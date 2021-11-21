I hate all this. It drives me mad. We are having an incredible eason and here are posters still bitching about the owners because our RB, a player who cost the club nothing, gave 9 years to the club and won everything he could win with Liverpool, may or may not sign a contract at the end of the season.



Exactly, like any player can be 'made' to sign a contract at any time. Giving players whatever they want is not always the best for the club as a whole, regardless of who they are. We've proved over the last decade/60 years that no-one matters more than the club and FSG have delivered us the best team in the world twice now without necessarily thinking throwing money at the wall is the way of doing it (see Everton/United). No, they are not perfect but would you swap with any club in the world right now?(oh yes, and the capacity at Anfield up from 45,000 to 61,000 without much fuss)