Right but thats the point, he doesn't have to announce a thing. There's two clubs who will be looking to serve their own purpose. If he's decided to leave, our mouthpieces and Reals mouthpieces will both be trying to make ourselves/themselves come out of it positively. We're not going to have another six months of 'its not clear if he'll stay at Liverpool or join Madrid'.



Hence we should know if he has actually signed pretty soon after. If he signs a new contract, could/ would Liverpool (and Trent) keep quiet about it considering the amount of speculation. Maybe, but probably not. If he signs a pre-contract with say Real Madrid, would you expect them to keep quiet about it for any length of time, even if Trent ask them to? Maybe, but unlikely? So even if he's made his mind up or has a preference, chances are nothing will be signed until just before we hear about it, which means there is still time for him to change his mind, meaning all possibilities are still possible, which includes staying with Liverpool.On the whole Liverpool have been a well run club over the last several years, so you'd have the back the people in the know know what they are doing, and only question them once we see evidence of mistakes. At the moment the league tables don't indicate any problems on that score nor does anything else I can see and frankly some contract negotiations without any conclusions yet certainly aren't a reason, especially if in the long run the decisions reached prove decent.