« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 438893 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,662
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9240 on: Today at 12:43:49 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm
did he though? We used the coutinho money to buy alisson and van dijk and won the league

Again I don't think there have been too many if any, conplete fuck ups in terms of letting players leave 

Whos he? Jurgen?

Yes we used the money well but I dont believe the club (well Jurgen) wanted Coutinho to go, what did he say to him? Something along the lines of if you go to Madrid youll just be another player, stay here and therell be a statue of you. And the Virgil transfer didnt just happen after Coutinho left, wed been sniffing around him for a long time before, Im pretty sure we got in trouble for talking to him without the clubs permission about a year before we signed him.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,657
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9241 on: Today at 12:45:29 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:34:56 am
I hate all this. It drives me mad. We are having an incredible eason and here are posters still bitching about the owners because our RB, a player who cost the club nothing, gave 9 years to the club and won everything he could win with Liverpool, may or may not sign a contract at the end of the season.
Exactly, like any player can be 'made' to sign a contract at any time. Giving players whatever they want is not always the best for the club as a whole, regardless of who they are. We've proved over the last decade/60 years that no-one matters more than the club and FSG have delivered us the best team in the world twice now without necessarily thinking throwing money at the wall is the way of doing it (see Everton/United). No, they are not perfect but would you swap with any club in the world right now?
(oh yes, and the capacity at Anfield up from 45,000 to 61,000 without much fuss)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:13 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,371
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9242 on: Today at 05:28:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:43:49 am
Whos he? Jurgen?

Yes we used the money well but I dont believe the club (well Jurgen) wanted Coutinho to go, what did he say to him? Something along the lines of if you go to Madrid youll just be another player, stay here and therell be a statue of you. And the Virgil transfer didnt just happen after Coutinho left, wed been sniffing around him for a long time before, Im pretty sure we got in trouble for talking to him without the clubs permission about a year before we signed him.
he refers to coutinho. The question was have fsg got a history of making poor decisions when letting players go. The answer is no so surely they deserve some benefit of doubt until we see the end result for the current 3 players

Their model isn't perfect but it has won us everything there is to win. Even if some people refuse to accept that and say it was all Klopp, they hired Klopp! They've also hired Slot and I think people underestimate how hard it is to replace a manger with Klopps legacy. There's just never any trust given and to me it's incredibly spoilt
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Up
« previous next »
 