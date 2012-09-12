« previous next »
Offline danm77

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 09:27:29 pm »
Thing is, a compromise has to be reached. It would be really interesting to see what is being asked and what has been offered. Its very hard for us to know if one party is being unreasonable or not in these negotiations. This is starting to get very irritating now and ks threatening to overshadow our form and title run in.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm »
Ah, for me Mo wants to stay here so bad and we know it and he knows we know it, so Remy's told him since long ago to talk about how he'll be moving on to try and get us to at least partly believe it.

If someone told me to reiterate a position over and over and in the end i would get what i wanted plus millions more money and everything would be ok, damn straight every month or so id toss a couple of simple sentences into the soup pot. His agents in town this weekend. Sky interview. Probably a coincidence. ha.

but go ahead, freak out if you want. Wont change anything. 
Online Schmidt

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 09:29:13 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:27:47 pm
There will be a plan for all three players extending to none of them extending.

Doing nothing is technically a plan.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 09:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:19:02 pm
It'll be our last shot at it for a while if we lose them all, which I can live with if we win it this year, but this is overshadowing the whole season now.

Take a step back. Granted, it's an unwanted nuisance at this point and something we all want resolved but it is absolutely not overshadowing the whole season, which has been undeniably euphoric to date. Come Sunday morning  majority will be rightfully focused on hopefully dishing out a further trashing to an inferior club from Manchester, and the contract issues will be secondary. I refuse to let this current contractual shitshow distort my enjoyment for the remainder of the season. You should do likewise!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:59 pm by DangerScouse »
Offline Barneylfc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 09:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:19:02 pm
It'll be our last shot at it for a while if we lose them all, which I can live with if we win it this year, but this is overshadowing the whole season now.

Only for crying c*nts.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9205 on: Today at 09:33:01 pm »
Think I hate Real Madrid more than Arsenal or Man utd
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9206 on: Today at 09:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:16:51 pm
Absolutely sick to death of it. Season turning into a circus when this all could have been sorted a while ago, at least with those two.

Arsenal will be laughing their heads off.

At least itll help your prediction come true. Every cloud.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 09:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:55:31 am
Paul Merson actually made a good point yesterday. If Alexander-Arnold was planning to stay here he wouldve signed the new contract ages ago and got his pay rise then. To wait it out hell have actually cost himself a lot of money as no way hed have renewed on £180,000 a week. Tells you his plan all along when you look at it in that context.

A bookie's mentality. Pure and simple.

Did Merson used to frequent Joe Corals I wonder?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 09:34:59 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:29:55 pm
I refuse to let this current contractual shitshow distort my enjoyment for the remainder of the season. You should do likewise!

Fromola could win the euro millions and have Margot Robbie slide into his DMs on the same night and still find something to cry over.
Online red1977

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 09:35:32 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:18:04 pm
Is there a half time interval here? No posts for 15 minutes! Mods taking a well deserved breather!

Maybe set up a half time (interval) thread. Would get some good posts in there.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 09:36:55 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:50:12 am
Did the  ;D not give away I was being sarcastic ?
No, he got you there Mully. Admit it.
Offline jckliew

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 10:09:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:07 pm
Imagine we lost all three of them. I mean, I guess the question is would we care if we won the league and/or the CL as well?
It will be a year of success(hopefully). Then back to square 1 all over. Forget about dominance.
Offline TALBERT

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9212 on: Today at 10:13:02 pm »
The whole thing is baffling

Salahs PR is in overdrive

The whole thing screams I want to stay and I will continue to bang in goals, assists and put my body on the line as I fucking love the club


The ones who are controlling the contract talks at LFC need to step up granted its a gamble to give him near to what he wants but surely its more of a gamble to let him go for nowt when hes the form player in the world


Remember Suarez last season for us 33 league games 31 goals


Salah is in that kind of form


At least we got £65 million for Suarez


He achieved great things - Salah wore NEVER GIVE UP and Trent took a corner quickly



Anyway after selling Suarez we signed


Rickie Lambert
Balotelli
Markovic


For £40 million and finished 6th


Fact remains - he wants to stay! But obviously the offer is far from where he wants it to be
Offline wemmick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9213 on: Today at 10:40:49 pm »
Always helpful to remember that we are not run by serious people. The Red Sox are the cautionary tale. FSG blew a championship window recruiting "sexy" but average players because Henry thought the squad wasn't marketable enough. FSG are good owners, but whatever decision they make won't be about winning. It'll be about money and other priorities. FSG only care about winning sometimes.

I don't think we can count on any of the three renewing at this point.
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9214 on: Today at 10:50:24 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 10:40:49 pm
Always helpful to remember that we are not run by serious people. The Red Sox are the cautionary tale. FSG blew a championship window recruiting "sexy" but average players because Henry thought the squad wasn't marketable enough. FSG are good owners, but whatever decision they make won't be about winning. It'll be about money and other priorities. FSG only care about winning sometimes.

I don't think we can count on any of the three renewing at this point.

The Red Sox under FSG won 4 titles in the last 20 years after not winning a title since WW1. Not sure that's the best example.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9215 on: Today at 10:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:34:43 pm
A bookie's mentality. Pure and simple.

Did Merson used to frequent Joe Corals I wonder?

If Merson had a bookie's mentality then surely he would have won in the long run?
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9216 on: Today at 10:58:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:32:09 pm
Coutinho left at the wrong time in terms of him being one of the first names on the team sheet for us and Jurgen was pretty clear he didnt want Coutinho to go so to answer your question he left at the wrong time, likewise would have been great if Suarez stayed with us but it was clear he was going to go, no one was really surprised when he went and we got a good fee for the both of them which definitely helps soothe the loss of the player.
did he though? We used the coutinho money to buy alisson and van dijk and won the league

Again I don't think there have been too many if any, conplete fuck ups in terms of letting players leave 
Offline wemmick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9217 on: Today at 11:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 10:50:24 pm
The Red Sox under FSG won 4 titles in the last 20 years after not winning a title since WW1. Not sure that's the best example.

I think it is. Like I said, they are good owners, but only interested in winning sometimes. We don't know if they are interested in winning right now.
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9218 on: Today at 11:08:50 pm »
If you are facing teams like the Yankees and man city that can completely outspend you it's a pretty daft tactic to just expect money to be thrown at the problem. You have to have a plan.

Slight tangent from these player extensions but just for this point specifically. Money wins sports. If you can't outspend it's difficult if not impossible to win every year. I can't think of any team in football that does. So fans expect the difficult to impossible

If we win a second title this season considering the money floating around in the league it will be a fantastic achievement
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9219 on: Today at 11:09:10 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 10:58:30 pm
did he though? We used the coutinho money to buy alisson and van dijk and won the league

Again I don't think there have been too many if any, conplete fuck ups in terms of letting players leave 

Lovren is the obvious example. Then you could look at signings in reverse was Mane's career at Bayern much different to his career at Southampton. I think we have to look at the Klopp effect when we talk about players.

I mean lots of players have performed at completely different levels under Klopp than they did at other clubs or for their national teams. Two obvious examples would be Kagawa and Coutinho. Was it that it was a good decision to sell or was it a case that Klopp had an ability to unlock ability that no other manager got close to?

Returning to Mane he was fantastic for us in his last season when Klopp switched him into the false 9 position when Diaz arrived. Personally I think Mane would still be performing at a much higher level as a false 9 here than what has transpired.
Offline JP!

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9220 on: Today at 11:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 10:50:24 pm
The Red Sox under FSG won 4 titles in the last 20 years after not winning a title since WW1. Not sure that's the best example.

Lmao yeah this again is just fucking ridiculous. People need to stop pretending they've a clue about baseball or that it has any relation to how they approach things with us.

To quote a post I made earlier this week:

The facts are laid bare, since Klopp arrived there has only been one club more successful than us, and that is a City propped up with oil money and fraud. Look forwards, backwards, or fucking swivel-eyed sideways, that is fact.

Listening to this forum, you'd think every club in the land was run better than us. Yet they've not come near us.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9221 on: Today at 11:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 10:50:24 pm
The Red Sox under FSG won 4 titles in the last 20 years after not winning a title since WW1. Not sure that's the best example.

Since their last win they have completely slashed payroll. The Red Sox one of the traditional big two in Baseball now have a mid-table payroll. Last season they operated on 50% of the payroll of the top two in Baseball.

Last 6 seasons. 3rd, 5th, 2nd, 5th, 5th and 3rd. Which doesn't sound two bad until you realise it is a 5 team League.
Offline Only Me

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9222 on: Today at 11:16:52 pm »
To let things get to this point with three of your key players is just rank amateurism.

Even if all three end up staying (I dont think they will), to possibly jeopardise a season like this with such a distraction is frankly pathetic.

The noise will only continue to grow, and if it all ends blowing up in our faces then the yanks will be fully responsible.

I wish Trent would stay, but if hes going to that shower then fuck him - just burst the boil and fucking say so. Dont let it drag on so long.

Dickheads.
Online John C

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9223 on: Today at 11:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 09:32:50 pm
Only for crying c*nts.
Exactly, fucking hell this couldn't be a more delightful season for us so far.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9224 on: Today at 11:23:37 pm »
We cant have nice things can we? Top of the league, potential league title and yet were sat here worrying about (the very real threat of) our best 3 players fucking off.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9225 on: Today at 11:32:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:11:18 pm
Lmao yeah this again is just fucking ridiculous. People need to stop pretending they've a clue about baseball or that it has any relation to how they approach things with us.

To quote a post I made earlier this week:

The facts are laid bare, since Klopp arrived there has only been one club more successful than us, and that is a City propped up with oil money and fraud. Look forwards, backwards, or fucking swivel-eyed sideways, that is fact.

Listening to this forum, you'd think every club in the land was run better than us. Yet they've not come near us.

I think the fact that you have to quantify it to 'since Klopp arrived' speaks absolute volumes. Quite convenient to ignore the season under FSG when we finished 6th, 8th, 7th, 2nd, 6th and 8th.

In the last 70 seasons the lowest we have ever finished is 8th. FSG has managed that twice.

Quantifying it as 'since Klopp arrived' is akin to saying that the Glazers were fantastic owners whilst Ferguson managed them. Or that Barca had great owners whilst Messi played for them. It is absolute bollocks.

Returning to Baseball you could say that Henry was a terrible owner as the Marlins won the World Series in the 97 and 03. Yet never even made the playoffs when Henry owned them between 99 and 02.
Online LFCEmpire

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9226 on: Today at 11:46:31 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:33:01 pm
Think I hate Real Madrid more than Arsenal or Man utd

Im with you, vile club and fans.
Offline ...

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9227 on: Today at 11:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 11:16:52 pm
To let things get to this point with three of your key players is just rank amateurism.

Even if all three end up staying (I dont think they will), to possibly jeopardise a season like this with such a distraction is frankly pathetic.

The noise will only continue to grow, and if it all ends blowing up in our faces then the yanks will be fully responsible.

I wish Trent would stay, but if hes going to that shower then fuck him - just burst the boil and fucking say so. Dont let it drag on so long.

Dickheads.


Agree with this. It's incredibly embarrassing for us to be in this situation.
