valid points, however for the purpose of debate I think we can also say what if Virgil and Mo drop off in the 3rd year and it costs us 20M-15M respectively... we have wasted similar amounts with Thiago, Keita, Arthur Melo, Oxlade Chamberlain without getting much return
So I think Mo & virgil's performances this season justify rolling the dice as what would we pay to sign them on a free.. like we did with Milner?
maybe 5-10M less but with the extra momentum, confidence and positive feeling they generate for fans across the globe we will probably lose a lot more than our best 2 players.
yes they are replaceable but we are a sell to buy club and I cannot see us replacing them with another two players under 200M with no incomings
I would rather we sold Darwin Nunez for 35M and extend Mo and Virgil.
I cannot see us splashing 400k a week on Trent -but hopefully I am wrong and deals get done.
I think the distraction every week until May is going to be very difficult to endure.
Good luck all tomorrow