Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:27:59 pm
Real being courteous to another club is the most absurd bit of speculation I've seen in a while.
Yeah, an odd take given the realpolitik involved in such things.
Like every Liverpool fan I desperately want Trent to stay but what annoys me is this pressure to be Liverpool's captain that keeps getting brought up around the contract talks.

You get made Liverpool FC captain if you are perceived to be the best leader of a squad, the decision is made on what's best for the team, not given out in a contract raffle.
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·7m
[🟢] NEW:  "Real Madrid are increasingly confident, we understand, but Liverpool will keep trying to renew Trent Alexander-Arnold, so it feels like it's on a bit of a knife edge."

Any firm decisions haven't been made yet.

[@David_Ornstein]


Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·5m
[🟢] NEW | @David_Ornstein on the possibility of a Jan exit:

"It would be a shock to many if he was to leave now. I think the summer is more likely but there's still a bit of time to go this month for us to have twists and turns in this situation."
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:46:45 am
Slot will ultimately decide


Where have you got this idea from?
Trent and the sporting director will decide - Slot will have his opinion but its not his decision
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:43:00 pm
Where have you got this idea from?
Trent and the sporting director will decide - Slot will have his opinion but its not his decision

Slot manages the team right ?

If Trent isnt focused then he wont play him. Or do the moneymen pick the side ?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:45:29 pm
Slot manages the team right ?

If Trent isnt focused then he wont play him. Or do the moneymen pick the side ?

Ah sorry I thought you meant whether he stays or goes - misread the thread
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:45:29 pm
Slot manages the team right ?

If Trent isnt focused then he wont play him. Or do the moneymen pick the side ?

Slot wont get a massive say if the player wants to go and Hughes and Edwards like the deal on the table. Jack is right, Slot doesnt decide.

The only thing Slot will decide is whether he gets picked or not.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:08 pm
Slot wont get a massive say if the player wants to go and Hughes and Edwards like the deal on the table. Jack is right, Slot doesnt decide.

The only thing Slot will decide is whether he gets picked or not.

Which is the point I made.

I do think Slot will advise not to sell in January though.

Whether they listen or not is another matter.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:42:56 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·7m
[🟢] NEW:  "Real Madrid are increasingly confident, we understand, but Liverpool will keep trying to renew Trent Alexander-Arnold, so it feels like it's on a bit of a knife edge."

Any firm decisions haven't been made yet.

[@David_Ornstein]


Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·5m
[🟢] NEW | @David_Ornstein on the possibility of a Jan exit:

"It would be a shock to many if he was to leave now. I think the summer is more likely but there's still a bit of time to go this month for us to have twists and turns in this situation."
Covers ALL bases!

All your base are belong to us.
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 01:41:09 pm
Like every Liverpool fan I desperately want Trent to stay but what annoys me is this pressure to be Liverpool's captain that keeps getting brought up around the contract talks.

You get made Liverpool FC captain if you are perceived to be the best leader of a squad, the decision is made on what's best for the team, not given out in a contract raffle.


Agree with this completely. If thats a genuine clause he wants in the contract that in my view is not agreeable. He may become captain, if the current or next manager decides it, but that decision is for the manager and not for a line in a contract.
Quote from: groove on Today at 01:15:44 pm
I can't imagine that Trent actually wants to go this Jan. I don't begrudge him a move to Real in the summer. But right now would be ridiculous.

Going to Madrid in January would be great for Trent from a PR standpoint. It would be Liverpool selling him, rather than him deciding to leave on a free.
Theres still a bit of time to go this month - yeah, no shit, Sherlock Ornstein, its only the 3rd, Im predicting a whole four more weeks of this crap before Madrid accept theyre not getting him before the summer - if at all.

Ive been following this thread in the hope that there might be some actual news at some point but Ive had enough, so Im bowing out now for the sake of my sanity. Its so wearying.  ::)  :butt

The club will put out a press release if something does happen. In the meantime, back to enjoying some actual football and looking forward to twatting the Mancs tomorrow.  :wave
100%, Virgil earned it by being an exceptional leader without needing an armband to show for it. Appointing based on a contract clause would be poor and I hope we dont go down that route.

Thats not to say he wouldnt be captain one day on merit - but hes still below Virg for now
Quote from: groove on Today at 01:15:44 pm
I can't imagine that Trent actually wants to go this Jan. I don't begrudge him a move to Real in the summer. But right now would be ridiculous.

If it were me I would give him a deadline to sign or tell him he'll be sold this Jan.  If he refuses the move then he is benched for the rest of the season.

But I'm petty.
Hes obviously gonna leave on a free in the summer. No point thinking or worrying about it to be honest. Weve got a league to win.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:42:56 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·7m
[🟢] NEW:  "Real Madrid are increasingly confident, we understand, but Liverpool will keep trying to renew Trent Alexander-Arnold, so it feels like it's on a bit of a knife edge."

Any firm decisions haven't been made yet.

[@David_Ornstein]


Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·5m
[🟢] NEW | @David_Ornstein on the possibility of a Jan exit:

"It would be a shock to many if he was to leave now. I think the summer is more likely but there's still a bit of time to go this month for us to have twists and turns in this situation."

so nothing new then and he still actually knows nothing.

I've never trusted him since I saw him on SSN and he gave me provincial estate agent vibes and I noticed his computer is from 1997.
Quote from: lfcdave on Today at 01:55:42 pm

Agree with this completely. If thats a genuine clause he wants in the contract that in my view is not agreeable. He may become captain, if the current or next manager decides it, but that decision is for the manager and not for a line in a contract.

Hes also not really a captain type   he has a similar personality to Gerrard - hes not especially extrovert or talkative and he goes in on himself a bit when things arent going well .. thered be several ahead of him in our current squad And yeah you wouldnt put it in a contract anyway
"There's still a bit of time to go this month"

thanks for that scoop David
Usual Madrid bollocks, I can't see Trent going before the summer. Might be different if we were miles off it but ultimately players play to win things and no other team in Europe is in a better position to win things than us.
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 02:10:39 pm
ultimately players play to win things and no other team in Europe is in a better position to win things than us.***


***for the next few years.
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:04:07 pm
Theres still a bit of time to go this month - yeah, no shit, Sherlock Ornstein, its only the 3rd, Im predicting a whole four more weeks of this crap before Madrid accept theyre not getting him before the summer - if at all.

Ive been following this thread in the hope that there might be some actual news at some point but Ive had enough, so Im bowing out now for the sake of my sanity. Its so wearying.  ::)  :butt

The club will put out a press release if something does happen. In the meantime, back to enjoying some actual football and looking forward to twatting the Mancs tomorrow:wave
Too bad you won't be seeing that...we play on Sunday. ;D
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:11:48 pm

***for the next few years.

Rumour has it though, he likes tapas and bull fighting.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:04:40 pm
If it were me I would give him a deadline to sign or tell him he'll be sold this Jan.  If he refuses the move then he is benched for the rest of the season.

But I'm petty.

Sadly that wont happen as too much player power now.

I think the plus is Slot will drop him if his attitude is off.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:04:40 pm
If it were me I would give him a deadline to sign or tell him he'll be sold this Jan.  If he refuses the move then he is benched for the rest of the season.

But I'm petty.

What we should have done a year ago when Trent was desperate to get into the England squad for the Euros.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:04:40 pm
If it were me I would give him a deadline to sign or tell him he'll be sold this Jan.  If he refuses the move then he is benched for the rest of the season.

But I'm petty.

Who would that even benefit?  ;D Either we lose the title, or we win it and he gets a medal anyway and a nice chilled six months.
I'm still nervous about all 3 to be honest. All this attention on Trent due to Madrid's skulduggery doesn't change the facts as they stand.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:07:51 pm
Hes also not really a captain type   he has a similar personality to Gerrard - hes not especially extrovert or talkative and he goes in on himself a bit when things arent going well .. thered be several ahead of him in our current squad And yeah you wouldnt put it in a contract anyway


To be fair he has captained our u16, u18 and full sides. The coaches obviously see something in him.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:04:40 pm
If it were me I would give him a deadline to sign or tell him he'll be sold this Jan.  If he refuses the move then he is benched for the rest of the season.

But I'm petty.

I mean there probably is an amount we'd sell him for in January, but there is no way Madrid will offer that much.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 02:35:12 pm
I'm still nervous about all 3 to be honest. All this attention on Trent due to Madrid's skulduggery doesn't change the facts as they stand.

Yep, the other two are going under the radar but 0 movement on either.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:26:06 pm
What is Trent's incentive to go in January? He'll earn tens of millions more over his contract if he moves on a bosmon in the summer. He's also forfeiting the opportunity to challenge for 4 trophies before he leaves. I'm sure he wants to win the PL before he leaves and bag that big bosmon contract at Madrid.

I would love to know how this business model works. Madrid allegedly can only sign so many players because they tap them up and get them on free transfers. They then basically give the player the transfer fee in extra wages and a signing on fee. So how does that work out any cheaper for Madrid.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 02:35:12 pm
I'm still nervous about all 3 to be honest. All this attention on Trent due to Madrid's skulduggery doesn't change the facts as they stand.

I think there has been enough positive chatter on the other two that I believe it is just a matter of time.
